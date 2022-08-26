Go Hands-Free with the 15 Best Shoulder Bags of the Season

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s always a good time to buy a bag. At a minimum, shopping the staple is a mood booster. And at maximum, pulling the trigger on a piece that’s intended to tote essentials around town is also a practical move.

Enter: The shoulder bag, a hands-free carry-all that you can pull onto one shoulder, with no limit on size or shape to hold any item that you deem essential. Of course, not all shoulder bags are created equal, and the key to finding the right one has to do with both your personal style and sense of comfort.

“I think the key to a shoulder bag is that it needs to comfortably fit on your shoulder,” says fashion expert and illustrator Jenny Walton, who, prudently enough, looks for shoulder bags that will fit effortlessly over her outerwear. “I have a lot of big coats that in the winter it’s hard to carry shoulder bags with because the armhole of the coat is just too low. And there are few things worse than a shoulder bag that constantly slips off of your shoulder.”

Through our research, testing, and conversations with experts—including Walton and fellow street stylers Alyssa Hardy, Iman Hariri-Kia, and Sophia Cohen—we were able to determine the best shoulder bags on offer this year and detail some advice on how to care for your wider collection of handbags.

For Byrdie’s roundup of the best shoulder bags, read on.