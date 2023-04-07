These are the 14 Best Plus Size Leggings For Every Activity

Taylor Long is a plus-size model and fashion expert based in Atlanta, Georgia. Andrea Bernholtz is a style and fashion expert and founder of Swiminista.

Truth be told, investing in leggings is something we emphasize putting thought into because, at the end of the day, the cost per wear is important. Since there are a ton of leggings out there designed for everything one could possibly need, we want to find the perfect pair for you—which is why we tapped two experts to help us find the best plus-size leggings out there. Below, we’ve rounded up the best plus-size leggings with fabric, durability, and support kept in mind.

When it comes to finding the best pair of plus-size leggings, things can get a little tricky. You see, a good pair of leggings need to not only be made of a great material but should also stay in place and not slide down with movement. They should also be suitable for whatever activity you plan to use them for, regardless of whether it’s lounging around the house or taking a workout class.

Best Overall Girlfriend Collective Black Luxe Legging Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com View On Zappos Girlfriend Collective’s leggings are known to be the creme de la creme thanks to their inclusive size range, long-lasting, durable fabrics, and versatility. “Girlfriend Collective’s leggings go up to 6XL and have really cool color options,” explains Taylor Long, a plus-size model and fashion expert. These, in particular, are intended for everything from intense workouts to days spent lounging around the house. They’re created with a fabric that feels ultra-soft yet looks luxe while wicking away any and all moisture. And they have pockets and mold effortlessly to your body. Price at time of publish: $92 Fabric: recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and spandex | Sizes: XXS-6XL | Colors: Black, Lago, Bordeaux, Cabana, Emerald, and Bubblegum

Best Budget Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Hidden-Pocket Leggings Old Navy View On Gap.com If you’re looking to score the most bang for your buck, Old Navy leggings are your best bet. While offering an incredibly wide range of sizes, the leggings are affordable yet durable enough to wear through the most intense of workouts. With Go-Dry technology, extra-high waist, and light compression, they’ll keep you dry and free of sweat and supported in all the right places. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Fabric: polyester and fabric | Sizes: XS-4X | Colors: Gray Smoke, Starry Sky, Tamalpais, French Roast, Washed Orange, Heather Gray, Black, Green Camo

Best for Working Out Lululemon Align High Rise with Pockets 25” Lululemon View On Lululemon For a pair of leggings that’ll withstand everything from your favorite barre class to an outdoor run, you’ll want to invest in the Lululemon Align leggings. With a soft, breathable fabric, you won’t even notice they’re there. Although they’re designed specifically for yoga, reviewers rave that they’re good for all types of workouts. The best part? They have pockets in the back and side to safely secure your key, cards, or phone. Price at time of publish: $128-$138 Fabric: nulu fabric | Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 17

Best on Amazon Sunzel Workout Leggings Amazon View On Amazon There’s a reason these leggings have over 30,000 positive reviews—and honestly, they are that good. Available in over 40 different colors and patterns, they’re easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe and can be worn for just about anything. And we’d be remiss to mention that the material is thick enough not to be see-through and offers just the right amount of compression. Price at time of publish: $19.99- $22.39 Fabric: 75% Polyester and 25% Spandex | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: Black, Graphite, Gray, + 44 others

Best Splurge Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Outdoorvoices.com It’s hard to find leggings that are the perfect length—especially if you’re on the shorter side. That’s where ⅞ leggings come into play. With a fit that hits just above the ankle on most people, they’re designed to be worn for a wide range of cold-weather activities, including running, hiking, and jogging. Did we mention that they feel like a second skin while still keeping your legs warm in frigid temperatures? Price at time of publish: $118 Fabric: 36% Lycra, 34% Nylon, 30% Polyester | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colors: Black, Mojave, Vine, OV Blue, and Dark Sky

Best for Lounging Skims Cotton Rib Legging SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com Looking to invest in a luxuriously soft pair of lounge leggings? You can’t go wrong with this Cotton Rib Legging from Skims. “These leggings hug your curves and are breathable, comfortable, and extremely cozy,” says Andrea Bernholtz, a fashion expert and founder of Swiminista. “Skims' goal is to lift, support, and flatter, which is exactly what these leggings offer.” Price at time of publish: $54 Fabric: 95% Cotton / 5% Spandex | Sizes: XXS-4X | Colors: Bone, Light Heather Gray, Mineral, Kyanite, Soot, and an assortment of limited edition shades

Most Versatile Commando Faux Leather Legging Commando View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Revolve Searching for a pair of leggings that can be worn for a night on the town? Try these Faux Leather Leggings from Commando. “I live for Commando leggings, they carry up to a 3X in most of their styles, and their quality is top-tier,” explains Long. “These are showstoppers, and I love styling them with an oversized blazer, bodysuit, and heels for a fun night out look.” Price at time of publish: $118 Fabric: 55% polyurethane, 44% viscose, 1% elastane | Sizes: XS Petite- 3X | Colors: Black, Pine, Oxblood, White, Cocoa

Best Value Nike Yoga Luxe Nike View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Nike.com These Nike leggings have everything going for them — durability, buttery-soft fabric, sweat-wicking qualities, and just the right amount of compression. Plus, they pair well with all your other workout gear, making them an instant favorite. Price at time of publish: $57.97 Fabric: | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: red, blue, black, brown + more

Best Capri Satina High Waisted Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Although we typically go for a full-length pair of leggings, cropped styles offer breathability, which is perfect for warmer weather. These high-waisted capris from Amazon are available in a variety of colors that can be paired with t-shirts, tanks, and more, so you won’t have to worry about incorporating them into your existing wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Fabric: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex | Sizes: One Size and One Size Plus| Colors: Black, Brown, Charcoal, and 23 other options

Best Flared Athleta Elation Flare Pant 4.8 Athleta View On Gap.com View On REI Flared leggings are designed to hold you in all the right places—without restricting your movement. This pair from Athleta is ideal for yoga, pilates, walking, and other low-impact activities. With more than 1,000 reviews and an average rating of 5 stars, these leggings are a fan favorite. Price at time of publish: $99 Fabric: Nylon/Lycra | Sizes: XXS-3X | Colors: Black, Aspen Olive, Navy, Spiced Cabernet

Best High Waist Fabletics Define PowerHold® High-Waisted Legging Fabletics View On Fabletics.com Introducing the best pair of high-waisted leggings that you’ll ever find. “These leggings are made from a figure-flattering PowerHold fabric with InstaBoost Technology for the ultimate support,” says Bernholtz. “They are designed with high compression sculpting fabric that is so flattering and hugs you in all the right places.” Suffice to say: they are great for working out. Price at time of publish: $69.95 Fabric: poly-spandex | Sizes: XXS-4X | Colors: Bright Royal, Black, Pearl Pink, Safari, and many others

Best Shorts Thirdlove Flex Seamless 6" Bike Short Thirdlove View On Thirdlove.com Whether you plan to walk your dog in the scorching sun or simply take a walk on the treadmill, these bike shorts are for you. They are not only the perfect length to avoid chafing but also manage to stay put during the duration of your workout. Better yet, they’re comfy enough for all-day wear and sculpt in all the right places. Price at time of publish: $29 Fabric: Nylon/polyester/spandex | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: Black and Heather Gray

Best Color Options Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging 4.6 Beyond Yoga View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com With over 13 different color options, these Beyond Yoga Leggings add some excitement to your athleisure roundup. “I personally wear these leggings multiple times a week to my pilates classes,” explains Long. “They are a super comfy workout legging for yoga, pilates, or other lightweight workouts and arrive in a ton of color options.” Price at time of publish: $97 Fabric: 87% Polyester, 13% Elastane | Sizes: XXS-4X | Colors: Darkest Night, Chai, Black Charcoal, Black-White, Nocturnal Navy, Silver Mist, + a whole slew of seasonal hues