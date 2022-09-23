The 10 Best Purse Brands of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
If you’re shopping for a new purse and don’t know where to start, we recommend looking at offerings from trusted purse brands. This is especially true for luxe investment pieces, as you want a bag that is high-quality and durably made to last several seasons. Luxury purses also have resale value, especially if you treat them well. Not only are luxury purses statement pieces that can elevate your wardrobe, they can be investments.
With this in mind, we researched dozens of purse brands. We considered craftsmanship, design aesthetic, materials used, and how sustainable each brand is to narrow down our choices. After consulting with a luxury handbag designer, we landed on the brands in this roundup, from iconic houses to innovative emerging designers.
Ahead, find the best purse brands to shop for your next handbag.
Telfar
Telfar’s cult-favorite shopping bags are the it bag of the season, year after year. Available in three sizes—small, medium, and large—the bags are designed with double handbag straps, as well as double crossbody straps for hands-free styling. The bags are spacious enough to hold all of your essentials and snap closed with a magnetic closure for security. We love these bags because they come in so many colors and sizes, and the quality leather is exceptional. Some of our favorite styles include the mini hot pink tote or large Kelly green Shopping Bag.
Price Range: $150-$257 | Shipping Policy: 4-6 business days, once items are processed and shipped | Return Policy: All bags are final sale
Coach
It’s impossible not to include Coah on our list of best purse brands. The design house is home to some of the most iconic bags that transcend the trends. From the classic Y2K Swinger In Signature Denim to the timeless Willow Saddle Bag to more modern styles like the Gotham Pack In Signature Leather, Coach features incredibly cool and stylish designs—some of which we have had in our own closets for two decades. Another thing we love about Coach is the (Re)Loved online marketplace where you can buy and sell your pre-owned Coach bags. The initiative makes designer bags a little more accessible, plus is a more sustainable way to shop. Coach also offers product repair services, so you can get more use out of your favorite investment pieces.
Price Range: $75-$1,300 | Shipping Policy: Within 3-5 business days | Return Policy: 30 days
Baggallini
This chic and affordable line of purses, handbags, totes, and weekender bags is perhaps best known for its crossbody, which is sleek and versatile. Each bag, regardless of style, is constructed with washable fabric that’s scratch resistant, making it perfect for travel and everyday wear and tear. Interior organization with phone holders, different sized compartments, and multifunctional pockets define the brand. We also love that bags can be converted with removable straps depending on your need. Other standout features of the line include antibacterial bags made with an antimicrobial, water-resistant treatment designed to give you extra protection when you’re on the go. Mini bags and Hobo Bags are also two of our favorite Baggallini styles to shop—again because the compartments keep everything organized and easily accessible. When it comes to functional style, this brand is a must.
Price Range: $35-$180 | Shipping Policy: Within 3-5 business days | Return Policy: 30 days
Longchamp
Fancy a luxury tote? Longchamp has a cult following for its Le Pliage Original, which comes in a variety of shapes and sizes each season. The French luxury line is renowned for its minimalist design aesthetic and superior craftsmanship. The tote is fabricated from recycled polyamide canvas, trimmed with genuine leather, and features gold colored hardware. For a smaller, and more affordable take on this look, consider the Le Pilage Re-Play Crossbody, a belt bag that’s a mini version of the original tote.
Price Range: $85-$155 | Shipping Policy: Within 5-7 business days | Return Policy: 30 days
Amazon The Drop
If you’re looking for an affordable take on current trends, Amazon The Drop is a destination worth checking out. The Alora Crochet Tote is cute and comes in bright colors—and is a wallet-friendly pick that looks more expensive than it is. Another standout handbag is the Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, which comes in a variety of colors including ultramarine green and rose pink. This option is inspired by current trends, but at a fraction of the price of designer offerings. Do note that this bag is made of polyurethane and polyester, so the quality is not comparable to designer bags.
Price Range: $29-$49 | Shipping Policy: Within 3-5 business days | Return Policy: 60 days
Saint Laurent
If you’re looking for the ultimate designer purse, Saint Laurent is it. The luxury designer makes investment handbags in a collection of timeless styles. From the classic crossbody Camera Bag to the Y2K-worthy Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag, Saint Laurent designs some of the most iconic purses in fashion. Each purse is constructed from high-quality materials—including buttery lambskin, embossed leather, and soft suede—and adorned with the legendary YSL logo that will never go out of style. This is a great option if you’re looking to buy a designer luxury handbag online. Note that Chanel bags are not available for online purchase (and if you see new ones being offered, they’re most probably fakes).
Price Range: $675-$7,100 | Shipping Policy: 3-6 business days | Return Policy: 30 days
To determine the quality of a purse, examine the stitching, seam lines, and attention to detail.
Cuyana
Whether you’re looking for a new casual everyday purse or a designer bag that feels luxe enough for a special occasion, Cuyana has all your handbag needs covered. Designed with a lens of sustainability, Cuyana is a women-owned brand that partners with craftswomen around the globe and is working toward creating 100 percent of its products from sustainably-sourced, recycled, or reused materials. Cuyana has everything from sleek and sophisticated purse backpacks to Half-Moon Shoulder Bags that go with virtually anything. And, in addition to purses, they also design the best Weekender Bags with fantastic organization (including pockets for everything) for overnight travel.
Price Range: $128-$548 | Shipping Policy: 3-8 business days | Return Policy: 30 days
HVISK
We are long-time fans of HVISK, which is a Danish purse brand from Copenhagen and—lucky us—ships to the United States. HVISK is a PETA-certified vegan leather company and offers bags in a variety of stylish designs (including both timeless and trendy styles) at more moderate prices. Whether it’s putting a modern spin on classic silhouettes with their Elude Matte Trace Black Stroke purse or a trendy design such as the Billow Team bag, HVISK creates incredible silhouettes and shapes that feel like functional works of art. Another reason why we love HVISK is because of their commitment to artists. The brand partners with artists around the world through their online community, HVISK Atelier, to connect on their interpretation of the brand’s collections and showcase them on artists on their platform.
Price Range: $29-$165 | Shipping Policy: Varies, based on delivery method | Return Policy: 30 days
Edie Parker
Edie Parker is one of our favorite places to shop for fun and unique purses. Although the designer is best known for its cheeky acrylic clutches, they also have some stunning handbag silhouettes. We’re currently obsessed with the Thick Banana Slice Bag and Rainbow Confetti Oval Bag. We also love that the brand allows you to make a statement—literally—with their customization feature. You can keep it simple with your name, or add important words or phrases that speak to the causes you care about. The brand also offers a collection of super-cute bridal purses with pre-designed and custom options available.
Price Range: $150-$1,195 | Shipping Policy: Varies, based on delivery location | Return Policy: 14 days
Mansur Gavriel
Inspired by art and design, Mansur Gavriel puts a structural spin on classic purse silhouettes such as the bucket, saddle, and tote. From the elongated straps on the Mini Giraffe Bag to the puffed shape of the Mini Cloud Clutch, Mansur Gavriel purses feel like functional works of art slung across your shoulder. The purse designer also offers custom monogramming on its handbags, so you can up the ante on design and invest in a purse that feels uniquely made for you. In addition to its commitment to curating collections of art-like designs, the Mansur Gavriel is also focused on more sustainable practices through exploration of alternative sources and more sustainable materials.
Price Range: $195-$895 | Shipping Policy: 2-7 business days | Return Policy: 30 days
Meet the Expert
Marina Raphael is a luxury handbag designer and founder of the eponymous brand.
What to Look for When Buying a Purse
Design
When shopping for a purse, luxury handbag designer Marina Raphael says to opt for something with a timeless design, especially if it’s an investment, as you want something that feels “elegant, classy, and sophisticated, no matter what season or month you wear it.” Additionally, Raphael says the design should boast some practicality—after all, it’s an accessory with function. She recommends looking for handbags that are “spacious enough and, at the same time, lightweight, so that they can be carried around easily.” She also says to look for designs with pockets and zipper pouches to keep you organized.
Quality
Quality is another important factor to consider, as you want your handbags to last you beyond one season of wear. Raphael says to be extra mindful of the craftsmanship, looking at the stitching, seam lines, and attention to detail to determine the quality factor.
Versatility
“A versatile handbag can be worn in different ways,” says Raphael. She recommends looking for options that have adjustable straps and allows you to go from handbag to crossbody with ease. “It’s important for the handbag to be adaptable so it can be worn according to your needs and outfits,” she explains.
-
How do you clean a leather purse?
When it comes to cleaning a leather purse, Raphael says every handbag requires its own unique maintenance, depending on the material. “You need different tools to clean suede and different tools to clean smooth nappa leather,” she explains. To get the best result, she recommends reviewing the care instructions for your bag or reaching out to the brand to find out how to properly clean the purse style.
With that said, Raphael also recommends taking a precautionary route in order to prevent damage in the first place. “Avoid placing the bag under artificial heat or direct sunlight as it may deform and change color,” she explains. Raphael also recommends storing your purse in a protective cotton dust bag when it’s not in use to keep it away from the elements and prevent scratches caused by abrasive materials in your handbag wardrobe.
-
How do you organize a purse?
“In order to keep your purse organized, I believe actively decluttering from time to time is key,” says Raphael. Additionally, Raphael prefers to group essential items together, categorize them per use, and store them in protective pouches for a more organized purse. “I find this to be a smart and efficient way for me to keep track of everything and be able to find anything at any time,” she explains.
-
How much should you spend on a purse?
How much you spend on a purse completely depends on your budget, lifestyle, and the bag’s use. Raphael prefers to invest in a high-quality, luxury handbag with a timeless style and great versatility. “Investing in a luxury handbag will provide you with a product that has bee made with the utmost attention to detail in every aspect, from the lining to the stitching to the zipper closure,” she explains. “In addition, embracing a culture of choosing quality over quantity adheres to the sustainable standards we aim to set in the modern fashion industry,” she adds.
Why Trust Byrdie
Jill Di Donato is a Senior Commerce Editor for Byrdie and has over a decade of experience as a beauty editor, where she’s contributed to some of the best beauty and lifestyle magazines out there. She routinely uses body makeup to conceal tattoos and has personally tested many products included in this roundup.
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. She researched top brands for this roundup, considering everything from style offerings, price point, and quality construction.