Experts Weigh In: These Are the 14 Best Running Sunglasses for Women

Theresa Holland is a freelance writer covering beauty, wellness, and fitness. You can find her work in Elite Daily, MyDomaine, Thought Catalog, and more.
Published on Oct 29, 2021

You probably know that wearing sunscreen is essential when running outdoors. But before you pound the pavement, trail, or track, you'll also need a good pair of sunglasses—and not just in the summer. "No matter the season or the location, the American Optometric Association (AOA) recommends wearing high-quality sunglasses that adequately protect the eyes by blocking out 99 to 100% of UVA and UVB rays," confirms Robert C. Layman, OD, president of the AOA.

That said, your everyday eyewear might not be ideal for jogging. Certified running coach Lauren Sheu, RRCA, recommends looking for a non-slip material while prioritizing fit and durability. Also, according to Australian marathon runner Dale Erdmier, a lightweight design is key. "Ideally, you want to forget you're even wearing sunglasses at all," she says.

You also might want to look for a polarized pair. "I find that with polarized sunglasses, I squint less, and it helps filter the harsh sunlight,'' says Audrey Bowman, RRCA, a certified running coach and fitness trainer. "The lenses filter out rays better than non-polarized ones and reduce glare on the run."

With all these expert tips in mind, we rounded up the best running sunglasses for women.

Best Overall: Tifosi Alpe 2.0 SingleLens Sunglasses

Tifosi Women's Alpe 2.0 SingleLens Sunglasses
View On Amazon View On Tifosioptics.com View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Reasonably priced

  • Adjustable ear and nose pieces

  • Exceptionally durable

What We Don't Like

  • Not polarized

Bowman is a fan of Tifosi Sunglasses, which she says are super lightweight and stay in place during her runs and workouts. This pair also boasts scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses with enhanced visibility, plus adjustable ear and nose pieces. Plus, they're water-resistant and exceptionally durable, surviving inevitable knocks and drops on the pavement, and come in a range of colors including black, classic tortoise, pink, and blue, with amber or black-tinted lenses.

Shape: Form-fitting oval | Material: Grilamid nylon, polycarbonate, hydrophilic rubber | Benefits: UV protection, better visibility

Best Budget: Jojen Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Jojen Polarized Sports Sunglasses
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Budget-friendly

  • Durable frames

  • Polarized

What We Don't Like

  • Lenses prone to clouding

On a budget? Don't sweat it! These sporty wayfarers boast highly durable TR90 (super-elastic memorized resin) frames and polarized lenses that block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays while you're on the road.

Shape: Wayfarer | Material: Super-elastic memorized resin (TR90) | Benefits: UV protection, glare filtration

Best Multi-Use: Goodr OG Sunglasses

Goodr OG Sunglasses
View On Amazon View On Fleetfeet.com View On REI
What We Like

  • Anti-slip design

  • Polarized

  • Reasonably priced

  • Wear-anywhere style

What We Don't Like

  • Lenses prone to scratching

Sheu, Erdmier, and Bowman are all fans of Goodr, and we can see why. Designed with women's faces in mind, the lightweight frame is comfortably snug, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off. "They have a slight grip to them that keeps them from falling down your nose or bouncing around," says Erdmier. Plus, she adds, they're not so spendy that you'll worry about getting them all sweaty. "They're stylish, polarized, and affordable," adds Sheu. "The website also allows you to do a virtual try-on to see what they will look like!"

Shape: Wayfarer | Material: Copolyester, silicone | Benefits: Glare filtration, UV protection

Best Splurge: Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses

Oakley Men&acirc;s Radar EV Path Rectangular Sunglasses
View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Oakley.com
What We Like

  • Stress-resistant frames

  • Polarized

  • Prism lenses

What We Don't Like

  • Expensive

If you're open to splurging on a high-end pair, go with Oakley Radar EV Path. These futuristic sunglasses have stress-resistant frames with a non-slip nose pad and ear socks, plus polarized prism lenses for improved visibility.

Shape: Sport wrap | Material: Plastic, metal, rubber | Benefits: UV protection, improved visibility, decreased light transmission

Best Wrap-Fit: Nike Skylon Ace Sunglasses

Nike Skylon Ace Sunglass
View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Nikevision.com
What We Like

  • Ergonomic frames

  • Anti-fog design

  • Unisex fit

What We Don't Like

  • Not polarized

If you prefer a sporty wrap fit, we recommend Nike's Skylon Ace Sunglass. Thanks to the ergonomic secure-wrap frames and temple arms with rubber grips, you can count on them staying put until you're ready to take them off.

Shape: Sport wrap | Material: Plastic, rubber | Benefits: UV protection, improved visibility

Best Polarized: BeaCool Polarized Sports Sunglasses

BeaCool Polarized Sports Sunglasses
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Budget-friendly

  • Polarized

  • Scratch-resistant lenses

What We Don't Like

  • Lenses may pop out

Your best bet for polarized lenses is this pair from BeaCool. Glare is no match for the super-reflective mirrored plastic, and the rimless frames offer an unobstructed view when you're on the trail.

Shape: Sport wrap | Material: Plastic | Benefits: UV protection, glare filtration

Best Style: Smith Haywire 55mm ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses

Smith Haywire 55mm ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses
View On Amazon View On Nordstrom
What We Like

  • Polarized

  • Non-slip nose pad

  • Wear-anywhere style

What We Don't Like

  • Expensive

If you're not into the overly sporty look, go with these vintage-inspired wayfarers by Smith. You can count on 100 percent UV protection, plus glare filtration from polarized lenses and a grippy nose pad for a secure fit.

Shape: Wayfarer | Material: Castor-based polymer, thermoplastic | Benefits: UV protection, glare filtration

Best Trendy: Rad + Refined Sport Shield Sunglasses

Rad + Refined Sport Shield Sunglasses
View On Nordstrom
What We Like

  • Reasonably priced

  • Trendy design

What We Don't Like

  • Not polarized

We're also loving these ultra-trendy, 80s-inspired running sunglasses from Rad + Refined. With lightning-bolt temples and futuristic rainbow-tinted opalescent lenses, you'll look undeniably cool and fashion-forward as you pound the pavement.

Shape: Square goggle | Material: Plastic | Benefits: UV protection

Best with Mirrored Lenses: Rivbos Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Rivbos Polarized Sports Sunglasses
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Budget-friendly

  • Mirrored lenses

  • Scratch-resistant

What We Don't Like

  • Lenses prone to clouding

Rivbos Polarized Sport Sunglasses have a mirrored coating over the scratch-resistant lenses, offering a crystal-clear reflection for anyone looking your way. What's more, the extra-durable TR90 frames are flexible and resistant to stress.

Shape: Sport wrap | Material: Super-elastic memorized resin (TR90), polycarbonate | Benefits: UV protection, minimized light reflection, glare filtration

Best Impact-Resistant: Smith Parallel 2 Unisex Polarized Sunglasses

Smith Parallel 2 Polarized Sunglasses
View On REI View On Smithoptics.com
What We Like

  • Impact-resistant

  • Anti-slip design

  • Polarized

What We Don't Like

  • Expensive

If you want something that'll stand up to impact, check out this sleek pair from Smith. The TR90 frames are impressively sturdy, and the polarized polycarbonate lenses offer enhanced visibility and resistance to clouding.

Shape: Oval | Material: Polycarbonate, super-elastic memorized resin (TR90) | Benefits: UV protection, impact protection, glare filtration

Best Fit: Under Armour UA Playmaker Sunglasses

Under Armour UA Playmaker Sunglasses
View On Dick's View On Underarmour.com
What We Like

  • Non-slip nose pad

  • Auto-lock temples

  • 3-year warranty

What We Don't Like

  • Expensive

  • Not polarized

Under Armour's Playmaker Sunglasses have an adjustable, grippy nose pad and non-slip rubber temples with auto-lock hinges for a secure fit. Not only that, but the smudge-resistant lenses ensure a clear view while you run.

Shape: Sport wrap | Material: Super-elastic memorized resin (TR90), plastic, rubber | Benefits: UV protection, impact protection

Best for Small Heads: Nike Flip 53mm Mirrored Sunglasses

Nike Flip 53mm Mirrored Sunglasses
View On Nordstrom View On Nikevision.com
What We Like

  • Lightweight

  • Good for small heads

  • Secure fit

What We Don't Like

  • Not polarized

  • Relatively expensive

For folks with smaller faces, we suggest Nike Flip 53mm Mirrored Sunglasses. The slightly narrow width ensures a secure fit when you're on the move, and the clear plastic frames are pleasantly lightweight and casually cool.

Shape: Square | Material: Plastic | Benefits: UV protection

Best Frame: Pepper's Breakers Polarized Sport Sunglasses

Pepper's Breakers Polarized Sport Sunglasses
View On Peppersusa.com View On REI
What We Like

  • Mirrored lenses

  • Impact-resistant

  • Polarized

What We Don't Like

  • Lenses prone to scratching

We're also big fans of Pepper's Breakers for running. The polarized glass lenses have a sleek mirrored coating, and the exceedingly sturdy Grilamid frame meets the ANSI (American National Standards Institute) standards for impact resistance.

Shape: Wayfarer | Material: Tuff-core Grilamid plastic, glass | Benefits: UV protection, impact protection, glare filtration

Best Corded: Bevi Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Bevi Polarized Sports Sunglasses
View On Amazon View On Bevieyewear.com
What We Like

  • Lightweight

  • Polarized

  • Budget-friendly

What We Don't Like

  • Not ideal for wider noses

Corded sunglasses are ideal for running because you don't have to worry about them falling off and breaking or scratching when they hit the ground. That's why we love Bevi Sports Sunglasses, which boast polarized lenses and flexible, lightweight thermoplastic frames.

Shape: Sport wrap | Material: Super-elastic memorized resin (TR90), triacetate cellulose | Benefits: UV protection, glare filtration, increased visibility

Final Verdict

The best women's sunglasses for running are Goodr OGs Bosley's Basset Hound Dreams, which boast 100 percent UV protection, polarized lenses, a comfortably snug fit, and a stylish, wear-anywhere design. However, if you're looking for more of a sporty shape and can swing the price tag, you can't go wrong with Oakley's Radar EV Path Sunglasses.

Meet the Expert

  • Robert C. Layman, OD, is a board-certified optometrist. He serves as president on the executive board for the American Optometric Association (AOA).
  • Dale Erdmier, NASM, CPT, CYT, is an endurance athlete coach and marathon runner based in Sydney, Australia.
  • Audrey Bowman, RRCA, of Audrey Bowman Fitness is a certified running coach and marathon runner.
  • Lauren Sheu, RRCA, is a certified running coach and the owner of Running for Wellness.

What to Look For When Buying Sunglasses for Running

Non-slip design

"The most important thing to look for in running sunglasses is a non-slip material so that they don't bounce or slip while running," Sheu tells Byrdie. To ensure a secure fit, go for a model with a grippy rubber nose pad and potentially rubbery temples as well.

Fit

Fit also has a lot to do with ensuring sunglasses stay put while you're running. "You want to find sunglasses that fit your face well so that they don't bounce around but aren't too tight," explains Sheu.

Additionally, according to Erdmier, smaller frames usually stay put a bit better on women's faces, though everyone is different. She recommends wayfarers, but a sport-wrap fit is ideal for many runners.

UV protection

"UV protection is especially important to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays," Sheu says. That's why wearing sunglasses while running outside is crucial.

"Wear sunglasses whenever you are outdoors, whether you are working, driving, participating in sports, taking a walk, running errands, or doing anything in the sun," says Dr. Layman. "The sun's UV rays can damage the skin of the eyelid as well as the cornea, lens, and other parts of the eye."

Polarized lenses

"Polarized sunglasses help to substantially reduce glare that reflects off of certain surfaces (including cars and light-colored pavement) and help you see objects more clearly," Dr. Layman says.

Sheu adds that polarized lenses also assist in reducing eye strain and improving visual clarity. "These benefits can all be very helpful when running on a bright day," she says.

FAQ
  • What types of running sunglasses for women will stay on during workouts?

    Sunglasses with rubbery nose pads and non-slip temples tend to stay on during workouts because the grippy material won't slide off when you sweat. Additionally, you might want to look for an ergonomic sport-wrap fit, as this will allow you to move around with the frames securely on your face.
    There are lots of excellent unisex designs out there, and many work just fine for most people. However, since women's faces are smaller than men's on average, slightly narrower frames may offer a more secure fit.

  • Do running sunglasses for women need to be polarized?

    Running sunglasses don't necessarily need to be polarized. "I think non-polarized sunglasses are OK, but if you can find an affordable polarized option, why not?" says Erdmier. And, as Dr. Layman points out, "Anyone who is bothered by outdoor glare can benefit from the special filters in these types of sunglass lenses."

Why Trust Byrdie

Theresa Holland is an experienced commerce writer specializing in lifestyle and fitness. For this story, she interviewed an optometrist and three running coaches before wading through high-quality running sunglasses from a wide range of brands and retailers. She pored over user reviews, researched key features, and considered the price and style of each pair before making her final selections. From this list, she is partial to Goodr, Nike, and Pepper's. Theresa has been contributing to Byrdie since 2020, where she covers workout apparel, fitness equipment, and cosmetics.

