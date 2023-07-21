Luckily, these two experts have done the research and shared their tried-and-true picks with us (and a few more beloved styles), to make your hunt for the best shapewear swimsuits all the easier. Below, shop 15 best shapewear swimsuits for women that will sculpt and enhance the form.

“Everyone wants to look their best, especially in a garment that is revealing,” fashion stylist, Victoria Sánchez-Lincoln tells Byrdie. “Women know what makes their body look great and what helps them achieve the look and feel they want daily. Shaping swimsuits provide the same level of shaping and confidence they would find in inner-wear.” Since you will be showing more skin than usual while wearing a swimsuit, shapewear swim can add that little extra dose of confidence to the mix, no matter what size or shape you might be. “Shapewear swimsuits offer more support and sculpting power than traditional swimwear,” Chrissy McCurdy , co-founder of Stylest , says. “They smooth and amplify the body to make women feel more confident in a swimsuit.”

Beach season is in full swing and if you’re gearing up for those upcoming vacations, the thought of having to buy (and try on) new swimsuits can send anyone into a spiral. Fit, function, and silhouette are all factors that must be considered, and since each body is different, the overall support needed often varies from person to person. Whether you are postpartum and discovering new changes to your body brought on by motherhood or you are simply looking for a little tummy control for that next seaside adventure, the best shapewear swimsuits should enhance your assets and make you feel your best, rather than constricting in any way.

Best Overall Stylest Sculpting Square Neck Swimsuit Saks Fifth Avenue View On Modaoperandi.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Stylest.com “Our classic Square Neck Sculpting Tank is the most flattering on all body types,” McCurdy says. “We call it the Rolls Royce of swimsuits.” Made sustainably from a French compression fabric that targets key problem areas, the Stylest brand was created with comfortable, shaping swimwear as the main priority. “Our suits offer four times more compression, built-in shapewear that smooths and sculpts, [and] a 360-degree shelf bra for ample chest lift,” she says. This suit also is on Sánchez-Lincoln’s list as a must-try. She suggests trying this all-over fun print to redirect the eye of problem areas and adding a swim belt for a change of look. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: 57% polyamide, 43% elastane | Colors: Caviar, Hot Pepper, Cloud, Navy, Cocoa +more | Size Range: XS–2X

Best One-Piece Miraclesuit Jena One-Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales “This Miraclesuit swimsuit is top of my list because I can wear the cutout trend and I know it holds me in (no love handles!), shapes, smoothes, and contours my curves,” Sánchez-Lincoln explains. The secret to this suit is the Miratex® fabric from which it’s made, slimming and slenderizing without panels or linings, for total, full body shaping and control. A one-shouldered silhouette, mesh inserts, and ruching give the one-piece suit a fashion-forward twist. Price at time of publish: $164 Material: 69% nylon, 31% LYCRA® spandex | Colors: Black, Midnight, Nova Green +more | Size Range: 6–18

Best Bikini Spanx Pique Plunge Bikini Top Spanx View On Spanx “This chic and modern, high-waisted bikini is my go-to, stylish two-piece that I know will tuck in my muffin top and won't dig into my skin,” Sánchez-Lincoln says. “The textured fabric gives it a fashion edge.” The brand’s shaping power mesh fabric offers 360-degree suction across the full coverage bottom and has a clean finish that doesn’t dig into the leg. Pair with the matching plunge top for an elevated set that is clean and classic. Price at time of publish: $88 (top) and $98 (bottom) Material: 91% nylon, 9% elastane | Colors: Very Black | Size Range: XS–3X

Best Color Options Eomenie Tummy Control Halter Slimming Bathing Suit Amazon View On Amazon This subtly sexy halter design boasts tummy control and an all-over slim look. Featuring a removable padded push-up bra that is supportive and shaping. A ruched waistband provides full coverage and shapes the figure, all while hiding those imperfections you might be trying to conceal. Choose from nearly thirty different colors and prints for every personality and style preference, to inject a little fun into your beach look. Price at time of publish: $40 for Black Material: Chinlon | Colors: Black, Wine Red, White, Army Green +more | Size Range: XS–3XL and 20–22 plus

Best Tank TA3Swim Lacey Suit TA3Swim View On Ta3swim.com TA3Swim has become something of a phenomenon in the shapewear swimsuit arena, mainly because of its signature fabrications. The outer fabric is a lightweight, activewear compression fabric, similar to a high-end sports bra. Inside, the front and back waist are lined with power mesh for even more sculpting. “The special trick is pulling and tying the back lacing detail that will give you that hourglass shape by cinching in your waist,” Sánchez-Lincoln explains. This sexy, tank-style swimsuit comes in 7 different colors and both short and regular/long torso length options to find your optimal fit. Price at time of publish: $158 Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: Sapphire, Black, White, Green +more | Size Range: XS–3X with additional short sizing

Best Twist Bikini Cupshe Twist Front Bikini Two Piece Set Amazon View On Amazon A high-waisted bottom is the easiest way to get a little more shape and control and this one has panels and seams that will give the illusion of a flatter midsection. The matching, twist bikini top is adjustable and also features removable padded cups to provide whatever comfort level you should need. Wear a cute coverup, a large sunhat, sunglasses, and a slip-on sandal with this set for an easy, everyday beach look. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: 80% chinlon, 20% spandex | Colors: 29, including Hot Pink, Black, Blue, Green, and Brick Red | Size Range: XS–XL

Best V-Neck Magicsuit Charmed Life Iiona One Piece Swimsuit Zappos View On Barenecessities.com View On Miraclesuit.com View On Neiman Marcus The best swimwear is all about adaptability, whether it be for different settings or styled with different outfits. According to Sánchez-Lincoln, the Iiona one-piece offers just that. “I love the versatility of this swimsuit,” she says. “I wear it from the beach to the bistro, using it as a bodysuit. It makes my vacation packing easy and multifunctional!” The plunging neckline was designed with beaded ties, giving it a fancier, blouse-like feel that effortlessly takes you from day to night, all with the slimming and shaping fabric properties the brand is known for. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: 73% nylon, 27% spandex | Colors: Mezze, Black | Size Range: 8–16

Best Draped Hermoza Genevieve Side Tie One Piece Swimsuit Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus View On Thehermoza.com It’s all in the details when it comes to Hermoza’s side-tie one-piece. This high-neck halter has a cinching waist sash, that provides tummy control and compliments a woman’s midsection. A built-in shelf bra and cups add extra support and lift and an all-over smoothing effect. “This beautifully draped swimsuit accentuates and flatters my hips and waistline,” Sánchez-Lincoln says. “The side tie makes it very sophisticated and it comes in twelve variations of colors and patterns.” Price at time of publish: $128 Material: 80% polyester, 20% LYCRA® spandex | Colors: Dragonfruit, Crimson, Black, Hunter Green +more | Size Range: 2–14

Best Rash Guard Suit Good American Good Compression Suit Shopbop View On Shopbop.com If sun protection is top of mind for you, a rashguard suit protects unwanted extra rays on problem areas such as your shoulders, arms, and chest. Good American’s version is made from their notorious compression fabric, offering that extra bit of suction without being uncomfortable or feeling too constricting. We love the fiery coral color for a fresh feel on a day in the surf. Price at time of publish: $129 Material: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Colors: Fiery Coral | Size Range: 0–7

Best One-Shoulder Summersalt The Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit 4.3 Summersalt View On Amazon View On QVC View On Summersalt.com Another brand that is known for its compression-style fabric, Summersalt’s Sidestroke one-piece is a best-seller for the brand. The fabric is made primarily from recycled materials, making it earth-friendly as well, and provides a hugging effect on the body that is complementary to the form. The diagonal seaming on the front assists to keep everything in place. Don’t sleep on the long torso option as well, for those who need a little more length. Price at time of publish: $95 Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane | Colors: 18, including Olive and White Sand | Size Range: 0–24

Most Comfortable Left On Friday Sunday Bikini Top Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Leftonfriday.com View On Saltandsnow.com If simple and chic is your vibe, but you still want a little extra compression around the stomach area, Left on Friday’s bikini bottom will be a game-changer. An ‘80s-inspired silhouette, the high-waisted bottom also features a hi-cut leg that creates a lengthening effect. The swimsuit’s fabric is compressive both when wet and dry, offering the smoothing coverage you require. Pair with the brand’s matching scoop bikini top, for a minimalist option that is comfortable yet forgiving. Price at time of publish: $85 (top) and $85 (bottom) Material: 46% nylon, 38% polyester, 16% LYCRA® spandex | Colors: Desert Plum, Aperol (orange), Bronze +more | Size Range: XS–XXL

Best Printed Nomads Wave One Piece Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Looking to add a little print to your swimsuit mix? Nomads’ classic one-piece gets a summery spin thanks to their graffiti-inspired, swirl pattern, perfect for the season. The Wave suit is not lacking in sculpting capabilities, either. The hidden panel seams slim the midsection, while an empire-inspired seam under the bust provides a little more shaping capability. Ruched criss-cross straps at the back add extra bust support. Pair with a sarong skirt and flip flops for a resort look perfect for poolside hangs and beachside adventures. Price at time of publish: $195 Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% spandex shell; 82% recycled polyester, 18% spandex lining | Colors: Meadow Lark + Gumbay Print | Size Range: XS–5XL

Best for Large Busts Artesands Sculpt Fuseli Bikini Top Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus Part of the brand’s “Xtra” control swimwear collection, this Artesands bikini set offers extreme support through the high elastane fabric that sculpts the wearer's unique body shape. Women with full busts will appreciate the design of the top, which has a scoop neckline, adjustable wide shoulder straps, and strap clip technology, allowing you to cross the back straps if you please. The matching, high-waisted bottom has a built-in, 360-degree mesh front and back lining that will sculpt in all the right places. Price at time of publish: $115 (top) and $60 (bottom) Material: Nylon, elastane | Colors: Black | Size Range: 4–18

Best Inclusive Sizing Lands’ End Grecian SlenderSuit Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Landsend.com Just like a Grecian-style dress, a draped swimsuit can help flatter in those places you might want a little extra coverage. Lands’ End’s take on the trend uses modern technology to provide functional swimwear. Made from Slendertex® fabric, which smooths and shapes the body, the LYCRA® Xtra Life™ spandex also lasts up to 10 times longer than ordinary swimsuits. Bonus points: the fabric is UPF50 and chlorine-resistant, so fading from sun and sand won’t be a problem and colors will last longer. Price at time of publish: $145 Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: Blackberry, Black, Rich Coffee +more | Size Range: 6–18 regular, petite, and long; 16W–24W plus