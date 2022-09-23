The 10 Best Purse Brands of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

With this in mind, we researched dozens of purse brands. We considered craftsmanship, design aesthetic, materials used, and how sustainable each brand is to narrow down our choices. After consulting with a luxury handbag designer, we landed on the brands in this roundup, from iconic houses to innovative emerging designers.

If you’re shopping for a new purse and don’t know where to start, we recommend looking at offerings from trusted purse brands. This is especially true for luxe investment pieces, as you want a bag that is high-quality and durably made to last several seasons. Luxury purses also have resale value, especially if you treat them well. Not only are luxury purses statement pieces that can elevate your wardrobe, they can be investments.

Telfar Telfar View On Telfar.net Telfar’s cult-favorite shopping bags are the it bag of the season, year after year. Available in three sizes—small, medium, and large—the bags are designed with double handbag straps, as well as double crossbody straps for hands-free styling. The bags are spacious enough to hold all of your essentials and snap closed with a magnetic closure for security. We love these bags because they come in so many colors and sizes, and the quality leather is exceptional. Some of our favorite styles include the mini hot pink tote or large Kelly green Shopping Bag. Price Range: $150-$257 | Shipping Policy: 4-6 business days, once items are processed and shipped | Return Policy: All bags are final sale

Coach Coach View On Coach.com It’s impossible not to include Coah on our list of best purse brands. The design house is home to some of the most iconic bags that transcend the trends. From the classic Y2K Swinger In Signature Denim to the timeless Willow Saddle Bag to more modern styles like the Gotham Pack In Signature Leather, Coach features incredibly cool and stylish designs—some of which we have had in our own closets for two decades. Another thing we love about Coach is the (Re)Loved online marketplace where you can buy and sell your pre-owned Coach bags. The initiative makes designer bags a little more accessible, plus is a more sustainable way to shop. Coach also offers product repair services, so you can get more use out of your favorite investment pieces. Price Range: $75-$1,300 | Shipping Policy: Within 3-5 business days | Return Policy: 30 days

Baggallini Baggallini View On Baggallini.com This chic and affordable line of purses, handbags, totes, and weekender bags is perhaps best known for its crossbody, which is sleek and versatile. Each bag, regardless of style, is constructed with washable fabric that’s scratch resistant, making it perfect for travel and everyday wear and tear. Interior organization with phone holders, different sized compartments, and multifunctional pockets define the brand. We also love that bags can be converted with removable straps depending on your need. Other standout features of the line include antibacterial bags made with an antimicrobial, water-resistant treatment designed to give you extra protection when you’re on the go. Mini bags and Hobo Bags are also two of our favorite Baggallini styles to shop—again because the compartments keep everything organized and easily accessible. When it comes to functional style, this brand is a must. Price Range: $35-$180 | Shipping Policy: Within 3-5 business days | Return Policy: 30 days

Longchamp Longchamp View On Longchamp.com Fancy a luxury tote? Longchamp has a cult following for its Le Pliage Original, which comes in a variety of shapes and sizes each season. The French luxury line is renowned for its minimalist design aesthetic and superior craftsmanship. The tote is fabricated from recycled polyamide canvas, trimmed with genuine leather, and features gold colored hardware. For a smaller, and more affordable take on this look, consider the Le Pilage Re-Play Crossbody, a belt bag that’s a mini version of the original tote. Price Range: $85-$155 | Shipping Policy: Within 5-7 business days | Return Policy: 30 days The 12 Best Places to Buy Designer Bags Online

Amazon The Drop Amazon View On Amazon If you’re looking for an affordable take on current trends, Amazon The Drop is a destination worth checking out. The Alora Crochet Tote is cute and comes in bright colors—and is a wallet-friendly pick that looks more expensive than it is. Another standout handbag is the Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, which comes in a variety of colors including ultramarine green and rose pink. This option is inspired by current trends, but at a fraction of the price of designer offerings. Do note that this bag is made of polyurethane and polyester, so the quality is not comparable to designer bags. Price Range: $29-$49 | Shipping Policy: Within 3-5 business days | Return Policy: 60 days

Saint Laurent Saint Laurent View On Ysl.com If you’re looking for the ultimate designer purse, Saint Laurent is it. The luxury designer makes investment handbags in a collection of timeless styles. From the classic crossbody Camera Bag to the Y2K-worthy Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag, Saint Laurent designs some of the most iconic purses in fashion. Each purse is constructed from high-quality materials—including buttery lambskin, embossed leather, and soft suede—and adorned with the legendary YSL logo that will never go out of style. This is a great option if you’re looking to buy a designer luxury handbag online. Note that Chanel bags are not available for online purchase (and if you see new ones being offered, they’re most probably fakes). Price Range: $675-$7,100 | Shipping Policy: 3-6 business days | Return Policy: 30 days To determine the quality of a purse, examine the stitching, seam lines, and attention to detail.



Cuyana Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Whether you’re looking for a new casual everyday purse or a designer bag that feels luxe enough for a special occasion, Cuyana has all your handbag needs covered. Designed with a lens of sustainability, Cuyana is a women-owned brand that partners with craftswomen around the globe and is working toward creating 100 percent of its products from sustainably-sourced, recycled, or reused materials. Cuyana has everything from sleek and sophisticated purse backpacks to Half-Moon Shoulder Bags that go with virtually anything. And, in addition to purses, they also design the best Weekender Bags with fantastic organization (including pockets for everything) for overnight travel. Price Range: $128-$548 | Shipping Policy: 3-8 business days | Return Policy: 30 days

HVISK HVISK View On Hvisk.com We are long-time fans of HVISK, which is a Danish purse brand from Copenhagen and—lucky us—ships to the United States. HVISK is a PETA-certified vegan leather company and offers bags in a variety of stylish designs (including both timeless and trendy styles) at more moderate prices. Whether it’s putting a modern spin on classic silhouettes with their Elude Matte Trace Black Stroke purse or a trendy design such as the Billow Team bag, HVISK creates incredible silhouettes and shapes that feel like functional works of art. Another reason why we love HVISK is because of their commitment to artists. The brand partners with artists around the world through their online community, HVISK Atelier, to connect on their interpretation of the brand’s collections and showcase them on artists on their platform. Price Range: $29-$165 | Shipping Policy: Varies, based on delivery method | Return Policy: 30 days 22 Puffer Handbags That Will Last Well Beyond Cozy Season

Edie Parker Edie Parker View On Edie-parker.com Edie Parker is one of our favorite places to shop for fun and unique purses. Although the designer is best known for its cheeky acrylic clutches, they also have some stunning handbag silhouettes. We’re currently obsessed with the Thick Banana Slice Bag and Rainbow Confetti Oval Bag. We also love that the brand allows you to make a statement—literally—with their customization feature. You can keep it simple with your name, or add important words or phrases that speak to the causes you care about. The brand also offers a collection of super-cute bridal purses with pre-designed and custom options available. Price Range: $150-$1,195 | Shipping Policy: Varies, based on delivery location | Return Policy: 14 days The 16 Best Purses on Amazon, from Totes to Clutches