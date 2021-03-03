Some things simply never go out of style, and a good pair of jeans are at the top of that list. The wardrobe staple was invented in the late 1800s and primarily worn by miners. But the style was later popularized by film heartthrobs Marlon Brando and James Dean in the 1950s, and they haven’t left our collective closets ever since.

It’s hard not to love a good pair of jeans that hug your curves in just the right way. However, it can get a little bit tricky to find the perfect pair when you are plus size. Plus-size bodies come in many different shapes and curves. Alas, the thing that makes our bodies unique and wonderful can, unfortunately, make it frustrating when looking for a good pair of denim that fits all your wants and needs.

I’ve recently taken on this journey for myself. I swore off jeans for a few years because I convinced myself they weren’t for me (reader, I was wrong). I did tons of research, looked into different fit types and styles, and most importantly, I saw how the jeans looked on bodies that looked like mine.

My advice? Buy yourself a tape measure, take your measurements, and always look at the size chart to get the best idea of how it will look on you. The most important thing to remember is not to be hard on your body if things don’t fit exactly how you imagined. Ahead, I've rounded up 25 of my favorite jeans, which come in a variety of styles and price points.

Warp + Weft ICN Plus Wide Leg 26" Dakota Jean

Warp + Weft ICN Plus - Wide Leg 26" Dakota Jean $98 Shop

These jeans by Warp+Weft give off such a cool vibe. They are fitted at the waist and gradually widen, giving you an A-line shape that is comfortable and on-trend. The Warp+Weft brand is dedicated to inclusivity and sustainability—in fact, 20% of their fabric is made from recycled denim, plastic, and cotton. Pair these jeans with a fitted top, a leather jacket, and boots, and live your best life knowing your jeans are environmentally friendly. They are available in sizes up to 24.

Sustainable Maria Upcycled Fringed Hem Jeans

Sustainable Maria Upcycled Fringed Hem Jeans $79 Shop

Sustainable Maria is an indie, Black-owned brand based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Maria creates amazing up-cycled denim jeans and overalls up to a size 20. I am obsessed with the cool fringe detailing at the hem.

Decade Studio Pamela Jean

Decade Studio Pamela Jean $189 Shop

This female-owned brand from Vancouver, BC, specializes in making classic blue jeans with 100% cotton denim. Using a sizing system they call Ratio-Fit, they promise to provide a perfect fit for your curves without having to rely on elastane. The Pamela jean is particularly made with a curvy body in mind. The brand makes its stance on ethics and sustainability practices very clear, and although they currently are only available in sizes 25-38, they are expanding their size range up to a size 50 in the spring.

Universal Standard Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans

Universal Standard Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans $98 Shop

These jeans are amazing. Not only because of its wide range of sizes (00 to 40) but also for its comfortable fit. The jeans offer a significant amount of stretch and a high waist. No wonder it’s a Universal Standard bestseller. The Seine style comes in five washes, including a bold red option.

Measure & Made Skinny Ankle Jean

Measure & Made Skinny Ankle Jean $80 Shop

With Measure & Made, they take the guesswork of figuring out your size. Using a system they call FitLogic, you simply answer a few questions, and are paired with the best size and fit for your specific shape. The Skinny Ankle jean is a great mid-rise option and is available in sizes 0 to 28.

NYDJ - Sheri Slim Ankle Jean

Nydj Sheri Slim Ankle Jeans $119 Shop

These jeans come in a light blue wash with gorgeous bleached detailing at the hem. Made with Lift Tuck® Technology, Nydj jeans feature a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to support and hug your curves. They are available in sizes 00 to 28W. Take note: They recommend sizing down for the best fit. Unsure of what size or style to get? Check out their Denim Fit Guide.

Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Jeans $135 Shop

Don’t like the feeling of stiff denim, and prefer hanging out in leggings 24/7? I’m certainly guilty of this. But that's totally okay because these Madewell jeans have got us covered. Made with premium cotton and sustainably sourced lyocell, the brand promises that these jeans "feel like stealth yoga pants." This style is also available in a curvy fit for those with a more hourglass figure. You can snag these in up to size US size 24.

Liverpool Abby Skinny High Performance Denim

Liverpool Abby Skinny High Performance Denim $69 Shop

If you love a good skinny jean silhouette, you should try these Liverpool skinnies. They will hug your curves beautifully, and come in a fun deep green hue. The vibrant denim would make a great addition to your closet. They are available up to size 24W.

Good American Good Flare Jean

Good American Good Flare Jean $169 Shop

These flare-leg jeans give you the vintage aesthetic, but with all the perks of modern technology and fit. These beauties have some stretch to them but maintain their shape so you don't have to worry about sagging or gaping. Another plus? They're made with recycled fabric and available in sizes 00 to 24.

Loft Plus High Rise Skinny Jeans

Loft Plus High Rise Skinny Jeans $80 Shop

This high-rise skinny is made with super soft denim, making them so comfortable that you’re likely to make them your everyday pair of jeans. They hit perfectly at your ankle, so they're ideal for all seasons. The jean's pretty silver wash also makes them a breeze to dress up or down. They are available up to size 26.

Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Stretch Skinny Jeans

Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Stretch Skinny Jeans $78 Shop

This style by Wit & Wisdom is another great alternative to your trusty yoga or favorite pair of leggings. Want a little extra lift and hold? These jeans come equipped with their ab-solution technology, which promises to sculpt, support, and give your booty a lift. Yes, please! They are available up to a size 24W. If you're in between a size, it's best to order a size up.

Old Navy High-Waisted Secret-Slim Pockets + Waistband Power Slim Straight Plus-Size Jeans

Old Navy High-Waisted Secret-Slim Pockets + Waistband Power Slim Straight Plus-Size Jeans $50 Shop

Are you looking for an affordable, quality pair of jeans? You can rely on Old Navy to provide you with plenty of budget-friendly yet trendy styles. This particular pair is a straight leg style with a generous high waist. The light stonewashed cotton denim and slight fraying make these jeans looked lived in, in the best way. They are available up to a size 30 plus.

Lane Bryant Signature Fit High-Rise Skinny Jean

Lane Bryant Signature Fit High-Rise Skinny Jean $90 Shop

Lane Bryant has long been a staple for plus size gals everywhere, so it's not surprising that they have an ample selection of plus size denim to choose from. I picked this particular pair for its unique seamed detailing throughout the leg, and contrast stitching. These jeans are available up to a size 28.

Kut from the Kloth Rachael Mom Jean

Kut from the Kloth Rachael Mom Jean $53 Shop

This is a great option for casual occasions. Run errands in these mom jeans and you’re sure to get plenty of approving glances. The high-rise jeans hold you in and boast a relaxed, easy fit throughout the leg. It pairs well with a cozy sweater or your favorite bodysuit. They are available up to a plus size 26W. If you're unsure of what size to purchase, check out Kut from the Kloth’s Denim Fit Guide for more information on their different styles and fit.

Eloquii Wide Leg Jean

Eloquii Wide Leg Jean $105 Shop

Oh, baby, these wide-leg jeans are a showstopper. These jeans are reminiscent of a popular style of denim in the ’90s and are perfect for dancing in. I love that this daring, statement-making pair of denim is available in sizes 12 to 28.

Torrid Bombshell Flare Jean - Premium Stretch Eco Medium Wash

Torrid Bombshell Flare Jean $58 Shop

Torrid is another plus-size retailer that we love. Besides having an extensive size range (sizes 10 to 30), Torrid is now taking steps to be a more eco-friendly brand. Their EcoWash Denim utilizes sustainable techniques, such as laser finishing and eco-friendly wash processes, to reduce water waste and chemical usage.

Everlane Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny

Everlane Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny $68 Shop

Did you know Everlane carried extended sizes? The brand, known for its commitment to ethical practics and radical transparency, carries up to a size 20. Everlane’s denim factory recycles 98% of their water using reverse osmosis filtration. Another standout detail about these jeans is that they come in two fit styles to accommodate various body shapes. More of an hourglass figure? Check out their curvy fit denim.

Ulla Popken Eco Denim Slim Leg Sammy Fit Stretch Jeans

Ulla Popken Eco Denim Slim Leg Sammy Fit Stretch Jeans $76 Shop

These jeans by the family-run plus-size brand Ulla Popken are the perfect marriage between skinny and flare jeans. Available in two different washes, these jeans are a part of the brand's initiative to adopt more sustainable practices. This particular style is available in plus sizes 12 to 32.

Fat Trunk Jeans Extra Sexy Jeans

Fat Trunk Jeans Extra Sexy Jeans $90 Shop

If you want a more masculine cut jean, check out Fat Trunk’s Extra Sexy Jeans. This indie brand's denim is made with plus-size bodies to ensure an incredible fit. They currently offer sizes ranging from 38 to 60 because they believe everyone deserves access to a quality pair of jeans.

DL1961 Emma Skinny: Low Rise Instasculpt

DL1961 Emma Skinny: Low Rise Instasculpt $178 Shop

Looking for a low-rise jean that sculpts, smoothes and lifts? Try the Emma Skinny. They’re made with high-retention elastane and a contouring waist to ensure you look your best. This family-owned brand uses sustainable denim that’s made with water-efficient fibers and is incredibly breathable. If that weren't enough, the jeans also have moisture-wicking properties and are available up to a size 26.

Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $39 Shop

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's. Made with Hypersoft fabric and constructed using Levi’s Water technique, these high-rise skinnies are a no-brainer to add to your wardrobe. They are available up to size 26M.

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Stretch Straight Jean

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Stretch Straight Jean $178 Shop

Eileen Fisher is a sustainable brand with a commitment to implementing ethical practices. You can read more about their values here. Made with organic cotton, these straight stretch jeans are an easy pick for everyday wear. You can grab a pair in sizes up to 24W.

Prana Kayla Jean

Prana Kayla Jean $45 Shop

Made with organic cotton, a comfortable mid-rise waist, and three length options, these jeans were designed to look good on everybody. I love the fun and funky color options as well. The Kayla Jean is available in sizes up to 22W.

Reformation High & Skinny Es

Reformation High & Skinny Es $98 Shop

These high-rise skinny jeans are sustainably made in Los Angeles. Reformation prides itself on having high-quality standards across the board, so you can bet on having this pair of jeans in your closet for many years to come. The High & Skinny Es Jeans are available up in sizes up to 24.

Arturo Denim Co. So Tough Jean

Arturo Denim Co. So Tough Jean $165 Shop

Arturo Denim Co. is a Canadian-manufactured vegan brand that sources its denim from Japan. The indie brand also offers free repairs and alterations on your jeans for a year. Currently, they offer up to a size 42.

Coco Copper Delphine Flare

Coco Cooper Delphine Flare $169 Shop

Looking for some high-quality white denim? Check out Coco Copper’s Delphine Flare Jeans. They give you a beautiful vintage look while accentuating your lovely legs. They feature a no-gap waistband, making this style fit all body types. You can snag a pair for yourself in sizes 2 to 22.

Nudie Breezy Brit Jean

Nudie Breezy Brit Jean $199 Shop

Nudie Jeans is a denim brand founded in 2001 by Maria Erixon and is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Nudie Jeans specializes in raw and prewashed denim jeans made with organic cotton. It’s a breath of fresh air to see a raw denim brand offer plus sizes. Currently, they offer up to a size 38, and hopefully, they decide to continue to extend their sizes.