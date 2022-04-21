Behold, Your Guide to Summer Footwear: The 16 Best Sandals

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

As warmer months approach, so does the need for a pair (or two!) of solid sandals. The alpha shoes of summer, sandals deliver more freedom to wearers, both physically and aesthetically, as they offer more breathability and creativity than any boot or snowshoe ever could. (Think of the material options alone.)

There are plenty of comfortable and highly versatile sandals that are as chic as they are practical. The styles we’re seeing include chunky flat slingbacks for walking around the city, supportive slip-ons to team with beachwear, and fresh takes on open-toe mules (the last of which are go-tos for style influencer Kelsey Kotzur, with whom we spoke in the name of research for this article) that transition well from day to evening. If none of those options appeal to you, there are more delicate, strappy forms available. And should you wish to conceal more of your feet—namely, your toes sans pedicure—there are caged styles as well.

Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best sandals on offer, as well as some expert advice for finding the best fit from Karrie Meiklereid, founder of The Style Room.