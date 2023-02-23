The 9 Best Pore Minimizing Primers of 2023

Ready to add a pore-minimizing primer to your makeup routine? We tapped an expert for recommendations and tried a few top-rated products for ourselves to compile this list of primers that actually work. We looked for active ingredients like dimethicone (or another type of silicone) or skin plumping hyaluronic acid in each formula. We also took into consideration how well the formulas settle into skin, if they are non-comedogenic, and how well they mattify skin, because oily skin only exacerbates the appearance of pores. We then cross referenced our expert-recommended picks with top-rated products and those that have garnered five-star reviews.

“Primers won’t actually shrink the pore, but they can help camouflage pore size temporarily—especially silicone-based formulations,” says board-certified dermatologist Carmen Castilla, M.D. And, since pore-minimizing primers have a subtle blurring effect, you can expect makeup to apply more smoothly and evenly, giving you a flawless-looking complexion.

We all have pores. Some of us have tiny ones, but many of us have pores that are more visible, especially when topped with layers of makeup. There's nothing wrong with larger pores (and no procedure or product will get rid of pores ) but, pore-minimizing primers can make them look a little less obvious by gently filling them in for a more even texture. This base provides a smooth canvas over which makeup can be applied.

Best Overall Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer 4.7 Ulta View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Like Translucent formula

Can be worn with makeup or on bare skin What We Don't Like Not non-comedogenic As far as pore-minimizing primers go, this one from Benefit is a classic. It’s a tried-and-true beauty staple that mattifies skin on contact and acts like a real-life beauty filter. The formula contains dimethicone, a silicone-based polymer used to lubricate and condition skin, as well as a vitamin E derivative to help foundation go on smoother and last way longer. Plus, it’s translucent and beautifully complements all skin tones without flashback or white casts. It comes in two sizes—full-size and mini—so whether you’re traveling, doing makeup on the go, or don’t want to commit to anything just yet, you’ve got options. The only caveat: The brand doesn't test or claim that their products are non-comedogenic. If you’re prone to breakouts or irritation, you’ll have to check out the ingredient list yourself or tap your dermatologist to find out if it’s suitable for your skin. Price at time of publish: $34 Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, Vitamin E derivative tocopheryl acetate | Size: 1.5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes What Our Editors Say “I recently started using the Benefit POREfessional Face Primer and I wish I had found it sooner. It makes my skin feel soft and smooth before applying foundation while still providing a lightweight finish. I feel like I have a beauty filter on IRL every time I use it because it minimizes my pores and blemishes so well.” —Chloe Caldwell, Commerce Writer

Best Budget Maybelline New York Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer 4.9 Walgreens View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target What We Like Affordable and accessible

Natural skin finish What We Don't Like Can feel slippery on oily skin The Maybelline New York Baby Skin Pore-Minimizing Primer proves that a great primer doesn’t need to break the bank. Loaded with super-smoothing ingredients like dimethicone and bitter cherry extract, this primer offers pore-less, baby-soft skin with a natural skin finish. We love that it comes in a clear shade—so it’s ideal for all skin tones—and works to elongate the life of the makeup you put on top of it without messing up your color match. Something to keep in mind: Some say it can feel slippery, especially on oily skin. If your skin is on the shinier side, skip this one and opt for something more mattifying or keep a blotting powder on hand for touch-ups throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $8 Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, Bitter cherry extract | Size: 0.67 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Drugstore E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target What We Like Skin-perfecting finish

Good grip What We Don't Like Not the most hygienic To mitigate the look of pores and balance out your overall complexion, look to the skin-perfecting E.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer. The velvety soft primer is infused with squalane (in addition to smoothing dimethicone, silicones, and rice bran wax) to grip makeup in place for flawless all-day wear. It comes in one translucent shade that works well on all skin types and tones. The putty comes in a palm-sized pot that requires you to dip your fingers directly into the formula. The packaging isn’t ideal (there’s an opportunity for cross-contamination and bacteria from grubby fingers) but as long as you use clean hands or rely on the brand’s Putty Primer Applicator tool, you should be fine. Price at time of publish: $10 Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, Silicones, Squalane, Rice bran wax | Size: 0.74 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best With SPF Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 100% Mineral Sunscreen 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Like Great for acne-prone skin

Contains SPF 40 What We Don't Like Has a peachy tint If you have prominent pores and acne-prone skin, you’ll love this sunscreen-slash-primer from Supergoop. It provides SPF 40 sun protection (sans white cast or shine) and helps makeup glide on smoothly by blurring texture and pores. The best part about this formula is that you can wear it on its own without makeup or as the final step in your skincare routine before layering on concealer or foundation. Either way, you’ll love how the product refines the look of uneven skin tone and texture, all while preventing sun damage. I’ve personally used this formula every day for over a year and I can honestly say I don’t think I’ll try another sunscreen or primer. It’s smooth and rich but once it makes contact with your skin, it leaves a powdery, mattifying finish. I’m constantly in awe of how it hides my enlarged pores, minimizes shine, and even hides breakouts. Price at time of publish: $38 Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, Zinc oxide, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Wild butterf;y ginger, Bamboo extract | Size: 1.5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes What Our Editors Say “When I lived in Los Angeles I was out in the sun everyday, all year round. This was the only thing I put on my face makeup-wise, because it gives an amazing finish, practically erasing the larger pores on my cheeks. It also does an amazing job at mattifying oily skin, which will make not just pores but any blemish or crease on your face look one million times better. Knowing I was protecting my skin with SPF was icing on the cake. Now that I’m back in New York, it’s still my go-to, even during the winter months.” — Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Best Blurring Rare Beauty Pore Diffusing Primer Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com What We Like Hydrating

Cushiony gel consistency What We Don't Like Not ideal for full glam Loaded with skin-soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and green tea extract, this primer from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is great for those with large pores and blemishes. It’s hydrating and cushiony smooth upon application and works to blur the look of pores, fine lines, and more, while also helping to extend makeup wear and eliminate shine throughout the day. The primer works great by itself on clean skin or under makeup, but no matter how you use it, you’ll love how it blurs the look of pores quickly and leaves skin with a soft-focus (and almost airbrushed) effect. It’s ideal for everyday makeup and lighter looks, however it might not offer the grip needed for a full glam moment. Price at time of publish: $28 Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, Hyaluronic acid, Green tea extract, Vitamin E | Size: 0.94 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Smoothing BareMinerals Prime Time Pore Minimizing Primer Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Bareminerals.com What We Like Evens out the look of skin texture

Spreadable, gel-like consistency What We Don't Like Can feel oily after some time This new primer from Bare Minerals is kind of magical—it starts off liquidy but dries down to a luxurious matte finish that hides the look of pores in an instant. It has a gel-like consistency and actually works like a filter to hide imperfections and prep the skin for a flawless foundation and concealer application. The formula contains dimethicone, like most of the other products on this list, and buchu leaf extract, which minimizes the appearance of pores and absorbs sebum. The only caveat is that it can feel oily on the skin after some time. Price at time of publish: $28 Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, Buchu leaf extract | Size: 1 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes The 10 Best Face Primers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Mattifying Makeup For Ever Step 1 Pore Minimizer Primer Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupforever.com What We Like Blurs imperfections

Matte finish great for oily skin What We Don't Like Limited shade range If you find yourself reaching for blotting papers or powder after a few hours, chances are your pores produce excess oil. Though there’s not much you can do to change your skin type, there are a few products that can help you manage. This mattifying primer from Makeup For Ever is one of them. It’s been around for years and has graced the makeup bags of pro makeup artists and beauty-lovers alike because of how effectively it blurs shine and fills texture without pilling. If we could change anything about this primer, it would be to extend the shade range past one peachy-toned color. Once blended in, it works well for a wide range of skin tones, but we’d love to see more variety. Price at time of publish: $29 Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, Ginseng | Size: 1 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes What Our Editors Say “This was my go-to smoothing primer for years. You need the tiniest dollop, so a tube lasts forever. It's great on large pores and texture to blur imperfections and creates a smooth canvas for foundation. This is especially good for oily or combination skin as it also seems to control and keep a matte finish for longer. I also love the squeeze tube packaging for travel.” — Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor The 10 Best Oil-Absorbing Products of 2023, Tested and Approved

Best Multi-Use Tarte Timeless Smoothing Primer Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Dermstore What We Like Soft-focus finish

Contains skincare ingredients What We Don't Like Contains moderately comedogenic oils This primer does more than just prime—it blurs, fills, smoothes, and grips makeup for all-day wear while also containing good-for-skin ingredients. With one tiny dollop of product, you can expect the primer to double down on pores and texture, giving skin a focus so soft, it’s reminiscent of an Instagram filter. Plus, it’s loaded with skincare ingredients like antioxidant-rich vitamins E and C, pore-minimizing green bean extract, and mineral pigments to soothe and soften skin while you wear it. The only thing we don’t love about the ingredient list is that it contains hydrogenated vegetable oil, which is known to be moderately comedogenic (meaning it might clog your pores). Price at time of publish: $39 Key Ingredients: Dimethicone, Vitamins E and C, Green bean extract, Mineral pigments | Size: 1 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes What Our Editors Say “This is like the heavy-duty cousin to Makeup For Ever. It's more of a thick cream texture and does a fantastic job filling deeper skin grooves—wrinkles, old piercing holes, scars etc. The packaging is glass and a bit more cumbersome, but the formula is well worth it.” — Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor