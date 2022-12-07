We conducted hours of research on the best rugby shirts to wear during this style comeback, from vintage-inspired color palettes to modern cropped styles. After consulting with Samantha Brown, a wardrobe stylist and Naina Singla, a style expert and wardrobe consultant, and evaluating picks based on their design, material, and quality, we landed on the following best in show. l

Out of all the Y2K trends that have resurfaced, nothing makes us more excited (or nostalgic) than the classic rugby shirt. Despite having functional and sporty roots, rugby shirts have made their mark on fashion time and time again, with their rise in popularity during the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s. Made famous for their contrasting collar and iconic striped design, rugby shirts are back with both retro silhouettes and more modern fits, making them a staple that virtually anyone can rock.

Best Overall Old Navy Loose Striped Gender-Neutral Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo Shirt Old Navy View On Gap.com Our top overall pick is the Old Navy Loose Striped Gender-Neutral Long-Sleeve Rugby Polo Shirt. Made from 100 percent cotton with an excellent size range—which includes regular and tall options— this shirt is designed to fit anyone. This classic rugby shirt has that nice, heavy-duty quality of a traditional jersey in more fashion-forward color options, such as the retro-looking turquoise blue stripe hue and a neutral beige. Price at time of publish: $25 to $32 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Turquoise blue stripe, earth brown stripe

Best Budget Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve Rugby Shirt Target View On Target If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly rugby shirt, we adore this sweet short-sleeved number from Target’s Wild Fable collection. The cropped rugby tee comes in both solid and striped options, is made from a heavy yet comfortable cotton fabric, and has an inclusive size range with plus sizing available. We also love this shirt as a good layering piece with your favorite long sleeve or oversized blazer. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-2XL, 1X-4X | Color Options: Black, blue, pink, purple

Best Splurge Reformation Francesco Cotton Polo Sweater Reformation View On Reformation If you’re looking to splurge on a rugby-inspired top and curate a capsule wardrobe, then this luxe reformation sweater is our top pick. The oversized sweater delivers a sophisticated twist on the sporty classic. Its deep open v-neck collar, slouched silhouette, and large stripes make this top the perfect way to elevate the rugby style. And, if stripes aren’t your taste, this sweater also comes in solid neutrals. The knit staple is the perfect way to incorporate your sporty side into this year’s closet. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: Organic cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: Gossamer/black, gossamer, navy/gossamer, navy

Best on Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Button Front Striped Polo Shirt Amazon View On Amazon We love finding fashion-forward styles on Amazon. And for the best rugby shirt on Amazon, we turn to the SweatyRocks Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down, which comes in four fun and statement-making designs. The shirts come in several classic striped styles and a pastel block design. The top also boasts a cropped fit with slightly oversized arms, making it a perfect pair with high waisted jeans or trousers. Price at time of publish: $25 to $29 Material: Polyester | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: Black/white, teal/purple, navy blue, stripe white blue We Tested The Most Popular White T-shirts—These 16 Are The Best

Best Basic Brunette the Label The Not Your Boyfriend’s Rugby Polo Brunette the Label View On Brunettethelabel.com You can’t go wrong with a basic black and white striped rugby shirt, and this top from Brunette the Label is our favorite choice for a sporty chic moment. With slouchy sleeves and a goes-with-anything colorway, this polo is a timeless wardrobe staple piece. Plus, its cotton and polyester fleece blend is sure to keep you extra comfy for all day wear. Price at time of publish: $88 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XXXL | Color Options: Black and white

Opt for Ultimate Coziness with The 17 Best Sweaters of The Season

Best Cropped UGG Keon Rugby Polo Shirt Ugg View On Ugg.com For a modern take on the rugby design, the UGG Keon Rugby Polo Shirt steals the spotlight with its cropped silhouette. Made from a high-quality cotton twill fabric, the shirt has a lightweight yet highly durable feel, and serves a boxy and slightly oversized shape. Plus, it comes in two eccentric color options—a muted pink and green for a vintage feel, or a vibrant Barbiecore pink and red for a more modern taste. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: Cotton twill | Size Range: XXS-XL | Color Options: Iris gray and clay pink, lipstick red and crimson pink

Best Short Sleeve Zara Striped Polo T-Shirt Zara View On Zara.com Although rugby shirts are traditionally long-sleeved, a short sleeve option is a stylish (and much more lightweight) nod to the trend. The Zara Striped Polo T-Shirt has a classic boxy feel with its oversized torso and shoulders. This rugby shirt leans on the preppy vibe with a popped white color and coastal Maine aesthetic. The bright and contrasting colors of this slouchy shirt make it an ideal top to liven up any outfit and channel the Y2K-favorite school girl style. Price at time of publish: $40 Material: Cotton | Size Range: S-L | Color Options: Pink/blue The 10 Best Polo Shirts to Play Up a Preppy Wardrobe

Best Sweatshirt Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Rugby Polo Sweatshirt Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com We consider a rugby-style sweatshirt a winter wardrobe must-have, and this quintessential pick from Abercrombie & Fitch checks all our boxes. The oversized sweatshirt features a fleece lining to keep you extra warm and cozy. The detailing on this sweatshirt adds a vintage touch, with striped sleeve cuffs and a white collar. Pair this with some sweats and slippers for an effortless look, or add some baggy jeans and sneakers for an elevated sporty ensemble. Price at time of publish: $56 Material: Cotton, Polyester | Size Range: XS- XXL | Color Options: Dark grey, maroon, brown, heather grey, dark blue, light brown, navy blue stripe, dark green The 17 Best Hoodies of 2022 To Stock Your Closet With

Best Oversized Good American Oversized Rugby Shirt Good American View On Goodamerican.com Rugby shirts are intended to have a more oversized fit—and the Good American Oversized Rugby Shirt hits all the marks for us. This shirt has a classic rugby shirt shape, only it’s a little boxier and has the perfect slouched shoulders and sleeves. The shirt also forgoes the buttons and has a more “undone” feel with its V-neckline and collar. Available in stripes and solids (we love the hot pink), the shirt is the perfect addition to a pair of mom jeans and chunky white sneakers, but would also look great tucked into a tailor mini skirt and blazer. Price at time of publish: $95 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XXS/XS, S/M, L/XL, 2XL/3XL, 4XL/5XL | Color Options: Ivory and pecan, sorority pink and team cardinal, putty, putty and black, black, ivory, emory and black, sorority pink

Best Organic Cotton Everlane The Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt Everlane View On Everlane.com Fabric is one of the most important things to consider in a rugby shirt, as they are traditionally made from a heavyweight cotton material. For an organic cotton option, we love The Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt from Everlane, which comes in several solid and stripe colors, including a bright solid yellow and a subtle white and tan stripe. The shirt is designed with a traditional rugby jersey silhouette that fits just like a vintage style. Plus, it’s made more sustainable with the brand’s commitment to improved factory conditions and practices. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Organic cotton | Size Range: XXS-XL | Color Options: Bone and natural, orchid and canvas, bone, marigold

Best Sustainable NAADAM Recycled Cashmere Oversized Rugby Polo NAADAM View On Naadam.co Made from 70 percent recycled cashmere in Mongolia, the NAADAM Oversized Rugby Polo is our top pick for an eco-friendly option. Apart from its more sustainable creation, the rugby shirt is a luxe way to rock the trend with its premium cashmere feel, more neutral color palette, and vintage silhouette. Since the shirt has more of a pull-over sweater feel, it’s a great in-between option for those looking to try the trend in a more subtle way. Price at time of publish: $225 Material: Recycled cashmere, cashmere | Size Range: XXS-3XL | Color Options: Heather taupe, heather denim

Best Colorful Rowing Blazers Cropped Vertical Stripe Rugby Shirt Rowing Blazers View On Rowingblazers.com When we think of a typical rugby shirt, color is one of the first aspects that come to mind. And, while they traditionally feature two horizontal striped colors, we wanted something a little louder for this category. Behold, the Rugby Vertical Multi Stripe from Rowing Blazers. This cropped rugby shirt combines retro hues for a throwback pattern that is eye-catching and has just the right amount of color clash. On top of that, it is well-made from cotton material and has a two-button placket that you can wear open or closed for a more put-together look. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XXXL | Color Options: Multi-stripe

Best Dress AYR The Zoe AYR View On Ayr.com For a fun twist on this trend, try a rugby-inspired dress. We are obsessed with the sport and relaxed feel of The Zoe dress from AYR, which has that rugby shirt silhouette, only longer. The preppy dress is made from a high-quality cotton material that is weighted perfectly for the style, plus it puts a more subtle spin on the traditional striped style with a single stripe across the waist and mid-arms. Price at time of publish: $105 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Color Options: Green and white

Best Retro The Mayfair Group Mayfair Art Club Oversize Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If you want a retro rugby shirt without digging through thrift stores and vintage shops to find the perfect one, this Mayfair top is the next best thing. Designed with bold navy and yellow contrasting stripes, the rugby shirt has that worn-in vintage flair while simultaneously leaning into the classic varsity jacket. If you’re trying to build up your vintage street style pieces, you can’t go wrong with this gem of a polo. Price at time of publish: $88 Material: Cotton | Size Range: S-XXL | Color Options: Navy/yellow