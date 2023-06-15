Below, we’ve rounded up the best skincare routine for acne—including dermatologist-recommended products, when to use them, how often to apply them, and what to avoid.

“Those with acne-prone skin should look for non-comedogenic products,” explains Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York and a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. “But don’t trust everything you see on social media—plenty of products are touted as non-comedogenic when they may very well promote breakouts.” It’s best to look for product recommendations from trusted dermatologists and experienced beauty editors.

Getting breakouts under control can be a true pain. With a million and one skincare products available to treat acne, it can be hard to figure out which picks will clear your skin, and in what order to actually use them.

What To Look For

Best Cleanser CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser What We Like Is gentle and exfoliating

Available at drugstores nationwide

Leaves skin feeling refreshed What We Don't Like May not work for severe acne

I Tried CeraVe's Renewing SA Cleanser for Clearer Skin and My Breakouts Are Gone A great skincare routine for acne always starts with an effective and gentle cleanser. The CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser features salicylic acid to exfoliate dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. You can also find hydrating and calming ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide in this formula. "CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser is a great drugstore choice for mild acne," explains Dr. Murphy-Rose. "Salicylic acid cleans deep within pores to dissolve acne-promoting oils and sebum." This cleanser is non-irritating with a well-balanced concentration of salicylic acid in a gentle cleanser. While we love how effective this product is in cleansing the skin and treating acne, it might be too harsh for folks with very sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $17 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid | Size: 8 ounces | Use: Daily for normal skin or once to twice a week for sensitive skin



Best Serum Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum What We Like It's a brightening and moisturizing formula



Gently exfoliates your skin



Can be used morning or night

What We Don't Like Not as affordable as other products

Only available online Celebrity esthetician Sofie Pavitt is best known for her work in treating folks with mild to severe acne. Her not-so-secret ingredient that works to clear pores, smooth the skin, treat hyperpigmentation, and offer a gentle glow? Mandelic acid. The Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum is the first product in her eponymous line. It contains mandelic acid, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol to gently exfoliate the skin while hydrating your face simultaneously. We were amazed by how smooth our skin felt after using this product for a few days. The downsides are that it costs $54 for a one fluid ounce bottle, and it’s currently only available on her website. You can apply this product after cleansing and toning, morning or night. Price at time of publish: $54 Key Ingredient: Mandelic acid | Size: 1 ounce | Use: Depends on your skin concern

Best Cream Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment What We Like Works for most skin types

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 What We Like Works for most skin types

Available at drugstores nationwide

The Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment Cleared My Acne The Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% is our favorite acne cream for multiple reasons—it's well tolerated, treats active breakouts and prevents new ones from forming, and can be found at your local drugstore. Adapalene is a specialized retinoid that is used for acne treatment—it is better tolerated than tretinoin. Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% is FDA-approved and dermatologist-tested, and can be used once a day. Jaimie DeRosa, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder and lead facial plastic surgeon of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach recommends this pick to her patients as an over-the-counter retinoid option. "I like this formula because it is water-based, and, like other retinoids, helps to normalize skin cell turnover, thereby reducing clogged pores and inflammation," she explains. It's best to use a retinoid at night, after you've cleansed, toned, and applied your serums. You can apply a moisturizer on top of the Differin gel at night to prevent excessive dryness. Retinoids do have the tendency to cause irritation sometimes, so use with caution if you are very sensitive. Additionally, you should potentially expect some purging to happen at the beginning stages of using Differin gel—it might get worse before it gets better. Price at time of publish: $15 Key Ingredient: Adapalene | Size: 0.5 ounces | Use: Once a day

Best Patches Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots What We Like Can be worn throughout the day

Is effective and soothing

Reviewed: Peace Out's Acne Dots Deflated My Zit Overnight The Peace Out Acne Dots are beloved by dermatologists and aestheticians. "Acne dots are an ingenious way to have targeted treatment on an active breakout that can be worn during the day," explains Dr. DeRosa. "Peace Out Acne Dots are great in that they contain both acne-fighting 0.5% salicylic acid and a vitamin A derivative (retinyl acetate), as well as soothing aloe." Celebrity aesthetician Joshua Ross of SkinLab likes to recommend these patches to his clients as well. "[The Peace Out Acne Dots] employ hydrocolloid technology that helps extract impurities and guards against external elements," he explains. You can use pimple patches during the day or overnight. It's best to apply them right after you cleanse your skin—layering them on top of a serum or moisturizer might make them less effective or prevent them from sticking to your face. Unlike some other acne patches on the market, these only come in one size. So, if you have a cluster of breakouts, you will need to apply a bunch of dots, rather than a large hydrocolloid strip. Price at time of publish: $48 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid | Size: 40 patches | Use: As frequently as needed

Best Drugstore Clean & Clear Advantage Spot Treatment What We Like Available at drugstores nationwide

Oil-free formulation

It’s a targeted acne treatment What We Don't Like May not work for severe acne Some of the best acne-fighting products can be found at your local drugstore. The Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment is one of them. This pick uses multiple, well-studied ingredients to help minimize breakouts. “This is another tried and true spot-treatment option that is great for targeted acne treatment,” explains Dr. DeRosa. “Its oil-free formulation has 2% salicylic acid (BHA) that helps to unblock pores and witch hazel that helps to soothe irritated skin associated with active acne break-outs.” Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, a dermatologist at Entière Dermatology, recommends Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment as a great drugstore option in our best drugstore acne treatments story. "Salicylic acid is a common over-the-counter product that breaks up dead skin cells to clear out blackheads," says Dr. Levin. "More importantly, salicylic acid is a lipid-loving acid and, therefore, concentrates in pores, since pores are connected to our oil glands." Because this is a spot treatment, you can use this pick after you cleanse, tone, and add your serum. While you can use a spot treatment during the day, it might be best to use this pick at night, as it might not bode well under makeup. While this pick is a great option for those with mild to moderate acne, salicylic acid might not be a strong enough ingredient for folks with more severe acne. Consider trying a product with benzoyl peroxide or a retinoid if you find that salicylic acid doesn’t do much for your breakouts. Price at time of publish: $11 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid | Size: 0.75 ounces | Use: Suitable to use up to three times a day

Best Spot Treatment Mario Badescu Drying Lotion What We Like Helps treat pimples overnight

Isn’t overly drying on the skin

Also contains calming ingredients What We Don't Like Can be drying for some skin types

An Honest Review of Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion for Pimples An oldie but a goodie, the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion works overnight to treat active breakouts. It's our overall best spot treatment on the market. "This drying lotion has been popular for a long time for a good reason—it works," explains Dr. DeRosa. "I recommend it to my patients for targeted spot treatment because it helps to treat pimples overnight while not overly drying the skin." This formula has two active anti-acne ingredients, salicylic acid and sulfur, as well as calamine, which helps to calm irritated skin. True to its name, one of the downsides of this product is that it can be a bit too drying for some skin types. Additionally, you can't really use this product during the day underneath makeup, as it leaves a light pink dot on the skin. It's best to use it at night before bed, after cleansing and toning. Price at time of publish: $12 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid, sulfur | Size: 1 ounce | Use: Once a day, before bedtime

Best for Acne Scars Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment What We Like Perfect for treating acne scars

Provides a light exfoliation

Reduces discoloration and redness What We Don't Like Not as affordable as other products

Murad's InvisiScar Treatment Visibly Reduced My Acne Scars—Here's How It Works The Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment is our favorite pick for treating acne scars because it works to treat all types of acne scarring. The formula contains a blend of antioxidants, silicones, and salicylic acid to smooth out the surface of the skin and lightly exfoliate for even texture and tone. "One of the things that is tough for those who suffer from acne is that, once the breakouts are gone, you may be left with scarring and hyperpigmentation," explains Dr. DeRosa. "Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment is a great option to help reduce scarring by working to reduce discoloration/redness and help to improve the quality and texture of the scarred skin. It is well tolerated even by the most sensitive skin, too." This product is a bit on the pricier side, at $56 per bottle. Additionally, some folks have complained of the formula being too harsh for their face. If you have sensitive skin, you should do a patch test on your wrist or neck before applying this to your face, to see how your skin reacts. Price at time of publish: $56 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid, ascorbic acid | Size: 1 ounce | Use: Twice daily

Best Moisturizer Murad Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel What We Like Oil-free formula

Contains hydrating ingredients

Effective for acne-prone skin What We Don't Like Not as affordable as other products

Takes a while to sink into the skin

Only available online There are many moisturizers for acne-prone skin available on the market, but our favorite is definitely the Murad Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel. This formula contains salicylic acid to lightly exfoliate, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and Korean red pine extract to help balance your skin’s microbiome. Dr. DeRosa likes recommending this pick to her patients with acne-prone skin. “The Murad Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel is popular with my patients as it is oil-free and not greasy when it goes on,” she explains. “The combination of hyaluronic acid and BHA salicylic acid helps to keep the skin hydrated while exfoliating dead skin cells that can block pores, helping to clear up the skin and reduce acne-producing bacteria.” Not only is this pick expensive at $49 per bottle, but we notice that it takes a while to sink into the skin after application. Make sure you give it a minute or two before applying your sunscreen and makeup on top of this moisturizer. Price at time of publish: $49 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, Korean red pine extract | Size: 1.6 ounces | Use: Twice daily

Best Sunscreen EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 What We Like Oil-free

Transfer 5 /5

Opacity 5 /5

Water Resistance 5 /5 What We Like Oil-free

Fan favorite amongst dermatologists

Goes on like a moisturizer instead of a sunscreen

Contains hydrating and anti-pigmentation ingredients What We Don't Like Some people experienced adverse reactions

Reviewed: EltaMD's UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Is a Lightweight Dream The EltaMD Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 is our overall favorite sunscreen for acne-prone skin and is a fan favorite amongst many dermatologists. "This is my absolute favorite sunscreen on the market, as it goes on like a moisturizer, not like a thick white paste," explains Dr. DeRosa. "It not only protects against UVA and UVB rays with its transparent zinc oxide, but also contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid to help combat pigmentation and breakouts while providing hydration." Dr. Murphy-Rose is another dermatologist who likes this pick. "EltaMD is one of dermatologists' most favorite sunscreen brands," she explains. "I frequently recommend UV Clear to my acne-prone patients for excellent sun protection that won't promote breakouts." Sunscreen should be the last step in your morning skincare routine, before applying primer or foundation for makeup. Some folks have complained of adverse skin reactions to this product. Always do a patch test before applying to your face. Another downside of this product is that it costs $39 per bottle, which isn't extremely expensive, but also isn't exactly affordable either. Price at time of publish: $39 Key Ingredient: SPF, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid | Size: 1.7 ounces | Use: As frequently as needed

Best for Back Acne Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA What We Like Soothing for acne-prone skin

Exfoliates and smooths out skin

Contains hydrating and calming ingredients What We Don't Like Has an unpleasant smell We love the Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment for treating back acne because it contains two percent salicylic acid to slough off dead skin and prevent clogged pores on your back. “This body treatment is great to help treat back acne, as it has two percent salicylic acid and plant extracts that help to exfoliate dead skin cells, unblock pores, and soften the skin,” explains Dr. DeRosa. “With chamomile, vitamin E, and green tea extract, this pick is also soothing for inflamed acne-prone skin, too.” This product is great for treating both back acne and keratosis pilaris, but it doesn’t have the most pleasant smell. If you can get over the paint primer smell, then this would be a great pick for you. You can use this product in the morning or at night. It’s probably best to apply it right after you’ve showered and dried off, when your pores are open and ready to absorb skincare products. Price at time of publish: $29 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid | Size: 7 ounces | Use: As frequently as needed

