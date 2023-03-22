To find the best scalp concealers on the market, we conducted hours of research—evaluating each on how well they covered thinning hair, how easy they were to apply, and how well they lasted during the day. With expert recommendations and after reading through hundreds of customer reviews, we landed on these top-rated picks.

There’s a variety of fixes to grow your hair back, such as minoxidil treatments or even hair transplants. But if you’re looking for a quick solution that can cover hair loss easily, a scalp concealer might be your best bet. “A scalp concealer is used to cover up thinning, balding and patchiness and gives your hair a fuller, thicker look,” says salon owner and YouTuber Kee Taylor. “Although it’s a temporary fix, scalp concealers are inexpensive, easy to use, and give instant results.”

Whether it be a widening part or thinning patches, hair loss can be annoying and inconvenient. But, it’s not uncommon. According to Mayo Clinic, about 55% of women will experience hair loss by the age of 70.

This scalp concealer is made with organic keratin hair fibers that actually make your hair look more thick, instead of just covering up thinning areas. All you have to do is gently shake the powder onto your scalp and pat it down, and your hair will look more voluminous and full. It also comes in eleven shades and will last until your next shampoo.

This cover-up product from Madison Reed is not only able to fill in a sparse hairline and hide roots, but it also works as an eyebrow filler. If you have thin hair all around, this is a great item to have in your makeup bag or take with you during the day. It comes with a bigger brush for the hair and a smaller one to fill in eyebrows, and they both fit perfectly in the small compact.

Can be used to fill in brows and touch up roots

If you’re looking for one product that can efficiently fill in the scalp and cover growing roots, this touch-up spray from Oribe is the perfect pick. Not only does it add color, but it also absorbs dirt and oil (similar to how a dry shampoo would). The result? Hair that looks full, clean, and shiny.

This stick concealer is perfect to carry in your bag if you want to touch up during the day, or to apply as you’re rushing out of the house. It has a cream-to-powder formula that blends easily—all you have to do is dab straight on to your scalp. We also love that it’s waterproof and full-coverage, so you don’t have to worry about missing a spot.

Made with natural plant fibers, this powder concealer is able to cover baldness and widening scalps easily, making the hair appear at least 10 times fuller. It comes in 14 shades, so if you have dyed or even salt and pepper hair, you’ll be able to find a color that matches. Once applied, it dries with a natural finish and is also resistant to wind, rain, and sweat.

While this popular product is technically a root touch-up spray instead of a scalp concealer, it still works just as well to temporarily cover hair loss. This spray is lightweight and dries in just one minute, for color that will last until your next shampoo. We also love that it’s ammonia-free and made without synthetic dyes.

Reviewers love that a tiny bit is enough to cover bigger spots, and that application is super simple. Many also noted that the concealer blends easily and looks truly natural (even from up close). It stays put all day, and you can even run your fingers through your hair without it causing a mess or smearing.

With almost 10,000 five stars reviews on Amazon, this hair concealer powder from Boldify is popular for many reasons. It works instantly to conceal the scalp, lasts for a guaranteed 48 hours, and is completely stain-proof. It’s a personal favorite of Taylor’s, who says it “leaves your hair with a natural, smooth feeling, rather than a sticky feeling [similar to] some root touch-up sprays.”

Our best overall pick is the BOLDIFY Hairline Powder. It works quickly to cover thinning hair, leaving a natural finish that’s not sticky and doesn’t budge until it’s washed out. For a more budget-friendly option, we also love the L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up, which is lightweight and easy to apply.



Meet the Expert Kee Taylor is a former celebrity hairstylist and owner of Deeper Than Hair Salon in Philadelphia. She is also a natural hair YouTuber, and her popular channel DeeperThanHairTV has over 1M followers.

What to Look for in Scalp Concealers

Formula

Scalp concealers mostly come in two forms: either a powder, like our best overall pick BOLDIFY Hairline Powder or spray. The powders are usually made with hair fibers that give the appearance of volume, while sprays can add color and fill in missing patches. It all depends on what kind of finish and look you’re going for. This comes down to the application method as well, as powders can take a little longer to apply but can look more precise, while sprays are easy to use in a pinch but may not cover as well.

Sweat and weather resistance

Scalp concealers can be removed easily with shampoo and water, but it’s best to find a formula that won’t smudge or run during the day. Especially when it comes to rain or sweat, you’ll want one that can stay put and won’t make a mess. We love the Tarte Big Ego Dab & Go Hair Concealer, because it’s waterproof, so it will stay in place no matter what.



FAQ Can scalp concealers damage the hair? To put it simply, no. They have a similar function to makeup concealers, and shouldn't affect your hair or scalp condition if used correctly. “Scalp concealers are typically scalp-friendly,” says Taylor. “These are usually organic or synthetic keratin fibers that won’t further damage your locks.” We love that the Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up is so gentle on hair, and also contains nourishing keratin.

How do you use a scalp concealer? “To best use a scalp concealer, simply gently pat [or spray] onto dry hair and thinning spots on the scalp, working outwards to create fuller, thicker hair,” says Taylor. “Then lightly comb, brush, or style hair.”

What's the difference between scalp concealer and root concealer? While the two can sometimes be interchangeable, they do have a few differences. “Root concealers help temporarily camouflage your grown-out roots, while scalp concealer is used to fill in thinning spots on top of the head,” says Taylor. She says that root concealers are best for touching up between hair color appointments, while scalp concealers are better for covering larger patchy spots on the scalp.

Shannon Stubbs is a staff commerce updates writer at Byrdie, where she covers beauty. To compile this list, she researched dozens of scalp concealers and consulted with experts to pick the best of the best.