The 9 Best Powder Cleansers for a Customizable Cleansing Experience

True story: Not all face wash comes in liquid form. If you haven’t tried a powder cleanser yet, get on it. Long popular in Asia, this format is becoming more and more popular stateside and offers several unique attributes compared to its liquid counterparts.

“They’re a great two-in-one, both cleansing and offering gentle physical exfoliation at the same time,” says Dr. Fatima Fahs, a board-certified dermatologist in southeast Michigan and the creator of the Dermy Doc Box. Because they’re so gentle, they’re a prime choice for sensitive skin, even more so given that they also contain fewer potentially-irritating preservatives, she adds. (Because they don’t contain any water, they’re less likely to harbor bacterial growth and, as such, don’t need preservatives.)

You can easily customize how "scrubby" you want the formula to be based on how much water you add, not to mention that they’re TSA-friendly and a great choice for travel, notes Dr. Fahs. In short, it’s worth hopping aboard the powder cleanser bandwagon.

Here are some of our favorite powder cleansers worth trying.

