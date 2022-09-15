We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re anything like us, we’re willing to bet that mascara is a non-negotiable staple of your daily makeup routine. And we’re also willing to bet that 99% of the time it’s a black or brown mascara you’re wearing. But here’s the thing: Swapping out a traditional dark hue for a colored mascara can be one of the easiest ways to change up your entire look. And one of the more unexpected—yet still super flattering options? Red. “Red mascaras can be a great option for those with lighter complexions or who have reddish or pink undertones to their skin,” explains makeup artist and StyleSeat Pro Manuel Espinoza. The red of the mascara is complementary and helps create the appearance of a pretty, naturally flushed look, he adds. (Think of it as building on the effects of your blush.)

Our best overall pick is L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Deep Burgundy, a formula beloved by makeup artists for its subtle, deep red hue. We love its affordable price point, making it a minor investment if you’re trying something new. If you’re a redhead, consider Just for Redheads Lashes Volumizer in Ginger Red, which has a natural auburn hue designed to flatter.

Red mascaras are also especially flattering on brown and hazel eyes, as they often have a subtle blue undertone that really makes the eye color pop, he explains. And there’s another benefit to opting for a red hue: “The color red actually makes your eyes look bigger, brighter and younger,” says celebrity makeup artist Todd Harris.

Fun fact: Most companies are now adding some red pigments to standard black mascara to help create a more wide-eyed look, he adds. Not to mention that red mascaras are a nice choice for natural redheads whose lashes are red too, as it can actually end up looking more natural and less harsh than a stark black.

We conducted hours of research on the best red mascaras, evaluating each formula on benefits, whether or not it’s waterproof, and hue. Each pick was recommended by a celebrity makeup artist to create this roundup of top-rated products loved by the pros.

Ahead, find the seven best red mascaras used by professional makeup artists.

