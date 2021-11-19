Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Ahead, we rounded up the best puffer coats of the season that'll get you through the frigid days to come. From longline to cropped, oversized to metallic, keep reading to check out our favorites.

Winter is upon us, which means—depending on where you live—things are about to get very cold. On days when temperatures hit below freezing and our camel coats or leather trenches just won't cut it, there's no better option for staying warm and toasty than a good puffer jacket. Typically quilted and insulated with down feathers or synthetic alternatives, puffers help trap in heat to make winter weather more bearable, whether you're commuting to the office or hitting the slopes. While they're certainly functional, today's options are equally as stylish, available in various colors, quilt patterns, and silhouettes. Not to mention, many on the market now boast sustainable materials like recycled plastic or vegan down alternatives without sacrificing design or function.

There's nothing more fall-esque than dark velvet, and this puffer sure delivers.

This multi-tasking coat can be worn normally, accommodates for a pregnant belly, and even wraps around a baby in a front carrier.

Perfectly puffy, this coat is water-resistant and very warm thanks to the down feather filling.

Hitting mid-thigh, this coat is the perfect mid-length option for when temperatures drop and you don't want to wear anything too long or restrictive. As the brand name suggests, this pick is very warm, and we love that it comes in a variety of colors like this pretty sage green. Did we mention it's also carbon neutral and made from eco-friendly materials, like recycled plastic and a water-resistant down alternative?

Is there a more iconic puffer brand than Moncler? This luxury pick is super warm thanks to its down filling, and the quilted panels create the illusion of a cinched waist for an ultra-flattering fit.

Puffer coats have a tendency to feel casual, which is why we're loving this padded trench coat from & Other Stories for a fancy night out. It's sleek—not at all bulky—yet still super functional and cozy. The lining is quilted rather than the shell, packing in extra warmth while still looking sharp.

We love everything Ganni does, but this puffer is one of our favorites of the season. Made from 100% recycled polyester and filled with high-quality down, this ultra-warm pick is nicely oversized, roomy enough to be styled over your favorite chunky knits without feeling restrictive or looking too bulky.

You can snag this sleek hooded puffer from Calvin Klein on Amazon, which features chevron quilting and a cinched back for an extra-flattering fit. It's insulated with down for added warmth and available in a pretty wide range of sizes. We also love that it's packable and includes its own storage bag.

Girlfriend Collective is famed for its inclusive offering of eco-friendly activewear and loungewear, so we're not surprised that they created the perfect sustainable puffer. Each coat is made from 78 water bottles diverted from landfills and boasts a water-repellent and wind-resistant shell. What we love is its impressive size range, which spans sizes XXS up to 6XL.

Puffers are, well, puffy, which means they can take up quite a bit of precious closet and suitcase space. That's why Newberger loves Uniqlo's packable styles, which come with storage bags that can be used to compress and pack away your coat for travel, storage, or for when the weather suddenly changes mid-day. We're fond of this shorter style, which comes in a pretty array of muted colors.

When it comes to functional attire for exploring the great outdoors , Patagonia can't be beaten. The Nano Puff Jacket is warm, windproof, and water-resistant—making it ideal for climbing in all weather—and because it's lightweight and compressible, you can easily pack and store it away mid-hike when needed. Also nice: It's made from 100 percent recycled materials and comes in 11 different colors.

It's crucial to stay warm when hitting the slopes, and iconic outerwear brand The North Face has designed the perfect ski puffer. This slim-fit, waterproof jacket is designed to keep you extra warm without restricting your range of motion and features a storable hood and secure-zip pockets for keeping your essentials safe. Plus, we love that it's made with responsible materials.

For a puffer that makes a statement, opt for a wintery print like plaid. This fuzzy, quilted style from Apparis is peak cozy, featuring an extra-tall collar to keep you nice and toasty.

No one does vegan leather better than Nanushka, and Newberger agrees. This cult-favorite jacket from the Hungarian fashion label features its signature buttery-soft leather alternative in an array of neutral tones and bubblegum pink, all lined in silky-smooth satin.

This chic little number is also sustainable: The shell is made from repurposed leather panels, while its insulating filling is made from recycled plastic bottles. We also love that you can draw in the hem for an extra-snug (see: extra-warm) fit.

Puffer coats are notoriously bulky, but a tied waist can instantly add a flattering shape to even the most voluminous styles. Newberger recommends this dreamy option from Acne Studios, which features a tie waist belt with a padded removable buckle. It's splurgy, yes, but an investment worth making if you're looking to navigate winter weather while looking effortlessly cool.

When you need something lightweight with just a bit of added warmth, reach for this duvet puffer from Free People. The wrap-front silhouette and dolman sleeves make for a laid-back yet stylish choice for chilly days.

When it comes to prints, Brazilian brand Farm Rio can do no wrong. This reversible style is a favorite of Newberger's, which boasts a pineapple print on one side and a jungle floral on the other. Needless to say, this longline puffer will instantly transport you to a tropical vacation, even when it's near-freezing outside.

This shiny style from Zara is as functional as it is stylish. It's lightweight and breathable yet still super warm, and the water-resistant shell will keep you nice and dry in any inclement weather. It's also equipped with an adjustable hood, an elastic drawstring, and toggles, and snap button cuffs, allowing you to style it in multiple ways. For the price, this one can't be beaten.

When it comes to trudging through wintery weather, a hood is crucial for keeping you warm and dry. Newberger favors this pick from Andrew Marc, which features a faux fur striped removable hood, shiny water-resistant shell, and an inner drawcord that allows you to adjust the fit.

Velvet instantly elevates any style of outerwear, and Newberger is especially a fan of this cropped puffer from Banana Republic. Available in classic black and gorgeous deep green, this coat is super soft, cozy, and warm. The best part of all? The down insulation is 100 percent recycled, so you can feel good wearing it, too.

Diamond quilting is having a moment this season, and this pick from Nap is high on our list. Designed with a tall stand-up collar and extra-wide sleeves, it's the casual-chic coat we're planning to live in all winter long. It looks so comfy that we'd, dare we say, nap in it?

There's nothing like slipping into a cozy, fleece-lined coat to make winter feel a little less gloomy. This pick from Urban Outfitters boasts an ultra-soft fleece lining and slightly oversized fit, and it comes in a handful of cute colors, like neon yellow and dusty rose.

When it comes to maternity outerwear, this hybrid puffer from Modern Eternity takes the cake. "It even comes with a place for the baby!" says Newberger. The design boasts a patented removable 3-in-1 extender panel that allows it to be worn during pregnancy, post-pregnancy, and even while wearing your baby around your chest in a sling or carrier.

Good American may be known for its size-inclusive collection of jeans that fit like a dream, but you definitely shouldn't sleep on the rest of the Khloé Kardashian co-founded brand's offerings. Case in point? This gorgeous belted puffer, which is long enough to shield your calves from the cold and is filled with a recycled polyester down alternative. It comes with a removable belt, which can be used to create a flattering cinched silhouette, and is available up to size 5XL

"I don't know how I endured New York winters before getting this coat. I have the men's matte black version, and I purposely ordered a size up to ensure I can layer over my blazers, chunky sweaters, and in-office jackets. Plus, my boyfriend is able to wear it, too, which makes it well worth the investment." — Erika Reals , Associate Commerce Editor

Simply put, we're obsessed with The Super Puff from Aritzia's Tna brand. The ultra-warm cropped style is insulated with 100 percent responsible down and is engineered to keep you warm in up to negative 22 degrees weather—quite impressive. It's available in a pretty wide range of colors, from poppy and muted mattes to high-gloss jewel tones, but Newberger is especially fond of the iridescent metallics—and we'd have to agree, we want all three.

We must say, Mango has been killing it this season with its size-inclusive outerwear offerings. We love this quilted puffer, which is available in a gorgeous sage green and light brown. It's just as functional as it is stylish, too, designed with a hood and mid-length coverage to ensure warmth.

This Nike coat may be cropped, but its down insulation makes it extra toasty and warm, plus it's slightly oversized, meaning you can easily layer a chunky sweater underneath when needed. Bonus points for its water-repellent shell, which makes it ideal for whatever weather winter throws our way.

For a budget-friendly pick, we're pretty big fans of this cropped style from H&M, which features a stand-up collar and a drawstring hem that can be cinched at the waist for extra warmth. Available in light beige and shiny black, this one's a must-have for any wardrobe.

We're giving top honors to this stylish puffer from Everlane because it truly checks all the boxes. It's stylish without being too flashy, made with sustainable materials and dyes, features a removable belt and hood, and comes in an array of cute neutral hues. Fashion stylist and author Heather Newberger also approves, noting that the longer length and oversized fit make it a great pick for winter weather.

What to Look for When Shopping for A Puffer Jacket

Occasion

The first thing Newberger says to consider when shopping for a puffer jacket is the occasion you're buying it for: "Are you living in a city and purchasing it to get from place to place, or are you looking for something to take you high into the mountains?" Your morning commute to the office may not require the same level of warmth and water resistance as a hike or ski trip, while many of today's more fashion-forward options just wouldn't be practical for any kind of intense outdoor activity in the snow.

Location

Newberger also says to consider your current location and its climate, as there are many different weights of puffer jackets to choose from. If you live somewhere with a mild winter, you may only need a lightweight jacket for chillier evenings, whereas someone who lives in a city where it often drops below freezing and sees a lot of snow should opt for something extra warm and waterproof.

Bulkiness

Puffer coats are notoriously on the bulkier side, so Newberger says to ask yourself how bulky you're actually comfortable being and choose a design that best suits your preference. "It sounds silly, but one can easily feel out of body in a giant jacket designed to cover your shape, so if you're one of those people (like me!), you may be more interested in a belted puffer than a duvet one," she says.

Newberger mentions, "I'm not a huge fan of puffers, as I like to keep my winter look sleek and sexy, but since most coats aren't as warm as I'd like them to be, I often put a medium to thin puffer under my coat(s) to add an extra layer of warmth."

FAQ Why Is It Called A Puffer Jacket? "Puffer jackets get their name from the specific pattern stitched into sections that get filled with insulation to give it that 'puffy' look," says Newberger.



How Can You Refluff A Puffer Jacket? Puffer jacket feeling a little flat? Newberger says to throw it in the dryer on the lowest setting, along with a few tennis balls. "The tennis balls will bounce around while the jacket dries, hitting the jacket the same way you would a pillow on your couch you want to re-fluff," she says.



Can You Wash A Puffer Jacket? Many puffer jackets can be tossed into the washing machine to be cleaned, but some can only be dry cleaned or require special care. Always check the care label of your jacket or coat to be certain.

If you can machine wash your puffer jacket, Newberger suggests doing so before fluffing. "Try throwing your puffer into the washing machine at a normal setting, making sure not to reverse the sleeves, and keep the outside you want to be washed facing outward," she says. "After, re-fluff your jacket using the steps above."

What’s The Difference Between A Down Jacket And A Puffer Jacket? "Not all puffer jackets are down, but almost all down jackets are puffers," says Newberger. The big difference, she explains, is the material that's used to insulate the stitched sections to create extra warmth. Down, derived from duck or geese, refers to the soft layer of feathers located under the bird's outer feathers, whereas puffers can use anything from down to synthetic fibers like polyester.

"While down may be considered the preferred choice of many, it's also known to be a material responsible for allergies," she says. "Though, little known fact, those allergies more often come from down bedding than coats, as it's the dust mites that get into down bedding and not the down itself that cause respiratory allergies like wheezing and coughing." If you're going to opt for down, consider choosing from a brand that sources it responsibly or chooses only to use recycled down.

Why Trust Byrdie

Jenna Igneri has been working in fashion for the last decade, from running Allure's fashion closet as an assistant to now writing about the ins and outs of fashion for various publications. She considers fall and winter her favorite times of the year to get dressed, and she's pretty proud of her extensive coat collection, which ranges from affordable gems to luxury pieces she'll hold onto forever. Living in New York, she considers puffer coats a staple for colder weather, and she's planning to snag Everlane's Duvet Puffer from this list (and save up for the Acne Studios Belted Padded Coat).