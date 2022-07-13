We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

“Much like a denim jacket , a rain jacket—depending on the style you choose—is an item of clothing that never outdates itself,” says Jeni Elizabeth , a network and celebrity wardrobe stylist, who adds that rain jackets can be as long-lasting as their style. Whether you’re looking for a trendy raincoat or a jacket that will easily become a staple for years to come, there are tons of great options for raincoats, including classic trench coats and vibrant patterns.

There are those items in our closet that are not only a necessity but also never go out of style and we can all agree that rain jackets are one of them. No matter if you live somewhere where it pours all the time or in a city that could use a little more precipitation, investing in a good rain jacket will leave you prepared for wet days ahead so you can sing in the rain in style.

If you need a rain jacket that will keep you warm, it’s best to purchase a water-resistant jacket with some insulation. Designed with dry ride fabric, this Burton jacket is waterproof, quick-drying, yet breathable. It’s a great jacket for cold climates and designed for cold weather activities, such as snowboarding, skiing, etc.

For a more versatile rain jacket, a windbreaker is a great option. This eco-friendly one from Girlfriend Collective is a pull-over half-zip style and is made from recycled plastic water bottles. Perfect for the outdoors, the water-repelling windbreaker also has UPF 50+, is available in tons of fun colors, and has more inclusive sizing than many others on the list.

Is there anything more iconic than a trench raincoat? This trench coat from Via Spiga is designed with a minimalistic silhouette but, compared to the traditional trench, it is shorter, which makes it great for commuting and running errands. It also features an elevated take on the classic trench , leaving out the belt for a straighter appeal and incorporated buttons in the back.

If you live in a city that sees a lot of rain and you do a lot of walking, a longer rain jacket might be necessary, as it can keep your legs dry. We love this longer A-line rain jacket from Stutterheim for its completely rainproof rubberized cotton material and drawstring hood, which will keep you extra dry from head to toe.

For a shorter rain jacket, you want something that still covers your waist, hips, and bottom to keep your body dry. This jacket is 30.5 inches long, so it does a good job of keeping you dry without the extra length, plus it includes both zipper and snap closures and a drawcord-toggle waist for extra protection from the elements.

When we think about raincoats, we think about a fun pop of color—such as the iconic yellow rain jacket. This pink clay jacket from Lululemon feels like a modern and elevated approach to adding some brightness to your rainy day. The jacket isn’t just a pretty color, though, it’s also highly durable with a waterproof exterior, classic fit, and thigh-length style.

A printed rain jacket is a fun way to perk up your rainy day style. This short gingham jacket from Madewell is at the top of our prints list for its elevated design, water-resistant coating, and double protection with both a zipper and button closure. On top of that, this is a purchase you can feel good about, as Madewell partners with the Better Cotton Initiative, helping to improve cotton farming across the globe.

Given their purpose, most high-quality rain jackets should be water-resistant. This one from Cuyana is our top pick for this category because it is water-resistant and top-notch quality with a casual and cool fit. The anorak jacket is made of a heavyweight and durable cotton gabardine fabric that has some slight stretch for added comfortability.

Just because it’s functional doesn’t mean it can't be fashionable. This Moncler rain jacket features a trendy utility silhouette in a gorgeous sheen and army green hue. We love this jacket because it looks stylish and durable, with a two-way front-zip closure and snap buttons for added protection against the elements.

A good quality raincoat is worth the investment, but you don’t need to break the bank to find one that will last you seasons to come. This one from Old Navy is a great example of that. The jacket itself is high-quality with a built-in snorkel hood, standing collar, and drawstring to keep your head dry, plus both zipper and button closures to keep the rest of you dry. The jacket also features a timeless silhouette that will never go out of style.

For best overall, we looked for a durable raincoat that can withstand rain and wind, is warm, and is quick to become a staple in your wardrobe. Our top pick? This City Breeze Rain Jacket from North Face. While it is more of an investment piece, you can feel good about purchasing this jacket, since it has a silhouette and color range that is bound to stay in style for years to come, and is super high-quality, water-resistant, and windproof.

What to Look for in a Rain Jacket

Style

Just because rain jackets are functional garments, doesn’t mean they can't be stylish. Elizabeth says to always consider personality, personal style, and trends when choosing a rain jacket, noting how there are so many fun styles out there.

Neutrals

If you’re looking to invest in a rain jacket that will last you years to come, Elizabeth recommends going with a style that has “a more classic look” and more basic colors, such as black or earth tones. “There are so many trendy raincoats every season that are fun at the moment but will not end up being a staple item in your closet,” says Elizabeth. “Earth tones or black could last a lifetime and will be well-spent money (especially on something fabulous)."

Fit

Fit is also important, especially when it comes to where and how you will be wearing a rain jacket. “If you are someone who typically just runs around with the kids and errands, a more comfortable loose look may be right for you,” says Elizabeth. “If you are more someone who goes out to dinners and will be wearing it socially, I would lean more toward a fitted longer look—think trench and belt."



FAQ How do you wash a rain jacket? “Depending on what brand and style the rain jacket is, washing it can be tricky,” says Elizabeth. You’ll want to make sure to remove the belt (if applicable) before washing. Also, if your jacket has a removable hood, Elizabeth says to remove that, too. “Zip or button [the jacket] close and then turn it inside out,” she adds. “A good general baseline for washing rain jackets is, the more expensive, the less likely you would put it in the washing machine,” Elizabeth explains, adding that anything over $150 should go to the dry cleaner. “Also, when washing, always make sure to wash on a cold cycle and air dry—remember, they will not love hot water and they were made to air dry."

Can you tailor a rain jacket? “Absolutely,” says Elizabeth, adding that you can tailor any jacket. “There is nothing worse than outerwear that was not meant to be oversized looking saggy and weird,” she notes. “Typically, a seamstress will tailor from the cuff or along the inside side seam—it’s a simple process and well worth the money."

Do rain jackets keep you warm? According to Elizabeth, rain jackets aren’t exactly made for warmth. Elizabeth explains how there are different types of rain jackets such as a shell jacket, which “repels rain” but is exactly what it’s called—a “very thin shell” and typically used in warmer weather. There are also heavier rain jackets that provide more warmth but, Elizabeth says “warmth” is a loose term. With that in mind, if you’re looking for a rain jacket that will keep you warm, it might be best to go with a water-resistant jacket that has extra insulation. Elizabeth also recommends sizing up so that, depending on the season, you can layer underneath to keep warm.

Why Trust Byrdie

Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. When searching for the best rain jackets, Jessie had a few things in mind: Comfort, durability, and style—after all, when you love your outfit, there’s no raining (literally) on your parade.

