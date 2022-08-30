The 10 Best Polo Shirts to Play Up a Preppy Wardrobe

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have vague, partially-buried memories of wearing polo shirts in the early 2000s with the collars popped, you are not alone. It may not be a particularly good memory (I can personally recall layering polo shirts, too), but it may be coming up more and more now that polo shirts are becoming trendy again. This time, though, they are being styled a bit differently, and there are more options than ever. Kat Collings of Who What Wear explains that polo shirts offer a surprising way to layer textures and colors within any look.

“They still feel polished, but are a little more approachable and casual than a typical button-down shirt,” Collings says, noting that polo shirts make a perfect option for a business casual look (while also looking great dressed down with ‘90s-inspired denim). In other words, polo shirts are versatile, and though they may remind you of your teenage years, they’re taking on a new, fresh life in the current season.

Read on for the best polo shirts on the market right now and how to style them.