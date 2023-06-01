At the risk of sounding like a broken record, sunscreen is an absolute must. And, thankfully, it’s evolved past the goopy, sticky, greasy, ultra-white iterations from childhood. With options like tinted creams, foundations laden with SPF, and sunscreen-filled blushes and bronzers, we’re able to wear (and reapply) SPF every single day. One of our favorite innovations as of late is powder sunscreen—an easy-to-apply form of sunscreen that mimics the texture of setting powder.
Most formulas come with a built-in brush for mindless reapplication and portability, but others are found in compact form. To help you narrow down the best powder sunscreen options on the market, we did a deep dive into the topic and tapped a few knowledgeable experts for their thoughts. We considered types of sunscreen—either mineral (aka physical) or chemical—as well as the level of SPF protection, whether or not the formulas are tinted, and what size each comes in. The result: a list of the best powder sunscreens money can buy.
Best Overall
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
Provides pollution and blue light protection
Powder makes reapplication easy
Comes in a few shades
Can cling to dry patches
We’ve talked about Colorescience’s Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 before—in our best mineral sunscreens roundup, to be specific—but we’re here to sing its praises once again. Not only is this powder protector perfect for travel (no spills here!), but it also makes reapplication every two hours an incredibly easy task. Plus, dermatologists love it. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick previously told Byrdie that the formula is doubly effective at providing protection against UVA and UVB rays, as well as pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. “This is a great option for those looking for a mineral sunscreen; it contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, plus Enviroscreen technology to protect the skin,” she explains. Best of all, it can be easily applied over makeup (or bare skin) and can be used in almost any situation.
Price at time of publish: $69
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Titanium dioxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.21 oz
Best Budget
Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder Brush SPF 30
Translucent finish
Lightweight
Non-comedogenic
Packaging makes product harder to dispense
Another mineral formula, Hawaiian Tropic’s Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder Brush has an impressively lightweight feel that, as the name suggests, leaves behind an undetectable translucent finish. Those with acne-prone skin will benefit from the fact that it’s non-comedogenic, and we love that it can be used anywhere on the body, including your scalp The dispenser can be finicky at times (you might have to tap it against a hard surface a few times), the pocket-sized powder is great for keeping on hand when on the go.
Price at time of publish: $19
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.15 oz
Best Tinted
iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder SPF 40
Silky smooth finish
Diminishes the look of pores
Absorbs oil
We wish it came in more shades
The PerfecTint from iS Clinical is a wonderful choice if you’re looking for something that has a little more coverage. The silky-smooth finish hides the look of pores, blemishes, and more while absorbing surface oil, and protecting the skin from the sun with SPF 40. The formula features the brand’s botanical antioxidant Extremozyme technology, which helps protect the skin from environmental aggressors and imparts a flawless finish. No matter which of the five shades you choose, you’ll love how nicely it applies on the face, neck, decollete, scalp, and anywhere else you might need a little tinted coverage.
Price at time of publish: $78
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.15 oz
Best Mattifying
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
Excellent absorbency
Controls shine
Good for touch-ups
Finicky applicator
We tested a bunch of setting powders—and rated them based on absorbency, overall look, and whether or not each had a lightweight feel—and this one from Supergoop! impressed us quite a bit. Not only does the sunscreen-infused setting powder make it easy to reapply SPF throughout the day, but we were also pleasantly surprised to find that it absorbs oil and controls shine, too. Despite having a finicky applicator brush, a little bit goes a long way to ensure skin (and makeup) looks visibly smoother and is well protected with SPF 35.
Price at time of publish: $35
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 35 | Size: 0.15 oz
Best Water-Resistant
DERMA E Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30
Translucent
Contains calming ingredients
Applicator is rough
Admittedly, powder sunscreens aren’t the most water-resistant by nature, but this one from Derma E outperforms the rest in this category. What’s more, it’s entirely translucent and can be worn either on its own or over makeup for a flawless finish. Thanks to ingredients such as green tea, chamomile flower extract, and vitamin E, this product soothes the skin and delivers the vital antioxidants it needs.
Price at time of publish: $24
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.14 oz
Best Compact
Avène Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50
Non-greasy cream-to-powder
Non-comedogenic and non-irritating
Contains vitamin E
Only comes in 2 shades
If you prefer a compact, you’ll love this option from Avene. The light, non-greasy cream-to-powder tinted SPF boasts 100% mineral filters (in the form of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) plus pre-tocopheryl, a photostable form of vitamin E, which provides powerful antioxidant protection. The compact fits easily into any pocket or bag and even comes with a mirror for easy, on-the-go reapplication. We love that it’s recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation and is non-comedogenic and non-irritating, even for those with sensitive skin.
Price at time of publish: $38
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 35 | Size: 0.15 oz
Best Lightweight
ISDIN Isdinceutics Mineral Brush
Mattifying
Natural finish
Combination of protection
Not the most waterproof option
Hate the feeling of cakiness on your skin? Look to this brush-on powder sunscreen from ISDIN. The mineral formula contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, offering SPF 50 sun protection. It’s a favorite of board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Guanche, who explains that it’s a great option for those with oily skin. “ISDIN utilizes a combination of physical blockers that protect the skin from UV and infrared ray radiation,” she explains. “It mattifies the skin and is easy to take with you in your purse.” Just beware that it can wash off if you go for a swim—so be sure to reapply afterward (or after 2 hours have gone by).
Price at time of publish: $44
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Titanium dioxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.14 oz
Best Clean
Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen
Comes in four shades
Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation
Broad spectrum coverage
Product can be tricky to dispense
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously keyed us into this product as an option that’s not only great for your makeup, but it feels better than a sticky lotion or oily spray. The product offers SPF 30 sun protection and won’t irritate sensitive skin—thanks to the fact that the brand skips out on fragrances and sulfates but leans on a whole slew of ingredients like pomegranate fruit and eastern pine bark extract instead. No matter which of the four shades you choose, you’ll appreciate how the barely-there powder disappears onto the skin (or in hair, if you’d prefer to use it on your scalp!). Plus, we love that this formulation earned the Skin Cancer Foundation’s seal of approval.
Price at time of publish: $55
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.18 oz
Best for Scalp
Brush-On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder
Works well on scalp, hair, skin, and more
Secure applicator
Dermatologist and aesthetician recommended
Too much can look obvious
Consider this your reminder that you should be slathering on SPF every single day, head to toe—including your scalp. Your hair does provide some protection, but unfortunately, it won’t spare your scalp from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Enter: Brush On Block, a mineral sunscreen powder that’s safe for hair, skin, and every other area of your body. In addition to being a non-greasy formula, this product contains a high percentage of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide—two great physical UV blockers. Plus, the product feels weightless and even sops up excess oil on your scalp and face. Commerce writer Caitlyn Martyn has used this formula for years, ever since her aesthetician recommended she use it for touch-ups on her makeup or bare skin.
Price at time of publish: $46
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.18 oz
Best for Under Eyes
BareMinerals Well-Rested Eye Brightener Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Made specifically for the delicate eye area
Luminous finish
Can stick to dry patches and deep lines
The skin under your eyes is super delicate and just as susceptible to sunburn as the rest of your face. Our suggestion: Protect it with this undereye brightening concealer that contains SPF 20. It’s clean, vegan, and works overtime to reduce the look of puffiness, fatigue, and dark circles for a wide-awake look. Just be sure to apply an eye cream so it doesn’t settle into fine lines or cling to dry patches.
Price at time of publish: $26
Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide | SPF: 20 | Size: 0.07 oz
Final Verdict
With so many powder sunscreens on the market, it’s hard to pick a favorite. However, after careful consideration, we can confidently crown the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 our favorite, thanks to the fact that it’s easy to use and comes highly recommended by dermatologists we trust. You can’t go wrong with the Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder Brush SPF 30, a popular drugstore iteration that works just as well on the skin as it does on the scalp (and in your hair).
Meet the Expert
- Dr. Dendy Engelman is a New York City-based dermatologist at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue. She specializes in cosmetic and medical dermatology, having experience with Mohs surgery, laser, and more. She is currently the Director of Dermatologic Surgery at New York Medical College.
- Dr. Marisa Garshick is a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in general medical dermatology and cosmetic dermatology. She is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at Cornell where she teaches residents about reviewing the latest dermatology literature.
- Dr. Anna Guanche is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas.
- Dr. Lian Mack is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. She is the founder of Glam Derm.
What to Look For in Powder Sunscreen
SPF
As with any sunscreen, you’ll want to make sure it has a sufficient amount of SPF. Most dermatologists recommend choosing SPF 30 or higher for an adequate amount of protection from the sun. Since you’ll most likely be using a sunscreen powder to reapply throughout the day, we recommend picking an SPF level that matches the traditional sunscreen you use before leaving the house. We like the iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder SPF 40, as it offers SPF 40 sun protection.
Packaging/Formula
The majority of picks on this list come as a loose powder formula with a catch-all brush appliator (like the Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder), or as a compact, like the Avene Mineral High Protection Tinted Compact. The former can be easier to use on the go, but the loose powder can get messy depending on where you are. Consider where you’d usually be applying and reapplying your sunscreen to help you decide which formula works best for you.
Shade Range
Most sunscreen powders have a somewhat limited range—as powders can usually blend easily to fit multiple skin tones—but you still want to make sure that you see a shade that would work well for you before purchasing. If you have specific undertones or are a very light or very dark shade, it might be best to swatch the product in person instead of buying online.
-
How does powder sunscreen work?
According to Dr. Engelman, powder sunscreens work precisely the same as a traditional mineral sunscreen—usually containing ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to block UV rays. The only true difference is the texture and application.
-
Are powder sunscreens as effective as lotion formulas?
“Although powder sunscreens work in the same way as liquid sunscreen, I often say that they are not as effective because it’s more difficult to ensure full coverage,” says Engelman. She recommends applying them to smaller areas, such as the scalp or face instead of the body, and using them as a method of reapplication.
-
How often should powder sunscreen be applied?
Engelman recommends applying and reapplying every two hours, but even more frequently if you’re sweating or spending time in the water. Luckily, many powder sunscreens are completely portable, usually coming with a small brush for easy application.
Why Trust Byrdie
Shannon Stubbs is a staff commerce updates writer at Byrdie, where she covers beauty. To write this article, she consulted skin care professionals and researched dozens of products to find the best the market has to offer.
Caitlyn Martyn is a commerce writer on staff at Byrdie. She has oily, sensitive skin prone to sunburn and has tried countless brush-on powder sunscreens over the years.