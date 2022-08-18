We Tested 22 Sheet Masks, These 7 Are Worth Buying

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

So, we set out to find the best sheet masks on the market. After putting dozens to the test, we’ve compiled a list of the ones that are worth purchasing.

“Sheet masks are easy to use and they provide a great deal of hydration because the sheet will trap in the moisture on the skin,” explains Kerry Benjamin , Los Angeles-based aesthetician. What's more: they make great travel companions. “They are also really convenient for air travel to keep moisture in the skin and to avoid dehydration [on the plane].”

If putting your feet up, turning on your favorite TV series, and applying a sheet mask isn’t the picture of relaxation, we don’t know what is. It’s true—sheet masks are like self-care in a package—but it’s how they can benefit the skin that has us continuing to reach for them time and time again.

Our tester shared that it was easy to apply and the bubbling component made it a fun, unique skincare experience. Her skin was left looking and feeling thoroughly cleansed, although she did mention that the tingling sensation was slightly intense for her even though she doesn’t have sensitive skin.

Even if you have your skincare routine down pat, it’s normal to have days where you need a refresh or deep cleansing treatment—and reaching for a cleansing mask is a great option. This one is infused with charcoal —known for its detoxing properties—and soaked in a translucent cleanser featuring green tea. Once applied to the skin, the cleanser will start to oxygenate (produce bubbles) and create foam that works to cleanse the skin of makeup, dirt, and oil.

As for the formula, it contains vitamin c ester, copper peptide, and lipids to help reduce dullness and uneven skin texture. Plus, lipids are a common hydrating ingredient used in skincare, so this mask is great for dry or dehydrated skin , too.

Sheet masks make for an incredibly relaxing experience—unless you spend the entire time you’re wearing it trying to readjust and keep it from slipping and sliding around. This two-part pick has a top and bottom piece which makes precise application easy. The more evenly a face mask is applied, the better able it will be to adhere to the skin and stay put. According to our tester, the two pieces were simple to apply and the mask evenly covered her entire face without drooping down.

While our tester found the mask difficult to unravel when she removed it from the packaging, once applied she enjoyed how cooling and lightweight it felt on her skin. She noted that her skin looked extremely radiant after removing the mask, and because she has sensitive skin, she appreciated that it didn't have much of a noticeable fragrance.

If your skin is looking dull, opting for a beauty treatment rich in antioxidants and hydrating ingredients can be a great pick-me-up. This illuminating mask is soaked in a serum formulated with vitamin C and caffeine—popular antioxidant ingredients used in skincare—to energize the skin and enhance radiance.

Our tester said that although the mask was slippery and a bit flimsy, making gripping it slightly tricky, the two-part component made it easier to apply. She loved that her skin was left feeling soft and hydrated.

The mask comes in two pieces, one for the upper half of the face and one for the lower part. What's unique is that the top section contains flaps that fold over the eyelids, ensuring they benefit from the hydrating ingredients, and the lower part also contains a flap to cover the lips.

Made from a 100% hydrogel material, this drugstore face mask claims to hold up to 50% more essence than paper masks. The essence contains hyaluronic acid to drench the skin in hydration while maintaining a lightweight feel.

“It smells so good and it's so cooling on my face. This mask is super hydrating and feels luxurious.” —Leslie Kelly, Product Tester

As for the formula, it contains rose extract, aloe vera, and sodium hyaluronate , a derivative of hyaluronic acid. Together, these ingredients work to hydrate and soothe the skin while creating a cooling sensation. Our tester shared that after wearing it for 20 minutes, her skin was left feeling soft, hydrated, and soothed.

Huda Kattan is certainly known for her glam makeup style and iconic makeup brand, Huda Beauty , but don't sleep on Wishful, her skincare venture. The brand has moisturizers, exfoliating products, serums, and one of our favorites, this soothing sheet mask. The mask itself is made with a layered fiber technology which allows it to hold a high concentration of the essence it’s drenched in. Our tester noted that it was simple to apply and it remained in place as she wore it.

“The mask was smooth and comfortable. The liquid component is lightweight and not runny. It stayed on and didn't move as I moved around.” —Mandy Shum, Product Tester

In terms of the application, our tester revealed that it was simple to apply, there was no excess liquid making a mess, and it stayed put the entire time she wore it.

The skin benefits that it provides are great, but the indulgent experience is just as noteworthy. It has a smooth gel-like texture and smells like a refreshing blend of roses, making it a great pick if you’re looking to mimic a spa experience at home.

Great for all skin types, this mask contains a blend of hydrating and soothing rose-derived ingredients as well as vitamin E to moisturize the skin. Our tester noted that after using it, her skin was left feeling ultra-hydrated and smooth.

Aside from how well the mask applied, our tester loved how nourishing it felt on her skin as well as the clean, herbal scent. If your skin needs extra hydration, this mask is an excellent choice.

When she opened it up, our tester found that there was a lot of product inside the packaging, but despite that, it wasn’t runny or messy when applying it to her skin. She said the mask itself was pretty thick which allowed it to hold onto the serum and grip her face. It applied easily and remained intact without moving around for the amount of time she wore it.

This soft sheet mask made from bamboo cellulose is drenched in a creamy serum formulated with jojoba oil , squalane, and ceramides—all nourishing ingredients—to deliver a major boost of hydration into the skin.

Final Verdict

The easy application, hydrating ingredients, and nourishing feel on the skin made the MEDIHEAL D.N.A Hydrating Protein Mask our number one pick. But if you’re looking for a mask that will provide skin benefits and a unique experience, try the GLAMGLOW BUBBLESHEET™ Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask.

How We Tested

Byrdie editors carefully researched popular sheet masks, taking expert recommendations and consumer reviews into account before selecting 22 to test out first-hand. Each one was evaluated by our testers based on comfort, application, and overall efficiency, and then given a score from one to five in each category.

They applied the masks onto clean skin, left them on for the time directed by the brand, and then evaluated their skin and overall experience after removal. Those that scored highest made our list. All tests were performed in The Lab, our Manhattan product testing facility.

Byrdie / Jessica Juliao

Other Options We Tested

Innisfree Tea Tree Purifying My Real Squeeze Mask in Tea Tree

While our tester loved the cooling sensation that this tea tree-infused mask provides, he found it to be overly saturated making for a messy application and overall experience.

Byrdie / Jessica Juliao

Lancome Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Mask

The luxe feel and hydrating properties of this hydrogel mask cannot be denied, but our tester found that the mask was oversized making it ill-fitting on her face. She also said that the edges of the mask began the lift as she wore it.

Byrdie / Jessica Juliao

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Masks

Despite enjoying the cooling sensation and moisturizing benefits that this rubber mask provided, our tester explained that it continued to slip around their face as they wore it, taking away from the relaxing experience.

Byrdie / Jessica Juliao

Meet the Expert Kerry Benjamin is a Los Angeles-based aesthetician and founder and CEO of StackedSkincare. She also coaches aspiring entrepreneurs on how to be successful in the beauty industry.

What to Look For When Buying a Sheet Mask

Benefits

Just like serums, wash-off masks, and other skincare products, not all sheet masks are intended to yield the same benefits. You’ll likely find that most of them are created with hydrating benefits in mind, but some options are intended to exfoliate, soothe, or cleanse, like the GLAMGLOW BUBBLESHEET Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask. Before selecting one to use, be sure to evaluate what you’re hoping to achieve so that you can pick one accordingly. If you’re simply hoping to use a sheet mask as part of a self-care ritual, you can’t go wrong by opting for one that will give your skin an added boost of moisture.

Ingredients

As is true with all skincare products, it’s important to take a look at the ingredients to ensure they’re suitable for your skin. When it comes to sheet masks specifically, look for hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, squalane, or glycerin. Benjamin explains that glycerin is commonly found in sheet masks, and it’s beneficial because it’s a humectant that works to hydrate the skin from within.

Material

Sheet masks are made in a variety of materials. While one isn’t necessarily better than another, the material can impact the user experience. If you’re hoping for a refreshing experience, opting for a gel mask will be best for you. You can even pop it into the refrigerator before using it to add to the cooling experience.

There’s also a sustainability component to sheet masks. Because they’re typically single-use products, they can be viewed as a bit wasteful. If you’re concerned about being eco-conscious, look for masks made from cellulose, coconut pulp, or cotton as opposed to rubber or foil.



FAQ What does a sheet mask do? Not all sheet masks are intended for the same purpose, although many of them are created with skin hydration in mind. “Think of them as a big drink of water for your skin,” says Benjamin. While some have cleansing, soothing, firming, or exfoliating benefits, more often than not, sheet masks are intended to provide your skin with a boost of hydration. Plus, they’re also great for indulging in self-care.

Can I use a sheet mask everyday? There’s no hard rule on how often you should or shouldn’t use a sheet mask. If you’re using one with exfoliating ingredients, you’ll likely want to limit use to just once or twice a week so you don’t irritate your skin. But according to Benjamin, “they can be used as often as you’d like if you’re using ones with hydrating, brightening, and anti-aging ingredients.”

What Is Byrdie Verified?

Did you notice the Byrdie Verified seal of approval at the top of this story? This seal means that our team has researched and tested every product on this list using a unique methodology that’s designed to focus on what our readers really want to know—and to deliver insights that you can’t find anywhere else. Occasionally, beauty brands and PR agencies will send us samples for coverage consideration, but our thoughts and opinions are fully our own. If you visit links within our content, we may receive commissions from your purchases, but we never receive any compensation or consideration for the content of our recommendations. In short, the Byrdie Verified seal stands for product recommendations you can trust.

Why Trust Byrdie

Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry. Prior to transitioning into editorial, she worked at a skincare company where she learned the ins and outs of products, formulations, and ingredients. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.

