Here Are 24 of The Best Shoes for Wide Feet, Recommended by Podiatrists

If you are someone who has wide feet, I’m sure you are painfully aware of how hard it is to find a pair of shoes in your size that fits comfortably. Even as someone who doesn’t have wide feet, I’m all too familiar with the troubles of trying on shoe after shoe that leave your feet feeling cramped and stuffy. Or that bit into the sides of your feet and leave blisters on the back of your heels. At worst, ill-fitting shoes can cause long-term problems in your back, legs, and feet.

The tedious part is shopping for shoes involves a lot of trial by error, and people with wide feet often have limited choices in shoe options that can properly accommodate them.

"There’s such a wide range as far as you could have a really wide foot versus, not such a wide foot, and a lot of it is determined how well the shoe fits,” founder and CEO of Next Level Physio, Dr. Jerry Yoo, DPT, explains. He recommends always trying on a shoe, in person, adding, "Typically, you know if the shoe is wide enough if you’re not feeling that rubbing on the outside of your pinky toe.”

There’s also the toe box to consider as well as the material the shoe is made of. And, that goes for running, casual, sneakers, dress shoes, and heels, too.

Keep on reading for recommendations for some of the best shoes for wide feet as well as shopping advice from podiatrists below.