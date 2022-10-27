Not every puffer vest on the market is worth your hard-earned income though. With the help of four fashion experts, all puffer vest fanatics, we shopped for the best of the best puffer coats. Then we narrowed down our list to 10 that we’re confident would be a welcome addition to your wardrobe.

Puffer vests are the Goldilocks of fall wardrobe must-haves. They’re not too heavy, ideal for layering on top of turtlenecks or under a winter coat. They won't cause you to overheat and instead regulate your body temperature for all kinds of outdoor, or indoor, activities. Simply put, they’re perfect.

Best Overall: Patagonia Women’s Down Sweater Vest Back Country View On Backcountry.com View On Buckmans.com View On REI When it came to this puffer vest’s design, Patagonia thought of everything. (Like they always do.) It’s light as a feather—or, a few down feathers—yet remarkably warm, especially thanks to plenty of pockets and the drawcord hem that seals in your body heat. Not only does it feature two hand-warming pockets in the front, but you can store your essentials in the interior pockets worry-free too. Now comes the hard part: narrowing down which of the six color options you like best. Price at Time of Publish: $229 Fabric: Down-filled with recycled nylon shell | Sizes: XXS - XXL | Number of Pockets: Five

Best Budget: Old Navy Water-Resistant Narrow-Channel Puffer Old Navy View On Gap.com For a budget-friendly puffer vest, Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez, the founder of Yhorlife. raves about this design from Old Navy. It comes with a barely-there price tag, and its design is impressively lightweight too. “Puffers can be a bit bulky, but I like this more sleek design,” she says. It’s available in regular, tall, and petite sizing, as well as three colorways, including goes-with-everything black. As for how to style it, Gutierrez recommends pairing it with a button-down shirt. “The billowy-ness of a shirt keeps the puffer relaxed yet refined and doesn’t add unnecessary bulk like a sweater would,” she says. Price at Time of Publish: $45 Fabric: 100% polyester lining with 100% nylon shell | Sizes: XS - 4X | Number of Pockets: Two

Best Splurge: Canada Goose Cypress Puffer Vest Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Canadagoose.com View On Neiman Marcus This Canada Goose design tops travel expert Chantelle Hartman Malarkey’s favorites, thanks to its high-gloss design, last forever quality, and soft-to-the-touch feel. It’s also at the top of price points as far as puffer vests go. If you choose to invest in this keeper, know you’ll reach for it again and again, this year and for many to come. It’ll keep you supremely warm, stylish, and safe when out for sunset walks, thanks to the reflective double-stripe back. Price at Time of Publish: $550 Fabric: Down-filled with recycled nylon shell | Sizes: XXS - XXL | Number of Pockets: Two

Best Water Repellant: Athleta Downtown Vest Athleta View On Gap.com Add one of these Athleta puffer vests to your wardrobe and here’s betting you’ll reach for it again and again, especially for walks, coffee dates, and hikes. It’s a go-to for De Anne Combs, co-founder and development director of La Peony. “A lot of cheaper vests tend to only last for one season and a handful of washes,” she says. Not this design. “It’s sustainable, lightweight, and breathable.” This material is both water-repelling and ultra-warm, retaining its loft and shape regardless of how many times you wear it, wash it, and put it through the wringer with questionable weather. It’s also available in some pretty fall hues, like foliage orange and dark sardina blue, as well as black. Price at Time of Publish: $179 Fabric: Recycled polyester | Sizes: XXS - 3X | Number of Pockets: Two

Best Retro Style: L.L.Bean Women’s Mountain Classic Puffer Vest L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean View On Zappos It’s hard to narrow down what we love most about this L.L.Bean puffer vest: its reasonable price point, wind- and rain-resistant design, or ‘80s-esque cool color combination. It’s also sold in a wide variety of petite, regular, and plus-size options, so no matter your shape, there’s a fit for you. Good thing, because Old Man Winter is on his way, and you’ll need this lightweight-yet-cozy insulated vest to throw on as a top layer or even under a winter coat. Price at Time of Publish: $79 Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XXS - 3X | Number of Pockets: Two

Best Cropped: Noisy May Debbi Reversible Puffer Vest Stitchfix View On Stitchfix.com Two looks, one puffer vest. Nab one of these reversible vests and you can rock the beige side one day and the black the next. If its versatility didn’t make it cool enough, this vest also features a modern cropped length that’s especially easy to layer onto any outfit without overwhelming your frame. The one downside to this design: it’s dry clean only. Price at Time of Publish: $69 Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XS - XL | Number of Pockets: Two

Best Belted: Levi’s 361 Belted Puffer Vest Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Jcpenney.com “A vest can be styled casual or dressed up,” says Hartman Malarkey. That’s especially the case with this belted faux leather vest from Levi’s, one of her favorites, which would be a chic-as-can-be addition to any cold-weather outfit. Whether you’re out for a walk with your bestie or shopping in Aspen, layer this vest over a lightweight turtleneck, add a crossbody bag, then decide if you want to look sporty or city. Leggings or jeans? Boots or sneakers? Each would look cool. Price at Time of Publish: $120 Fabric: 100% polyurethane | Sizes: XS - XXL | Number of Pockets: Two

Best Lightweight: The North Face Tamburello 2 Insulated Vest Amazon View On Amazon For a puffer vest with the best warmth-to-weight ratio, nab one of Gutierrez's picks. "The Tamburello Heatseeker Insulated Vest is my favorite everyday vest because it's slim and sleek and is able to go from coffee runs to errands and everything in between," says Gutierrez. With its wind-resistant and water-repellent exterior, you could throw this vest on for nearly any activity any time of year. Meeting up with a friend for a walk-slash-catch up session? Layer this vest over a slim long-sleeve shirt and plain black leggings. "Or, if I want to be more comfortable then I'd wear it with baggy sweats and a tank top so the puffer vest looks like the top," Gutierrez says. Price at Time of Publish: $89 Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XS - 3X | Number of Pockets: Two

Best for Travel: Free People Piper Packable Vest Free People View On Freepeople.com Whether you’re packing for a month-long European vaca or an overnight camping excursion, this Free People vest will become your new favorite travel buddy. “It packs very small so it’s perfect to travel with,” says Andréa Bernholtz, the founder of Swiminista.. It’s ideal for outdoor activities of all kinds, from roasting marshmallows for s’mores or wandering a new city all day, from chilly mornings to sunny afternoons. “It’s great for layering and keeping your core warm,” says Bernholtz. She pairs it with a long sleeve tee-shirt underneath, cargo pants, and a knit hat, but the styling options are nearly limitless. Thanks to its dropped armholes and long waist it emits a carefree “oh, this old thing?” vibe. Price at Time of Publish: $128 Fabric: 100% nylon | Sizes: XS - XL | Number of Pockets: Two