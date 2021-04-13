The 10 Best Pomades for Men to Sculpt and Style Their Hair

If you ask a barber or friend for their opinion on the best pomade, the response might be, “What kind of pomade, exactly?” Because these days, ‘pomade’ has come to mean a lot of things.



Traditionally, we think of pomades as the slick, shiny stylers donned by men like Don Draper on Mad Men or Danny Zuko in Grease. You would wear these for the same effect—buttoned-up jobs, special occasions, 1950s sock hops, etc. Typically, they’ll give you medium- or high-hold as well.



But lately, the word’s meaning has expanded, and it now encompasses all hair stylers. You can find cream pomades, wax pomades, gel pomades, even clay pomades. And there isn’t really any rhyme, reason, or regulation over this nomenclature. Like the word ‘salad,’ ‘pomade’ can be so many different things. However, whenever you see something labeled “pomade” or “classic pomade,” then you can bet that it’s going to be the slicker, shinier variety. (The product label will confirm this, of course.)



Below are our picks for the best pomades, some of them traditional slick picks, while others deliver a different array of styling options.