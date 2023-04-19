Sheer dresses run the gamut, however, so we’ve rounded up our current favorites to shop now. From thin sheer wool slip dresses that you can wear every day to organza stunners that show off a corset detail for special occasions, we have something on this list for everyone.

A sheer dress is a way to—yes—show a little skin but remain slightly covered. Whether your overlay is ruched mesh, thin silk, embroidered lace, or the like, you can take that skin-bearing look and turn it into something sweet and feminine just as easily as sassy and head-turning.

When you think of a sheer dress, you likely think of the naked dress trend that has taken over the red carpet over the past decade or more. And, while those looking for something daring can certainly opt for the wardrobe malfunction-begging style, there are so many more ways to incorporate sheer dresses into your current repertoire.

Best Overall Raey Crinkle Wool Sheer Slip Dress Matches Fashion View On Matchesfashion.com For our top spot when it comes to sheer dresses, look no further than RAEY’s sheer slip dress. In black, it can be dressed up or down with ease. What’s more, unlike other synthetic or silk sheer dresses, Matchesfashion’s in-house brand has crafted this one in 100% virgin wool. So, you can wear it through morning, noon, and night, and all twelve months of the year. Price at time of publish: $255 Material: 100% virgin wool | Size Range: UK4–UK14 | Care: Dry clean

Best Budget Endless Rose Dotted Organza Mini Dress shopbop View On Shopbop.com Endless Rose takes the sheer dress trend and turns it into a sweet ruffled mini dress with the lace-edged Swiss-dot material that is fully lined, save for two romantic puff sleeves. And, at $130, it’s a great day-to-night summer must-have, effortlessly worn with chunky heels and everyday sneakers alike. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: 100% polyester shell | Size Range: XS–XL | Care: Hand wash

Best Splurge Alexander McQueen Semi-Sheer Handkerchief Gown with Corset Bodice Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus While some sheer dresses use their see-through material to put your body on full display, others, like this splurge-worthy Alexander McQueen dress, use it to accentuate what is more often than not considered the inner workings of a high-end garment. Crafted of sheer black silk, both the boning of the corset as well as the layered full skirt accentuate the true craftsmanship of the garment. Price at time of publish: $3,790 Material: Polyamide, acetate, and silk blend | Size Range: IT38–IT48 | Care: Dry clean

Best Midi Urban Outfitters Cynthia Semi-Sheer Ruffle Midi Dress Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters This sheer midi dress is quite romantic in appeal. While you can certainly dress it up with a pair of heels, we love the ’90s grunge style when paired with sneakers or combat boots. Throw it on over a slip for a more conservative look, or wear it with little more than high-waisted briefs and a bralette for an edgier look. Price at time of publish: $79 Material: 100% polyester | Sizes: XS–L | Care: Hand wash

Best Mini La Ligne Chiara Sheer Silk Mini Dress Matches Fashion View On Matchesfashion.com View On Net-a-Porter One of the aspects of all La Ligne dresses that set them apart from the rest is their transformative details. With a sheer silky overlay and separate interior mini slip, the dress boasts a waist fastening that ties at each side to hang free as a shift dress or tighten to nip in at the waist. While crafted from a lightweight and sheer material, the dress also features a ruched turtleneck neckline that makes it perfectly appropriate for winter events as well as those in warmer weather. Price at time of publish: $375 Material: 100% silk | Size Range: XS–XL | Care: Dry clean

Best Maxi Ganni Embellished Recycled-Mesh Midi Dress Net-A-Porter View On Ganni.com View On Net-a-Porter We love this sheer maxi dress because it’s so simple in shape, but the all-over 3D embellishment takes it to the next level. Whether you wear it over high-waisted briefs and a bralette, a full bodysuit, or even jeans and a tank, it makes for an all-around whimsical look. Price at time of publish: $695 Material: 100% recycled polyester | Size Range: DK32–DK42 | Care: Dry clean

Best Strapless BCBGMaxAzria Abella Mini Evening Dress BCBGMaxAzria View On Bcbg.com You’ll love this sheer strapless dress because it takes a skin-bearing trend and turns it into a fun and flirty, ultra-feminine option. With gathered tulle, the mini dress boasts a ruffled trim, full lining, and structured bodice that gives way to a layered skirt. It’s almost as if Old Hollywood dressing turned into a present-day cocktail party must-have. And it rings in at $400 pre-tax. Price at time of publish: $398 Material: 100% polyester | Size Range: 0–14 | Care: Dry clean

Best One-Shoulder LaQuan Smith Backless One-Shoulder Lace Gown Intermix View On Intermixonline.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue While this sheer gown might make our list as the best one-shoulder silhouette, it also checks a lot of other sought-after details, like an up-to-there slit, lace material, ruched detail, and back-baring silhouette. Sure, it’s one-shoulder, but it’s oh so much more. For a black tie or after-hours affair that begs a truly jaw-dropping look, try LaQuan Smith’s dress is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $1,095 Material: 65% nylon, 35% rayon | Size Range: XS–L | Care: Dry clean

Best Cutout WeWoreWhat Mesh Strappy Maxi Dress Revolve View On Revolve View On Weworewhat.com This sheer dress is not for the faint of heart. Made of black mesh, the dress on its own is completely sheer, meant as a beach cover-up or similarly water-adjacent dinner party for the bold. And, if the completely see-through nature of the look wasn’t enough, it boasts a backless shape as well as a front cutout silhouette at the bustline. For those looking to ensure all eyes are on you, this is the sheer dress to shop for now. Price at time of publish: $138 Material: 95% polyamide, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS–L | Care: Hand wash

Best Tank Rick Owens Gray Tank Maxi Dress Ssense View On Ssense.com Best when styled over a swimsuit, you can keep yourself covered while simultaneously creating depth in your look à la Kate Moss. As daring and edgy as this look might be, its no-frills silhouette makes it easy to wear with all kinds of accessories. Price at time of publish: $360 Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: XS–XXL | Care: Hand wash

Best Printed Cloe Cassandro Elodie Printed Crepon Midi Dress Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter With an all-over print, a sheer dress doesn’t feel quite as sheer as it would otherwise. The print is both lessened, as well as the overall nature of the see-through material, making it a match made in heaven. This pale pink Batik-printed dress is sustainably crafted and meant to be worn as both an everyday midi as well as a beach coverup, depending on your mood. Either way, this partially lined dress is a summertime must. Price at time of publish: $409 Material: 100% silk | Size Range: S–L | Care: Hand wash

Best Lace Self-Portrait Azaelea Guipure Lace Dress Courtesy of Net-a-Porter View On Net-a-Porter View On Saks Fifth Avenue Self-Portrait is a master at sheer lace dresses, mixing sheer aspects with nude linings to offer the perfect balance that feels truly sheer while also remaining modestly covered. You’ll love this white lace dress for summertime soirées or bridal events (if you’re the bride, of course), as it takes the sheer dress trend and makes it feel more ladylike than some other styles. Price at time of publish: $350 Material: 100% polyester with an 87% polyester, 13% elastane lining | Size Range: UK4–UK14 | Care: Dry clean

Best Sequin Macgraw Porcelain Sequin-Embellished Sheer Dress Macgraw View On Macgraw.com If Wednesday Addams ever wore a sheer dress, this would be it. In an all-over embellished sheer silk, each sequin is clustered together in a floral-like pattern. The hem hits mid-calf for a perfectly elegant party-ready look, with sweet puff sleeves and a ladylike mock turtleneck that feels both edgy as well as classic. Price at time of publish: A$1,195 Material: Nylon and polyester | Size Range: AU6–AU14 | Care: Dry clean

Best Bias-Cut Lara Chamandi Floaty Semi-Sheer Bias-Cut Slip Dress Lara Chamandi View On Larachamandi.com Being cut on the bias technically means that the fabric is cut at a 40º angle in some places to allow for more movement. In practice, it allows the dress to drape in a more natural way that hugs your frame in all the right places, hanging loose in the rest. Lara Chamandi has crafted a pale blue slip dress that’s made of 100% silk and cut on the bias to feel ethereal and romantic. Price at time of publish: €518 Material: 100% silk | Size Range: IT38–IT46 | Care: Dry clean