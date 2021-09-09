Meet the 23 Best Seamless Underwear Worthy of Solving Any Outfit Issue

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
When you find the perfect pair of seamless underwear, it’s like finding a new and true friend. It allows you to feel comfortable and confident in the way you look and move, and you can trust that when it makes a promise (e.g., to keep you line-free in every outfit), it’ll pull through every time.
Meet the Expert
Tamara Conlin is the VP of Product Operations & Strategy at Parade. She has nearly 15 years of experience in merchandising and product development. She's also worked at Gap, Lululemon, and Abercrombie & Fitch.
Tamara Conlin, VP of Product Operations and Strategy at Parade, offers some guidance if you're in the market for this aforementioned new and true friend. "True seamless underwear has an edgeless design—no lines under clothes, even leggings," she says. "When shopping for seamless underwear, it's best to look out for these second-skin materials and fabrics, and to find a pair that shows no lines at all."
With that in mind, it’s important to remember that they won’t all feel the same; how much comfort they offer will vary from product to product. Keep your preferences and needs in mind when shopping around. To help guide you, we have scoured the internet, tried several pairs—and found la crème de la crème.
Read on for the best seamless underwear.
Best Overall: Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster
Material: 72% nylon, 28% elastane | Colors: Black, White, Light Caramel, Amethyst Cream, Speakeasy, Nymphs Thigh +more | Size Range: XS-XL
Calvin Klein’s “invisible” underwear is everything we could want in a pair of seamless underwear. They’re comfortable enough to wear all day and night; they’re lightweight for a barely-there feel, while still being resilient enough to last for years; and most importantly, they’re truly seamless—complete with clean edges—so they don’t show under clothes. Let’s not graze over the fact that they come in a plethora of colors and prints, so you’re sure to find the right pair for any mood.
Runner Up, Best Overall: Parade Hip Hugger Universal
Material: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Colors: Bite (magenta), Eightball (black), Starry Sky, Heat, Sandcastle, Clementine, Slime, Watercolor, Meringue, Zest (yellow), Graphite, Cobbler (peach) | Prints: House of Mirrors | Size Range: XS-3X
For those who gravitate towards a fuller-coverage hipster style, this is Byrdie’s best recommendation. According to the brand, they are the world's first carbon-neutral edgeless underwear. "Universal is made with Oeko-Tex certified recycled fabrics, and utilizes a 100 percent organic cotton gusset," explains Conlin. "Parade's smoothest fabric ever molds to the shape of your body for a second-skin feel." Not only are they super soft, but they also offer a wide size range. Another plus? Parade pleads one percent of sales to organizations dedicated to social good.
What Our Editors Say
"When in doubt, I always end up reaching for a pair of Parade's buttery soft undies. They feel like you're wearing nothing and come in the most vibrant colors.” — Erika Harwood, Senior Style Editor
Best Budget: Fruit of the Loom Seamless Panties
Material: 100% nylon | Colors: Assorted pinks and purples, Black | Size Range: S-3X
This pack of seamless underwear by Fruit of the Loom is a budget score given the price for a pack of six and is beloved by reviewers. The brand boasts a stretchy fabric and tag-free construction for all four styles—bikini, high-cut, hipster, and low-rise brief—in its seamless line. We also appreciate the cheery pink and purple colorways, which are great if you’re bored of the typical nude and black variety packs. For an everyday no-show panty with little effect on your shopping budget, these tick off every box.
Best Value: Commando Butter High Rise Panty
Material: 79% modal, 21% elastane | Colors: Black, Beige | Size Range: XS-XL
Per the name, these panties by Commando are buttery soft with an elastic-free construction for a very breathable feel. Produced from luxury Austrian modal, they feature four-way stretch with a high recovery capability, meaning they snap back after all-day wear. They’re a great value not only because of their construction and comfort but for their longevity (they’re pilling resistant) and sustainability (they're made from renewable beech trees).
Best Splurge: Wacoal Keep Your Cool High-Cut Shaping Briefs
Material: 70% nylon, 30% spandex | Colors: Sand, Tap Shoe (black) | Size Range: S-2X
For a luxury brief, look to Wacoal. In addition to light shaping, this particular pair of briefs apparently offers a cooling feature in high temperatures. It’s the ultimate pick to support an outfit for an all-day event, where you’ll need to be cool and comfortable for hours on end. It’s worth noting that the brand recommends hand washing and line drying these briefs.
Best Briefs: Spanx Undie-tectable Brief
Material: 78% nylon, 22% elastane | Colors: Very Black, Powder, Soft Nude, Umber Ash, Sea Salt | Prints: Neutral Snake | Size Range: XS-XL
Need a little lift? Spanx’s Undie-tectable Brief promises to make your tush appear a bit firmer while solving your panty line troubles, thanks to its elastic-free edges and comfortable smoothing waist. It’s available in four neutral colors to match every outfit’s necessity, but it also comes in Sea Salt and snake print for a dash of personality.
Best Thong: Intimissimi Brazilian Panties in Seamless Ultra Light Microfiber
Material: Microfiber | Colors: White, Black, Soft Beige, Silk (off-white), Green, Intense Blue (navy), Brown Tobacco, Medium Beige, Dark Beige | Size Range: S-L
This super soft and light panty from Intimissimi offers a barely-there look and feel. Its simple—and, well, skimpy—design is perfect for those who don’t care for coverage or support but prefer not to go commando. Something to note is that this particular style has a limited size range, so if you’re on either end of the spectrum or in-between sizes, it may not be the perfect fit for you. However, a benefit of Intimissimi? Traceability. According to the brand, they produce 94 percent of goods in their factories with complete control of the supply chain.
Best Bikini: CUUP The Bikini
Material: 88% modal, 12% elastane | Colors: Black, Blush, Taupe, Espresso, Dahlia, Clay, Salt, Sun, Slate, Sea, Ether (light blue) | Prints: Leopard | Size Range: XS-XXL
These bikini briefs in modal are easy to wear every single day due to their comfort and versatility. While not technically seamless, the style’s back V-shape makes it perfect for those looking for minimal coverage of the derriere, and CUUP assures prospective wearers that it lies flat both high on the waist and low on the hips for maximum wearability. Hygiene is also a top priority here, with an antimicrobial and sweat-wicking lining to keep you comfy at all times.
Best Compression: Skims Sculpting High Waist Brief
Material: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Colors: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Umber, Oxide, Cocoa, Onyx | Size Range: XXS-5X
Skims seeks to enhance your body’s natural shape with its Sculpting High Waist Brief in a seamless construction. The brand claims invisibility under every garment and plenty of support around the core and butt. And since this style runs up to the bustline, it also features a silicone grip along the waistband to prevent rolling. Like virtually all of Skims’s offerings, this brief comes in nearly a dozen skin tone colors.
Best High-Waisted: CUUP The Tap
Material: 79% polyamide, 21% spandex | Colors: Salt, Taupe, Espresso, Clay, Black, Sun, Slate, Ether | Size Range: XS-XXL
For full coverage and a flawless fit, look to CUUP’s high-waisted, low-hip style. Its mesh material is designed to be breathable, and its ultrasonic line bonding technology allows for its sew-free finish. The brand promises that wearers won’t experience digging in this style, or any other style for that matter. And for those interested in a more traditional seamless-like material option, this style is also offered in modal. Either way, they’re perfect for layering under thin or sheer dresses and skirts or simply lounging at home with the most comfort.
Best High-Waisted Hipster: Intimissimi Invisible Touch Hipster
Material: Front: 57% polyamide, 43% elastane; Back: 70% polyamide, 30% elastane; 100% inner cotton gusset | Colors: Black, Medium Beige | Size Range: S-L
Intimissimi’s Invisible Touch Hipster takes a unique approach to barely-there underwear. Its tulle-like fabric makes it soft and comfortable for wearers, and the seamless edges create a no-show effect. These would particularly be a comfortable pairing with slim-fitting high-waist trousers or skirts; however, be conscious of the brand’s more limited size range.
Best High-Waisted Thong: Cosabella Free Cut Micro Highwaist Thong
Material: Body: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane; Inner gusset: 93% cotton, 7% elastane | Colors: Black, Cinque, Due, Sette, Tre, Uno (skin tones) | Size Range: S-XL
This Italian-made free-cut thong is both comfortable and versatile enough to be worn daily. The style is designed to sit above the hip bones to complement your natural curves without showing any visible panty lines. Fun fact: The brand claims to have coined the term “No More VPL” back in the mid-1980s, so you could say they have experience in perfecting it.
Best Compression Thong: Commando Classic Control Thong
Material: 68% nylon, 32% spandex | Colors: Black, Beige, Caramel, Mocha | Size Range: XS-XL
A supportive thong, like Commando’s Classic Control Thong, can be a game-changer. It offers a light to moderate amount of compression so that you may feel supported but not “stuffed.” The raw-cut edges help the garment (made of nylon and spandex) to sit flat and minimize the chances of digging. Another plus? It’s crafted from sustainably made fabric, which is PEF, Oeko-Tex 100, REACH, and ISO 14001 certified.
Best Colors: Skims Fits Everybody Thong
Material: 79% nylon, 21% spandex | Colors: Marble, Talc, Desert, Dusk, Kyanite, Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Umber, Oxide, Cocoa, Onyx | Size Range: XXS-5X
Skims prides itself on offering an inclusive color selection (as well as size range) for its products, be they an itty-bitty thong or a high-waisted brief. Most undergarments come in eight to nine skin tone colors, plus a handful of seasonal colors. Pro tip: Skims products are famous (or rather infamous) for going out of stock quickly and often, so sign up for waitlist emails to ensure you can grab your size as soon as it’s available.
Best Cheeky: Aerie No Show Cheeky Underwear
Material: 87% nylon, 13% spandex | Colors: Moody Mod, Buff, Twilight, Horizon, Universe, Strength, Soft Satin, Sands, Deep Plum, True Black | Prints: Marbled Blue, Faded Raisin | Size Range: XXS-XXL
For Aerie, “no show” means no visible panty lines, period. With its No Show Cheeky style, it promises no lines anywhere, even if you’re in leggings. In terms of material, the combination of nylon and elastane makes this underwear stretchy and lightweight. In fact, it’s the brand’s most lightweight fabric. It also contains wicking properties to keep you dry when you sweat; in other words, these are fitness class-friendly.
Best for Postpartum: Hatch Seamless Belly Brief
Material: 84% modal, 13% nylon, 3% elastane | Colors: Petal, Sand, Black | Size Range: S-XL
If you just baked a bun and you’re looking for something seamless to smooth things out, check out Hatch’s Seamless Belly Brief. It offers full coverage and support with light sculpting compression but doesn’t look like a “granny [panty],” according to one reviewer. When figuring out your size, the brand recommends measuring the fullest part of your hips for the most comfortable fit.
Best High-Rise Boyshort: Lunya Soft Supportive Seamless Modal Boyshort
Material: 70% modal, 23% nylon, 7% elastane | Colors: Immersed Black/Otium Tan, Deep Blue/Otium Tan, Meditative Grey/Otium Tan, Sincere White/Otium Tan | Size Range: XS-XL
Whether you’re looking for the perfect pair of shorts for sleeping or an undergarment that will give some extra coverage under a mini dress or skirt, this seamless modal pair by Lunya is here for you. Composed of Lenzing modal, nylon, and elastane, it’s designed to hug the body and maintain a supportive fit. It lacks side seams, which apparently reduces the possibility of chafing.
Best Prints: Victoria's Secret 5-pack No-Show Hiphugger Panties
Material: 82% polyamide, 18% elastane | Colors: Various pink prints, various blue prints | Size Range: XS-XL
If you’re in the market for some fun and flirty prints, Victoria’s Secret has you covered—literally and figuratively. This option includes a pack of five no-show hiphugger panties that boast a smooth look and comfortable feel, thanks to the raw-cut edges. They also provide full derriere coverage, with the brand emphasizing that the style “shows curves, not skin.” It comes in two color options—a pink print variety, and a blue one.
Best Microfiber: Savage X Fenty Microfiber Hipster
Material: 75% nylon, 25% spandex | Colors: Cold Blue, Honey Nude, Nude Cocoa, Highlighter Yellow, Cotton Candy, Purple Fairy Dust +more | Size Range: XS-3X
With Rihanna at the helm, you can count on Savage X Fenty to know what they’re doing when it comes to undergarments. The brand’s popular microfiber hipster style comes in a broad palette of colors and features a mid-rise. Its bonded microfiber design and full coverage ensure you become one with the underwear—no panty lines allowed. The brand is known for its subscription service, but you can buy pieces a la carte, as well.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Boody Full Brief
Material: 80% bamboo viscose, 13% nylon, 7% spandex | Colors: White, Black, Light Grey Marl, Nude 0, Nude 2, Nude 4, Nude 6 | Size Range: S-XL
For those whose skin doesn’t fare well with typical clothing fabrics, Boody might be more comfortable for you. The Aussie-born brand is known for its use of bamboo viscose, a material that has a host of advantages and is wildly different from cotton. Silky to the touch, this fabric is said to get softer with every wash, while still maintaining its shape. The bamboo fibers made in Boody’s bras and underwear are Oeko-Tex 100 certified, which means it’s been tested for potentially harmful chemicals.
Best High-Waist Hipster: Everlane Invisible High-Rise Hipster
Material: 87% recycled nylon, 13% elastane | Colors: Dark Tan, Light Tan, Black, Plum Grey | Size Range: XXS-XL
A great everyday underwear, Everlane’s Invisible High-Rise Hipster is soft and smoothing, perfect for anything from high-waist jeans to silky dresses. Bonded to lie flat against your skin, they are designed to move with you while preventing annoying (and uncomfortable) bunches—things that we do not have time for! In addition to being made from recycled nylon, one reviewer was appreciative of its more eco-friendly packaging: it arrived in just a simple cardboard packet and post-consumer plastic pouch.
Best Low-Rise Boyshort: Tommy John Second Skin Boyshort
Material: 90% modal, 10% spandex | Colors: Peachskin, Maple Sugar, Winetasting, Dress Blues, Black, Cool Grey Heather, Soft Pink | Size Range: XS-XXL
If you’re one of the few people excited about low-rise jeans coming back in style, this is may just be your new go-to. Tommy John’s Second Skin Boyshort is meant to feel just like that: a second skin. The non-piling, super soft modal fabric makes it suitable for everyday wear. You can expect comfort despite the hip-hugging rise, too, thanks to a waistband that “won’t roll, bunch, or pinch,” according to the brand.
Best Active: Parade Thong Sport+
Material: Body: 80% recycled nylon, 20% elastane; Lining: 100% cotton | Colors: Blush, Acid, Starry Sky, Magic Berry | Size Range: XS-3X
Parade’s Brief Sport+ has all the ingredients needed to make comfortable activewear: sweat-wicking, cooling, edgeless, quick-drying. According to Conlin, "breathability and comfort are of ultimate importance when choosing seamless underwear," which is especially true if you plan on having a sweat sesh in them. Not only does it both feel and look invisible under leggings and bike shorts, but it’s also been said that they stay put quite well. This all sounds like a recipe for a successful workout class if you ask us.
What to Look For in Seamless Underwear
Material
Shapewear is generally made from nylon and spandex, though some brands are making the most of modal. The latter has many benefits: it’s approximately 50 percent more absorbent than cotton, it’s durable enough to wear for years, it doesn’t pill or shrink in the wash, and it’s eco-friendly because it’s biodegradable and made from plants. Another material featured in this roundup that’s worth mentioning is bamboo viscose. According to undergarment brand Boody, it’s a super soft fabric that feels light and gentle on your skin, while also being breathable and moisture-wicking.
That being said, different materials may cater to different needs, so understand this as you shop for underwear. If you have sensitive skin, bamboo viscose is hypoallergenic and may be a better choice over spandex. If your priority is product lifespan, modal may just be your best option. Additionally, options with mostly or all nylon tend to be less expensive, since nylon is one of the most cost-effective fabrics.
Cut
Not every cut will suit each wearer the same, so it’s important to consider the styles in which you’ll be most comfortable in your prospective outfits. For example, a high-waisted hipster and a boyshort might work equally well as the underpinning for a sheer mini dress, in which case it would come down to whether you feel more comfortable with more material around your core or your butt. By the same token, a seamless thong and a pair of seamless cheeky underwear may not work just as well under a bodycon dress. If you don’t want lines but still need some structure, go for compression or, at the very least, a high-waisted option.
-
What is seamless underwear?
Seamless underwear is designed to hide panty lines, and it can sometimes offer smoothing and compression benefits. A pair of seamless underwear is ideal for when you’re wearing form-fitting clothes, like leggings, bodycon dresses, or jeans. They are meant to be stretchy, raw-edged, and are typically made from a mix of cotton, spandex, modal, nylon, or elastane. "Flexible fabrications such as nylon and elastane—both of which Parade uses for its Universal styles, invisible waistbands, and of course, showing no lines when worn underneath tight pants are important qualities to make a pair of underwear truly seamless," explains Conlin.
-
What’s the difference between cotton and modal?
Though both are plant-based textiles, cotton and modal have some distinct differences to understand. Modal is a knit-like fabric that’s often used for luxury goods. It’s stretchy, soft, breathable, water-absorbent, durable and resistant to wrinkles. While cotton is soft, it’s less stretchy, breathable, water-absorbent, and wrinkle-resistant.
Why Trust Byrdie?
Hayley Prokos is a seasoned commerce writer and editor. A Byrdie fashion contributor, she’s constantly on the hunt for products that make getting ready easier. Her work has appeared in SELF Magazine, Newsweek, and the daily Greek newspaper Ekathimerini (an affiliate of The New York Times), and she holds a Master of Arts in Journalism from Northwestern University.