These Are the Best Skincare Products of 2022

Best Serum for Hyperpigmentation

Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter $55.00

Highlights Safe for all skin types

Improves the look of existing dark spots and targets future dark spots

Formulated with parabens and phthalates Sustainable Practices Gives Back Check out more ways to even your skin tone here.



"This year, I’ve been able to get my breakouts under control, but the hyperpigmentation that even the tiniest pimple leaves behind lasts for months. That is until I started incorporating Clinique’s Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interruptor into my routine. This serum is formulated with Gyokuro extract, which helps quell the look of irritation, and rice bran extract, which is a potent antioxidant and nonirritant. Most importantly for me, it’s formulated without oils, so it doesn't affect my acne-prone skin with daily use. I applied this serum twice a day mindlessly for about a week and saw a noticeable difference. I couldn’t believe it. My dark spots were much less noticeable and much easier to cover with makeup. Now that it’s a part of my daily routine, hyperpigmentation is hardly an issue. If you struggle with dark spots, this is worthy of space in your medicine cabinet." - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor