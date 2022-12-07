Shapewear is the ultimate styling hack for tight-fitting garments or for accentuating certain features, such as your booty, hips, or waist. It’s also the one item many of us forget about until the last minute when we’re scrambling to put an outfit together for an upcoming event. This is when Amazon raises its wand and becomes our fashion fairy godmother—aka, Prime shipping saves the day, again.
Whether you’re last-minute shoppers like us or are looking to restock your undergarments drawers, Amazon is home to some of the best shapewear options. And, it offers tons of high-quality styles at different price points, so you can find something that works for your wallet without sacrificing construction quality.
We researched dozens of bodysuits, slips, shorts, and other popular shapewear styles on Amazon to find the best options, and carefully considered the quality of material, construction, and compression to ensure they were up to our standards. We looked for styles that offer a wide range of sizes and colors, breathable materials, and designs that don’t ride up or roll down. Because who wants to deal with that?
Here is the best shapewear on Amazon.
Best Overall
Spanx Higher Power Shorts
Like underwear, shapewear comes in tons of different styles and cuts. For the best overall pick, we went with these shorts from SPANX because the style is bound to get a lot more wear compared to others, and these in particular meet our pickiest of standards. The ultra-high rise offers great coverage and firm compression that smooths but doesn’t feel too constricting. With a six-inch inseam, the shorts are long enough for shaping but short enough to fit under mini dresses. They also have a double gusset, which means you can go to the bathroom without taking them off.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: 4
Best Budget
Hanes Women’s Light Tummy Control Shapewear Brief
For a budget-friendly shapewear option, we love these Hanes briefs. They come in a 2-pack and feature a high-rise fit designed to target the stomach and waist area with lightweight compression. Most importantly, they are made of a stretchy material that makes them ultra-comfortable, too. Amazon customers gave this shapewear five stars for the level of support, how well they fit, and the lightweight feel of the fabric.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: M-6XL | Compression Level: Light | Colors: Black, Beige, White
Best Splurge
SPANX OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
If you are looking for all-over shaping, this SPANX bodysuit is a must. When it comes to construction, this shapewear has a quality that actually matches the price and is worth every penny. The fully-bonded front panels flatten your stomach and the edge-bonded side panels smooth without squeezing. Booty-enhancing pockets define your backside while the non-compression bust gives you a smoosh-free lift. Amazon customers love it for its buttery soft material, fantastic support, and how well it stays in place under a variety of garments.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Nude, Black
Best High-Waisted Brief
Kinyanco High Waist Tummy Control Briefs
For a good pair of underwear that doubles as shapewear, look no further. The 5-pack briefs are made of a comfortable and breathable cotton blend that has the perfect amount of support to tone your waistline. Those that recently had surgery, like a C-section, can find that compression helps with pain during recovery. The briefs come highly recommended by over 3,500 Amazon customers who rave about the undies’ shape and how well they fit without pinching or rolling.
Material: Cotton, spandex | Size Range: XS-3XL | Compression Level: Light | Colors: Assorted
Best Shorts
Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts
In addition to our best overall pick, we love these shapewear shorts to sculpt and lift under tight-fitting dresses and skirts. These shorts have five stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers and are a top pick for their comfort, ultra-soft texture, and rise. Not only do they tone your stomach and curves, but the longer length also helps prevent thigh chafing. A strip of silicone on top also stops the band from rolling down. Because they offer high compression, the brand recommends sizing up for maximum comfort.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-4XL | Compression Level: High | Colors: 5
Best Thong
Maidenform Lace Shaping Thong
When you want shaping with no risk of panty lines, reach for this Shaping Lace Thong from Maidenform. The thong boasts a high-rise that hits right around the belly button and targets the lower stomach with a smooth built-in, no-slip band. Made from the brand’s Cool Comfort Fabric, the thong wicks away moisture, so you stay cool and dry. The lace design is a sweet touch, too.
Material: Nylon, spandex, polyester, cotton | Size Range: S-XXL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: 13
Best Bodysuit
Nebility Waist Trainer Bodysuit
While most shapewear is meant to be worn underneath clothes, we love how you can wear this bodysuit alone, tucked into pants or a skirt. The seamless tank smooths your stomach and back while also lifting your chest. In fact, reviewers often forgo a bra, depending on their chest size. This piece is also on our list because of the hook closure on the crotch area, which makes bathroom breaks much easier. Do note that it comes in two different necklines, a scoop neck and V-neck.
Material: Polyaminde, spandex, cotton | Size Range: XS-4XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige, White
Best Boyshorts
Werena Seamless Shaping Boyshorts
If traditional shapewear shorts are too long for your liking, a pair of shaper boy shorts is an excellent alternative. These are our top pick because they are a great length (not too short, not too long—just right!) and have a high-rise that targets the booty, waist, and tummy. They also don’t roll or shift around and are made from a high-quality nylon and spandex blend that is comfortable and breathable with the right amount of compression. Plus, there are no tags.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Light | Colors: Black, Beige, White
Best Cami
Maidenform Women's Long Length Shapewear Camisole
Though a bodysuit provides great all-over coverage, sometimes you don’t want to deal with it when going to the bathroom, so a shaping camisole is an ideal alternative. This design from Maidenform is another style you can wear alone as a top or underneath a blazer or jacket. The longer length still skims your hips while supporting your stomach and back. Convertible spaghetti straps mean you can cross them over for extra lift. Made from cooling fabric, this tank is ideal for summer outfits.
Material: Nylon, elastane | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige, White
Best Open Bust Bodysuit
Maidenform Women's Ultimate Slimmer
When you already have a bra you love to wear, this open-bust bodysuit lets you have the best of both worlds. The top-rated shapewear is designed for wearing under cocktail dresses and tight-fitted gowns and, because of its open bust, you can wear your favorite bra with it. Thanks to adjustable straps, you can customize the length so it fits perfectly under your bust. Amazon customers rave about this shapewear piece for its firm compression in the waist and abdomen area, convenient bottom closure, and everyday comfort. The cotton-lined hook-and-eye gusset makes bathroom trips a breeze, too.
Material: Cotton, elastane, nylon | Size Range: S-2XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige
Best Thong Shaper
Hioffer Waist Cincher Thong Shapewear
If you want a thong with a little more built-in shaping power, this one from Hioffer is the best. The thong shaper is ultra-high-waisted and hits right below the bra line for maximum coverage and support. Firm compression will sculpt your waist and hip area while remaining comfortable for all-day wear. There’s also a lace design with built-in butt lifters to give your booty an extra boost.
Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-4L | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige, White
Best Slip
BRABIC Full Slip Shapewear
If body suits aren’t your thing, a shapewear slip is a great alternative. This one from BRABIC is made from a super soft and smooth material with a built-in underwire and bra cups for added support. It also has adjustable straps that can be removed (without losing the lift), depending on your outfit needs. Another reason to love this undergarment? The hemline features a thick band that prevents it from riding up while wearing. Amazon customers love it for its amazing fit, quality, support, and how well it works under thin fabrics.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige
Meet the Expert
- Cami Raymond, the senior design director at shapewear brand Ruby Ribbon.
What to Look for in Shapewear
Style
The style of shapewear is important because it will determine what you can wear over it. “If you need shapewear for a specific garment, think about the neckline, the hemline, or the cut of the dress to make sure it fits seamlessly under the garment,” says Cami Raymond, the senior design director at Ruby Ribbon.
Compression Level
“It’s also important to think about what type of shaping or compression you need,” says Raymond. If you want a more sculpted look, go for pieces with medium to high compression. For days that just want some extra support, low compression should be all you need.
Size
“You should look for what your size would be for regular clothes,” says Raymond. If you choose the wrong size, the shapewear will likely ride up or roll down.
-
What is shapewear?
“Shapewear is items of clothing that go under clothes and help to shape and sculpt the body,” says Raymond. She adds that this type of garment typically helps people “feel more confident in the type of clothing they’re wearing and highlight their most flattering features.”
-
Can you wear shapewear while pregnant?
According to Raymond, you can absolutely wear shapewear while pregnant. “There are many options out there that do a great job of sculpting and shaping without being constricting in the stomach area,” she explains.
-
Do you wear underwear with shapewear?
This all depends on if the shapewear has built-in underwear. If it does, Raymond says you don’t need to double up, and that built-in underwear is one of the main benefits of shapewear since “you do not want a visible panty line to ruin the smoothness [it creates].”
