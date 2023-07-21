Beach season is in full swing and if you’re gearing up for those upcoming vacations, the thought of having to buy (and try on) new swimsuits can send anyone into a spiral. Fit, function, and silhouette are all factors that must be considered, and since each body is different, the overall support needed often varies from person to person. Whether you are postpartum and discovering new changes to your body brought on by motherhood or you are simply looking for a little tummy control for that next seaside adventure, the best shapewear swimsuits should enhance your assets and make you feel your best, rather than constricting in any way.
“Everyone wants to look their best, especially in a garment that is revealing,” fashion stylist, Victoria Sánchez-Lincoln tells Byrdie. “Women know what makes their body look great and what helps them achieve the look and feel they want daily. Shaping swimsuits provide the same level of shaping and confidence they would find in inner-wear.” Since you will be showing more skin than usual while wearing a swimsuit, shapewear swim can add that little extra dose of confidence to the mix, no matter what size or shape you might be. “Shapewear swimsuits offer more support and sculpting power than traditional swimwear,” Chrissy McCurdy, co-founder of Stylest, says. “They smooth and amplify the body to make women feel more confident in a swimsuit.”
Luckily, these two experts have done the research and shared their tried-and-true picks with us (and a few more beloved styles), to make your hunt for the best shapewear swimsuits all the easier. Below, shop 15 best shapewear swimsuits for women that will sculpt and enhance the form.
Best Overall
Stylest Sculpting Square Neck Swimsuit
“Our classic Square Neck Sculpting Tank is the most flattering on all body types,” McCurdy says. “We call it the Rolls Royce of swimsuits.” Made sustainably from a French compression fabric that targets key problem areas, the Stylest brand was created with comfortable, shaping swimwear as the main priority. “Our suits offer four times more compression, built-in shapewear that smooths and sculpts, [and] a 360-degree shelf bra for ample chest lift,” she says. This suit also is on Sánchez-Lincoln’s list as a must-try. She suggests trying this all-over fun print to redirect the eye of problem areas and adding a swim belt for a change of look.
Price at time of publish: $198
Material: 57% polyamide, 43% elastane | Colors: Caviar, Hot Pepper, Cloud, Navy, Cocoa +more | Size Range: XS–2X
Best One-Piece
Miraclesuit Jena One-Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
“This Miraclesuit swimsuit is top of my list because I can wear the cutout trend and I know it holds me in (no love handles!), shapes, smoothes, and contours my curves,” Sánchez-Lincoln explains. The secret to this suit is the Miratex® fabric from which it’s made, slimming and slenderizing without panels or linings, for total, full body shaping and control. A one-shouldered silhouette, mesh inserts, and ruching give the one-piece suit a fashion-forward twist.
Price at time of publish: $164
Material: 69% nylon, 31% LYCRA® spandex | Colors: Black, Midnight, Nova Green +more | Size Range: 6–18
Best Bikini
Spanx Pique Plunge Bikini Top
“This chic and modern, high-waisted bikini is my go-to, stylish two-piece that I know will tuck in my muffin top and won't dig into my skin,” Sánchez-Lincoln says. “The textured fabric gives it a fashion edge.” The brand’s shaping power mesh fabric offers 360-degree suction across the full coverage bottom and has a clean finish that doesn’t dig into the leg. Pair with the matching plunge top for an elevated set that is clean and classic.
Price at time of publish: $88 (top) and $98 (bottom)
Material: 91% nylon, 9% elastane | Colors: Very Black | Size Range: XS–3X
Best Color Options
Eomenie Tummy Control Halter Slimming Bathing Suit
This subtly sexy halter design boasts tummy control and an all-over slim look. Featuring a removable padded push-up bra that is supportive and shaping. A ruched waistband provides full coverage and shapes the figure, all while hiding those imperfections you might be trying to conceal. Choose from nearly thirty different colors and prints for every personality and style preference, to inject a little fun into your beach look.
Price at time of publish: $40 for Black
Material: Chinlon | Colors: Black, Wine Red, White, Army Green +more | Size Range: XS–3XL and 20–22 plus
Best Tank
TA3Swim Lacey Suit
TA3Swim has become something of a phenomenon in the shapewear swimsuit arena, mainly because of its signature fabrications. The outer fabric is a lightweight, activewear compression fabric, similar to a high-end sports bra. Inside, the front and back waist are lined with power mesh for even more sculpting. “The special trick is pulling and tying the back lacing detail that will give you that hourglass shape by cinching in your waist,” Sánchez-Lincoln explains. This sexy, tank-style swimsuit comes in 7 different colors and both short and regular/long torso length options to find your optimal fit.
Price at time of publish: $158
Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: Sapphire, Black, White, Green +more | Size Range: XS–3X with additional short sizing
Best Twist Bikini
Cupshe Twist Front Bikini Two Piece Set
A high-waisted bottom is the easiest way to get a little more shape and control and this one has panels and seams that will give the illusion of a flatter midsection. The matching, twist bikini top is adjustable and also features removable padded cups to provide whatever comfort level you should need. Wear a cute coverup, a large sunhat, sunglasses, and a slip-on sandal with this set for an easy, everyday beach look.
Price at time of publish: $34
Material: 80% chinlon, 20% spandex | Colors: 29, including Hot Pink, Black, Blue, Green, and Brick Red | Size Range: XS–XL
Best V-Neck
Magicsuit Charmed Life Iiona One Piece Swimsuit
The best swimwear is all about adaptability, whether it be for different settings or styled with different outfits. According to Sánchez-Lincoln, the Iiona one-piece offers just that. “I love the versatility of this swimsuit,” she says. “I wear it from the beach to the bistro, using it as a bodysuit. It makes my vacation packing easy and multifunctional!” The plunging neckline was designed with beaded ties, giving it a fancier, blouse-like feel that effortlessly takes you from day to night, all with the slimming and shaping fabric properties the brand is known for.
Price at time of publish: $69
Material: 73% nylon, 27% spandex | Colors: Mezze, Black | Size Range: 8–16
Best Draped
Hermoza Genevieve Side Tie One Piece Swimsuit
It’s all in the details when it comes to Hermoza’s side-tie one-piece. This high-neck halter has a cinching waist sash, that provides tummy control and compliments a woman’s midsection. A built-in shelf bra and cups add extra support and lift and an all-over smoothing effect. “This beautifully draped swimsuit accentuates and flatters my hips and waistline,” Sánchez-Lincoln says. “The side tie makes it very sophisticated and it comes in twelve variations of colors and patterns.”
Price at time of publish: $128
Material: 80% polyester, 20% LYCRA® spandex | Colors: Dragonfruit, Crimson, Black, Hunter Green +more | Size Range: 2–14
Best Rash Guard Suit
Good American Good Compression Suit
If sun protection is top of mind for you, a rashguard suit protects unwanted extra rays on problem areas such as your shoulders, arms, and chest. Good American’s version is made from their notorious compression fabric, offering that extra bit of suction without being uncomfortable or feeling too constricting. We love the fiery coral color for a fresh feel on a day in the surf.
Price at time of publish: $129
Material: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Colors: Fiery Coral | Size Range: 0–7
Best One-Shoulder
Summersalt The Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit
Another brand that is known for its compression-style fabric, Summersalt’s Sidestroke one-piece is a best-seller for the brand. The fabric is made primarily from recycled materials, making it earth-friendly as well, and provides a hugging effect on the body that is complementary to the form. The diagonal seaming on the front assists to keep everything in place. Don’t sleep on the long torso option as well, for those who need a little more length.
Price at time of publish: $95
Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane | Colors: 18, including Olive and White Sand | Size Range: 0–24
Most Comfortable
Left On Friday Sunday Bikini Top
If simple and chic is your vibe, but you still want a little extra compression around the stomach area, Left on Friday’s bikini bottom will be a game-changer. An ‘80s-inspired silhouette, the high-waisted bottom also features a hi-cut leg that creates a lengthening effect. The swimsuit’s fabric is compressive both when wet and dry, offering the smoothing coverage you require. Pair with the brand’s matching scoop bikini top, for a minimalist option that is comfortable yet forgiving.
Price at time of publish: $85 (top) and $85 (bottom)
Material: 46% nylon, 38% polyester, 16% LYCRA® spandex | Colors: Desert Plum, Aperol (orange), Bronze +more | Size Range: XS–XXL
Best Printed
Nomads Wave One Piece
Looking to add a little print to your swimsuit mix? Nomads’ classic one-piece gets a summery spin thanks to their graffiti-inspired, swirl pattern, perfect for the season. The Wave suit is not lacking in sculpting capabilities, either. The hidden panel seams slim the midsection, while an empire-inspired seam under the bust provides a little more shaping capability. Ruched criss-cross straps at the back add extra bust support. Pair with a sarong skirt and flip flops for a resort look perfect for poolside hangs and beachside adventures.
Price at time of publish: $195
Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% spandex shell; 82% recycled polyester, 18% spandex lining | Colors: Meadow Lark + Gumbay Print | Size Range: XS–5XL
Best for Large Busts
Artesands Sculpt Fuseli Bikini Top
Part of the brand’s “Xtra” control swimwear collection, this Artesands bikini set offers extreme support through the high elastane fabric that sculpts the wearer's unique body shape. Women with full busts will appreciate the design of the top, which has a scoop neckline, adjustable wide shoulder straps, and strap clip technology, allowing you to cross the back straps if you please. The matching, high-waisted bottom has a built-in, 360-degree mesh front and back lining that will sculpt in all the right places.
Price at time of publish: $115 (top) and $60 (bottom)
Material: Nylon, elastane | Colors: Black | Size Range: 4–18
Best Inclusive Sizing
Lands’ End Grecian SlenderSuit Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit
Just like a Grecian-style dress, a draped swimsuit can help flatter in those places you might want a little extra coverage. Lands’ End’s take on the trend uses modern technology to provide functional swimwear. Made from Slendertex® fabric, which smooths and shapes the body, the LYCRA® Xtra Life™ spandex also lasts up to 10 times longer than ordinary swimsuits. Bonus points: the fabric is UPF50 and chlorine-resistant, so fading from sun and sand won’t be a problem and colors will last longer.
Price at time of publish: $145
Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: Blackberry, Black, Rich Coffee +more | Size Range: 6–18 regular, petite, and long; 16W–24W plus
Best Strapless
Good American Sculpt Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
Good American’s sculpt technology takes center stage on this strapless one-piece that offers coverage in a surprisingly sexy way. Although straightforward in design to the naked eye, upon further investigation, you will see the many intricate seams and panel construction that provide the key to the sculpting capabilities. A lace-up, corseted back customizes the fit even more, allowing your waistline and curves to be on full display.
Price at time of publish: $120
Material: 62% nylon, 38% elastane | Colors: Black | Size Range: XS–5XL or 0–7
Final Verdict
Compressive fabrics are key to finding the best sculpt, such as Stylest’s Sculpting Square Neck Swimsuit, Good American’s Good Compression Suit, and Miraclesuit®’s Network Jena One Piece Swimsuit. Draping details and ruched finishes will further compliment the form, like Lands’ End Grecian SlenderSuit Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit or Hermoza’s Genevieve Side Tie One Piece Swimsuit. Don’t count bikinis out of the mix, either. The Spanx® Pique Plunge Bikini Top and bottoms and the Left on Friday Sunday Bikini Top and bottoms offer the same level of smoothing and compression, but in a two-piece.
Meet the Expert
- Victoria Sánchez-Lincoln is a fashion and style director with over 20 years of experience working for leading media and lifestyle companies and she specializes in developing and curating unique, strategic content, public relations, and brand engagement. Victoria has styled celebrities and social media influencers in both the general lifestyle and Hispanic markets. She served as fashion director at various magazines including Real Simple, InStyle, Latina, and Mode magazines, and has contributed to Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, People en Español, and Family Circle.
- Chrissy McCurdy, co-founder of Stylest, is a former buyer for Ralph Lauren and Saks Fifth Avenue. She honed her unique intimates expertise at Komar USA. She has two adorable boys, lives in Millbrook, and never wears a bathing suit without a swim bra.
What to Look for in Shapewear Swim
Fabric
When it comes to the best shapewear swimsuits, fabric is the priority. “You want to look for fabric that has support and has a smoothing effect that won’t dig into your skin,” Sánchez-Lincoln recommends. “The piece must stand the test of compression and shaping, all the while remaining comfortable for a full day's wear.” She recommends looking for spandex and elastane with a four-way stretch (stretch widthwise and lengthwise) that are springy yet retain their shape, with a thick weight and opaque design. High-quality fabrics that are chlorine and saltwater-resistant are also important to consider, for long days in the surf or by the pool.
Construction
“You want form and function but to also be comfortable,” Sánchez-Lincoln says. Look for construction details such as bra support, for uplifting, secure, and comfortable wear, that eliminates bounce or side boob leakage, and rear coverage that will prevent unwanted ride-ups throughout the day. Tummy control mesh panels, strap adjustability, and solid lining will also ensure control and support.
“Compression is important to help your body feel held in place and sculpted,” McCurdy adds. “We have a special internal construction in our suits that amplifies the results.” Bust support is also a concern for McCurdy and the team. “Our 360-degree, built-in shelf bras also provide extra support for women who aren't pairing the suits with our swim bras.”
Fit
“It’s all about the fit, a key element in selecting a swimsuit,” Sánchez-Lincoln says. “When a swimsuit is worn, it should flatter the body, provide support and coverage where needed, and provide confidence and comfort while looking fabulous.” McCurdy agrees, explaining: “The fit of each swimsuit is also very important, ensuring that the sculpting fabric is doing its job without being too constricting.” Trying on various styles and sizes to find that perfect fit will be beneficial in the long run.
Design Features
Although shapewear swimsuits are often about form and function, they can be fun and stylish as well.
“Strategic use of shirring and draping emphasizes your curves and draws the eye away from areas you would like to de-emphasize,” Sánchez-Lincoln explains. She recommends looking for prints, patterns, and color-blocking that redirects the eye away from areas you would like to minimize. Don’t forget about strategic paneling and cut-outs, that will also emphasize alternate places on the body.
-
What are shapewear swimsuits?
“A shapewear swimsuit is a swimsuit that has built-in compression, by using a proprietary fabric that has holding power in its stretch that gives support,” Sánchez-Lincoln describes. “Shapewear swimsuits are cleverly designed to slim, sculpt and shape a woman's figure.” She notes that a shapewear swimsuit will also shape, contour, sculpt and support. “The perfect swimsuit will support the breasts, slim the waist and shape the derriere,” she adds. “It should provide support, comfort, and compression for an all-day wear, and captures the look she desires.”
-
How do you recommend caring for a shapewear swimsuit?
“Always rinse your swim garment in cool water after use and air dry,” Sánchez-Lincoln says, although she notes it is best to hand wash to preserve fabric quality, construction, and design features. Using gentle detergents that are specially formulated is also a good way to prolong the life of the fabric and compressive properties. She recommends Fashion Care Splash Chlorine Removal Detergent or Molly's Suds Swimwear Cleaner.
Why Trust Byrdie
Full-time freelance writer and fashion editor Kristina Rutkowski has been covering all things style, trend, and shopping for over 10 years. Her bylines have appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, WWD, The Zoe Report, Editorialist, InStyle, and SELF. Living in New York City, she is often able to see and try out brands firsthand, directly through the designer showrooms, which has provided ample research opportunities for this story.