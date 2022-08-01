We Tested 32 Setting Powders—These 14 Are Worth Buying

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

"I recommend a finely milled powder that won't settle into lines," says MUA Jamie Dorman . To help you narrow down your options, we tested nearly three dozen setting powders in The Lab, evaluating each formula for its absorbency, look, feel, wear, and shade range. LYS Beauty's lightweight, breathable, photo-perfect Triple Fix Powder was the winner, but we found several formulas worth considering.

Our favorite setting powder overall is LYS Beauty's highly absorbent, easy-to-blend, skin-perfecting Triple Fix Setting Powder . However, if you're on a budget, Wet n Wild's mattifying Photo Focus Loose Setting Powder might be your best bet.

Whether you have a particularly oily complexion, are battling humidity , or simply want your foundation and concealer to last more than a couple of hours, setting powder is where it's at. As the name suggests, this makeup product sets your creams and liquids, preventing them from creasing and helping them stay put all day (or night).

"The powder dried into a smooth, slightly matte finish. There wasn't even the slightest glimmer of shine in my oily T-zone."— Danielle Ransom , Product Tester

The loose powder did impressive work absorbing oil, leaving not even the slightest glimmer of shine on our tester's oily T-zone. Though there was a slight white cast at first, it blended out with minimal effort. Other than that, you'll want to start with just a light dusting to prevent it from getting cakey .

This setting powder from Juvia's Place is very reasonably priced, especially considering how well it works. Our tester used the lightest White Sands shade. She loved the lightweight and breathable feel, mattifying effect, and natural-looking finish.

In addition to setting makeup and controlling shine, this multi-use loose powder is clutch for face-baking. You can count on smooth, crease-free results with a soft-matte blurring effect that won't flashback in photos.

Beauty Bakerie 's Face Flour earned perfect scores in all categories. After trying the light brown Almond shade, our tester said it absorbed quickly into her skin, eliminated shine, and blended well with her natural skin tone.

This loose setting powder was a little tricky to get out of the container, but we love how it instantly absorbs oil and keeps makeup in check. Our tester said she was shiny again after about five hours on a humid day, but it still did the trick and felt comfortably lightweight over concealer and foundation.

Saie Airset is perfect for setting the under-eye area . Our tester tried the translucent shade and said it delivered a smooth, invisible finish without any caking or creasing.

"This powder is wonderful for covering up any shiny spots. It sits on my skin pretty lightly and doesn't feel heavy at all."—Amber McCleese, Product Tester

Thanks to the brand's Shade IQ technology, the multi-colored pigments blended effortlessly with her natural skin tone and left her with a mattified complexion and a soft focus , airbrushed effect. The jet-milled formula also felt lightweight and breathable on top of your foundation.

If you need something for touch-ups, Black Opal's Soft Velvet Finishing Powder might be your best bet. After trying the Neutral Light shade, our tester said it does an excellent job absorbing oil and covering shiny spots.

No Filter Needed: Here Are the Best Setting Powders for Oily Skin

Our tester said it feels super light on the skin and sets makeup beautifully without caking up or creasing under the eyes . Not only that, but the long-lasting results hold up all day. While we wish it was a little more affordable, this loose powder might be worth the investment.

For oily complexions, we recommend Hourglass Veil. This translucent setting powder instantly absorbs excess grease, eliminates unwanted shine, and even blurs the appearance of pores.

The application was slightly cakey, but once she dusted off all the powder, our tester said the final look was seamless. Her skin was smooth and shine-free with a subtle hint of radiance.

Rare Beauty 's Always an Optimist Powder was also a hit in The Lab. Our tester tried the lightest shade, a soft pink designed for fair complexions. She was worried it would look too pink, but it blended beautifully into a truly translucent finish.

The ultra-fine powder blends well into a translucent finish, even when applied over cream blush. Our tester was left with natural-looking results that helped her makeup stay put. Having said that, you might need to touch it up every few hours if you're spending time outside in a particularly humid climate.

For a mattifying effect, reach for this pressed powder compact from Charlotte Tilbury. Our fair-skinned tester tried shade 1 and said just a light dusting absorbed oil well and eliminated shine.

"I absolutely love this powder. It blended so well with my skin, and it feels amazing. It is not too light or heavy." —Jaryee "Jay" Cooper, Product Tester

Not too heavy or light with a stunning radiant finish, this virtually flawless setting powder lives up to its name. In the end, we only wish the price were a little more accessible.

After trying shade 4 (medium deep), our tester said Pat McGrath 's Sublime Perfection blended effortlessly into her natural skin tone. It immediately soaked up excess oil and left her face smooth without a caked-on feeling.

She said her skin and makeup looked visibly better under a light dusting of this powder and appreciated the additional SPF 35 sun protection . Though getting the product out of the container can be tricky, the built-in brush is convenient for touch-ups and on-the-go use.

This sunscreen-infused setting powder makes it easy to reapply SPF throughout the day, even when you're rocking full glam. Our tester was pleasantly surprised by how well it absorbs oil and controls shine, noting that a little goes a long way.

"Even after baking my face with the powder, it doesn't look caked-on and provides a great natural look."—Jessica Lee, Product Tester

Our tester tried Butter on her oily/ combination skin , and it did a fantastic job absorbing grease without feeling heavy or cakey. She liked the mattifying effect and said it offers a natural finish when used for setting and baking makeup.

In terms of shade options, Fenty Pro Filt'r is a clear winner. With a diverse range of skin tones in mind, this loose setting powder comes in eight hues ranging from Coffee (very deep) to Butter (light with warm undertones) to universal translucent.

"It was easy to blend everything into the skin, and the container has a little filter, which helps to not use excess powder."—Gibreel Martinez, Product Tester

After trying shade 30 (medium with neutral undertones ), our tester said it blended beautifully into her skin without feeling heavy or cakey. And at the end of the day, her makeup was "still very much intact." She also liked the included applicator, which makes it easy to press the loose powder onto oilier areas.

If you can swing the steep price, your complexion will thank you for investing in Chanel's Poudre Universelle Libre. This setting powder earned perfect scores in all categories, absorbing oil effortlessly and tackling excess shine.

"I was pleasantly surprised by how it looked on my medium-dark skin. I expected to look ashy once I put it on, but instead, my skin still looks full of color without being oily or dry."—Kiara Timo, Product Tester

The finely milled formula delivers a soft mattifying finish without feeling overly dry or appearing cakey. While you might need to retouch after a few hours, our tester loved how it helped set her makeup, made her pores less visible, and evened out her skin texture. The only other thing to note is that the sticker was really hard to remove upon first opening the container.

L'Oréal Pro Sweep & Lock is a solid choice in the drugstore category. This universal translucent powder didn't appear chalky on our tester's medium-dark complexion, leaving her with nothing more than a smoother version of her natural skin tone.

The universal translucent shade blended well into her fair skin without appearing chalky or patchy. Since it's a loose powder, the only thing to note is that the application can get slightly messy.

On a budget? Wet n Wild makes a great setting powder. Our tester said this wallet-friendly formula did wonders in soaking up oil on her skin. Not only that, but it smoothed out her complexion and delivered a natural-looking, mattified effect.

"No matter how much I applied, it was very lightweight and breathable. The texture felt like the softest feather against my skin." — Danielle Ransom , Product Tester

No matter how much she applied, our tester said the lightweight and breathable formula "went on like a second skin." What's more, it set her makeup with a photo-perfect finish and held up in the hot sun. Considering the accessible price point, there's nothing we don't like about this product.

The mattifying finish was natural-looking with a subtle glow. It blended effortlessly with our tester's natural skin tone without any remaining residue or white cast in sight. This setting powder even smoothed out her pores and corrected for redness around her nostrils.

LYS Beauty Triple Fix clocked perfect scores all around in our lab tests. Our tester, who has combination skin with dry cheeks and an oily T-zone , tried the translucent shade. She said it immediately eliminated shininess without making her face appear overly dry. Her skin didn't feel tight either. She was surprised to report that this pressed powder is also slightly moisturizing. This is likely due to the hyaluronic acid , a go-to skincare ingredient that famously holds more than 1,000 times its weight in water.

Our favorite setting powder overall is LYS Beauty's highly absorbent, easy-to-blend, skin-perfecting Triple Fix Setting Powder. However, if you're on a budget, Wet n Wild's mattifying Photo Focus Loose Setting Powder might be your best bet. And if you're willing to spend a little more on a high-quality formula, you can't go wrong with Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre.

How We Tested

Byrdie editors took their time researching today's best setting powders, taking expert recommendations and user reviews into account before narrowing it down to 35 to try out first-hand. The container, pigment, consistency, and price of each product was carefully assessed by our testers, who then applied the powders over various creams and liquids.

After several hours, they were rated from one to five for oil absorbency, look and feel, wear, and shade range. The setting powders with the highest overall ratings were ultimately selected for this roundup. All tests were performed in The Lab, our Manhattan product testing facility.

Other Options We Tested

Tatcha The Silk Powder

This loose setting powder doesn't waste time soaking up grease and controlling shine. However, it was almost too absorbent in that it made our tester's skin feel dry. And unfortunately, the translucent finish looked a bit chalky and didn't blend as well as we hoped.

Kylie Cosmetics Setting Powder

We appreciate the reasonable price point of this powder and were impressed by how well it absorbed oil. While the initial chalkiness blended into a smooth, airbrushed finish, it left our tester's skin feeling uncomfortably dry.

Kosas Cloud Set Setting & Smoothing Powder

Kosas Cloud Set does a good job absorbing excess grease. Our tester liked that it left her with a slightly dewy finish while still controlling shine. However, the pressed format makes it somewhat hard to pick up the powder with a brush, and after dusting it on, it felt a little tight on the skin.

Meet the Expert Jamie Dorman is a New York-based makeup artist.

Shay Zeinali, is a makeup artist, based in LA.

What To Look For When Buying Setting Powder

Ingredients

When shopping around for a setting powder, be sure to check the ingredients list. Rice starch, cornstarch, silica, and talc often account for the bulk of the product, as they're highly absorbent and generally non-irritating on most skin types. Bear in mind talc can be hit or miss with oily skin, so you might want to steer clear to avoid caking and creasing. Many formulas also contain various minerals like zinc, calcium silicate, and iron oxide, which can offer complexion-enhancing benefits.

Finish

You'll want to consider the finish as well. Like foundation and concealer, setting powders offer various finishes, including matte, radiant, natural, and even dewy. If you have particularly oily skin and are looking to control shine, look for something that delivers a mattifying effect. But other than that, it's mostly a matter of preference.

Pressed vs. Loose

There are two main types of setting powder: pressed and loose. Pressed powders typically come in convenient mirrored compacts, making them travel-friendly and easy to stash in a purse or makeup bag. Dorman recommends finely milled loose powders, as they're less likely to settle into fine lines. Just keep in mind loose powders tend to be a little messier than their pressed counterparts.



FAQ What does setting powder do? As the name suggests, setting powder sets your makeup in place. The invisible layer preserves the finish and helps your creams and powders last longer. Beyond that, setting powders absorb excess oil, control shine, and leave you with a smoother, airbrushed-looking finish.

How do you apply setting powder? You can dust setting powder all over your face with a fluffy brush for a mattifying effect or apply it only to designated areas. Looking to absorb grease and minimize shine? "I recommend using a damp beauty blender to dip into the powder and press into the oily areas," says MUA Shay Zeinali. You can dust off any excess powder with a large brush and buff it out with a flat brush or makeup sponge if it needs additional blending.

What setting powder is best for my skin type? If you have oily skin, you'll want to look for a highly absorbent, talc-free setting powder that keeps shine at bay. Combination skin types can use a similar formula, though they may only want to apply the powder to shinier areas. As Zeinali notes, "People are normally the oiliest in their T-zone." If your skin is on the drier side or you prefer a dewy finish, opt for a setting powder with hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid. It sounds like an oxymoron, but a powder can be both absorbent and moisturizing at the same time.

