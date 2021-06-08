11 Pairs of Rollerblades Fit for Taking You Everywhere

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Rollerblading can be an incredibly fun way to get around—and since it engages your body from head to toe, it can be a great way to log a little exercise, too. “To see a fitness program though, it’s often crucial to find an activity that’s actually fun,” says Joe Vega, personal trainer and founder of The Vega Method. “Rollerblading can be that fun activity that allows you to feel like you’re getting a great workout while enjoying yourself.” And yes, when you’re rollerblading, you can actually get a serious workout. “Aside from being an amazing cardiovascular workout, rollerblading provides a serious burn for your legs, core, and shoulders,” Vega says. “You'll use your quadriceps and glutes to help you generate power as you accelerate, while your hamstrings and calves will assist you in climbing hills and decelerating.” Plus, engaging your core will help you stay balanced, and moving your arms will help you generate speed. So you can easily log a total-body workout—and have fun doing it. Ready to add a little rollerblading to your routine? We don’t blame you. Read on to learn more about rollerblading—and to see the best rollerblades you can score right now.