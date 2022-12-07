The 12 Best Shapewear on Amazon of 2022

The SPANX Tummy Control High-Waisted Power Short is our top pick

By
Jessie Quinn
Jessie Quinn Byrdie
Jessie Quinn
Jessie Quinn is a writer for Byrdie who has been featured in NYLON Magazine, Forbes, and more.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on 12/07/22
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Shapewear on Amazon

Amazon

Shapewear is the ultimate styling hack for tight-fitting garments or for accentuating certain features, such as your booty, hips, or waist. It’s also the one item many of us forget about until the last minute when we’re scrambling to put an outfit together for an upcoming event. This is when Amazon raises its wand and becomes our fashion fairy godmother—aka, Prime shipping saves the day, again.

Whether you’re last-minute shoppers like us or are looking to restock your undergarments drawers, Amazon is home to some of the best shapewear options. And, it offers tons of high-quality styles at different price points, so you can find something that works for your wallet without sacrificing construction quality.

We researched dozens of bodysuits, slips, shorts, and other popular shapewear styles on Amazon to find the best options, and carefully considered the quality of material, construction, and compression to ensure they were up to our standards. We looked for styles that offer a wide range of sizes and colors, breathable materials, and designs that don’t ride up or roll down. Because who wants to deal with that?

Here is the best shapewear on Amazon.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Spanx Higher Power Shorts at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Budget:
Hanes Women’s Light Tummy Control Shapewear Brief at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Splurge:
SPANX OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best High-Waisted Brief:
Kinyanco High Waist Tummy Control Briefs at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Shorts:
Shapermint High-Waisted Shaper Shorts at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Thong:
Maidenform Lace Shaping Thong at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Bodysuit:
Nebility Waist Trainer Bodysuit at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Boyshorts:
Werena Seamless Shaping Boyshorts at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Cami:
Maidenform Shapewear Camisole at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Open Bust Bodysuit:
Maidenform Women's Ultimate Slimmer at Amazon
Jump to Review
In This Article

Best Overall

Spanx Higher Power Shorts

Spanx Higher Power Shorts

Nordstrom
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com

Like underwear, shapewear comes in tons of different styles and cuts. For the best overall pick, we went with these shorts from SPANX because the style is bound to get a lot more wear compared to others, and these in particular meet our pickiest of standards. The ultra-high rise offers great coverage and firm compression that smooths but doesn’t feel too constricting. With a six-inch inseam, the shorts are long enough for shaping but short enough to fit under mini dresses. They also have a double gusset, which means you can go to the bathroom without taking them off.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: 4

Best Budget

Hanes Women’s Light Tummy Control Shapewear Brief

Hanes Women&acirc;s Light Tummy Control Shapewear Brief

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hanes.com

For a budget-friendly shapewear option, we love these Hanes briefs. They come in a 2-pack and feature a high-rise fit designed to target the stomach and waist area with lightweight compression. Most importantly, they are made of a stretchy material that makes them ultra-comfortable, too. Amazon customers gave this shapewear five stars for the level of support, how well they fit, and the lightweight feel of the fabric.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: M-6XL | Compression Level: Light | Colors: Black, Beige, White

Best Splurge

SPANX OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx
View On Amazon View On Spanx

If you are looking for all-over shaping, this SPANX bodysuit is a must. When it comes to construction, this shapewear has a quality that actually matches the price and is worth every penny. The fully-bonded front panels flatten your stomach and the edge-bonded side panels smooth without squeezing. Booty-enhancing pockets define your backside while the non-compression bust gives you a smoosh-free lift. Amazon customers love it for its buttery soft material, fantastic support, and how well it stays in place under a variety of garments.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Nude, Black

Best High-Waisted Brief

Kinyanco High Waist Tummy Control Briefs

Kinyanco High Waist Tummy Control Briefs

Amazon
View On Amazon

For a good pair of underwear that doubles as shapewear, look no further. The 5-pack briefs are made of a comfortable and breathable cotton blend that has the perfect amount of support to tone your waistline. Those that recently had surgery, like a C-section, can find that compression helps with pain during recovery. The briefs come highly recommended by over 3,500 Amazon customers who rave about the undies’ shape and how well they fit without pinching or rolling.

Material: Cotton, spandex | Size Range: XS-3XL | Compression Level: Light | Colors: Assorted

Best Shorts

Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts

Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts

Shapermint 
View On Amazon View On Walmart

In addition to our best overall pick, we love these shapewear shorts to sculpt and lift under tight-fitting dresses and skirts. These shorts have five stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers and are a top pick for their comfort, ultra-soft texture, and rise. Not only do they tone your stomach and curves, but the longer length also helps prevent thigh chafing. A strip of silicone on top also stops the band from rolling down. Because they offer high compression, the brand recommends sizing up for maximum comfort.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-4XL | Compression Level: High | Colors: 5

Best Thong

Maidenform Lace Shaping Thong

Maidenform Lace Shaping Thong

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Maidenform.com

When you want shaping with no risk of panty lines, reach for this Shaping Lace Thong from Maidenform. The thong boasts a high-rise that hits right around the belly button and targets the lower stomach with a smooth built-in, no-slip band. Made from the brand’s Cool Comfort Fabric, the thong wicks away moisture, so you stay cool and dry. The lace design is a sweet touch, too.

Material: Nylon, spandex, polyester, cotton | Size Range: S-XXL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: 13

Best Bodysuit

Nebility Waist Trainer Bodysuit

Nebility Waist Trainer Bodysuit

Amazon
View On Amazon

While most shapewear is meant to be worn underneath clothes, we love how you can wear this bodysuit alone, tucked into pants or a skirt. The seamless tank smooths your stomach and back while also lifting your chest. In fact, reviewers often forgo a bra, depending on their chest size. This piece is also on our list because of the hook closure on the crotch area, which makes bathroom breaks much easier. Do note that it comes in two different necklines, a scoop neck and V-neck.

Material: Polyaminde, spandex, cotton | Size Range: XS-4XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige, White

The 10 Best Bodysuits of 2022

Best Boyshorts

Werena Seamless Shaping Boyshorts

Werena Seamless Shaping Boyshorts

Amazon
View On Amazon

If traditional shapewear shorts are too long for your liking, a pair of shaper boy shorts is an excellent alternative. These are our top pick because they are a great length (not too short, not too long—just right!) and have a high-rise that targets the booty, waist, and tummy. They also don’t roll or shift around and are made from a high-quality nylon and spandex blend that is comfortable and breathable with the right amount of compression. Plus, there are no tags.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Light | Colors: Black, Beige, White

Best Cami

Maidenform Women's Long Length Shapewear Camisole

Maidenform Women's Long Length Shapewear Camisole

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Maidenform.com

Though a bodysuit provides great all-over coverage, sometimes you don’t want to deal with it when going to the bathroom, so a shaping camisole is an ideal alternative. This design from Maidenform is another style you can wear alone as a top or underneath a blazer or jacket. The longer length still skims your hips while supporting your stomach and back. Convertible spaghetti straps mean you can cross them over for extra lift. Made from cooling fabric, this tank is ideal for summer outfits.

Material: Nylon, elastane | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige, White

The 14 Best Undershirts for Building a Wardrobe Foundation

Best Open Bust Bodysuit

Maidenform Women's Ultimate Slimmer

Maidenform Women's Ultimate Slimmer

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Macy's

When you already have a bra you love to wear, this open-bust bodysuit lets you have the best of both worlds. The top-rated shapewear is designed for wearing under cocktail dresses and tight-fitted gowns and, because of its open bust, you can wear your favorite bra with it. Thanks to adjustable straps, you can customize the length so it fits perfectly under your bust. Amazon customers rave about this shapewear piece for its firm compression in the waist and abdomen area, convenient bottom closure, and everyday comfort. The cotton-lined hook-and-eye gusset makes bathroom trips a breeze, too.

Material: Cotton, elastane, nylon | Size Range: S-2XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige

Best Thong Shaper

Hioffer Waist Cincher Thong Shapewear

Hioffer Waist Cincher Thong Shapewear

Amazon
View On Amazon

If you want a thong with a little more built-in shaping power, this one from Hioffer is the best. The thong shaper is ultra-high-waisted and hits right below the bra line for maximum coverage and support. Firm compression will sculpt your waist and hip area while remaining comfortable for all-day wear. There’s also a lace design with built-in butt lifters to give your booty an extra boost.

Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-4L | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige, White

Best Slip

BRABIC Full Slip Shapewear

BRABIC Full Slip Shapewear

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart

If body suits aren’t your thing, a shapewear slip is a great alternative. This one from BRABIC is made from a super soft and smooth material with a built-in underwire and bra cups for added support. It also has adjustable straps that can be removed (without losing the lift), depending on your outfit needs. Another reason to love this undergarment? The hemline features a thick band that prevents it from riding up while wearing. Amazon customers love it for its amazing fit, quality, support, and how well it works under thin fabrics.

Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: S-3XL | Compression Level: Firm | Colors: Black, Beige

Meet the Expert

  • Cami Raymond, the senior design director at shapewear brand Ruby Ribbon.

What to Look for in Shapewear

Style

The style of shapewear is important because it will determine what you can wear over it. “If you need shapewear for a specific garment, think about the neckline, the hemline, or the cut of the dress to make sure it fits seamlessly under the garment,” says Cami Raymond, the senior design director at Ruby Ribbon.

Compression Level

“It’s also important to think about what type of shaping or compression you need,” says Raymond. If you want a more sculpted look, go for pieces with medium to high compression. For days that just want some extra support, low compression should be all you need.

Size

“You should look for what your size would be for regular clothes,” says Raymond. If you choose the wrong size, the shapewear will likely ride up or roll down.

FAQ
  • What is shapewear?

    “Shapewear is items of clothing that go under clothes and help to shape and sculpt the body,” says Raymond. She adds that this type of garment typically helps people “feel more confident in the type of clothing they’re wearing and highlight their most flattering features.”

  • Can you wear shapewear while pregnant?

    According to Raymond, you can absolutely wear shapewear while pregnant. “There are many options out there that do a great job of sculpting and shaping without being constricting in the stomach area,” she explains.

  • Do you wear underwear with shapewear?

    This all depends on if the shapewear has built-in underwear. If it does, Raymond says you don’t need to double up, and that built-in underwear is one of the main benefits of shapewear since “you do not want a visible panty line to ruin the smoothness [it creates].”

Why Trust Byrdie

Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism. When it comes to shapewear, she believes undergarments should be as comfortable as they are supportive and shaping. So, when researching the best shapewear on Amazon, she looked for the most functional styles that also boast a ton of comfort for all-day wear.

The 16 Best Shapewear Pieces to Celebrate Your Curves
Article Sources
Byrdie takes every opportunity to use high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial guidelines to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.

  1. Szkwara, J. M., Milne, N., &amp; Rathbone, E. (2020). A prospective quasi-experimental controlled study evaluating the use of dynamic elastomeric fabric orthoses to manage common postpartum ailments during postnatal care. Women's Health, 16, 174550652092719.