These Pregnancy Apps Will Make Your Birth Journey Much Easier

Best Overall: Ovia

Why We Chose It: Ovia is our top pick because it’s easy to navigate, includes a community support component, is jam-packed with information about baby’s development, and offers great mama-to-be tips.

What We Like

A handful of baby size comparison theme options

Great user experience

Community component

Easy to make notes and chart milestones

Includes a baby name finder

Works on any device

Free to download and use

What We Don’t Like

Could feel overwhelming for those who simply want to chart their baby’s growth

Ovia is committed to helping women and families navigate their most important moments. Ovia health has created three apps—one for tracking fertility, one for pregnancy, and one for parenting—and has helped more than 13 million people in their own pregnancy journey. The app is totally free to use, and there are no in-app purchases.

The onboarding process is a breeze. You are given the option to enter a due date, or calculate it based on your last menstrual cycle or date of conception. For those who would prefer not to divulge that information, there is also an option to enter what week of pregnancy you’re in.

There are more “what size is my baby” themes on this app than the others (think Parisian bakery themes, fun and games, or weird-but-cute animals, if fruits and veggies aren’t your thing.)

Ovia is also one of the few apps on this list that has a section dedicated to community connection and support. You can search previous posts for keywords and even ask your own questions to receive real-time answers.