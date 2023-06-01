Most formulas come with a built-in brush for mindless reapplication and portability, but others are found in compact form. To help you narrow down the best powder sunscreen options on the market, we did a deep dive into the topic and tapped a few knowledgeable experts for their thoughts. We considered types of sunscreen—either mineral (aka physical) or chemical—as well as the level of SPF protection, whether or not the formulas are tinted, and what size each comes in. The result: a list of the best powder sunscreens money can buy.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, sunscreen is an absolute must. And, thankfully, it’s evolved past the goopy, sticky, greasy, ultra-white iterations from childhood. With options like tinted creams, foundations laden with SPF, and sunscreen-filled blushes and bronzers, we’re able to wear (and reapply) SPF every single day. One of our favorite innovations as of late is powder sunscreen—an easy-to-apply form of sunscreen that mimics the texture of setting powder.

What To Look For

Best Overall Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 What We Like Provides pollution and blue light protection

Powder makes reapplication easy

Powder makes reapplication easy

Comes in a few shades What We Don't Like Can cling to dry patches We've talked about Colorescience's Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 before—in our best mineral sunscreens roundup, to be specific—but we're here to sing its praises once again. Not only is this powder protector perfect for travel (no spills here!), but it also makes reapplication every two hours an incredibly easy task. Plus, dermatologists love it. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick previously told Byrdie that the formula is doubly effective at providing protection against UVA and UVB rays, as well as pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. "This is a great option for those looking for a mineral sunscreen; it contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, plus Enviroscreen technology to protect the skin," she explains. Best of all, it can be easily applied over makeup (or bare skin) and can be used in almost any situation. Price at time of publish: $69 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Titanium dioxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.21 oz

Best Budget Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder Brush SPF 30 What We Like Translucent finish

Lightweight

Lightweight

Non-comedogenic What We Don't Like Packaging makes product harder to dispense Another mineral formula, Hawaiian Tropic's Mineral Translucent Sunscreen Powder Brush has an impressively lightweight feel that, as the name suggests, leaves behind an undetectable translucent finish. Those with acne-prone skin will benefit from the fact that it's non-comedogenic, and we love that it can be used anywhere on the body, including your scalp The dispenser can be finicky at times (you might have to tap it against a hard surface a few times), the pocket-sized powder is great for keeping on hand when on the go. Price at time of publish: $19 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.15 oz

Best Tinted iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder SPF 40 What We Like Silky smooth finish

Diminishes the look of pores

Diminishes the look of pores

Absorbs oil What We Don't Like We wish it came in more shades The PerfecTint from iS Clinical is a wonderful choice if you're looking for something that has a little more coverage. The silky-smooth finish hides the look of pores, blemishes, and more while absorbing surface oil, and protecting the skin from the sun with SPF 40. The formula features the brand's botanical antioxidant Extremozyme technology, which helps protect the skin from environmental aggressors and imparts a flawless finish. No matter which of the five shades you choose, you'll love how nicely it applies on the face, neck, decollete, scalp, and anywhere else you might need a little tinted coverage. Price at time of publish: $78 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.15 oz

Best Mattifying Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++ 4.3 What We Like Excellent absorbency

Controls shine

Controls shine

Good for touch-ups What We Don't Like Finicky applicator We tested a bunch of setting powders—and rated them based on absorbency, overall look, and whether or not each had a lightweight feel—and this one from Supergoop! impressed us quite a bit. Not only does the sunscreen-infused setting powder make it easy to reapply SPF throughout the day, but we were also pleasantly surprised to find that it absorbs oil and controls shine, too. Despite having a finicky applicator brush, a little bit goes a long way to ensure skin (and makeup) looks visibly smoother and is well protected with SPF 35. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 35 | Size: 0.15 oz The 10 Best Setting Sprays with SPF of 2023

Best Water-Resistant DERMA E Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30 What We Don't Like Translucent

Contains calming ingredients What We Like Applicator is rough Admittedly, powder sunscreens aren't the most water-resistant by nature, but this one from Derma E outperforms the rest in this category. What's more, it's entirely translucent and can be worn either on its own or over makeup for a flawless finish. Thanks to ingredients such as green tea, chamomile flower extract, and vitamin E, this product soothes the skin and delivers the vital antioxidants it needs. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.14 oz

Best Compact Avène Mineral Tinted Compact SPF 50 What We Like Non-greasy cream-to-powder

Non-comedogenic and non-irritating

Non-comedogenic and non-irritating

Contains vitamin E What We Don't Like Only comes in 2 shades If you prefer a compact, you'll love this option from Avene. The light, non-greasy cream-to-powder tinted SPF boasts 100% mineral filters (in the form of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) plus pre-tocopheryl, a photostable form of vitamin E, which provides powerful antioxidant protection. The compact fits easily into any pocket or bag and even comes with a mirror for easy, on-the-go reapplication. We love that it's recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation and is non-comedogenic and non-irritating, even for those with sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $38 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 35 | Size: 0.15 oz The 9 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Approved

Best Lightweight ISDIN Isdinceutics Mineral Brush What We Like Mattifying

Natural finish

Natural finish

Combination of protection What We Don't Like Not the most waterproof option Hate the feeling of cakiness on your skin? Look to this brush-on powder sunscreen from ISDIN. The mineral formula contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, offering SPF 50 sun protection. It's a favorite of board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Guanche, who explains that it's a great option for those with oily skin. "ISDIN utilizes a combination of physical blockers that protect the skin from UV and infrared ray radiation," she explains. "It mattifies the skin and is easy to take with you in your purse." Just beware that it can wash off if you go for a swim—so be sure to reapply afterward (or after 2 hours have gone by). Price at time of publish: $44 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Titanium dioxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.14 oz

Best Clean Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen What We Like Comes in four shades

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation

Broad spectrum coverage What We Don't Like Product can be tricky to dispense Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously keyed us into this product as an option that's not only great for your makeup, but it feels better than a sticky lotion or oily spray. The product offers SPF 30 sun protection and won't irritate sensitive skin—thanks to the fact that the brand skips out on fragrances and sulfates but leans on a whole slew of ingredients like pomegranate fruit and eastern pine bark extract instead. No matter which of the four shades you choose, you'll appreciate how the barely-there powder disappears onto the skin (or in hair, if you'd prefer to use it on your scalp!). Plus, we love that this formulation earned the Skin Cancer Foundation's seal of approval. Price at time of publish: $55 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.18 oz

Best for Scalp Brush-On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder What We Like Works well on scalp, hair, skin, and more

Secure applicator

Secure applicator

Dermatologist and aesthetician recommended What We Don't Like Too much can look obvious Consider this your reminder that you should be slathering on SPF every single day, head to toe—including your scalp. Your hair does provide some protection, but unfortunately, it won't spare your scalp from the sun's harmful UV rays. Enter: Brush On Block, a mineral sunscreen powder that's safe for hair, skin, and every other area of your body. In addition to being a non-greasy formula, this product contains a high percentage of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide—two great physical UV blockers. Plus, the product feels weightless and even sops up excess oil on your scalp and face. Commerce writer Caitlyn Martyn has used this formula for years, ever since her aesthetician recommended she use it for touch-ups on her makeup or bare skin. Price at time of publish: $46 Type: Mineral | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.18 oz The 9 Best Scalp Sunscreens of 2023