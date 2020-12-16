The 14 Best Silk Press Products for the Perfect Blowout

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

One of the beauties of textured hair is that it’s so versatile. You can have curls and waves one day and style it straight the next. And if you're looking to achieve a silk press all on your own, you want to be sure that you have the tools to maintain it healthily.

In spite of what you might have heard, you can safely straighten your hair on occasion without kissing your precious curls goodbye forever. An appointment with your stylist is obviously the best way to go for a silk press that lasts (and doesn’t cause damage), but if you can’t get to the salon, we’ve got you covered. We caught up with NYC hairstylist, Shonel Arez of Bibi Salon to get tips on the best products for a bouncy and well-behaving blowout at home.

Keep reading for the best silk press products.