The 18 Best Sephora Gift Sets of 2023

There’s no other retailer more ubiquitously synonymous with beauty than Sephora. End of story, full stop, it’s that simple. Originally founded in Paris in 1970, the brand opened their first U.S. store in 1998. Flash forward to today and there are over 2,700 Sephora stores in 35 countries across the globe, not to mention their hugely popular ecomm website. No matter what your little beauty-loving heart desires—be it high-end fragrance, a foundation from a niche indie brand, or dermatologist-created skin care—you’re pretty much guaranteed to be able to find it at Sephora. It’s also a treasure trove for finding gifts for any and every beauty-lover in your life, including their wide variety of Sephora gift sets. They offer all kinds of exclusive kits and sets, across all categories and price points. So, what’s the most popular Sephora beauty set? Spoiler alert: There’s really not one single one, but rather, a ton of great choices to pick from. To make your beauty shopping trip easier, we rounded up some of the top ones out there.

Sunday Riley Power Couple Advanced Retinol and Lactic Acid Duo Sephora View On Sephora View On Anthropologie View On Macy's Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment Who wouldn’t appreciate the gift of smoother, brighter, more youthful skin? Sunday Riley is a fave skincare brand of team Byrdie; here, you get a retinol night oil and their beloved Good Genes lactic acid treatment. When we tested it, we found that it left our skin smoother, plumper, and more radiant, not to mention it delivered results impressively fast. Price at time of publish: $72

Necessaire The Body Ritual Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Feelunique.com View On Necessaire.com This Nécessaire Body Wash Is the Epitome of Shower Luxury High-end bath and body products are always a universally crowd-pleasing gift, and Necessaire makes some of our favorites. Everything is clean, gender-neutral, and comes in sophisticated packaging: check, check, and check. This set comes with travel-friendly versions of their lotion, body scrub, and body wash, which we deemed perfect for turning your shower into a spa-like experience. Price at time of publish: $45

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit Sephora View On Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com Glow Recipe's New Strawberry Serum Makes Acne Treatment a Joy Nothing against Edible Arrangements, but this is our preferred way of giving a “fruity” gift. This skincare set features five of the brand’s best-sellers: there’s an avocado cleanser, watermelon toner and dew drops, plum plumping cream, and a strawberry salicylic serum. We tested that serum and found it was fabulous for preventing new breakouts, while leaving skin hydrated and irritation-free. Price at time of publish: $34

Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Laneige.com Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask Gave Me Soft Lips Overnight Dry skin (and lips) don’t stand a chance against the heavy-hitting hydrating formulas found in this kit. There are two different sleeping masks, a water-based one that’s great for brightening and a cica-based one that’s great for soothing, alongside the cult-classic lip sleeping mask. We found that it moisturized our lips so well overnight that it rendered the midday lip balm touch-up nonexistent. Price at time of publish: $21

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Soldejaneiro.com Another cute bath and body set, the star of the show is the brand’s cult-favorite Bum Bum cream, a firming and toning formula. There are also a shower gel and fragrance mist included, all in the brand’s signature gourmand scent, a combo of pistachio and salted caramel. Price at time of publish: $30 The 14 Best Cellulite Creams for Smooth Skin

Supergoop! SPF Best-Sellers Kit Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Revolve Sunscreen most definitely falls into the more ‘practical present’ category, but this set still feels special enough to be giftable. It comes with three of the brand’s best-selling SPFs, so whomever you’re giving it to can try them all out and figure out which one is their fave. (Which will be hard to do since they’re all super lightweight and cosmetically elegant.) Price at time of publish: $30

Phlur Missing Person Perfume Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Phlur.com View On Selfridges.com Giving just one fragrance can be a little bit risky (especially if you don’t know someone’s scent preferences), but this perfume mitigates that risk. It’s warm and spicy though still sheer, and somehow magically adjusts to each individual to smell slightly different yet equally intoxicating. There are both full and travel sizes included in this set. Price at time of publish: $98

Drunk Elephant "The Littles" Skincare Travel Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Drunkelephant.com Any frequent flier in your life is sure to appreciate this complete line-up of skincare essentials from Drunk Elephant. It comes with everything you need for a full AM and PM routine, with six different products (including cleanser, sunscreen, a vitamin C serum, and more), all in TSA-approved sizes. Price at time of publish: $74 17 Drunk Elephant Products We Can’t Get Enough Of

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair! Strengthen + Repair Travel Kit Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Speaking of travel, this set, from one of our favorite BIPOC-owned brands, checks all of your hair care needs. Namely, you get a shampoo, conditioner, mask, and oil, all with deeply reparative and nourishing formulas that will keep your tresses in tip-top shape. Price at time of publish: $30

Tatcha Mini Favorites Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Anyone who’s intrigued by J-beauty will appreciate this gift. It comes with six of the brand’s best-selling, Japanese-inspired formulas: a cleansing oil, cleanser, essence, two moisturizes, and an exfoliating wash. It doesn’t hurt that the packaging is super pretty, as is the case that this set comes in. Price at time of publish: $68

Ceremonia Sunday Reset Duo Ceremonia View On Sephora View On Ceremonia.com View On Credo Beauty Scalp care items are fun to gift because it’s one of those categories that someone may not be purchasing for themselves. This features a full-size duo of both a scalp scrub and treatment mask, the perfect pairing to work into your hair cycling routine. Price at time of publish: $49 The 16 Best Scalp Scrubs of 2023

Peter Thomas Roth Masking Minis 5-Piece Mask Kit Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Target Here’s a perfect option for that friend who is devoted to her weekly face mask. It comes with five different formulas to address a variety of complexion concerns, in vibrant packaging that makes it feel more special. Plus, the under $20 price point can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $19

Maison Margiela Replica Memory Box Perfume Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Selfridges.com This fragrance brand (a Byrdie favorite) is known for creating fragrances that are perfectly reminiscent of what the name suggests. Want further proof? Check out this set, with 10 minis of some of the top scents, including Lazy Sunday Morning, By The Fireplace, and Bubble Bath. Price at time of publish: $39

Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set Sephora View On Sephora Don’t sleep on Sephora’s in-house line; the offerings are great, the makeup brushes in particular. Here, you get seven of them to cover all of your bases, all made with high-quality synthetic bristles. It’s an awesome gift for any makeup lover, who’s sure to always appreciate a brush upgrade. Price at time of publish: $49 The 7 Best Makeup Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Bread Beauty Wash-Day Essentials Kit for Curly & Textured Hair Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Breadbeautysupply.com Here’s one for all the curly-haired people on your list. This comes with a gentle hair cleanser, a deep conditioning mask, and a nourishing oil, all perfect for curly and textured strands. Bonus points for the included scrunchie. Price at time of publish: $58

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta We love gifting this to guys because it comes with everything they need to keep their facial hair in check. There’s a dedicated beard wash, shaving cream, and smoothing beard oil, as well as the cutest little comb to ensure their beard stays perfectly coiffed. Price at time of publish: $36

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Rollerball and Mascara Set Sephora View On Sephora Is it a fragrance set or a makeup set? Answer: a little bit of both, which is why we like it so much. There’s both a rollerball of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, a bright and sweet floral, and a buildable Mascara L’Obscur included. Price at time of publish: $50