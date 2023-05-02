With Leung’s expertise in mind, we conducted hours of research on the best push-up bras, evaluating each on design aesthetic, material, size, and colors offered. We then narrowed down our picks to the 13 designs most worthy of a front-and-center spot in your lingerie drawer.

Whether you wear a push-up bra solely for special occasions (to enhance your cleavage while wearing a low-cut dress, perhaps) or as an everyday bra is up to you—they’re more versatile than you might think. And Colleen Leung , Director of Technical Design at Adore Me , agrees. “Push-up bras can be multi-purpose,” she says. “They provide lift, shaping, extra volume, a nice swell at the top, or great cleavage. They’re a great way to mix things up and add a little oomph to your look.”

Modern push-up bras are a far cry from the toilet-paper stuffed version that haunts your middle school memories. They’ve come a long way in terms of comfort, design, and shape—all while providing a boost for your cleavage on those days you need a little lift.

We love this high-shine microfiber bra that is both comfortable and seductive (thanks, Rihanna). With its breathable fabric and hook-and-eye back closure, this push-up bra shapes your top while also providing a cooling effect. It comes in a variety of sizes, embracing every shape, and in glitzy tones like shiny black and golden brown.

Calvin Klein has a long history of designing comfortable bras, and this plunging push-up style is no different. This one checks all the boxes: it’s easy to wear all day, it creates a desirable amount of fullness, and it can be seamlessly worn under a variety of looks, from date night dresses to your favorite tee. The fact that it costs about $20 is the cherry on top.

Break out your deepest V-necks. This bra is the perfect match for clothes that are trickiest to pair with a bra, thanks to its versatile straps and plunging neckline. Its push-up padding gives your cleavage a lift while seamlessly hiding under all kinds of outfits. Take it from us or take it from reviewer after reviewer, who rave about how comfortable and well-made this bra is too.

This push-up bra from Cosabella is the priciest on this list, but we’re sure you’ll get a lot of wear out of it. You can wear the soft stretch scalloped lace design with the padding when you want a little lift or remove the cups for a more natural look. With or without the padding, this balconette-style bra is beautiful and sure to give you a confidence boost.

The longline design with its plunging, dramatically curved neckline and lace overlay is a beauty. The fact that it provides lift for your cleavage, too? All the better. As if this bra wasn’t sexy enough on its own, you can pair it with its matching cheeky panty for a full set. This wire-free bralette has adjustable straps and snaps in the back for a variety of wear options, including the classic and sporty racerback styles.

For just a hint of lift that you can wear under any shirt, add this longtime favorite bra from Victoria’s Secret to your cart. The soft full-coverage cups include plush push-up padding for both comfort and lift without worrying you’ll spill out, and having bra lines through your top. Good luck choosing a color, though. This design comes in over 40 shades, including a variety of neutrals and bright hues, as well as various finishes, like smooth, soft cotton, and ones with lacy details.

The name doesn’t lie; this wireless push-up bra smooths your front, back, and sides, all while the push-up padding provides a lift. The “xo” criss-cross design between the cups adds extra oomph while keeping your chest contained. Reviewers rave that this bra, which is available in bands between 38 and 52 and cups B to DDD, provides the right amount of coverage in a beyond-comfortable wireless design. Win/win/win.

A strapless push-up bra sounds like something you’d release yourself from as soon as you’re home for the night, but this SPANX design (which comes with removable, convertible straps) is remarkably comfortable. It’s lightweight, smoothing, and the memory foam cups mold to your body, enhancing and lifting your natural shape. SPANX’s SmartGrip technology keeps the fabric in place as you move—a must for a strapless bra.

We love the Le Mystere bra, specifically designed for full busts (sizes 30C to 38G) to provide a natural and comfortable lift. Lightweight foam at the sides of the cups creates serious cleavage without digging at your sides. You’ll feel supported no matter how you position the straps, whether straight, criss-cross, or halter style. Now, get out your most plunging V-necks and get ready to be comfortable all day and night.

Small-chested ladies, rejoice! Finally, there’s a push-up bra that creates cleavage without giving you that annoying gap. Instead, this Pepper style, which is made especially for small chests in sizes 30AA to 40B, lifts what you naturally have in a flattering, smooth, comfortable way (without creating a divet at the top of the chest). Unlike some push-up bras, this one ensures you’ll still look like yourself—just with a little extra oomph thanks to the gradual lift cup.

Whatever nude means to you, SKIMS likely carries a tone that matches your skin’s tone. From sand to umber to onyx, Kim Kardashian’s fan-favorite brand features nine shades of nude to blend with your skin tone. With its buttery smooth fabric that molds to your body, this T-shirt push-up bra is all the more essential for your lingerie drawer. The integrated padding enhances your cleavage, no matter your cup size, in a comfortable design that can seamlessly shape your bust, even under your thinnest of tees.

Not sure how much you’ll wear a push-up bra? Opt for an inexpensive one first to be sure it’s a style you like before dropping serious cash. Our favorite wallet-friendly option is this No Boundaries bra, which comes in various pretty designs (like floral lace options and a pink plaid one) and provides a subtle lift. The convertible, adjustable straps can be worn straight or in a criss-cross design across the back. Best of all, the price is truly unbeatable at $11.

The name says it all. Lively’s All-Day No-Wire Push-Up takes the top spot as the best overall push-up bra because it provides lift without an uncomfortable, pokey underwire. You truly can wear this bra all day, from your 8:00 a.m. commute to long past happy hour. Its wire-free comfort promises not to dig into your sides and includes just enough foam padding for a bit of oomph that’s not excessive. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from 32A to 38DDD, with an adjustable hook-and-eye closure on the band, as well as three neutral colors and a soft-to-the-touch fabric.

Final Verdict

We love that the Lively The All-Day No-Wire Push-Up seems to have it all: a comfortable fit, no-wire design, velvety soft fabric, and extra-foam padding. The lift it provides is undeniable and doesn’t cause any digs at the sides or unwanted gaps and spillage, regardless of the style you choose. But the cost is a tad on the higher side, so we recommend the But if the price is too steep, we recommend the No Boundaries Women’s and Juniors’ Allover Lace Push Up Bra, which is priced at $11. It’s similar to its luxury counterpart.

What to Look for in Push-Up Bras

Coverage

As you’re browsing push-up bras, consider the shape and coverage you’re looking for, as well as what you plan to wear it with. “If you want to wear your push-up bra under a deep-V, look for a plunge push-up,” says Leung. “If you’re looking for a swelled, lifted bust shape, look for a balconette push-up.” Wear a strapless push-up bra if you’re wearing an outfit that showcases the shoulders, and a T-shirt push-up for every day. Those with smaller breasts will want to look for bras that don’t have a wide gap at the top of the chest (when there isn’t enough coverage), and those with larger breasts might want to consider a bra with coverage to prevent spillage (when the breast doesn’t fit in the cup).

Removable Padding

Removable padding gives greater wearability to a push-up bra, and it’s also ideal if you have uneven breast sizes or simply don’t enjoy padding. “It’s very common for people to have one breast larger than the other,” says Leung. If that’s the case for you, and you’d like to balance out, you can remove the padding from your larger breast or place the padding from both sides into your smaller cup.

Finish

The finish of any push-up bra you buy should be determined by what you intend to wear it with. Do you want to wear it under a thin top or a form-fitting dress? Then Leung suggests looking for a T-shirt push-up bra with a micro fabric for a smooth look. If that’s not a concern, you can opt for a push-up bra with textured details, like mesh or lace.

FAQ How do you find your size in a push-up bra? When shopping for a push-up bra, select the same size as you would for any other bra. “Push-up and regular bras should be consistent in size across one brand, so if you wear a 36B in a non push-up, you should also be a 36B in a push-up bra,” says Leung. Keep in mind, though, that sizing can vary from brand to brand, so give a brand’s size chart a browse to ensure you get the right size and fit.

How are push-up bras supposed to fit? “Push-up bras can provide similar support as non-push-ups, but with more lift and projection,” says Leung. That means it should check all the same fit must-haves as any bra. First, make sure the band fits snugly around your ribcage and doesn’t ride up in the back—the bottom of the band should be parallel to the floor. As for the cups, they should support your breasts without spilling over (which means the cups are too small) or gapping (which occurs when the cups are too big or the band is too loose) and create a smooth transition from the cups to your bust along the neckline edge. Pay close attention to the shoulder straps, too; they should sit comfortably on your shoulders without digging into your skin or slipping off.



Why Trust Byrdie

Full-time freelance writer Megan McCarty has been writing about the best of the best of fashion and design for over 15 years, and her work can be seen in InStyle, Domino, Architectural Digest, Bustle, and more. For this piece, she interviewed the Director of Technical Design at Adore Me.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough push-up bras from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.