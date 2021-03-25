Best Produce Delivery Services of 2021

Best Overall: Misfits Market

Misfits Market

Why We Chose It: We chose Misfits Market because of its slightly imperfect but top-tier produce options and its focus on sustainability and savings.

What We Like

Fights food waste by offering products that might otherwise be thrown away

Lots of produce and healthy snack options

What We Don’t Like

Can’t specifically choose produce

Imperfections can be a little bit funky

Misfits Market launched in 2018 to decrease farm-level food waste and to also supply fresh food to the general public. Since then, the subscription service has reached roughly 38 states and has saved more than 60 million pounds of imperfect produce, by delivering it to more than 3 million subscribers across America.

The “ugly” produce subscription service delivers fresh produce at about 40% off grocery prices. And "ugly" doesn’t mean damaged; it’s what happens when an organic farmer has their produce rejected because of small surface flaws. With Misfits, some veggies might look a little bit funky, but the price and variety make up for it. Plus, customers can also add snacks to their orders including chocolate, chips, plant-based milk, sauces, and more.

This sustainability-focused subscription service offers a box with 12 types of produce for approximately $22, as well as a box with 14 types of produce, which is about $35 per box. And if it’s not a fit for you, you can pause the account at any time.