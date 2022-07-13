The 15 Best Shoes for High Arches That Won’t Hurt Your Feet

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Let’s face it: Not all shoes were made for walking, especially if you have high arches. For those of us with high arches, finding a shoe that supports our soles and is as fashionable as it is functional isn’t always easy. But, as it turns out, you just need to know where to look—and what to look for. With that in mind, we tapped Dr. Brad Schaeffer, top board-certified podiatrist, and fashion expert Tanya Tamburin to help us narrow down the best shoes for high arches, considering everything from arch support (of course) to comfort to style. From running shoes and clogs to sandals and heels—yes, heels!—we share our top picks for the best shoes for high arches, up ahead. Meet the Expert Dr. Brad Schaeffer is a board-certified podiatrist based in NYC.

Tanya Tamburin is a New York- and LA-based celebrity stylist who has worked with stars including Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Michael J. Fox.