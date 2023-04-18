That’s exactly why we love giving self-care gifts so much—they’re the perfect way to remind someone that they really do matter and that it’s worth showing themselves a little TLC. (Not to mention that they’re also the perfect types of gifts to give yourself.) Top tip: When choosing a self-care gift for someone, think about the types of things they like to do. Do they love hitting up the spa? Are they all about Eastern medicine? Is beauty and skincare a priority for them? Alternatively, rather than gifting them something that falls into the category of something they’re already drawn to, consider choosing something that maybe goes outside of their comfort zone (just a little), as an added bit of incentive to try a new type of self-care.

It’s understandable that the term “self-care” can elicit a little bit of an eye roll these days. And yes, it is a little overplayed and, for lack of a better word, basic, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t still value in focusing on or prioritizing self-care. We prefer to define the term as any person/place/thing/activity that simply makes you feel good—it’s just that simple. So, to that point, self-care gifts can come in all different shapes, sizes, and forms, but at the end of the day they should be something that is going to help the recipient prioritize themselves and make them feel even just a little bit better in the moment.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Infrared therapy is all the rage, said to promote muscle recovery, mental relaxation, and improve circulation, among other things. This makes it easy to score all of those benefits at home, via a sleeping bag-like pod that uses the same technology. When we tested it, we loved how easy it was to recreate a real sauna-like experience at home, and how it left both our mind and body feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Price at time of publish: $619 I Tried a Pricey, At-Home Infrared Sauna Blanket—These Are My Results

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Made of 100% plush Turkish cotton, this strikes the perfect balance of being warm and comfy yet not too hot. It's ideal for bed, lounging, or sporting while you engage in any other type of self-care activity—face mask and Netflix anyone? We also love how the sleeves stay put once you roll them up, a huge plus. Price at time of publish: $84 I Tried Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe and I've Never Been Cozier

Angela Caglia's Handmade Rose Quartz Self-Love Eye Mask
This certainly isn't your average eye mask. It's made from rose quartz, a crystal known to promote feelings of calm and self-love (very appropriate). The mask also helps to soothe skin, de-puff swollen eyes, and relax your face muscles; in our experience, using it even just a few times made for a noticeable improvement when it came to brightening and smoothing the skin around our eyes. Price at time of publish: $140 This $140 Rose Quartz Eye Mask Is So Extra, but Does It Really Work?

Bob & Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun
When a professional massage isn't in the cards, this massage gun is the next best thing. It's ultra-small and quiet, yet still delivers five adjustable speeds of percussive massage therapy. Also nice: It weighs less than a pound, so you won't further tax your muscles simply by carrying it around. Price at time of publish: $59

Oura Ring Gen3
Celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian have sung the praises of this health and wellness tracker. The ring can keep tabs on everything from your sleep patterns to mood to menstrual cycle. Price at time of publish: $299-$349

Esker Bath & Towel Spray
A quick spritz of this (very chic looking) spray on towels or bedding will make you instantly feel like you're in a five-star hotel or spa. Credit the eucalyptus/palo santo/lavender scent, derived entirely from essential oils. Price at time of publish: $50

Galison 7 Days Of Mindfulness Puzzle Set
A puzzle a day keeps the stress away. This comes with seven, 70-piece puzzles, all meant to promote both mindfulness and relaxation. Price at time of publish: $20

Magic Hour Tea of the Month Subscription Club
Nothing says relaxation quite like sitting down with a cup of tea. With this subscription, they'll get a new tea delivered to them each month, each of which is centered around seasonal wellness and global botanical healing traditions. Price at time of publish: $55

Klur Elements of Comfort Body Oil
Sure, body lotion can be a nice self-care gift, but for some reason body oil just feels all the more special. Especially when it's this one, an entirely natural option with the most gorgeous floral scent and supremely sophisticated packaging. Price at time of publish: $70

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants
There are few things in life that feel better than slipping into your favorite pair of cozy sweatpants…except maybe if it's these cashmere ones. They're luxe and stylish-looking, though still as comfy as your beloved pair, we promise. Price at time of publish: $100

Journey 180 Undated Lifestyle Self Care Planner
This takes the idea of a self-care gift fairly literally, but is incredibly helpful. Inside you'll find everything from weekly challenges to daily affirmations to journal prompts, plus helpful scheduling tools to ensure that you can easily make self-care a regular part of your daily routine. Price at time of publish: $38

Radixir Ice Globes Facial Massager
These cooling globes come in clutch anytime your skin is in need of a pick-me-up, be it after a long flight or on a sleepy morning. Bonus points for the fact that they're pretty and gold. Price at time of publish: $39

Pura D'or 10ml Essential Oil Set
Whether for diffusing or DIY-ing, this set of 1- (USDA-organic) essential oils has everything you need. There's a variety of options, all super high grade and very potent. Price at time of publish: $25

Luminess Aeroscalp Scalp Cleansing Device
You know how it just feels so good when someone else washes your hair? This device basically feels exactly like that; it relies on a combo of air and sonic vibrations that not only feel great, but also help enhance the cleansing power of your shampoo. Price at time of publish: $65

Endseen Out Of Office Hand Lotion
A far cry from any kind of basic hand lotion, this looks and smells equally sophisticated. The texture is also luxurious, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free, too. Price at time of publish: $58

HeatHealer Gua Sha Lymphatic Tool
This tool makes it crazy easy to give yourself a lymphatic drainage massage. The body paddle is cut in a unique way to create six shapes, each of which perfectly conforms to different parts of your body. Price at time of publish: $74

Alo Mindful Magnesium Bath Soak
What could possibly make a good bath feel even more relaxing? The addition of this magnesium-infused soak. The mineral is choice for soothing both mind and body tension, always plus in our book. Price at time of publish: $48

yFoy Super Glow Face Cleanser
This cleanser does more than just effectively remove dirt and grime (although it is great at doing that). It's also loaded with protective antioxidants, including vitamin C, to help shield your skin from environmental damage. Price at time of publish: $28

Well-Rested Every Day: 365 Rituals, Recipes, and Reflections for Radical Peace and Renewal
Sometimes, self-care is as simple as just slowing down a little bit. That's the main emphasis of this book, a helpful guide offering practical tips and advice for how to chill out and rest. Price at time of publish: $20

Zenith Nadir Incense Holder
For anyone who loves lighting a stick of incense to set their self-care moment, this holder is a great gift. It comes in over 10 gorgeous colors, which can easily double as a piece of decor. Price at time of publish: $20

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé All Day Eye Gels
Rosé all day indeed. These stick-on patches are in fact bubbly and pink and super cute—yet also super effective for quickly soothing and de-puffing the area around your eyes. Price at time of publish: $15 for 5

Vama Scalp Massage Comb
Sometimes simply tweaking your daily routine ever-so-slightly can turn the most mundane of grooming tasks into a true self-care worthy moment. Case in point: Before you reach for your standard brush, use this scalp massaging comb, which both relieves tension and helps stimulate circulation for healthier hair growth. Price at time of publish: $18

Cutocin Social Exchange Balancing Cream
The dermatologist founder of this brand created the line after realizing that oxytocin (the so-called 'love' hormone released after physical touch) had actual benefits on the state of your skin. This cream relies on, among other things, a botanical ingredient that mimics those oxytocin-like effects. Price at time of publish: $159

Halluci Women's Cross Band Slippers
Despite their very affordable price tag, these are a great Amazon dupe for a much pricier designer version that looks almost exactly the same. Plus, they're pretty much seasonless, given that they have plush faux fur yet with an open-toe design. Price at time of publish: $24 The Best 20 Slippers of 2023 to Keep Your Feet Comfy and Cozy

Broc Shot Shot
Anyone who is deviated to their daily line-up of pills and supplements will appreciate this alternative. It contains sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant derived from broccoli sprouts that can do everything from combat inflammation to help promote gut health to promote natural detoxification. All in one easy-to-take, delicious liquid. Price at time of publish: $50 for 10

Cult Beauty Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat
Okay, so the name is understandably a little bit off-putting, but don't be scared. The mat has teeny-tiny spikes to stimulate acupressure points and help relieve aches and pains, minimize stress, and more. And no, it doesn't hurt. Price at time of publish: $80 Body Devices Are the New Face Tools⁠—These Are the 10 Worth Buying

MARA Algae + Moringa Universal Hydrating Face Oil
Great for all skin types, this multi-tasking oil addresses dullness, dryness, and wrinkles. Not to mention that it comes in a beautiful bottle that's worthy of displaying on any vanity or bathroom counter. Price at time of publish: $72

Voesch Pedi in a Box
To be far, nothing is ever quite as good as in-salon pedi, but if a trip to the salon is hard to come by, this is the next best thing. The convenient kit makes a DIY pedi easier than ever, and comes complete with four separate products—a soak, scrub, mask, and body butter—each conveniently individually packaged and labeled. Price at time of publish: $18 for 3

TheraFace Pro
Everyone talks about how great a body massage feels, but we're strong believers that a face massage is just as good. This device not only offers percussion massaging, it also boasts microcurrent, LED, and cleansing modes, too. Price at time of publish: $399

Dr. Brandt Icy Gel Moisturizer
This formula is specially made to target the needs of stressed out skin. Not only is it instantly cooling for a feel that's equal parts soothing and invigorating, it also contains an adaptogen-based blend that helps reduce signs of fatigue. Price at time of publish: $49

Ettitude Signature Sateen Sheet Set
A bedding game upgrade is always a guaranteed crowd-pleasing gift. These sheets are made from 100% bamboo lyocell (which is also sustainable), for a silky soft feel. They're also hypoallergenic and free of chemicals, great for sensitive skin, not to mention come in six sizes and nine colorways. Price at time of publish: $169-$259

dae Monsoon Moisture Mask
Great for all hair types and textures, this imparts a ton of reparative moisture, quenching even the driest of strands. Credit ingredients such as prickly pear seed oil, cactus flower extract, and cocoa seed butter, just to name a few. Price at time of publish: $30

Ostrichpillow Heated Neck Wrap
Pop on this neck and shoulder wrap—it contains clay beads to retain moisture and radiate heat—to help relieve muscle tension anytime, anywhere. Price at time of publish: $45

Homedics Drift
Think of this as a sand table for grown-ups. A metal sphere rolls through the sand, carving hundreds of designs that are meant to promote calm and clarity. Enhance the experience with ambient lighting and playlists. Price at time of publish: $400

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Is it a comforter? Is it a robe? Answer: The perfect hybrid. It has major duvet vibes in terms of feel and comfort-level, just with sleeves and robe that mean you can actually wear it. Price at time of publish: $169

CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector
Here's a nice way to upgrade any skincare lover's routine. Simply pop on this techy mask for three minutes, and let the four wavelengths of LED light go to town, combating dark circles, fine lines, and under eye bags. Price at time of publish: $249

Renpho Foot Massager
Heat plus three intensities plus three pressure settings make for a delightfully relaxing combination. Also nice: It's easily controlled by a wireless remote so you don't even have to lean over to push any buttons. Price at time of publish: $150

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks
There are few things that can instantly make you feel better the way slipping on a pair of extra cozy chic socks can. These live up to all of the hype, super fuzzy, yet thin enough to wear with shoes should you want. Price at time of publish: $20 The 13 Best Fuzzy Socks of 2023

Inside Then Out Better Every Day Journal
Here's one easy way to incorporate a little more self-care into your morning or night time routine. There are 365 prompts—all focusing on self-love and inner reflection—inside this journal, making for a quick five-minute activity that will help center yourself. Price at time of publish: $40

Olive & June The Mani System
For those who find doing their own nails relaxing, this is a great gift. It comes complete with everything you need for a full mani, including tools, polishes, remover, and more. Price at time of publish: $50

Mocktail Club Variety Pack
Anyone who is opting for a more sober lifestyle, no matter the reason, is sure to appreciate these delicious N/A mocktails. You get one of each of the brand's four flavors—Manhattan Berry, Havana Twist, Capri Sour, and Bombay Fire—all of which are free of refined sugar. Price at time of publish: $17

Hanahana Beauty Shea Body Butter
This BIPOC-owned brand sources their shea butter straight from Ghana. It's the star in this body butter, which boasts a luxe

L’Objet Bath Salt LâObjet View On L-objet.com We have yet to come across a more sophisticated looking bath salt, and we highly doubt we ever will. Everything from the black packaging to the three high-end scents screams ‘luxurious self-care.’ Price at time of publish: $78-$180

We’re Not Really Strangers Self-Reflection Edition Pack Weâre Not Really Strangers View On Werenotreallystrangers.com Card games that help spark conversations among groups of people are a dime a dozen, but what about one that will help you start an inner dialogue with yourself? This card deck does exactly that, with 52 cards that prompt deep and meaningful questions to ask yourself. Price at time of publish: $12

Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm Sephora View On Sephora View On Eadem.co Make your face washing routine feel all the more special with this transformative cleanser. It starts out as a gel, morphs into an oil, and ends up as a milky balm, effectively removing dirt and grime, while leaving skin silky soft along the way. Price at time of publish: $30

Jotstart Cell Phone Timer Lock Box Amazon View On Amazon If your self-care goals include less late night doom-scrolling, here’s something to consider. The timed lock box can be set anywhere from 59 minutes to 99 hours, making your phone inaccessible to you and actually forcing you to focus on something else. Price at time of publish: $24

Headspace Meditation App Subscription Headspace View On Headspace.com Meditation for the win. This app makes it easy to start a meditation practice if you’re a newbie, or delve deeper into the space if you’re a seasoned pro. Gift cards are available for both three-month and one-year subscriptions. Price at time of publish: $70 for one year

Coco Body Co Shower Steamer Coco Body Co View On Cocoabodyco.com Make the most of every precious moment in the shower by tossing one of these steamers in the corner. They release an aromatherapeutic scent—choose from the calming Soothe option or the refreshing Breathe variant—to make even the most basic of shower sessions feel like something special. Price at time of publish: $8