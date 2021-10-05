9 Shower Steamers That Will Upgrade Your Daily Routine

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Sure, switching up your towels and body wash can make your daily shower feel much more luxurious, but if you haven’t yet considered adding a shower steamer into the mix, you’re missing out. They’re kind of like a bath bomb in that it’s one easy way to make the whole experience more spa-like, but rather than offering benefits for your skin, these offer aromatherapy benefits. Infused with essential oils, all you have to do is drop one in the corner of your shower. The hot water and steam help disperse the scent of the essential oils, explains Tammy Fender, an aromatherapy expert and holistic aesthetician. The essential oils and plant essences in these shower steamers can be incredibly healing, she adds. There’s pretty much an essential oil (and accompanying shower steamer) for every type of situation, no matter whether you’re trying to get energized in the morning or chill out before bedtime. Keep reading to learn more about our favorite shower steamers.