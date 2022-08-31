The 10 Best Plus Size Shapewear Options for the Ultimate Snatched Look

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I don’t know about you, but it seemed like one day no one ever talked about shapewear, and the next, everyone disclosed their go-to shaping undergarments. With a history of following the beauty standards of the time, it’s been interesting to see shapewear take its current form during the 2010s and 2020s.

From boob tape to shorts to sculpting bodysuits, shapewear is definitely in and available from so many different brands nowadays, especially in extended size ranges. There are so many plus size options in the marketplace that it can be daunting to figure out the shapewear garment that you prefer and ends up working for you. For insight on how to navigate the plethora of plus size shapewear currently available, we consulted content creator and fashion influencer Charlene Masona.

Meet the Expert Charlene Masona is a fashion content creator and social media manager for BOSSIP and Hello Beautiful.

Before shopping for shapewear, it’s best to identify which part(s) of your body you’d like to enhance, shape, or contour. “I look for pieces that enhance my shape and snatch the lower tummy area—the kids call it the fupa,” Masona tells Byrdie. Because of the body shaping she prefers, Masona’s current go-to styles are high-waisted panties that hide the panty line. But no matter the results you’re going for, Masona noted “I think understanding your body is the best way to shop for shapewear if you want it.”

