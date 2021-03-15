These Pregnancy Apps Will Make Your Birth Journey Much Easier

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Growing a human and becoming a parent—especially for the first time—can be overwhelming. Pregnancy apps are a great way to get bite-size pieces of information about your little one’s growth and development between doctors' visits. You’ve probably seen the “my baby is the size of a lemon today” posts all over your Instagram Feed. But how do you choose the app that’s right for you without getting even more overwhelmed along the way?
Here, we’ve rounded up the best pregnancy apps, including options that feature the obligatory weekly size comparison alerts, as well as ones that connect you with other pregnant women in your community for real-time support.
Best Pregnancy Apps of 2021
- Best Overall: Ovia
- Best for Resources: What to Expect
- Best for Seamless Tracking Experience: Flo
- Best for Logging Information: Pregnancy+
- Best for 3D Views: Sprout
- Best for Privacy: Hello Belly
- Best for Dads: ProDaddy
Best Overall: Ovia
Why We Chose It: Ovia is our top pick because it’s easy to navigate, includes a community support component, is jam-packed with information about baby’s development, and offers great mama-to-be tips.
What We Like
- A handful of baby size comparison theme options
- Great user experience
- Community component
- Easy to make notes and chart milestones
- Includes a baby name finder
- Works on any device
- Free to download and use
What We Don’t Like
- Could feel overwhelming for those who simply want to chart their baby’s growth
Ovia is committed to helping women and families navigate their most important moments. Ovia health has created three apps—one for tracking fertility, one for pregnancy, and one for parenting—and has helped more than 13 million people in their own pregnancy journey. The app is totally free to use, and there are no in-app purchases.
The onboarding process is a breeze. You are given the option to enter a due date, or calculate it based on your last menstrual cycle or date of conception. For those who would prefer not to divulge that information, there is also an option to enter what week of pregnancy you’re in.
There are more “what size is my baby” themes on this app than the others (think Parisian bakery themes, fun and games, or weird-but-cute animals, if fruits and veggies aren’t your thing.)
Ovia is also one of the few apps on this list that has a section dedicated to community connection and support. You can search previous posts for keywords and even ask your own questions to receive real-time answers.
Best for Resources: What to Expect
Why We Chose It: The tried-and-true book is now an app. Heidi Murkoff, the author of What to Expect When You’re Expecting, stars in short and digestible weekly videos about a baby’s development and what to expect along the way.
What We Like
- Easy to navigate home screen
- New videos each week
- Upcoming tests and screenings lists designed to keep you on track and at ease
- Community pages are broken down by category
- In-app registry builder
- Multiple due date calculation methods
- Works on any device
- Free to download and use
What We Don’t Like
- Only one baby growth tracking theme
- In-feed advertisements
The renowned What to Expect pregnancy and parenting brand has an app. Sure, the book is still helpful; but the app offers personalized content straight to your screen. Heidi Murkoff, the woman behind it all, creates short, information-loaded videos for each week of your pregnancy. If you still have questions, there is a search tab that allows you to access all the tips, tricks, and knowledge you need from the What to Expect archive.
The tools tab is super handy and includes an ovulation calendar (for those trying to conceive); plus, there's a due date calendar (to calculate the due date based on the first day of your last period), a registry builder, recipes for nutrient-dense meals, and a photo journal (an easy way to document your growing belly weekly in one place).
The community tab is a forum broken down by topic and developmental stage. So pending where you are in your pregnancy, you can follow along with others dealing with the same problems, stressors, and milestone moments.
What to Expect is free to download and use.
Best for Seamless Tracking Experience: Flo
Why We Chose It: Flo is a popular app for period tracking and cycle syncing but morphs into a pregnancy tracking app when that time comes. If you’re an app minimalist, this could be the one for you.
What We Like
- A three-stage app that grows with you from cycle tracking to pregnancy tracking
- Community-generated chat section
- Trending videos inclusive of prenatal yoga, meal plan ideas, hormone deep dives, and more
- Log for symptoms
- Works on any device
What We Don’t Like
- Not worth using if you’re not paying for the premium version
- Possibly difficult to navigate
What started as a period and ovulation tracker has turned into so much more (and we’re into it!). Flo has a pregnancy and post-pregnancy mode. This means you can track your baby’s developments, and learn everything about new mom-hood within the app you used to track your cycle and get pregnant in the first place.
The app includes a “secret chats'' section where intimate topics are discussed. Questions can be asked totally anonymously, and the answers are user-generated from fellow Flo app users around the world.
There is an option to opt-out of integrated partners who could otherwise receive your personal data, which none of the free apps offer. So while the premium version of this app is approximately $8 per month after a free trial, there is the option to keep some of your data private.
Flo also offers a discount if you sign up for the year, which brings the subscription cost to just over roughly $3 a month.
Best for Logging Information: Pregnancy+
Why We Chose It: Not only does this app have a beautiful, easy-to-navigate interface, it also makes it very easy to log information throughout the course of your pregnancy journey. Pregnancy+ is a list maker’s dream.
What We Like
- Easy to make lists and plans in-app
- Next level birth plan generator
- Baby size comparison guide
- 2D and 3D image views
- Includes a baby name finder
- Works on any device
- Free to download and use
What We Don’t Like
- No community connection
- Lacking search tab for easy access to articles or tips
The Pregnancy+ app has a minimalistic interface that’s really easy to navigate. There are two main tabs—one for "baby" and one for "me." Baby’s tab includes updates by day and week, along with 2D and 3D images, thematic baby size comparisons, timelines for milestone moments, and a baby names dictionary.
The “me” tab is filled with knowledge and logging tools. There are guides for specific categories like childbirth, dad, and exercise. Data and planning tools include a weight log, a bump log (you can input daily photos here), a birth plan list (think environment, companions, fetal monitoring, etc), an appointments calendar, and a to-do list charted by week.
There are also tabs for hospital bag planning, kick counting, and contraction timing. This is the perfect no-nonsense app for the list maker and is completely free to download and use.
Best for 3D Views: Sprout
Why We Chose It: Sprout has a super fun and modern user interface that features your baby in 3D view with an option to compare that image to a food—side-by-side. Trust us when we say it makes the experience really come to life.
What We Like
- Journaling space
- Doctor visit planner
- Easy to make to-do lists and hospital bag planner
- Contraction timer available
- Works on any device
What We Don’t Like
- No community boards
- 2-week free download
- Premium version is about $5 per month
Sprout is dedicated to building great apps that are powerful, simple, reliable and engaging. And its onboarding process is very easy.
There is no formal sign-up required for the free two-week trial, but baby's due date is required when prompted. There is no option to calculate via your last menstrual cycle and typical cycle length.
The home screen is a 3D view of your baby by week’s growth and developments. There is a What the Doctor Says tab, which features what’s going on in the womb by day and by week along with what to expect and tips for mama. A journaling tab is available for photo entry and random notes or feelings you may want to capture that day. The “my pregnancy” tab features organizers and planning tools for doctor visits, overarching to-do lists, newborn essentials, and of course, your hospital bag. Tools include a weight tracker, kick counter, and a contraction timer.
After the free trial, the premium version of this app costs approximately $5 per month, with an option to bundle and save if you download the other Sprout apps. Sprout also has an app for cycle tracking and newborn schedule/development tracking.
Best for Privacy: Hello Belly
Why We Chose It: Hello Belly is the only app on the list that doesn’t sell data to third-party advertisers. If privacy is important to you, this one is a great pick.
What We Like
- Big focus on meditation and mental health
- Adorable illustrations
- Weekly meditation and yoga videos available based on trimester
- 3D baby views
- “To eat or not to eat” tab
- Symptoms encyclopedia
- Works on any device
What We Don’t Like
- Difficult to use without paying
Hello Belly has literally been deemed the “most adorable ultimate guide for future moms and dads.” Content is written by top experts but is easy to read and comprehend, not to mention presented in a fun way with illustrations galore. Hello Belly collects the least amount of data in the bunch that can be linked back to you. So if privacy is a concern when it comes to a tracking app, this one is your best bet.
The onboarding process is a breeze. You are given the option to sign in with your Apple ID, so there is no back and forth confirming emails and passwords. The app also lets you set up the account by due date or first day of last period, so if you haven’t been to your first appointment yet, you can still take a peek at what’s going on in there.
To unlock all features there is a weekly, monthly, or yearly charge. Hello Belly costs approximately $4 per week, $10 per month, or $50 annually. There are other apps under the brand umbrella inclusive of their parental guide and baby snap app.
That said, meditations, yoga tips, shopping lists, and 3D baby tools are available for free. Features like the symptoms encyclopedia, “to eat or not eat” page, hospital bag planning list, check ups-tool and more are only available with the premium version of the app.
Best for Dads: ProDaddy
Why We Chose It: Perfect for the daddies, this app is specifically designed for a male partner going through the pregnancy journey. It includes great information regarding how to best support a female partner through the nine months of a baby’s growth.
What We Like
- Made just for dads
- Weekly tips are written just for expecting men
- Has “Daddy Deep Dives,” aka the 411 on everything men need to know about what their partners are experiencing
- Product lists help men help their partners
- Works on any device
- Free to download and use
What We Don’t Like
- Focus is predominantly on what to expect vs. development of the baby
Prodaddy is specifically designed for the modern dad. Each week, it releases an informative, yet concise, article with a humorous summary to keep daddies-to-be engaged and well-informed.
The sign-up is sweet and simplistic. The user is instructed to enter information for “daddy” and “baby.” The app is completely geared toward men—navy and teal colors, no pink, and all male gender prompts.
The home page includes a weekly countdown, a size comparison that isn’t cutesy like a piece of fruit (think paperclip vs. raspberry), what’s going on in a baby’s development that week (i.e. your tadpole-like baby will have a heartbeat this week), and an option to get started on a registry. The app makers pride themselves on their weekly tips, “daddy deep dives,” and products for “Prodads.”
Prodaddy is easy to use and bound to make a daddy-to-be feel more connected to what is going on in the world of his growing baby. Best of all, the app is completely free to download and use.
New mamas are all across the board when it comes to what works best for them. There is no right or wrong, especially when it comes to apps; there is only what works for you. If you’re looking solely for cute baby size comparisons and want to go app-less aside from that, Sprout might be your best bet. If you want a little more hand-holding and resources for prenatal yoga flows and meditations, it may make sense to pay a premium for Hello Belly. If you’re looking for one app that does it all, Ovia takes the cake. The Ovia app is filled with information and is displayed in a format that makes it easy to understand and share. Not to mention, the brand has sister apps to help you out pre- and post-pregnancy.
How Do I Know if I Need a Pregnancy App?
You are your own mama-to-be. There should be no pressure when it comes to choosing a pregnancy app (or two). Perhaps you want to steer clear of screen time over the course of your pregnancy and opt for books, pen and paper lists, and phone calls with wise women in your life instead. It all depends on your situation and personal approach. We want you to feel empowered to choose the app or lack of app that feels most supportive for you.
How Much Do Pregnancy Apps Cost?
The majority of the pregnancy apps on this list (and in general) are available for no monthly charge. However, the free apps come at a data-sharing cost. If privacy is important to you when it comes to the development of your growing baby, make sure to read the terms of service agreement and follow the click-throughs for a thorough understanding of where and with whom your data is being shared. The Hello Baby app is significantly more expensive than other pregnancy tracker apps, but it does not sell data to third-party advertisers. No judgment either way, but the best decision is an informed decision.
What’s the Best Way to Use a Pregnancy App?
There is no right or wrong way. The important thing to note is that a pregnancy app is a tool to be used alongside doctor’s appointments, tests, and ultrasounds. They are not meant to track your pregnancy without medical assistance. Apps give you a generalized view of what is going on week-to-week, but all babies are different, and it’s important to consult with your doctor first.
How We Chose the Best Pregnancy Apps
We selected the pregnancy apps for our roundup based on cost, ease of use, user satisfaction, features, and quality of design. Our other criteria included the breadth of resources and interactivity of content. Finally, we considered how digestible the resources included in these apps are. The last thing one needs when pregnant is to feel overwhelmed watching development videos.