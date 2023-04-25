The 15 Best Plus-Size Swimwear of 2023 To Welcome The Summer In

If you’re looking for somewhere to start your search, just keep scrolling. We researched many options available and spoke with Armstrong and Katie Murphy, Head of Fashion for 11 Honoré at Dia & Co. , to create a list of the best plus-size swimsuits on the market right now.

“When shopping for plus-size swimsuits online, look for product pages that showcase plus-size models wearing the swimsuit,” she explains. “After all, you should see your size proudly represented and be able to trust that the brand took care in fittings for plus sizes as well as straight sizes.”

Finding swimwear that’s cute, comfortable, and feels like something that will last you more than a season or two can be difficult. If you’re a plus size, the search can be even more difficult, as many brands don’t make a wide enough size range or consider how the designs translate from small to large frames. Even though the market has changed dramatically, for the better, in terms of size inclusivity, the selection of plus-size clothing isn’t as extensive as it is for straight-size clothing. Yes, there are cute options, but finding them requires a little more hunting. As Cameron Armstrong, co-founder of size-inclusive swimwear brand Kitty + Vibe says, there are some tips and tricks to make the process easier, however.

Amazon fans should try this two-piece that’s all about balance comfort and style. The V-neck top has adjustable wide straps to support large busts, while the high-waisted bikini bottoms are ruched for a flattering fit. Choose from more than 20 colorways, or buy a few of your favorites to alternate, given the affordable price.

Sometimes you just want a bathing suit that’s a little spicy, like this SKIMS monokini. The scoop neckline perfectly highlights the chest and decolletage, while a cheeky design and other cutouts on the front and back show off the belly and butt for sultry vibes.

This bra-sized tankini is a game-changer for plus-size people who are smaller on the top and larger from the waist down. In addition to the thoughtful design, we love that the quick-drying tank top silhouette can suit a range of outdoor activities, like surfing, paddleboarding, and other watersports.

No, this cup sized-bikini top doesn’t feature every bra size on the planet, but it does come in a wider range of sizes than the average bikini top. You also know that the top is sure to fit well since the brand specializes in undergarments. Choose your favorite bottom to match.

This V-neck number doesn’t have attached bottoms so you can enjoy the benefits of extra coverage and select your own to wear as “underwear.” In this case, you don’t have to strip entirely down whenever you need a bathroom break like you would for a one-piece style. The dress also has UPF 30+ protection to keep you safe from harsh rays up to the mid-thigh, where the hem is.

Here’s a classic string bikini but with a super-wide size range. String bikinis are a must if you’re someone who enjoys a bit more support because they’re easy to adjust to fit your needs. This number (which has triple strings on both the top and full-coverage bottom ) is entirely lined and has removable foam cups. One reviewer wrote: “The very best part of this bikini top—each cup has enough fabric to actually cover and support!! It is designed for an actual, real person.”

Everyone needs a little bit of glitter in their life. This one-piece provides a good amount of coverage but is anything but boring thanks to the vivid blue color and silvery sheen. It could also double as a bodysuit when worn with a resort-style wrap skirt.

Reviewers seem to love this faux wrap, halter swimsuit because of its self-tie straps, plunging neckline, and supportive but soft wire-free cups. Although it goes up to a size 34 reviews note that the style runs a bit small, so we suggest sizing up from your normal size.

A quick search will tell you that pickings for a plus-size maternity swimsuit over a size XXL is pretty slim. Though, this is a simple option if you just want to look classic and feel confident with your bump. Plus, it’s made from UPF 50+ fabric for extra sun protection so it’s not only fashionable but protective and functional, too. A win-win, if you ask us.

SKIMS’ best-selling signature bandeau top is now made for swimming. It comes in the brand’s signature neutral shades like almond, cocoa, and onyx, to name a few. What we love most about this top is that it can be styled in a number of ways with any of the matching bottoms, ranging from a sarong or a mini swim skirt to a stringy bikini bottom. Another way to wear it is with the complimentary detachable halter strap.

Sustainable plus-size swimwear is sometimes difficult to find, but Baiia makes it a little bit easier. Australian brand Baiia offers reversible, wrap-style swimsuits and bikinis that give you many swimsuits in one. It also uses sustainable dyes and fabrics that are OEKO-TEX® certified , meaning that they’ve been tested for harmful substances and deemed harmless for human health.

Kitty + Vibe’s unique size chart means that its bikini bottoms come in a variety of sizes that specifically consider the size of the customer’s butt, with two sub-sizes within each typical size, so you can truly get your perfect fit. (The tops, too, have extensive sizing, from A–G). This ruffle bikini style comes in a variety of floral prints that marry tropical and cottagecore styles.

Everyone should try the Summersalt Sidestroke suit at least once. Combining great construction with fun design, the Sidestroke is one of the most popular swimsuits of the last five years, and for good reason. Summersalt also does a great job of featuring a variety of bodies in their swimsuits, which is an added bonus.

At just under $50, this affordable swimsuit comes with powerful coverage and support so you enjoy your day in the sun. To give you an idea, it has stretchy fabric so that the swimsuit can move with you, not the other way around, removable bust cups, and adjustable shoulder straps (with a sexy plunging back) for finding the right fit. It doesn’t hurt that the textured one-piece is cute, too.

If you’re looking for a swimsuit that will be great for any setting, from a sexy beach vacation to swimming laps to snorkeling, this suit is the right choice. With a fairly inclusive size range, long torso options, and a range of coverage options for the bottoms, this suit is as versatile (and in a way, custom) as it is chic. Plus, the snap front means you can adjust it based on how much cleavage you want to show (or how much sun you’re looking to get).

Meet the Expert Cameron Armstrong is the co-founder of swimwear brand Kitty + Vibe, which sells size-inclusive swimsuits and the first bikini bottoms that are sized based on butt size.

Katie Murphy is the Head of Fashion for 11 Honoré at Dia & Co., a plus-size clothing company that carries sizes 10-32.

What to Look for in Plus-Size Swimwear

Fabric

Searching for the right fabric for swimwear can be tricky. For starters, Murphy highlights a few key features to look for. “They must be quick-drying, colorfast, and have a certain amount of elastane, or stretch,” she says. “Fabric is meant to stretch to fit all those gorgeous curves and for us to be comfortable. [It] also needs to be able to both hold its shape when wet and to dry easily and quickly.”

You’ll often find most swimwear made from polyester or a polyester blend because it’s one of few fabrics that’s able to maintain its color while being able to withstand chlorine without shrinking and fading. (It also happens to be the most long-lasting and durable.) Polyester is able to protect your skin against UV. However, cotton, spandex, nylon, and LYCRA® are also popular options for their qualities of softness (cotton), stretchiness (spandex), and quick drying (LYCRA®).

Construction and Fit

“When shopping for plus-size swimwear, you should look for product features that provide the proper level of support,” Armstrong says. “For example, at Kitty + Vibe, our plus-size bikini tops include an extra layer of power mesh in between the liner and the swim fabric so the material isn’t overstretched when the breasts are heavier. We also offer thicker shoulder straps and lots of adjustabilities so you can position the bikini top to the most comfortable placement. In addition, our bottoms include a thicker elastic on the waistband for increased support.”

Design

Every plus-size body is different, so what works for one body type may not work for yours, but it’s important to prioritize the fits and silhouettes that will make you feel best in your body. “Crowd pleasers in swimwear are one-shoulder tops or one-pieces,” says Murphy. “These work for large and small busted bodies as well as accommodate different shapes on the bottom.” But what’s most important to her is to “embrace the curves and wear what you feel best in.”

FAQ How should you wash your swimwear? "To preserve the vibrancy of the colors in your swimsuit, as well as ensure the fit isn’t warped, we always recommend hand washing your swimsuit in cold water and laying flat to dry,” Armstrong says. However, Murphy says you can machine-wash, too. “Ideally, hand wash after every wear,” she says. “But realistically, most of us machine wash, so do so with cool water and a mild detergent and lay flat to dry.”

