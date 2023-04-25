Although it’s crucial to use a facial SPF in your skincare routine prior to applying any makeup, a setting spray with SPF in its formula is a great way to add an extra layer of protection prior to stepping outside, and even acts as a way to further shield UV rays while you’re out of the house for the day. If you’re now wondering how you can get your hands on such a product, we’ve got you covered with some of the best picks you can add to your makeup bag right now, from refreshing mists to powerhouse products from your local drugstore. After conducting hours of research, evaluating each formula on active type—chemical or mineral—as well as SPF level, and skin feel, and consulting with a board-certified dermatologist, we landed on the following best in show.

Whether the forecast is calling for high temperatures or you’re constantly out-and-about and breaking a sweat, your pristine makeup look shouldn’t have to suffer the second you leave home. Typically a setting spray is a makeup wearer’s secret weapon in order to keep foundation, concealer, and every tint and powder in between intact all day or night, yet there’s one thing that’s missing from a few formulas on the market: protection from the sun’s rays.

Best Overall Love from Yours Sunny Side Up SPF 30 Mist Amazon View On Amazon View On Lovefromyours.com What We Like Won’t leave a white cast

Water-based & lightweight What We Don't Like Some reviewers note a slight stickiness A setting spray with SPF should feel weightless on the skin, not look chalky, and provide ample protection from UV rays. Love from Yours’ Sunny Side Up Sunscreen Mist checks all those boxes and more, making it a no-brainer for our best overall pick. This mist layers perfectly over makeup without making your face look the slightest bit greasy, and its invisible finish prevents any pesky white cast from showing up on your skin. Plus, the formula itself is water-based, so it feels extremely lightweight while being spritzed on your skin. With SPF 30 protection, thanks to the inclusion of UVB filters PBSA, Uvinul MC80 and UVA filter Uvinul A Plus Granular, as well as Buddleja AO Alpaflor and Soliberine, which is said to protect against UV rays and photodamage, you can feel confident that your skin has an extra layer of ample protection when you spritz this on prior to stepping out for the day or while you’re out-and-about. Price at time of publish: $27 SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Lightweight Mist Sun Bum Face Mist SPF 45 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target What We Like Lightweight

Water resistant What We Don't Like Has a strong fragrance

Too big to fit in a purse Despite the fact that this Sun Bum formula isn’t explicitly made for makeup-setting purposes, we think it’s a perfectly suitable option for spritzing over your freshly-made face thanks to its lightweight feel and oil-free formulation. The Original Sunscreen Face Mist provides homosalate-based sun protection (SPF 45 protection, to be exact) and won’t clog your pores—a must-have feature considering how much product is likely already on your face. Not only is this mist non-comedogenic, but it’s also water-resistant for 40 minutes, so you can feel confident in its protection level as you re-spritz throughout the day by the pool or ocean. Although this spray is too large to fit in most purses, it’s still ideal to throw in a beach bag or in your suitcase for a vacation. It’s also worth mentioning that this formula has a banana scent that, although beloved by tons of reviewers, may be too strong for some users. Price at time of publish: $19 SPF: 45 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best with High SPF Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up Revolve View On Nakedsundays.com What We Like Made with hyaluronic acid for added hydration

If you're adding an extra layer of UV protection with a sunscreen-infused setting spray, you may as well incorporate as high of an SPF as possible. Naked Sundays' Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up spray has SPF 50, a much higher level of protection compared to others on the market. Although this is a huge bonus in our eyes, this setting spray is one of our faves also because of its ultra-glowy finish and hydrating capabilities that result from the hyaluronic acid included in its formula. Also included in its formula is watermelon extract and kakadu plum, ingredients known to be rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, respectively. Further, with an invisible finish, the Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up won't leave any sort of white cast on your skin, so you can relax knowing your spritzes won't mess up your pristine makeup look. Price at time of publish: $30 SPF: 50 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for On-the-Go Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50 Ulta View On Ulta View On Vacation.inc What We Like High SPF level

TSA-approved size

Invisible finish What We Don't Like Nothing This New Facial Sunscreen Spray Means Business Purse-sized products are ideal when it comes to these setting sprays, considering how often you’ll want to reapply throughout the day to ensure both your makeup and your UV protection remains. Vacation’s Super Spritz Face Mist is another favorite spray of ours with SPF 50, and it’s compact enough to take with you on-the-go. Formulated with makeup-wearers in mind, this super-fine mist feels lightweight on the skin, is dermatologist-tested, and has an invisible finish. It even features ingredients like bisabolol, which has anti-inflammatory effects, aloe and cucumber to soothe and refresh, and caffeine, which is beneficial for its antioxidant and UV protection properties. Aside from its skincare and protective benefits, Vacation’s retro packaging alone may be enough to get you to add this to your regular makeup routine. Price at time of publish: $24 SPF: 50 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Radiant Finish Pacifica Glow Baby Brightening Setting Spray SPF 45 Ulta View On Ulta View On Target View On Pacificabeauty.com What We Like Low price point

No white cast thanks to invisible mist

Includes vitamin C for a brightening effect What We Don't Like Not everyone will like the inclusion of a scent If you’re a makeup-wearer who prefers a glowy finish for your look, you’ll want to consider adding Pacifica’s Glow Baby Brightening Setting Mist as the final step in your routine. This budget-friendly buy is formulated not only to give you broad spectrum SPF 45 protection, but also to provide your skin with a radiant glow thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C, a known skin brightening agent, in its formula. Utilizing this SPF setting spray regularly in your routine can contribute to the lightening of dark spots and evening out of skin tone overtime, alongside securing your makeup look, giving you a glowy finish, and providing an extra layer of protection from the sun’s rays. It’s worth noting that this formula does have a citrus vanilla scent, which although it sounds lovely, may not be preferable for all users. Price at time of publish: $18 SPF: 45 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Matte Finish Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Like Ideal for oily skin types

Water-resistant

Whether you have an oily skin type or just prefer a more matte makeup finish in the summer when you're sweating in higher temperatures, COOLA's Makeup Setting Spray may be the best sunscreen-infused spritz for you. This product is designed to give your skin a matte finish, toning down any excess shine and making your makeup look appear even more pristine. Its SPF 30 protection is also water-resistant, so this bottle should most definitely be packed into your beach or pool bag to keep you shielded from harmful UV rays even while splashing around in the ocean or pool. Further, this formula includes ingredients like hyaluronic acid for added hydration, as well as juniper, date palm, and peony plant cell extracts, which are said to be chock full of antioxidants for free radical and UV damage protection. Price at time of publish: $36 SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best with Skincare Benefits Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30 Bloomingdale's View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Soleiltoujours.com What We Like Ultra-fine mist

Invisible finish

Uses hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E in its formula What We Don't Like Pricey We love a product chock full of skincare benefits, so it makes sense why we’re such huge fans of Soleil Toujours’ Set + Protect Makeup Setting Spray. This beloved formula includes not only hydrating hyaluronic acid in its formula, but also vitamin C and vitamin E, which both help to shield your skin from free radicals and UV damage—a huge plus for an already protective sunscreen product. Also included in this ingredient list is red algae and bisabolol, which are said to add a soft and supple look and feel to your skin. Further, the ultra-fine mist and colorless finish makes this product perfect for makeup-setting purposes, and it’s even water-resistant. Price at time of publish: $42 SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Refreshing Habit No38 Facial Sunscreen Mist Sephora View On Sephora What We Like Made for all skin types



Cucumber fruit extract has a soothing effect

Super fine mist What We Don't Like Pricey for a small amount of product Nothing screams refreshing like the phrase “Cucumber Mister,” which is the exact name of Habit No38’s Sunscreen Mist and one of our favorite options for an SPF-infused setting spray. Formulated not only with SPF 38 for ample UV protection but also with cucumber fruit extract, this spray will have a soothing effect on the skin that’ll surely come in handy anytime a pesky skin irritation arises, whether you’re testing out a new makeup product or dealing with run-of-the-mill sensitivities—you’ll even smell a slight cucumber scent every time you spritz. With an ultra-fine mist that leaves a glowy finish on your skin, you’ll not only feel refreshed after using this spray post-makeup application and while you’re out and about, but you’ll look rejuvenated as well. Plus, the 0.9-ounce bottle is small enough to keep with you on-the-go throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $30 SPF: 38 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Budget Milani Make it Last Sunscreen Setting Spray SPF 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target What We Like Can be found at the drugstore

Budget-friendly

Not only is this under 15-dollar setting spray option more budget-friendly, but it's easily accessible in the aisles of your local drugstore as well. Milani's Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray works wonders on keeping your makeup intact for up to 16 hours, and the lightweight, translucent mist won't feel heavy or look chalky on your skin post-application. Rather, you'll have a gorgeous, glowy sheen and broad spectrum SPF 30 protection just as long as you remember to re-spritz every two hours. Price at time of publish: $14 SPF: 30 | Active Type: Chemical | Cruelty Free: Yes