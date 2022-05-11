These 12 Rain Boots Are Cute Enough to Wear Even When It's Not Raining

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Rain boots are among the most functional fashion items. When you’re headed into the rain or sleet, they’ll keep you dry. And the best pair will also be stylish, so you needn’t resort to galoshes for your commute to the office or your next date night in wet weather conditions.

According to Taylor Tomasi Hill, Creative and Fashion Director at THE YES, rain boot sales were up 50 percent between January and February 2022 on the platform, with fashion-focused heeled and platform styles leading the pack. “I believe it's because women are looking for both form and function. It's hard to look polished clomping in a traditional rain boot, you know?”

Meet the Expert Taylor Tomasi Hill, is the Fashion Director of THE YES, a platform that uses AI to build a personalized shopping experience for each user.

Tomasi Hill says color is also a big focus, as well as anything with a luxe-looking finish, such as the flat matte from Bottega Veneta and high-shine gloss by Chloé. These are some ways to brave the weather without looking like you’re prepared to trek through muddy grasslands. (That is to say, there is an in-between.)

Below is Byrdie’s edit of the best stylish rain boots to wear in wet weather, along with key insights from Tomasi Hill.