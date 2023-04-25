Whether the forecast is calling for high temperatures or you’re constantly out-and-about and breaking a sweat, your pristine makeup look shouldn’t have to suffer the second you leave home. Typically a setting spray is a makeup wearer’s secret weapon in order to keep foundation, concealer, and every tint and powder in between intact all day or night, yet there’s one thing that’s missing from a few formulas on the market: protection from the sun’s rays.
Although it’s crucial to use a facial SPF in your skincare routine prior to applying any makeup, a setting spray with SPF in its formula is a great way to add an extra layer of protection prior to stepping outside, and even acts as a way to further shield UV rays while you’re out of the house for the day. If you’re now wondering how you can get your hands on such a product, we’ve got you covered with some of the best picks you can add to your makeup bag right now, from refreshing mists to powerhouse products from your local drugstore. After conducting hours of research, evaluating each formula on active type—chemical or mineral—as well as SPF level, and skin feel, and consulting with a board-certified dermatologist, we landed on the following best in show.
Best Overall
Love from Yours Sunny Side Up SPF 30 Mist
Won’t leave a white cast
Water-based & lightweight
Some reviewers note a slight stickiness
A setting spray with SPF should feel weightless on the skin, not look chalky, and provide ample protection from UV rays. Love from Yours’ Sunny Side Up Sunscreen Mist checks all those boxes and more, making it a no-brainer for our best overall pick. This mist layers perfectly over makeup without making your face look the slightest bit greasy, and its invisible finish prevents any pesky white cast from showing up on your skin. Plus, the formula itself is water-based, so it feels extremely lightweight while being spritzed on your skin. With SPF 30 protection, thanks to the inclusion of UVB filters PBSA, Uvinul MC80 and UVA filter Uvinul A Plus Granular, as well as Buddleja AO Alpaflor and Soliberine, which is said to protect against UV rays and photodamage, you can feel confident that your skin has an extra layer of ample protection when you spritz this on prior to stepping out for the day or while you’re out-and-about.
Price at time of publish: $27
SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Lightweight Mist
Sun Bum Face Mist SPF 45
Lightweight
Water resistant
Has a strong fragrance
Too big to fit in a purse
Despite the fact that this Sun Bum formula isn’t explicitly made for makeup-setting purposes, we think it’s a perfectly suitable option for spritzing over your freshly-made face thanks to its lightweight feel and oil-free formulation. The Original Sunscreen Face Mist provides homosalate-based sun protection (SPF 45 protection, to be exact) and won’t clog your pores—a must-have feature considering how much product is likely already on your face. Not only is this mist non-comedogenic, but it’s also water-resistant for 40 minutes, so you can feel confident in its protection level as you re-spritz throughout the day by the pool or ocean.
Although this spray is too large to fit in most purses, it’s still ideal to throw in a beach bag or in your suitcase for a vacation. It’s also worth mentioning that this formula has a banana scent that, although beloved by tons of reviewers, may be too strong for some users.
Price at time of publish: $19
SPF: 45 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best with High SPF
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up
Made with hyaluronic acid for added hydration
Glowy finish
May have too shiny of a finish for those with oily skin types
If you’re adding an extra layer of UV protection with a sunscreen-infused setting spray, you may as well incorporate as high of an SPF as possible. Naked Sundays’ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up spray has SPF 50, a much higher level of protection compared to others on the market. Although this is a huge bonus in our eyes, this setting spray is one of our faves also because of its ultra-glowy finish and hydrating capabilities that result from the hyaluronic acid included in its formula. Also included in its formula is watermelon extract and kakadu plum, ingredients known to be rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, respectively. Further, with an invisible finish, the Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up won’t leave any sort of white cast on your skin, so you can relax knowing your spritzes won’t mess up your pristine makeup look.
Price at time of publish: $30
SPF: 50 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for On-the-Go
Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50
High SPF level
TSA-approved size
Invisible finish
Nothing
Purse-sized products are ideal when it comes to these setting sprays, considering how often you’ll want to reapply throughout the day to ensure both your makeup and your UV protection remains. Vacation’s Super Spritz Face Mist is another favorite spray of ours with SPF 50, and it’s compact enough to take with you on-the-go. Formulated with makeup-wearers in mind, this super-fine mist feels lightweight on the skin, is dermatologist-tested, and has an invisible finish. It even features ingredients like bisabolol, which has anti-inflammatory effects, aloe and cucumber to soothe and refresh, and caffeine, which is beneficial for its antioxidant and UV protection properties. Aside from its skincare and protective benefits, Vacation’s retro packaging alone may be enough to get you to add this to your regular makeup routine.
Price at time of publish: $24
SPF: 50 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Radiant Finish
Pacifica Glow Baby Brightening Setting Spray SPF 45
Low price point
No white cast thanks to invisible mist
Includes vitamin C for a brightening effect
Not everyone will like the inclusion of a scent
If you’re a makeup-wearer who prefers a glowy finish for your look, you’ll want to consider adding Pacifica’s Glow Baby Brightening Setting Mist as the final step in your routine. This budget-friendly buy is formulated not only to give you broad spectrum SPF 45 protection, but also to provide your skin with a radiant glow thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C, a known skin brightening agent, in its formula. Utilizing this SPF setting spray regularly in your routine can contribute to the lightening of dark spots and evening out of skin tone overtime, alongside securing your makeup look, giving you a glowy finish, and providing an extra layer of protection from the sun’s rays.
It’s worth noting that this formula does have a citrus vanilla scent, which although it sounds lovely, may not be preferable for all users.
Price at time of publish: $18
SPF: 45 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Matte Finish
Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30
Ideal for oily skin types
Water-resistant
Formulated with hyaluronic acid
Some reviewers believe the formula has an off-putting smell at first
Whether you have an oily skin type or just prefer a more matte makeup finish in the summer when you’re sweating in higher temperatures, COOLA’s Makeup Setting Spray may be the best sunscreen-infused spritz for you. This product is designed to give your skin a matte finish, toning down any excess shine and making your makeup look appear even more pristine. Its SPF 30 protection is also water-resistant, so this bottle should most definitely be packed into your beach or pool bag to keep you shielded from harmful UV rays even while splashing around in the ocean or pool.
Further, this formula includes ingredients like hyaluronic acid for added hydration, as well as juniper, date palm, and peony plant cell extracts, which are said to be chock full of antioxidants for free radical and UV damage protection.
Price at time of publish: $36
SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best with Skincare Benefits
Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30
Ultra-fine mist
Invisible finish
Uses hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E in its formula
Pricey
We love a product chock full of skincare benefits, so it makes sense why we’re such huge fans of Soleil Toujours’ Set + Protect Makeup Setting Spray. This beloved formula includes not only hydrating hyaluronic acid in its formula, but also vitamin C and vitamin E, which both help to shield your skin from free radicals and UV damage—a huge plus for an already protective sunscreen product. Also included in this ingredient list is red algae and bisabolol, which are said to add a soft and supple look and feel to your skin.
Further, the ultra-fine mist and colorless finish makes this product perfect for makeup-setting purposes, and it’s even water-resistant.
Price at time of publish: $42
SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Refreshing
Habit No38 Facial Sunscreen Mist
Made for all skin types
Cucumber fruit extract has a soothing effect
Super fine mist
Pricey for a small amount of product
Nothing screams refreshing like the phrase “Cucumber Mister,” which is the exact name of Habit No38’s Sunscreen Mist and one of our favorite options for an SPF-infused setting spray. Formulated not only with SPF 38 for ample UV protection but also with cucumber fruit extract, this spray will have a soothing effect on the skin that’ll surely come in handy anytime a pesky skin irritation arises, whether you’re testing out a new makeup product or dealing with run-of-the-mill sensitivities—you’ll even smell a slight cucumber scent every time you spritz.
With an ultra-fine mist that leaves a glowy finish on your skin, you’ll not only feel refreshed after using this spray post-makeup application and while you’re out and about, but you’ll look rejuvenated as well. Plus, the 0.9-ounce bottle is small enough to keep with you on-the-go throughout the day.
Price at time of publish: $30
SPF: 38 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Budget
Milani Make it Last Sunscreen Setting Spray SPF 30
Can be found at the drugstore
Budget-friendly
Leaves a dewy finish
Nothing
Not only is this under 15-dollar setting spray option more budget-friendly, but it’s easily accessible in the aisles of your local drugstore as well. Milani’s Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray works wonders on keeping your makeup intact for up to 16 hours, and the lightweight, translucent mist won’t feel heavy or look chalky on your skin post-application. Rather, you’ll have a gorgeous, glowy sheen and broad spectrum SPF 30 protection just as long as you remember to re-spritz every two hours.
Price at time of publish: $14
SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Splurge
Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray
High SPF level
Hyaluronic acid in its formula
Has a matte finish
Uses oxybenzone
While this pick is slightly pricier than other options we’ve mentioned, rest assured that the extra splurge is worth it. Kate Somerville’s UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray creates a matte finish on the skin (hence the “Soft Focus” in its name) that is especially perfect for those steamier days in the summer, and the UV protection level is higher than most at 50. Alongside its sun protection factor, this formula boasts an inclusion of hyaluronic acid and rhodiola rosea in its formula, which have both hydrating and antioxidant properties. We also love how this product comes in a larger container than the others at 3.4 ounces, making the higher price tag even more worth it.
Price at time of publish: $44
SPF: 50 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes
Final Verdict
Having a setting spray with SPF is a perfect way to incorporate extra UV protection while ensuring your makeup look stays put all day. While we love all the picks on our list, Love from Yours Sunny Side Up SPF 30 Mist is our top pick for its broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, ultra-fine, invisible mist, and plant-based formula. Another option we love for bringing with you on-the-go is Vacation’s Super Spritz Face Mist with SPF 50, which also has a lightweight feel and a water-resistant formula, making it especially perfect for bringing along to the beach or pool.
Meet the Expert
- Nava Greenfield, MD is a dermatologist based in NYC's Schweiger Dermatology Group.
- Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Modern Dermatology in Westport, CT.
What To Look for in Setting Sprays with SPF
Ingredients for Skin Type
Dr. Robinson says: “I always recommend oil-free, non comedogenic products. If you're looking for cosmetic and skincare benefits, seek out nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants like vitamin E and C.” With regards to SPF-related ingredients, Dr. Greenfield says “the SPF used will be chemical type in setting sprays,” including “ingredients like avobenzone and octisalate.”
SPF Level
While it’s even better to have a higher SPF level than this, SPF 30 is the minimum level of UV protection your setting spray should have, according to Dr. Robinson.
Longevity
Dr. Robinson says that although the longevity of your SPF-infused setting spray “depends on if you're sweating or swimming and the specifics of the formulation,” she suggests using your setting spray “in between reapplications of your primary SPF protection” for optimal protection. Dr. Greenfield adds that “SPF needs to be reapplied at least every 2 hours, sometimes more frequently, because the chemicals break down in sunlight and do not provide protection past a certain amount of time."
-
Are setting sprays with SPF effective?
Dr. Robinson notes that although setting sprays with SPF “[...] are a great way to add protection [...] and provide touch-up coverage for days when you are in and out of the sun [...], she “would not count on a setting spray with SPF (or any cosmetics with SPF for that matter) for adequate SPF protection if you're going to be in the sun for an extended amount of time. These do not replace topical, cream-based SPFs.”
-
How often do you have to apply face sprays with SPF?
Dr. Greenfield reminds us that “[a]ny SPF is not effective after a certain amount of time in UV light.” While the reapplication time is dependent on the sunscreen you’re using, Dr. Greenfield notes that each reapplication period will run about “60 minutes to two hours long.” Dr. Robinson further suggests reapplying “after swimming or sweating.”
-
Do face sprays with SPF last all day?
While a setting spray with SPF is a great multipurpose cosmetic product, ”the cosmetic benefits might [last all day], but the SPF protection does not,” notes Dr. Robinson. She further states that “a spray application is not adequate coverage, and many setting sprays are chemical formulations which will not work well to protect your skin if they are being applied overtop of makeup and other skincare products—chemical SPFs need to be applied first in your skincare routine to function as they need to be absorbed into the skin, which they can't fully do when they are layered overtop of other products.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Madison Barber is a commerce producer, regular contributor to Byrdie, and passionate beauty product researcher. She conducted hours of research to determine the best setting sprays with SPF on the market and consulted Nava Greenfield, MD, of NYC-based Schweiger Dermatology Group and Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, FAAD of Modern Dermatology in Westport, CT.
Rodrigues R, Oliveira MBPP, Alves RC. Chlorogenic Acids and Caffeine from Coffee By-Products: A Review on Skincare Applications. Cosmetics. 2023; 10(1):12. https://doi.org/10.3390/cosmetics10010012
Kamatou, G.P.P., Viljoen, A.M. A Review of the Application and Pharmacological Properties of α-Bisabolol and α-Bisabolol-Rich Oils. J Am Oil Chem Soc 87, 1–7 (2010). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11746-009-1483-3
Michalak M, Pierzak M, Kręcisz B, Suliga E. Bioactive Compounds for Skin Health: A Review. Nutrients. 2021;13(1):203. Published 2021 Jan 12. doi:10.3390/nu13010203
Keen MA, Hassan I. Vitamin E in dermatology. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2016;7(4):311-315. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.185494
H. Murad ; M.A. Nyc (2016): Evaluating the potential benefits of cucumbers for improved health and skin care. The Journal of Aging Research and Clinical Practice (JARCP). http://dx.doi.org/10.14283/jarcp.2016.108
Fu H, Zhang Y, An Q, et al. Anti-Photoaging Effect of Rhodiola rosea Fermented by Lactobacillus plantarum on UVA-Damaged Fibroblasts. Nutrients. 2022;14(11):2324. Published 2022 Jun 1. doi:10.3390/nu14112324