Experts Weigh In: These Are the 14 Best Running Sunglasses for Women

You probably know that wearing sunscreen is essential when running outdoors. But before you pound the pavement, trail, or track, you'll also need a good pair of sunglasses—and not just in the summer. "No matter the season or the location, the American Optometric Association (AOA) recommends wearing high-quality sunglasses that adequately protect the eyes by blocking out 99 to 100% of UVA and UVB rays," confirms Robert C. Layman, OD, president of the AOA. That said, your everyday eyewear might not be ideal for jogging. Certified running coach Lauren Sheu, RRCA, recommends looking for a non-slip material while prioritizing fit and durability. Also, according to Australian marathon runner Dale Erdmier, a lightweight design is key. "Ideally, you want to forget you're even wearing sunglasses at all," she says. You also might want to look for a polarized pair. "I find that with polarized sunglasses, I squint less, and it helps filter the harsh sunlight,'' says Audrey Bowman, RRCA, a certified running coach and fitness trainer. "The lenses filter out rays better than non-polarized ones and reduce glare on the run." With all these expert tips in mind, we rounded up the best running sunglasses for women.

