The 16 Best Shapewear Pieces to Celebrate Your Curves

When I looked up the meaning of shapewear, I found definitions that noted they were designed to alter the body. After seeing those words, I swiftly stopped reading to gather my thoughts. Shapewear, to me, is a garment that makes you feel comfortable and not altered. I’m a strong believer that shapewear's purpose is to support our bodies and provide a strong physical foundation, allowing us to seize every moment with confidence.

The shapewear we choose helps us understand, amplify, and celebrate our curves. And, for me, shapewear has always been an essential part of my wardrobe. Drawing upon my experiences wearing shaping garments, I've rounded up a list of the best shapewear for all body types. Ahead, find my 16 favorite functional, empowering, and sustainable shapewear pieces.

This leotard features a shelf bra lining and a two-panel front design to provide optimal support. It's made with an organic bamboo fabric and natural plant dyes, which prevents chemicals from getting absorbed into your skin while wearing.

Made with premium recycled nylon, these semi-sheer tights offer an exciting take on shapewear for the new year. Give your legs a matte glow with this low-impact purchase.

This piece is guaranteed to become your new favorite high-waisted hipster underwear. Not only is it fair trade certified, but it also features a tagless, smooth flat waistband.

These high-waisted briefs boast French-cut leg openings. Made from certified organic cotton, they're breathable, wearable, and gentle.

This brief is specifically made for layering seamlessly under denim. Plus, Warp + Weft is dedicated to sustainable initiatives, with 20% of their fabric made from recycled denim, plastic, and cotton.

I love this high-rise brief from cult-favorite brand Parade. This pair of underwear offers full coverage, a buttery-soft feel, and a 360-degree stretch. Plus, it's made from premium recycled fabrics.

These compression leggings are cut to sit high on your waist. Made for ultimate comfort, these leggings incorporate four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric.

Bodysuits are essential in any closet. This one by Baserange is made with intricate seam details at the bust to support your chest fully.

Swimsuits aren't just for warm weather—I've been wearing this one from the Black-owned brand Riot Swim all year. The swimsuit's body sculpting fabric makes me almost forget it's not traditional shapewear.

This lightweight bralette from Skims delivers support and shapeliness without adding unwanted bulk. The seamless sculpting bralette is ideal for everyday layering and enhances your body's natural shape.

If you're looking for a piece that will hold in your core, lift your butt, and smooth your upper thighs, look no further than this Skims bodysuit. Made with soft and seamless fabric, this sculpting piece will become an essential part of your wardrobe.

Spanx's Socialight Cami is the ultimate layering piece, made with smoothing control. The top's ultra-soft, lightweight microfiber fabric provides comfort and creates a slimming effect.

This Spanx strapless bodysuit is equipped with several shaping features. Its adjustable back closure offers a customized fit, and the cling-free fabric provides a firm yet comfortable hold.

These high-waisted shaper shorts will hug your curves in the most beautiful way. They provide total tummy-to-thigh smoothing and sculpting, making them a layering essential.

The SuperPower Brief is a piece of shapewear that provides many benefits. The product's targeted compression allows it to precisely shape your desired areas, while its SoftFlex structures in the side seams work to keep the garment (and your back) straight while you wear it.

This short-sleeve shapewear top is designed to hug your waist and stomach without squishing your bust. A perfect for under sweaters and blazers, the light fabric also slims and firms your upper arms.