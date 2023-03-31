So, to help you find some of the most beautifully scented options, we’ve taken our time to cherry-pick the very best. We’re not talking over-powering lavender creams that leave you sticky. No, no. The lotions in our line-up are silky, lightweight, and fragranced just as delicately as perfume. They’re so addictive, in fact, you’re sure to be caught admiring your own scent throughout the day.

While you may think of a scented body lotion as an afterthought, something to quickly apply in a moment and forget about, we think they deserve more of a moment. Not only are lotions one of the easiest and long-lasting ways to fragrance your body, but they can also add instant luxury to your everyday routine.

"You smell amazing” has to be one of the best compliments to receive, but what if we told you that this coveted recognition doesn’t always have to be the result of an expensive perfume?

What to Look for in Scented Lotions

Best Overall Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Body Cream Glow Recipe View On Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com What We Like Blend of hydrating and exfoliating ingredients



Lightweight



Leaves skin glowing

What We Don't Like Watermelon is a polarizing scent Glow Recipe’s Watermelon skincare range is one of our favorites, and this body cream smells just as delectable. It’s inspired by the Korean tradition of rubbing watermelon rind onto the skin to soothe irritation, so it’s formulated with watermelon seed butter, watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, and exfoliating AHA. While luscious, it’s not greasy or sticky, so you can slip on your clothes or pajamas right after applying it. Price at time of publish: $26 Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Hydrating and leaving the skin glowing | Size: 200ml

Best Budget Flamingo Daily Moisturizing Lotion Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Shopflamingo.com What We Like Contains squalene for long-lasting hydration and exfoliating papaya

Cruelty-free

Several other complimentary products for a long-lasting scent What We Don't Like Hard to remove all lotion out of the tube Fragranced with notes of vetiver and bergamot, this daily lotion will leave you smelling like you’ve just stepped out of the spa. Not only does it smell amazing, but it’s also formulated with squalene to effectively hydrate the skin for up to 24 hours, and white willow bark and papaya to gently exfoliate. You’ll smell as good as you look.

Price at time of publish: $8 Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Hydrating and exfoliating | Size: 10 fl.oz

Best With Perfume Match Byredo Gypsy Water Body Lotion Space NK View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Spacenk.com What We Like Has complimentary perfume

Gentle on skin

Vegan formula What We Don't Like Not cruelty-free If you’re addicted to Byredo’s Gypsy Water perfume, have you ever considered enjoying it as a body lotion? Believe us when we say you don’t know what you’re missing. Fragranced as delicately as the perfume, it blends notes of pine needle, sandalwood, lemon, vanilla, and bergamot to transport your senses to late-fall forests and campfires. It also hydrates the skin with high-quality raw ingredients such as vitamin E. Price at time of publish: $90 Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No | Best for: Matching with your favorite perfume | Size: 225ml The 20 Best Perfumes for Women of 2023 (And All Time)

Best Splurge diptyque Fresh Body Lotion Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Diptyqueparis.com What We Like Can be worn as an alternative to perfume

Works well with various skin types What We Don't Like Can feel like too much of a luxury purchase to justify everyday use We’re hard-pressed to find many fragrances we like as much as Diptyque, and its body lotions are a gorgeous way to enjoy them. Suitable for all skin types, the brand’s ‘Fresh’ lotion is infused with moisturizing ingredients such as sweet almond oil and macadamia nut oil while leaving behind that signature Diptyque fragrance with orange blossom water.

Price at time of publish: $70 Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No | Best for: Long-lasting fragrance | Size: 8.4 fl. oz

Best for Firming Saltair Pink Beach Body Lotion Saltair View On Saltair.com What We Like Fragrance is reminiscent of vacation

Great value for the price

Has complimentary body wash What We Don't Like Some reviewers note it’s not hydrating enough for very dry and mature skin types Saltair has so many gorgeous body lotions to choose from, but Pink Beach transports us straight to a tropical island with notes of coconut, almond blossom, and vanilla. While it smells heavenly, it also helps to leave the skin softer and more supple with murumuru seed butter, allantoin, and coconut oil. Add a little (or a lot) and enjoy its fast-absorbing, intensely hydrating texture. Price at time of publish: $14 Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Firming and improving suppleness | Size: 14 fl. oz

Best for Boosting Circulation Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Cult Beauty View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Harveynichols.com What We Like Ideal for smoothing areas of skin with cellulite

Ultra creamy formula What We Don't Like Not rich enough for dry winter skin While this cult cream may be named after the Brazilian posteriors that inspired it, it’s designed to benefit the skin all over the body with its key ingredient, guarana¡. This native Amazonian plant is a potent form of caffeine that helps to stimulate circulation making it especially great for bottoms, thighs, and tummies. Your skin will be left feeling smooth and supple, not to mention scented with the brand’s signature sweet and nutty fragrance. Price at time of publish: $28 Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Improving circulation | Size: 75ml



Best for Long-Lasting Hydration Kora Organics Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion Kora View On Sephora View On Koraorganics.com View On The Detox Market What We Like Lightweight

Contains certified organic botanical ingredients What We Don't Like Not for very dry skin Packed with certified organic botanicals, this hand and body lotion is as kind to the planet as it is to your skin. It comprises antioxidant-rich microalgae and noni to soften the skin and deeply moisturizing ceramides to provide long-lasting hydration. It also smells delectable with a rose, geranium, and basil fragrance. Price at time of publish: $55 Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Long-lasting hydration and organic ingredients | Size: 10.14 fl.oz The 25 Best Body Butters for Dry Skin of 2023

Best Fast-Absorbing Moroccanoil Body Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Moroccanoil.com What We Like Has six Mediterranean-inspired scents

Absorbs quickly

Formulated with blend of moisturizing oils What We Don't Like Reviewers say the fragrance fades quickly so you need to re-apply If your skin is in need of a good dose of hydration, but you don’t like the sticky, heavy feeling of some lotions, then may we suggest this one from Moroccanoil? While it’s weightless and fast absorbing, it’s not short of seriously moisturizing ingredients such as argan, Tsubaki, and evening primrose oils. Aloe leaf extract also helps to soften and smooth the skin. Price at time of publish: $28 Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Best for: Lightweight yet intensely hydrating texture | Size: 12.2 fl.oz

Best Long-Lasting Fragrance Philosophy Pure Grace Body Lotion Philosophy View On Ulta View On Belk.com View On Macy's What We Like Refreshing scent

Made with vitamin E and aloe for added moisture What We Don't Like Some reviewers note that the fragrance isn’t as strong as it used to be There’s nothing better than that freshly showered feeling, and this hydrating lotion helps it linger for longer. It does this with a signature fragrance that marries water lily, leafy greens, and frosted musk alongside hydrating vitamin E and natural extracts that condition the skin. Some reviewers do note that the fragrance isn’t as strong as it used to be, but we don't think this is a deal breaker. Price at time of publish: $45 Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: No | Best for: Fresh and hydrating texture | Size: 16 fl.oz