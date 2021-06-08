11 Pairs of Rollerblades Fit for Taking You Everywhere

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Rollerblading can be an incredibly fun way to get around—and since it engages your body from head to toe, it can be a great way to log a little exercise, too. “To see a fitness program though, it’s often crucial to find an activity that’s actually fun,” says Joe Vega, personal trainer and founder of The Vega Method. “Rollerblading can be that fun activity that allows you to feel like you’re getting a great workout while enjoying yourself.”
And yes, when you’re rollerblading, you can actually get a serious workout. “Aside from being an amazing cardiovascular workout, rollerblading provides a serious burn for your legs, core, and shoulders,” Vega says. “You'll use your quadriceps and glutes to help you generate power as you accelerate, while your hamstrings and calves will assist you in climbing hills and decelerating.” Plus, engaging your core will help you stay balanced, and moving your arms will help you generate speed. So you can easily log a total-body workout—and have fun doing it.
Ready to add a little rollerblading to your routine? We don’t blame you. Read on to learn more about rollerblading—and to see the best rollerblades you can score right now.
Best Overall: Rollerblade Zetrablade Elite Women's Inline Skates
Versatile, comfortable, and surprisingly sleek, Rollerblade’s Zetrablade Elite Inline Skates are worth the buy. Take a look at the skate, and you’ll see a durable shell; this shell will keep you supported every time you skate, and its low center of gravity will help you maintain your balance. Of course, durability isn’t the only thing you’re looking for—because comfort can matter just as much, the interior of the skate is padded with a plush performance liner. And the exterior is lined with a breathable mesh fabric that promises to keep you cool and comfortable, even when you start working up a sweat.
Best Budget: ITurnGlow Adjustable Inline Skate
Looking for a pair of rollerblades that won’t break the bank? ITurnGlow’s Adjustable Inline Skates are here to offer you exactly that. The inline skates promise a smooth, durable ride—plus, although they don’t come in standard numerical shoe sizes, they do come equipped with a button you can press to loosen or tighten your fit until it feels just right. Since the skates are crafted from lightweight aluminum, they feel sturdy without weighing you down, and their built-in light-up wheels will make sure you turn heads every time you head out for a skate.
Best for Beginners: Rollerblade Women's Zetrablade Inline Skates
If you’re looking for a pair of rollerblades that are comfortable enough to build confidence in, Rollerblade has your back. The brand’s Zetrablade Inline Skates were designed with casual and beginner skaters in mind, and they’ve quickly become a fan favorite. The skates boast a durable shell with a high ankle cuff and a low center of gravity. Combined, these features make it easy to stay stable as you start skating—so you shouldn’t have to worry too much about finding and maintaining your balance. Even better? The interior of each skate is padded for comfort, and the skates’ grippy wheels promise a smooth, comfortable ride that keeps you in control.
Best Intermediate: Rollerblade Macroblade Women’s Inline Skate
Ready to take your inline skating to the next level? Rollerblade’s Macroblade Inline Skates are here to help. The skates boast some beginner-friendly features plus a few more advanced ones. A high ankle cuff will help you stay balanced, while a lightweight aluminum frame will help you pick up speed. And since you’ll be skating on three big wheels—rather than four smaller ones—you can expect an even quicker ride than you’re used to. Still, the skates promise to be as comfortable as any other pair. Overall, you can expect the same cushioned feel while you tackle speedier rides and tougher routes.
Best Advanced: Atom Pro Fitness Outdoor Inline Skate
Take one look at Atom’s Pro Fitness Outdoor Inline Skates and you’ll know they were designed with advanced skaters in mind. For starters, the skate looks more like a sneaker than a traditional skate boot. And its base is lined with three massive wheels. Combined, these features create a skate that’s lightweight, comfortable, and incredibly quick. Advanced skaters can pick up more speed and enjoy a fuller range of motion. And, since the skate’s shell is crafted from durable carbon fiber, they can do all that without sacrificing reliability.
Best for Speed: Atom Luigino Strut Inline Skates
If you’re looking to pick up some serious speed, Atom’s Luigino Strut Inline Skates will help you do it. The skates are crafted from carbon fiber, a material that’s both lightweight and durable. And, since they’re designed without an ankle cuff, skaters can enjoy an incredibly full range of motion. Also cool: Though the skates pictured here come with four smaller wheels, Atom’s Luigino Strut Inline Skates are actually convertible. They can comfortably accommodate three or four wheels, putting you in total control of your skating experience.
Best Style: Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate
There’s no beating around the bush here—Impala’s Lightspeed Inline Skates are incredibly cute. The skates come in several different pastel colorways, and all of them are so pretty that it’s hard to pick a favorite. The exterior of the skates is crafted from durable plastic. And while that means the skates should be incredibly lightweight, they’re sculpted to offer plenty of support. On the interior of the skates, you’ll find enough padding to keep you comfortable. Plus, since that padding is designed to be breathable, you shouldn’t have to worry about getting too hot.
Best for Commuting: LIKU Black Professional Inline Skate
Comfortable, reliable, and versatile, LIKU’s Black Professional Inline Skates are the kind of blades you could commute to work in. The sleek skates boast an aluminum alloy frame, which promises to be durable enough to support you, but lightweight enough not to weigh you down. The skates are also lined with ventilation holes that should keep you cool as you navigate your morning and evening rides. Lastly, on the inside of each skate, you’ll find a removable fabric boot that's padded with plush memory foam, so it should make your commute a little more comfortable (and the skates themselves a bit easier to clean).
Best Adjustable Fit: Roller Derby Women's V-Tech 500 Inline Skate
Not sure what skate size to buy? No problem. Roller Derby sells its V-Tech 500 Inline Skates in a wider, more general size range—for example, you can score a pair in a "size 6–9." Then, once you receive the skates, you can take advantage of built-in features—like buckles, buttons, and adjustable frames—to customize them until they fit as snugly and securely as you want them to. If you already know what size skates you wear, this may be overkill. But if you don’t, this can be a great way to score a pair that fits you just right.
Best Light-Up: Papaison Adjustable Inline Skates
Want skates that really make a statement? Look no further. Papaison's budget-friendly inline skates are ridiculously kitschy—and we mean that in the best way possible. (You’ve already committed to riding around on a pair of rollerblades. Why not go all-in on the fun?) Crafted from aluminum alloy, the skates promise to be durable but lightweight. And their wear-resistant wheels don’t just promise a smooth, comfortable ride—they also promise to light up in a series of fun colors the moment you start skating.
Best Comfortable: DBX Women's Reaction XT Inline Skate
Anyone who’s gone rollerblading knows that skates can get uncomfortable. Luckily, ample padding can make all the difference. So keep your eye out for a plush pair, like DBX’s Reaction XT Inline Skates. The skates boast a strong aluminum frame and a sturdy shell, but every detail is designed with comfort in mind. The interior of each skate comes equipped with a padded performance liner, which promises to keep your feet cushioned as you skate—plus, the skates' ultra-comfort boot design promises to give you that snug, cozy fit you crave.
Final Verdict
Searching for a fun way to log a little exercise? Look no further—rollerblading has you covered. And all you need to do is find a pair of rollerblades worth spending tons of time in. If you're a beginner, Rollerblade’s Zetrablade Elite Inline Skates are versatile, comfortable, and sturdy enough to get you started. And if you’re looking for something a little more advanced, you can upgrade to Rollerblade’s Macroblade Inline Skates—this pair offers a quicker and more nimble ride than its beginner-friendly counterpart.
What to Look For in Rollerblades
Comfort
If you’re planning to spend a ton of time in any kind of footwear, you need to make sure it’s comfortable. If you’re a first-time skater, look for a sturdy boot cushioned with tons of padding. If you’re a more advanced skater, you might prefer something more low-profile and lightweight.
Control
It’s easier to have fun rollerblading if you feel in control as you skate, so look for a pair of rollerblades that'll meet you where you are. Beginners may crave a sturdier, heavier boot with smaller, easier-to-control wheels, while advanced skaters may prefer a lightweight, low-profile skate with bigger, quicker wheels.
Style
Style may not be the top priority when it comes to finding a go-to pair of rollerblades. But finding a pair of rollerblades that you love to wear can be the difference between rollerblading a little and rollerblading a lot. And since great rollerblades abound, there’s no need to pick between practical and pretty—you can simply have both.
