The 15 Best Retinol Creams of 2023

We conducted hours of research on the best retinol creams, evaluating them on their active ingredients, and targeted benefits. We also considered how well each formula absorbs into skin, and any potential side-effects, like peeling or irritation. After consulting with a board-certified dermatologist, we narrowed down our picks.

Retinoids are all vitamin A-derivatives, and while there are some nuances among them, they all offer the same type of effects. First and foremost, they act on both the surface and deeper layers of the skin. On the surface, they increase cell turnover to help improve overall skin tone and texture, explains Dr. Kobets. In the deeper layers, they both activate collagen production and minimize collagen breakdown, she adds. Translation: Fewer wrinkles. On top of that, they also can help minimize sebum production and keep pores clear, a win for those with acne. Retinoids also inhibit tyrosinase, an enzyme needed to create pigment, helping address hyperpigmentation, too. In short, there’s really nothing retinoids—retinol included—can’t do.

Trendy new skincare ingredients come and go all the time, but it’s an old-school OG that remains the reigning champion when it comes to delivering proven results. We’re talking about retinol. We’ll get into why that is in a moment, but first, here are some helpful tips about retinol you need to know. According to Kseniya Kobets, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, the term “retinoids” refers to the entire class of ingredients; “retinol” is a type of retinoid, one that’s available over-the-counter. (There are other types, too, more on that point to come.)

Best Overall SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream

Works in as little as four weeks What We Don't Like Formula can sting at first Dr. Kobets is a big fan of this formula, pointing out that it was tested head-to-head against a prescription-strength retinoid and found to be as effective but come with less irritation. “It’s also combined with alpha hydroxy acids and additional moisturizers to help increase the efficacy and keep skin hydrated,” she says. Namely, there are lactic and glycolic acids in the mix to further help brighten and smooth your complexion, as well as plenty of moisturizing ingredients that help minimize the likelihood of irritation. Price at time of publish: $135 Active Ingredients: Ethyl lactyl retinoate, glycolic acid, ceramides | Benefits: Improves lines and wrinkles, tone, and texture | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Drugstore Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Facial Moisturizer

Fragrance-free What We Don't Like Container isn’t the most hygienic Dr. Kobets is also a fan of this option, lauding it for the addition of hydrating ingredients, including niacinamide (AKA vitamin B3). And niacinamide is a great multi-tasker just like retinol is, also offering dark spot-fading and redness calming effects. Plus, this is super affordable and is fragrance-free, too. Price at time of publish: $30 Active Ingredients: Retinol, niacinamide | Benefits: Improves lines and wrinkles, brightens, combats the look of dark spots and pores | Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No



Best Drugstore, Runner-Up Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Face Cream

Very moisturizing

Best Budget Good Molecules Gentle Retinol Cream

Contains skin-soothing ingredients, such as allantoin and vitamin E What We Don't Like Can be hard to get product out of the tube packaging Given how efficacious and well-studied retinol is, this is certainly one category where you can feel fairly confident that any money you spend is well-worth it. That being said, if you’re on a budget and/or just don’t want to invest in a retinol cream quite yet, consider this guy. It costs less than 10 dollars, though it still contains .1% retinol, along with antioxidant-rich bakuchiol and skin–soothing ingredients that help nourish and combat any irritation. Price at time of publish: $8 Active Ingredients: Retinol, bakuchiol, vitamin E | Benefits:Improves lines and wrinkles, tone, and texture | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Dry Skin Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream

Extremely rich and hydrating formula helps combat the drying effects of retinol What We Don't Like Concentration of retinol is very low, so may take longer to see results Retinol is notorious for its drying side effects; it’s why you may initially experience some drying and flaking when you first start using the ingredient. But this cream helps address that issue, by incorporating the active in a mega thick, mega creamy base that’s loaded with humectant, emollient, and occlusive ingredients (you want all three categories in a moisturizer). Just keep in mind that this does only contain a .01 percent concentration of retinol, which is on the lower end of the spectrum. While this might be a deterrent for some skin types, those with drier complexions will actually benefit from a less intense concentration of retinol, and use it to build up their tolerance of retinol. Price at time of publish: $37 Active Ingredients: Retinol, jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, petrolatum | Benefits: Firms skin, targets, signs of aging | Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Oily Skin The Ordinary 0.2% Retinol in Squalane

Non-greasy formula that oily-skin types will appreciate

Very affordable What We Don't Like Has a fairly short shelf life Retinol is a great ingredient for those with oily skin, particularly when it’s in a formula like this. Rather than a heavy cream, this is lightweight and serum-like, with a base of jojoba oil and squalane. Both are great hydrators, but because they mimic and are very similar to the natural sebum in our skin they absorb very quickly and won’t clog pores. The fact that this boasts a very minimal ingredient list also makes it a nice choice for anyone with sensitive skin, and the crazy affordable price is just an added bonus. Price at time of publish: $8 Active Ingredients: Retinol, squalane, jojoba oil | Benefits: Improves lines and wrinkles, tone, and texture | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes



Best for Acne-Prone Skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Topical Retinoid Acne Treatment Ulta View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target What We Like Powerful option for addressing acne What We Don't Like Doesn't contain any hydrating or soothing ingredients, which may increase the likelihood of irritation Retinoids are great for those with acne; in fact, prescription-strength tretinoin was first used as an acne treatment back in the 1970s. This pick, which is another recommendation from Dr. Kobets, is great for clearing blackheads, whiteheads, and blemishes, but technically doesn't contain retinol. Rather, it relies on adapalene, another type of retinoid that used to be available by prescription-only. Price at time of publish: $37 Active Ingredients: Adapalene | Benefits: Clears blackheads, whiteheads, and blemishes | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Sensitive Skin CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic What We Don't Like Not cruelty-free It can be admittedly scary to try a retinol if you have sensitive skin; after all the ingredient is notorious for its irksome side effects, including irritation, redness, and flaking. But this is a good option to start with, even if you are on the sensitive side. Dr. Kobets says it’s a non-irritating formula, thanks to the fact that the retinol is encapsulated and delivered into the skin via slow-release technology. There are also skin-strengthening ceramides in the mix and calming niacinamide, too, always a good thing for sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $17 Active Ingredients: Retinol, ceramides, licorice root, niacinamide | Benefits: Minimizes the look of pores and discoloration | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Eye Cream RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream

Hypoallergenic formula is great for the delicate eye area What We Don't Like Texture is a bit on the thinner side Given that the skin around your eyes is the thinnest on the body and more prone to irritation than elsewhere, if you’re going to use retinol around your eyes, it’s a good idea to do so via a dedicated eye product. This has been a fan-favorite for years (one is sold every 30 seconds), but it recently got a reformulation upgrade. The retinol is now delivered via a sustained-release system to help minimize irritation and increase efficacy, and is even better able to smooth fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Price at time of publish: $19 Active Ingredients: Retinol, glycerin | Benefits: Helps with fine lines and brightens the eye area | Size: .5 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Fragrance-Free Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream

Hygienic pump-top dispenser

Also contains wrinkle-fighting peptides What We Don't Like On the pricier side Like we said, retinol’s one major drawback is that it can be very irritating. Given that fragrance is another one of the most common skin irritants, looking for fragrance-free retinol creams is always a good one. This one packs a one-percent concentration of retinol alongside line-smoothing peptides and moisturizing vitamin F. We also love that the pump-top bottle minimizes exposure to light and air, both of which can degrade the namesake ingredient. Although this product is on the pricier side, we think the formula plus the design of the bottle make this a quality product worth the spend. Price at time of publish: $74 Active Ingredients: Retinol, peptides, vitamin F | Benefits: Minimizes look of fine lines and sun damage | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Various Concentrations SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3

Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic What We Don't Like Can be irritating/too intense for some skin types Many brands don’t specify exactly how much retinol is included in their over-the-counter products. While the concentration isn’t the only thing to keep in mind (keep reading as to why), it can be a good indicator as to exactly how strong of your product you’re getting. That’s why we appreciate that this pick not only specifies the amount, it also comes in three different strengths: .3, .5 and 1.0 concentrations. It makes for an easy way for you to know exactly what your skin is getting, and gradually work your way up as your skin gets more and more acclimated to the ingredient. Price at time of publish: $78 Active Ingredients: Retinol, bisabolol | Benefits: Improves the look of wrinkles, blemishes, and pores | Size: 1 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best with Antioxidants Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream

Safe even for sensitive skin

Works quickly What We Don't Like Would be nice if the jar had a pump-top dispenser Retinol is good for your skin. Antioxidants are good for your skin. Here, you get the benefits of both. Retinol is paired with bakuchiol (an ingredient that actually acts very similar to retinol but also has antioxidant benefits), ferulic acid (one of the most powerful antioxidants out there), and antioxidant-rich rambutan. The cream is also super hydrating and great even for those with sensitive skin; in brand-backed clinical studies, none of the participants experienced any kind of irritation, even after using this for 12 weeks. Price at time of publish: $77 Active Ingredients: Retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan | Benefits: Reduces fine lines and improves skin texture | Size: 2 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Splurge Opulus Beauty Labs The Starter System Regimen 1 Opulus Beauty Labs View On Opulusbeautylabs.com Mixing your own retinol cream ensures it's super fresh and potent

Different concentrations of retinol are available

Also includes a skin-calming mask Very expensive

Does require a bit of work Here’s a splurge-worthy option for those who want to channel their inner cosmetic chemist. This set comes with an activator device and 28 treatment ampoules. (They’re reminiscent of Nespresso pods.) Pop one into the device, where it gently spins and warms up the solid pod, transforming it into a lightweight cream. This kit comes with both a retinol option—made with retinol and ceramides—as well as a restorative mask pod made with soothing and moisturizing ingredients, that you can alternate nightly. Plus, you can choose from three different retinol concentrations. Price at time of publish: $395 Active Ingredients: Retinol, ceramide | Benefits: Improves texture and tone | Size: 28 treatments | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Beginners Common Heir Retinol Serum

Gentle, even for sensitive skin What We Don't Like Technically not a cream, so not super hydrating

