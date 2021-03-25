Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
If you want to introduce more fruit and vegetables to your diet, a produce delivery service might be ideal. For those who are tired of hauling groceries, wishing for a nearby farm haul, or watching produce from national grocery stores wilt in the crisper, these top-tier fruits and veggies will refresh your fridge and help you make some nourishing meals.
And there are more benefits to produce delivery services: Many of them work to eliminate food waste, offering imperfect produce at inexpensive prices. Get ready to help local farmers while enjoying tasty vegetables with the best produce delivery services.
Best Produce Delivery Services of 2021
- Best Overall: Misfits Market
- Best Budget: Imperfect Foods
- Best for Fruit: Tropical Fruit Box
- Best for the Northeast: Farm to People
- Best for Gifting: Harry & David
- Best for Reducing Food Waste: Hungry Harvest
- Best to Support Local Farms: CropSwap
Best Overall: Misfits Market
Why We Chose It: We chose Misfits Market because of its slightly imperfect but top-tier produce options and its focus on sustainability and savings.
What We Like
- Fights food waste by offering products that might otherwise be thrown away
- Lots of produce and healthy snack options
What We Don’t Like
- Can’t specifically choose produce
- Imperfections can be a little bit funky
Misfits Market launched in 2018 to decrease farm-level food waste and to also supply fresh food to the general public. Since then, the subscription service has reached roughly 38 states and has saved more than 60 million pounds of imperfect produce, by delivering it to more than 3 million subscribers across America.
The “ugly” produce subscription service delivers fresh produce at about 40% off grocery prices. And "ugly" doesn’t mean damaged; it’s what happens when an organic farmer has their produce rejected because of small surface flaws. With Misfits, some veggies might look a little bit funky, but the price and variety make up for it. Plus, customers can also add snacks to their orders including chocolate, chips, plant-based milk, sauces, and more.
This sustainability-focused subscription service offers a box with 12 types of produce for approximately $22, as well as a box with 14 types of produce, which is about $35 per box. And if it’s not a fit for you, you can pause the account at any time.
Best for Fruit: Tropical Fruit Box
Why We Chose It: Tropical Fruit Box just might be the most exciting produce box, featuring tropical fruits, exotic fruits, roots, and even a "create your own" option.
What We Like
- Offers tropical fruit you truly can’t get anywhere else
- Boxes hold a wide variety of new, super fresh items
- Quality is top-notch
What We Don’t Like
- One of the pricier options
- Fruits are fresh and stocked full so they expire quickly
Tropical Fruit Box was founded by Desiree Morales in 2019 to bring fresh tropical and exotic fruits to customers. And these are fruits you won’t find at your local grocery store, making it one of the most exciting and delicious delivery options.
Tropical Fruit Box is perfect if you have recipes in mind or are planning on sharing. Expect to find unique fruits like pink guava, yellow dragon fruit, pink pineapple, breadfruit, mangosteen, soursop, star apple, and more, delivered straight to you. Even better? It can also make an entertaining gift, since most people aren’t used to getting pink pineapple in the mail.
You can either choose from the single fruit boxes, curated boxes, or make your own. This is one of the pricier options, with boxes starting at about $79 and going up to about $189.
Best Budget: Imperfect Foods
Why We Chose It: We chose Imperfect Foods because it focuses on sustainability and reducing food waste. Imperfect Foods also allows you to choose individual items inexpensively.
What We Like
- Focuses on sustainability and reducing food waste in America
- Includes produce, grocery, and pantry items
- Choose inexpensive items individually
What We Don’t Like
- Its sizable delivery fee
Imperfect Foods was started in 2015 by Ben Simon, who started to notice good food being thrown away when he was a student at the University of Maryland. He started a nonprofit on campus called the Food Recovery Network, and then went on to team up with co-founder Ben Chesler to create Imperfect Foods with the goal of addressing the larger problem of food waste. Now, Imperfect Foods works to combat waste by saving “imperfect” produce with the goal of creating a better food system.
Imperfect Foods prevents those less than perfect foods from going to a landfill simply because they don’t meet the strict rules grocery stores have for appearance. It has managed to save more than 100 million pounds of food so far.
Imperfect Foods offers produce boxes as well as grocery and pantry items. There’s no subscription fee and you can price items individually like you’re shopping at a grocery store. The delivery fee ranges from $5 to $9.
Best for the Northeast: Farm to People
Why We Chose It: We chose Farm to People for New Yorkers looking for accessible, ethically-grown produce delivery that can easily be customized.
What We Like
- Best local option for Northeasterners
- Spotlights local farms and produce
- Easy to customize produce and add on snacks
- Multiple farm box options, from small to large and cook’s box options
What We Don’t Like
- Only available in the Northeast
- Subscription service, so you'll need to pause or cancel if you’re no longer interested
Started by father-son duo Michael and David Robinov, alongside co-founder Anina von Haeften, Farm to People is a direct-to-consumer online farmers market and grocery delivery service that offers its more than 4,000 customers tons of variety. Whether you're looking for a simple, local produce haul or specialty items like yogurt and cheese, the New York-based brand has a lot to offer.
The company only sells ethically-grown meats, seafood, produce, and dairy products; animals are treated humanely and are free-range. The farmers are also local, situated within 300 miles of New York City, so you can rest assured your produce is fresh.
Farm to People offers the most customizable options. A small seasonal produce box is around $25 monthly and includes six to eight options. It also has a medium produce box that costs about $35, as well as a large one for close to roughly $45.
If you’re a Blue Apron fan, try the company’s customizable cook’s boxes, with omnivore, Paleo, and vegetarian offerings. Those come with produce, as well as fresh items for recipes like pasta and cheese.
Best for Gifting: Harry & David
Why We Chose It: We chose Harry & David’s Veggie of the Month Club because it offers a unique assortment of vegetables.
What We Like
- Perfect for people looking for specialty items
- Great for gifting unusual vegetables
- Impressive packaging
What We Don’t Like
- Limited in offerings as it only has one vegetable per month
- Subscription service for 3, 6, or 9 months so make sure to readjust as needed
- Priciest option
Harry & David’s newly introduced Veggie of the Month Club provides fresh, premium vegetables monthly, mixing it up with both classic and exotic options.
The monthly club offers a first shipment of a baby vegetable basket and then provides a new veggie to try each month forward. For instance, March 2021 boasts baby broccoli, April 2021 features purple mushrooms, and May 2021 focuses on shiitake mushrooms. Other months have featured white asparagus, kabocha squash, Cardoni, and baby candy cane beets.
The Veggie of the Month Club is available for three-, six-, or nine-month subscriptions, or you can opt for a year-long membership. This is one of the priciest options, with three months costing around $120, six months priced at about $225, and a 12-month option coming in at approximately $425.
Harry & David also has multiple fruit options, including the Organic Fruit Club (about $120), the Fresh Fruit and Cheese Club (approximately $129), and the Signature Classic Fruit Club (roughly $99).
Best for Reducing Food Waste: Hungry Harvest
Why We Chose It: Hungry Harvest works to deliver produce to your door while ending food waste and hunger by providing access to affordable fruit and vegetables.
What We Like
- Gives back by donating to local hunger-solving organizations
- Boxes delivered weekly for only about $15 to $17
What We Don’t Like
- Doesn’t ship everywhere quite yet
In 2014, Evan Lutz founded Hungry Harvest from his dorm at the University of Maryland and began by knocking on doors in D.C. and offering people “ugly produce.” By 2015, the company made a deal with Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank. Now, the company has a team of more than 65 people spread over nine states.
Now, Hungry Harvest works to end food waste and hunger by rescuing fruits and vegetables that might not be sold to grocery stores because of small imperfections, as well as providing produce to a SNAP program and donating to local organizations. To date, it has reduced more than 20 million pounds of food waste.
The company’s boxes are one of the more inexpensive options; for weekly deliveries, they start at approximately $15 to $17. As of March 2021, Hungry Harvest ships to Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, South Florida, The Triangle Area in North Carolina, and the Detroit Metro Area.
Best to Support Local Farms: CropSwap
Why We Chose It: CropSwap is an app that supports local, independent farms by partnering with them across the United States and delivering the produce directly to consumers’ doors.
What We Like
- Promotes local farms all over the U.S.
- App makes ordering local produce from farms easy
- Connects local farmers with consumers in a simple way
What We Don’t Like
- Deliveries not available everywhere yet
CropSwap, founded by Los Angeleno Rob Reiner, launched its digital marketplace in June of 2020. Since then, it has partnered with more than 1,500 small, independent farms all over the country to give consumers local farm delivery options. Today, it works with farms in South and North California, D.C., Arizona, Texas, Virginia, and Colorado, with plans to expand to more states this year.
Customers can download the app, and then subscribe to local farm boxes, with roughly $10 off their first order. They can then choose between contactless home delivery or pick-up and select everything from produce and plants to seeds, subscribing on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis.
The app lets growers post their produce offerings, and then shows customers a map with nearby farms. Consumers can enjoy a one-time purchase or arrange regular pick-up or delivery by chatting in-app with a local farmer about their current harvest. Prices will depend on the sellers' pricing.
In addition to produce, CropSwap also has limited-time offerings, including pizza boxes and breakfast boxes with local fruit and homemade granola.
Final Verdict
All of these delivery options offer something a little different, whether you’re trying to combat food waste, embrace imperfect produce, or support local farms (and some accomplish all three). The company you choose will depend on your personal preferences. Misfits Market is a great mix because it provides you with slightly imperfect food, as well as pantry snacks. Order a Tropical Fruit Box if you’re hoping to improve your morning smoothies or want to impress guests with fun fruit they’ve never seen. Farm to People works with local farmers to give you fresh produce along with fun items like coconut yogurt you can’t find anywhere else, but is only available in the Northeast at the moment. Imperfect Foods and Hungry Harvest are both inexpensive and work to combat food waste. Harry & David is great for gifting, while CropSwap supports local farmers.
What Are Produce Delivery Services?
Produce delivery services deliver fresh fruits and veggies in a box directly to your door, so you can skip your next grocery store produce aisle. Many are customizable; some work with local farms; and others focus on providing slightly imperfect vegetables that grocery store chains wouldn’t accept. Some also include pantry items as well.
How Much Do Produce Delivery Services Cost?
Prices vary based on whether or not it’s a subscription service, delivery frequency, and whether you’re interested in adding on specialty items. Many of the subscription services start around $15 or $25, but they can go up to the hundreds for items you can’t find anywhere else. Harry & David and Tropical Fruit Box are both pricier options, but offer specific items you can’t find elsewhere.
How We Chose the Best Produce Delivery Services
We looked for delivery services that combat food waste, as well as local options, places with national delivery, and companies that offer a variety of prices and produce. We also examined reviews to see how popular they are, as well as how many subscribers they have.
We also looked for the option to subscribe weekly, monthly, or even yearly. Some of the boxes provide one-time purchasing options or let you customize everything product-by-product, while others send a sampling of produce.