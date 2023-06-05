With help from a board-certified dermatologist and highly sought-after hair stylist, we conducted hours of research on the best shampoos with salicylic acid, evaluating each pick on its active ingredients to soothe inflamed skin, reduce dandruff, and treat oily scalps. We also considered any extra factors, like hydrating ingredients and hair type to land on these top-rated picks.

How exactly? Well, the beta hydroxy acid (BHA) is an oil-soluble acid that loosens clumps of dead skin, which, yes sounds gross, but also makes it extremely effective at cleansing the scalp of dirt, dry skin, and product build-up that leads to dandruff and irritation. It’s even recommended by the National Psoriasis Foundation as a first-rate therapy for treating the itchy, red scaly patches symptomatic of this condition.

Beloved by many dermatologists, salicylic acid wins practically every skincare popularity contest. And since shampoos started incorporating the ingredient into their formulas, it’s garnered quite a few adoring fans in the haircare community, too. “Not only are salicylic acid shampoos good for hair, but they are a safe and effective clarifying treatment for your scalp,” says celebrity hairstylist and founder of Deeper Than Hair, Annagjid “Kee” Taylor.

What to Look For

Best Overall Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo With Build-Up Control 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Herbspro.com What We Like 3% Salicylic acid

Dermatologist recommended

Helps with a wide range of issues related to dryness What We Don't Like Not the most pleasant scent Sure, it’s not the most luxurious packaging to place on your top shelf but simply put: this no-frills therapeutic shampoo gets the job done. It “helps alleviate the scalp of buildup while nourishing follicles,” says board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D., who adds that this shampoo is also “very effective at helping patients with psoriasis on the scalp.” Plus, we won’t deny that the affordable price is also a bit of a selling point. The short ingredient list includes the most important one—3% salicylic acid. At this amount, the ingredient is very effective at detoxifying the scalp without feeling too stripping. Additionally, it has no added fragrance, silicones, or sulfates so it’s a safe choice for those with sensitive skin, too (though we always recommend doing a patch test before applying a new product). Keep in mind the scent isn’t for every nose, and while it’s not going to leave you smelling like you just had a fancy blowout, we appreciate that it dissipates quickly. Price at time of publish: $7 Ingredients: Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate | Salicylic Acid Percentage: 3% | Size: 4.5 oz | Uses: Controls the symptoms of dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis

Best Splurge Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Like Hydrating and strengthening ingredients

Gorgeous packaging

Pleasant scent What We Don't Like Only 2% salicylic acid If there’s any brand that can make dandruff shampoo look sexy, it’s the supermodel-approved one Oribe. Peeking inside the shiny shell-pink bottle, you’ll find an enticing list of ingredients that sound beautiful and deliver stunning results to your hair. Orange, lemon, and sugar cane extracts help hair lock in moisture imparted by glycerin, a lightweight humectant great for quenching dry stands. Quinoa also makes an appearance—this mighty plant protein soothes itchy scalps and strengthens your hair so that over time you’ll see less raggedy ends and shinier-looking locks. While the formula doesn’t contain a super high percentage of salicylic acid, this shampoo still does a stellar job of vanquishing flakes as it works in tandem with niacinamide to refresh skin and reduce flakiness. What’s more, thanks to its inclusion of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as limonene, you could finally find relief from irritated skin. Price at time of publish: $52 Ingredients: Orange and lemon fruit extracts, sugarcane extract, glycerin | Salicylic Acid Percentage: 2% | Size: 8.5 oz | Uses: Relieve dryness and redness, eliminate flakes

Best for Sensitive Skin DHS SAL Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Herbspro.com What We Like Safe on color-treated hair

No added fragrance

3% salicylic acid What We Don't Like It’s a little drying If you took one look at the ingredient list and balked at the idea of using sulfates, hear us out. Gohara recommends this shampoo because she says that the “BHA is steeped in a gentle shampoo surfactant,” known as SLES, which Dr. Rachel Nazarian of Schweiger Dermatology Group previously told us that this kind of sulfate has a much lower rate of irritation than an SLS like sodium lauryl sulfate. Used alongside the high percentage of salicylic acid, the ingredients work beautifully to cast away flakes, dissolve build-up, and mitigate the effects of psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. Additionally, it’s free of fragrances, dyes, and PABA — a potentially harmful acid that could cause negative skin reactions. If you have fine or thin hair, we recommend following this one up with a hydrating conditioner (perhaps a leave-in one), since it can be slightly drying. Price at time of publish: $12 Ingredients: USP, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate | Salicylic Acid Percentage: 3% | Size: 4 oz | Uses: Relieves discomfort of severe itching and inflammation

Best Clean Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo Aveda View On Aveda.com What We Like Uses almost all naturally derived ingredients

Helps with hair loss

Sulfate-free What We Don't Like Low percentage of salicylic acid Taylor initially steered us toward this shampoo for those experiencing hair loss, and after seeing its natural formula and sustainable manufacturing practices, we were sold on the idea of using it. In addition to salicylic acid, the formula leans on multi-talented ingredients that simultaneously remove oil buildup and result in more voluminous hair. Ginseng and turmeric, for example, have not only been shown to promote hair growth, but they also boast anti-inflammatory properties that quell itchy skin. Lactic acid is another star player that gently breaks down pore-clogging dirt, opens the follicle up to new growth, and boosts vibrancy. P.S.: Aveda is a B-Corp-certified and Leaping Bunny-approved company so you can feel good while you use this product too. Price at time of publish: $36 Ingredients: Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Methyl Soyate, | Salicylic Acid Percentage: Not listed | Size: 6.7 oz | Uses: For thinning hair or hair loss

Best for Itchy Scalps Briogeo Megastrength + Dandruff Relief Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Like Plant-based formula

Contains BHAs and AHAs

Moisturizing ingredients What We Don't Like The smell isn’t for everyone We’ve written many love letters to Briogeo for creams and masks that give us those Meg Ryan-defined curls, but even when we seek a solution to the less glamorous problem of red, scabby scalps, the brand has us covered. Think of this formula like a pricey facial for your scalp; it takes your hair through a serious (but less invasive) detox using 3% salicylic acid, charcoal, and lactic acid. As you shed flakes away, tea tree and peppermint oil soothe inflamed skin and fight oil-causing bacteria with their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects. And, lucky for us, you won’t be replacing one irritating situation with another (read: residue) since coconut oil and hyaluronic acid drench dry strands without weighing them down. Price at time of publish: $37 Ingredients: Lactic acid, binchotan charcoal, tea tree oil | Salicylic Acid Percentage: 3% | Size: 8.4 oz | Uses: Relieve dry, itchy scalps and dandruff The 8 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Dandruff OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Like Super effective

Smells fantastic

Cruelty-free What We Don't Like Requires consistent use For everything dandruff shampoos get wrong, Ouai gets right. First, instead of dehydrating strands with sulfates, it leaves out this chemical in favor of more moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, which feels lightweight on your hair and softens it. And where many anti-dandruff shampoos have a slightly unpleasant smell, this one infuses notes of ginger, spearmint, and green fig to leave your hair with a fresh scent we’d associate with summer mornings or the ever-alluring Byredo Gypsy Water perfume. In terms of stopping flakes from falling and soothing irritation, the formula uses 2% salicylic acid, and citric acid, a gentle ingredient that breaks down build-up and imparts shine on your strands (hello, Selena Gomez- style liquid locks). Our suggestion: Practice patience with this shampoo and it’ll reward you down the line—since it leaves out harsher ingredients it may take a couple of consistent washes to wave dandruff goodbye for good. Price at time of publish: $36 Ingredients: Propanediol caprylate, glycerin, citric acid | Salicylic Acid Percentage: 2% | Size: 10 oz | Uses: Reduce flaking, itching, and irritation

Best Sulfate-Free dpHUE ACV Exfoliating Scalp Detox Ulta View On Ulta View On Dphue.com What We Like Good for sensitive scalps

Contains niacinamide

No residue What We Don't Like Low percentage of salicylic acid Whether you’re combing out the remnants from the deluge of products required for a slicked-back bun or you have a dry, flaky scalp, consider this shampoo like a ginger shot for your hair: invigorating, soothing, and balancing. Menthol and apple cider vinegar get right to work calming irritation and exfoliating the scalp, leaving behind a tingling feeling as a telltale sign that they’re working. Its other benefits—like promoting hair growth through niacinamide and red flower extract—may take a little longer to see, but we’re in it for the long run. And although it only contains 0.25% of salicylic acid (a relatively low amount), the BHA still works so well with the naturally acidic apple cider vinegar to deep-clean the hair, balance the pH of your scalp, and rid it of dandruff. Price at time of publish: $35 Ingredients: Apple cider vinegar, red clover flower extract, menthol | Salicylic Acid Percentage: 0.25% | Size: 4 oz | Uses: Dissolve product buildup, reduce irritation, stop shedding

Best Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo and Conditioner Dermstore View On Dermstore What We Like Soothing ingredients

Vegan formula

Cruelty-Free What We Don't Like Takes a while to work up a lather This shampoo and conditioner act as dual magicians to vanish irritated, red, and acne-prone scalps. Both products use salicylic acid to combat oil while fortifying strands with moisturizing ingredients like lactic acid and wheat protein. We are also thrilled to see menthol and rosemary oil listed on the bottle since these anti-inflammatory ingredients have a soothing, cooling sensation that’ll feel fantastic on aggravated skin. The conditioner contains two super effective dandruff-fighting ingredients—climbazole and piroctone olamine—which are powerhouses in reducing flakiness and hydrating your tresses. And as a bonus for anyone who experiences scalp acne, the shampoo includes ginger root extract, an ingredient some dermatologists recommend to treat breakouts. One suggestion: You may need to put in a little more elbow grease to work up a rich foam, but we promise the formula delivers as promised. Price at time of publish: $67 Ingredients: Ginger root extract, lactic acid, hydrolyzed wheat protein | Salicylic Acid Percentage: Not listed | Size: 8.4 oz | Uses: Reduce tightness and dryness