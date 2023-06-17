It can be frustrating to be a plus-size consumer on the hunt for a great new bra. So many “hip” brands fall short when it comes to their range of sizes, and those that do size up to meet the market don’t always adequately consider how their products’ bands and straps are going to fit on larger bodies. That being said, it does seem like more and more lingerie brands are realizing the fallacy of their sizeiest ways and coming to the plus-size table, adding an ever-expanding range of band and cup sizes to their repertoire.
When it comes to what we want in a bra, plus-size shoppers are no different than anyone else. We want support, comfort, and style, as well as a range of styles and colors. We want to feel sexy, fun, and youthful, and we want that reflected in our bras.
When shopping for a bra, plus-size customers should look for quality construction, meaning a well-made bra with a wider band and thicker straps. Just like anyone else, Plus-size customers need a range of cup sizes, so a buyer’s needs could differ depending on whether they’re looking for a 40A or a 44G, but in general, a bra should make you feel contained and supported, and help you feel like you look the way you want in your clothes.
Here’s our guide to all the best plus-size bras, whether you’re looking for something with underwire, a bandeau, or a sexy little balconette.
Best Overall
Third Love 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra
Though it’s a bit of a splurge, Third Love’s 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra is a great overall pick for any plus-size gal. It comes in a range of classic and seasonal colors, has wide, comfy straps that won’t dig into your shoulders, and offers super smooth styling that makes it look great under anything from a T-shirt to a cocktail dress. The molded cups are made of ultra-thin foam which forms to your body, meaning this bra should only get more comfortable with wear.
Price at time of publish: $72
Fabric: An undefined combination of nylon and spandex | Size Range: 32E–44E
Best Budget
Playtex 18 Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wireless Bra
A wildly affordable bra that’s garnered over 67,000 reviews on Amazon, the Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift bra is fully wireless and made of Cool Comfort moisture-wicking fabric. Its four-way support system means higher sides, fuller cups, wider straps, and a smoother back panel, meaning the bra’s wearer should feel perfectly supported and strapped in—albeit in a way that’s not fussy or uncomfortable.
Price at time of publish: $15
Fabric: 100% nylon | Size Range: 36B–46G
Best Splurge
Prima Donna Seamless Satin Bra
An incredibly soft everyday undergarment, this Prima Donna bra is a bit of a splurge, but depending on what you’re into, it could very well be worth it. Seamless and unlined, this bra has molded cups, a padded underwire, and non-slip straps that are set close enough together that you won’t be chasing them down your shoulders every five minutes. Made of microfiber with a bit of sheen, this bra seems like it could be made of satin, but it’s got a lot more stretch and durability, which is a very good thing.
Price at time of publish: $123
Fabric: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane | Size Range: 30E–44F
Best Coverage
Soma Bodify Perfect Coverage Bra
Soma boasts that it designed its Bodyify Perfect Coverage bra after testing it on 1,500 different women, and it shows. The T-shirt bra is designed to stretch and change to fit the wearer no matter what size or shape they are, and the company’s Floataway Wire is wrapped in an airflow mesh, meaning you won’t have to worry about underboob sweat getting you down. The wider straps have soft spandex underneath, meaning they’ll stay up no matter what, and the four hook-and-eye closures on the back mean you’ll feel secure and supported at all times.
Price at time of publish: $68
Fabric: 70% nylon, 30% spandex | Size Range: 32B–44H
Best Coverage, Runner-Up
Honeylove Crossover Bra
With peekaboo mesh accents crossing over its bust, this Honeylove bra is downright sexy. It’s also supportive and comfortable, with a bonded fabric shape that lifts without wires and straps that are both adjustable and convertible, meaning the criss-cross pattern continues onto the back of the garment for added support.
Price at time of publish: $69
Fabric: 62% nylon, 38% spandex (body/corps); 64.4% nylon, 35.6% spandex (mesh); and 100% polyester (lining) | Size Range: XS–3XL
Best Strapless
Savage X Fenty Core Microfiber Strapless Bra
Everyone needs at least one good strapless bra in their repertoire. Savage X Fenty’s Core Microfiber option is a great pick for plus-size customers, who like its true-to-size fit, hidden interior boning, and sleek styling. There’s silicone elastic on the bra’s top and bottom to keep wearers from having to hike it up all night, and it’s fully lined, with molded foam cups for extra support and definition.
Price at time of publish: $60
Fabric: 74% polyamide, 26% elastane | Size Range: 30A–44DD
Best Convertible
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Bra
A bra that truly meets its wearer wherever they are, Wacoal’s Red Carpet Convertible bra has smooth molded underwire cups, light foam padding for shape, and removable straps that can be worn traditionally, around your neck for halter styling, or crossed in an “x” on your back. The bra’s got gripper strips inside its top and bottom edges for hold, a mesh back, and back and side boning for shape. Best of all: If you’re a plus-size customer or someone who needs a larger cup, the bra also offers a little extra support by way of an extra hook-and-eye on its closure or subtly wider straps.
Price at time of publish: $76
Fabric: 91% nylon and 9% spandex with a 100% polyester lining | Size Range: 30D–42DDD
Best Sports Bra
Glamorise Women's Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra
A multi-use garment that can be customized for low- or high-impact activity, Glamorise’s Custom Control bra offers wearers the biggest bang for their sporty buck. With an adjustable bounce control front panel, wearers can choose whether they want light or firm support, and though it’s wireless, it still helps keep the girls in place no matter what.
Price at time of publish: $38
Fabric: 56% polyester, 37% polyamide, and 7% elastane | Size Range: 32B–46I
Best for T-Shirts
ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra
ThirdLove’s most popular bra, the 24/7 T-Shirt bra is invisible under your clothes. With ultra-thin memory foam cups, a double-layered smoothing back, and soft jersey fabric, this bra is endlessly wearable and ultimately flattering. The pleated straps shouldn’t slip down your shoulders, and the bra’s styling is minimal in a way that seems timeless.
Price at time of publish: $72
Fabric: Nylon and spandex | Size Range: 32B–44E
Best for T-Shirts, Runner-Up
Wacoal Basic Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra
A workhorse of a T-shirt bra, Wacoal’s Basic Beauty Spacer bra is made of lightweight, breathable foam that offers the wearer a degree of cool comfort throughout the day. Its seamless foam cups make the bra invisible under most close-fitting fabrics, and the bra’s leotard back helps give the garment a smooth, bulge-free back fit.
Price at time of publish: $65
Fabric: 85% polyester, 15% spandex | Size Range: 30D–44DDD
Best Everyday
Bali Lightweight T-Shirt Bra
A lot of people love this Bali T-shirt Bra. At the moment it’s holding down a 4.2-star average with over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, with many praising its smooth and seamless construction, soft interior lining, and deep U-shaped back, which allows wearers to don something that dips a little lower in the rear. The bra’s straps convert from traditional fit to criss-cross, and its full coverage lining means you’ll never have to worry about nipple outlines showing through whatever you’re wearing.
Price at time of publish: $20
Fabric: 88% polyester, 12% spandex (outer cup); 100% nylon (center belt linings); 92% nylon, 8% spandex (back center belt); and 68% nylon, 32% spandex (top cup) | Size Range: 34C–42C
Best for Comfort
Parade Dream Lined T-Shirt Bra
A reliable everyday garment, Parade’s Dream Lined T-Shirt bra is so light you might forget you’re wearing it. Though it’s built around an underwire, it never pokes or digs, and the bra’s classic triangle styling means wearers will be able to sport shirts that dip low without worrying about their undergarments (or nipples, given the lining) poking out. Best of all, the bra is made from sustainable fabric that’s sourced from soft, recycled yarn, meaning you can feel good about your purchase.
Price at time of publish: $48
Fabric: The brand’s proprietary Re:Play fabric | Size Range: 32A–46G
Best Balconette
Savage X Fenty Baroque Bondage Balconette
An unlined, lacy number, Savage X Fenty’s Baroque Bondage bra is the perfect marriage of sexy and service. Rife with fishnet mesh and embroidery, the bra isn’t ideal for everyday use, but it’s perfect for special nights out—or in. Balconette bras are known for their cleavage-boosting abilities, and this one delivers, with its straight neckline giving wearers that sort of “heaving bosom” look you might see in something like “Bridgerton” or “Pride And Prejudice.” Va-va-voom!
Price at time of publish: $65
Fabric: 96% polyamide, 4% elastane (body); 100% polyester (neckline); 100% nylon (cup lining); and 68% polyamide, 32% elastane (wing lining) | Size Range: 32A–46DD
Best Lace
Avenue Lace Balconette Bra
One of Avenue’s most popular bras, the Lace Balconette fits an extraordinary range of sizes, something that’s especially great considering how darn affordable it is. The low-cut bra has a lacy exterior, molded cups, and comfortable mesh lining, as well as boned side seams to offer extra support. It’s sexy, but also substantial, meaning you’ll feel great wearing this under just about anything.
Price at time of publish: $18
Fabric: 82% nylon, 18% elastane (cup fabric) and 86% nylon, 14% elastane (wing fabric) | Size Range: 36B–54DDD
Best for Plunging Necklines
Parade Silky Mesh Plunge Bralette
A lot of times, plus-size bras can be clunky, full-coverage numbers. There’s nothing wrong with that a lot of the time, but it can be frustrating when you’re trying to rock a low-cut shirt or a plunging dress. For those occasions, Parade makes a great Plunge Bralette, which is crafted out of sustainably sourced (and supremely comfortable) sheer mesh. With a diving neckline and triangle cups, the bra is invisible under most outfits, and while it doesn’t offer a ton of support—it’s a bralette, after all—the FreeStretch elastic band at the bra’s bottom should give your breasts some lift.
Price at time of publish: $32
Fabric: Sheer mesh | Size Range: XS–3X for customers who wear A to D cups; 1+ to 3+ for customers who wear DD to F cups
Best Unlined
SKIMS Fits Everybody Unlined Demi Bra
A soft and sleek demi bra from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line, this little number is crafted of 360 stretch fabric, meaning it can mold seamlessly to your body, even if you’re in between sizes. With flexible underwire and molded, unlined cups, the bra still offers a good deal of support, as well. The garment’s bonded neckline means it should sit close to your skin, meaning whatever shirt, dress, or top you wear over it can sit closer to your skin as well.
Price at time of publish: $44
Fabric: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane | Size Range: 30D–46F
Best Minimizer
HSIA Full-Coverage Minimizer Bra
As its name suggests, a minimizer bra is meant to minimize the wearer’s bust size. That’s not to say it’ll act like a binder or flatten everything down like a hefty sports bra, but rather it’s aimed at women who might feel like they want their ample bust to appear a little smoother or less pronounced. (They’re also great for those women with larger breasts who might get gaps when wearing button-down shirts, though there are other options to fix that, too, like shirts meant for women with larger breasts, double-sided tape, and a well-placed safety pin.)
For those interested in checking out a minimizer, though, HSIA’s full-coverage bra is a great option, not just because of its price point but also because it’s so beloved by Amazon shoppers, who have given it 4.4 out of five stars on the site. It’s made of colorful, unlined lace and offers not just a good deal of robust support, but also feels rather comfortable.
Price at time of publish: $25
Fabric: 87% nylon, 13% spandex | Size Range: 32C–46DDD
Best Minimizer, Runner-Up
Chantelle Magnifique Seamless Contour Minimizer
A very solid everyday bra, Chantelle’s Magnifique Seamless Contour Minimizer offers a tall, smoothing band that aims to eliminate back spillover and provide a good amount of lift. Lightly lined and seamless, the bra has molded foam cups that are meant to adapt to the wearer’s shape. The bra also has a U-shaped “leotard” back, which is meant to help give that sleek, smooth, and minimized look.
Price at time of publish: $61
Fabric: 76% polyamide, 24% spandex and 94% polyamide, 6% spandex (cup) | Size Range: 32D–44F
Best Wire-Free Minimizer
Glamorise Full-Figure Wireless Minimizer
Since 1921, Glamorise has designed bras aimed at curvier women, meaning they should damn well know what they’re talking about when it comes to minimizers. The brand’s Full-Figure Wireless Minimizer promises to reduce wearers’ bust size by one full cup, all while offering a comfortable fit. That’s accomplished through wide, adjustable straps and a cushioned band, as well as moisture-wicking cotton-blend fabric.
Price at time of publish: $39
Fabric: 40% polyamide, 35% polyester, 15% cotton, and 10% elastane | Size Range: 36C–50I
Best Bandeau
SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra
Kim Kardashian knows what she’s talking about when it comes to a good bandeau. Her SKIMS Fits Everybody bra is made of soft, buttery fabric that offers a modicum of support while also keeping everything in roughly the same place. The no-cut design means there are no seams, and, as a pullover, the bra is easy to put on and position.
Price at time of publish: $28
Fabric: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane | Size Range: XXS–4X
Best Lace Bralette
Parade Perfect Lace Triangle Bralette
A flirty lace bralette with a plunging neckline, Parade’s Perfect Bralette is great for both everyday wear and special, sexy occasions. With longline trim and adjustable straps, the bra fits well and stays in place, and even though the garment is made of lace, it’s also pretty durable, meaning you can throw it in the washing machine and not worry about ending up with something in tatters.
Price at time of publish: $38
Fabric: Parade’s proprietary soft lace | Size Range: XS–3X for A–D cup sizes; 1+ to 3+ for DD–F cups
Best Lace Bralette, Runner-Up
Savage X Fenty Floral Mesh Bralette
A cute little bra made with 40% recycled fibers, Savage X Fenty’s Floral Mesh Bralette is unlined, wireless, and has floral stretch lace all over the place. With a U-shaped back that smooths and hook-and-eye closure, this bralette looks and feels great on all body types. If you’re feeling saucy, there’s floral lace underwear to match, too.
Price at time of publish: $33
Fabric: 47% nylon, 40% recycled nylon, and 13% spandex (lace) | Size Range: XS–3X
Best Cotton Bralette
Savage X Fenty Cotton Essentials Bralette
One of Savage X Fenty’s most beloved undergarments, the Cotton Essentials Bralette is basic but solid. The unlined, easy-to-wear bra has a triple-layered front for extra support, a little lace trim for pizazz, and comfortable, adjustable straps. It’s machine washable and dryable, too, which is always nice.
Price at time of publish: $25
Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Size Range: XS–4X
Best Scoop-Neck Bralette
Parade Scoop Bralette
A super light scoop neck bralette that’s made with 360-degree stretch fabric, Parade’s Dream Fit bra is soft, comfortable, and comes in a whole array of fun colors and patterns. It’s also made of cool-to-the-touch fabric, meaning you’ll never have to worry about underboob sweat or general discomfort. It’s got a hook-and-eye closure at the back, which means you can still adjust the band to perfectly fit your ribcage, as well as adjustable, transformable straps, which can take the bra from a traditional fit to a criss-crossed back.
Price at time of publish: $30
Fabric: The brand’s proprietary Re:Play fabric | Size Range: XS–3X for A-D cup sizes; 1+ to 3+ for DD–F cups
Best Wireless
Just My Size Pure Comfort Plus-Sized Pullover T-Shirt Bra
A favorite of over 18,000 Amazon users and counting, the Just My Size Pure Comfort Pullover T-Shirt bra is easy to throw on, machine washable, and has no hardware, making it supremely comfortable. It’s got light but decent support, including a wide, no-roll underband that gives wearers just a bit of lift. Moisture-wicking fabric and wide straps help amp up the bra’s cozy game as well.
Price at time of publish: $17
Fabric: 95% nylon, 5% spandex | Size Range: XL–5X
Best Underwire
Savage X Fenty Core Microfiber T-Shirt Bra
A sleek and soft alternative to Savage X Fenty’s other already very popular T-Shirt bra, the Core Microfiber bra has a high-shine body that looks almost like satin. It’s lightly padded, meaning nipples won’t show through, and has an underwire for uplift and support. Savage X Fenty customers reviewing it on the brand’s site call it “an everyday essential,” with one even writing, “I’ve never been so excited about wearing a bra.”
Price at time of publish: $50
Fabric: 74% nylon, 26% elastane (cup body, wing); 76% nylon, 24% elastane (center front); and 100% polyester (cup lining) | Size Range: 30A–46DDD
Best Front-Close
Torrid XO Plunge Push-Up Racerback Bra
With its plunging neckline and push-up cups, Torrid’s XO push-up bra is sexy with a capital "S." Its front closure makes it easy to get in and out of, and its racerback styling means it looks great underneath everything from tank tops to wedding-ready sundresses.
Price at time of publish: $65
Fabric: 87% nylon, 13% spandex | Size Range: 30C–50C
Best Back-Smoothing
Knix WingWoman Contour Bra
With its molded foam cups and four-way stretch fabric, Knix’s WingWoman Contour Bra is a great option for all types of bodies. It offers wearers a good deal of shape and definition, plus a bit of extra side coverage meaning you’ll never have to worry about sideboob or overspill. The front is low-cut enough that it’ll stay hidden under a v-neck shirt, and its wireless construction means it’ll be comfortable enough to wear for long periods.
Price at time of publish: $62
Fabric: 72% nylon, 28% spandex (body) and 100% polyester (lining) | Size Range: 28DD–42H
Best Pullover
Harper Wilde Lounge Rib Scoop Bralette
With its ribbed texture and wide-strapped styling, Harper Wilde’s Lounge bralette can look more like a cut-off A-shirt than an actual bra. That’s sort of the point, though: This bra’s casual style means it pairs perfectly with worn-in T-shirts, everyday hoodies, and even pajamas. It’s got a subtly scooped neck and back and offers just enough support to leave wearers feeling contained but not constrained.
Price at time of publish: $42
Fabric: 91% nylon, 9% elastane | Size Range: XS–3XL
Final Verdict
Just like there’s a wide range of human body types, shapes, and sizes, there’s a whole world of plus-size bras out there. Knowing what works for you is a personal decision based on breast size, what kind of support you want, and all manner of other issues, but it’s a good idea to have a T-shirt bra, a strapless bra, and either something wireless or a bralette in your underwear drawer. We love the ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra, Savage X Fenty Core Microfiber Strapless, Honeylove Crossover Bra, and Parade Dream Fit Scoop Bralette, but you can’t go wrong with anything in this entire article. Just don’t be afraid to try on different sizes, shapes, and brands until you find the fit that feels just right for you.
Meet the Expert
- Jonathon Yeomans is the Senior Product & Design Manager for Intimates and Swimwear at City Chic Collective Limited. He designs for brands like Avenue, which caters exclusively to the plus-size market.
- Dionne Thompson, Director of Intimates Design for Torrid, has been in the lingerie business for over 15 years, previously designing for both Victoria’s Secret and Cacique.
- Dana Donofree is the founder and CEO of AnaOno, a company that specializes in loungewear and intimates for all different types of women, including those who have undergone mastectomies, breast implants, or reduction surgery, or who just want a well-made bra.
What to Look for in a Plus-Size Bra
Style
How much support you’re looking for in a bra is a personal decision, but plus-size customers should probably at least think about the issue before they fork over the money for a new bra. Torrid's Director of Intimates Design Dionne Thompson says that in her career as an intimates designer, she’s found that, “Everybody and breast shape is different and requires different support,” noting that while some people might prefer a padded bra for modesty, others—and especially larger-breasted women—tend to prefer something unlined.
Thompson says that as a larger busted woman, she prefers a wired lace-unlined bra, like Torrid’s Full-Coverage Unlined Lace Straight Back Bra, but says that many of the brand’s buyers prefer the modesty of the Everyday Wire-Free Lightly Lined Smooth 360° Back Smoothing Bra, which gives wearers a nice rounded shape and is comfortable enough for everyday wear.
Good Fit
Research has indicated that, on average, eight out of every ten women are wearing the wrong size bra. Even if you’re planning on ordering your bra online, you should try and get fitted before you order. You don’t have to go to the retailer that’s selling your bra—not every online seller has a brick-and-mortar, after all—but a quick trip to any department store or lingerie shop can help you determine what size bra you should be looking for.
“Getting a professional fitting, especially if you feel you are a hard-to-fit size, could be a total game changer,” says Dana Donofree, founder and CEO of AnaOno. “Not only do professional fitters really know how to help you solve your problems, but they are also intimate experts and see many brands all addressing and providing different types of bras for different purposes.” And professional fitters can be especially helpful for those who feel they might be underrepresented in their size range, like those who need plus-size bands but smaller cups. “We know that not all bodies have large breasts, or breasts at all and we understand how finding a 44A bra may be difficult in traditional lingerie stores,” she explains. Looking at a specialty brand like AnaOno can be ideal if you’re finding it hard to fit into more mass-market brands.
“We want to empower as many chests as possible, with or without their breasts, and support cup sizes based on their body type,” says Donofree. “Finding extended sizes with small cups is challenging enough. We don’t want to add to that frustration.”
Construction
For a plus-size consumer, a bra’s construction can mean the difference between comfort and catastrophe. Plus-size apparel designer Jonathan Yeomans says, “Regardless of size, a bra should feel comfortable and supportive. Plus-size customers need good quality fabrications that allow the wearer to feel contained, with styling that is appropriate to the bust size.” He says plus buyers should look for good cup coverage, decent underwires—if they can stand them—and wider bands. If a buyer’s more interested in a wireless bralette, then they should opt for something with wider shoulder straps and bands, as well as a power mesh lining. If a bralette doesn’t have that, Yeomans says, then it might not offer adequate neckline coverage and support.
-
Can a plus-size customer wear a bralette?
Yes, a plus-size customer can wear a bralette. Look for adjustable straps, four-way stretch fabrics, and—if you need it—something that can support larger cup sizes, lest you find yourself bouncing all over the place on a brisk afternoon walk.
-
What is a minimizer bra?
A minimizer bra is meant to minimize or downplay the wearer’s bust size. It’s not a binder, but it offers a touch more support and compression than other bras, often promising to reduce wearers’ cup sizes or cinch everything in so that, for instance, a larger-breasted woman can more comfortably wear a button-down shirt. Basically, minimizers are aimed at women who might feel like they want their ample busts to appear a little smoother or less pronounced.
-
How often should I wash my bra?
How often you wash your bra depends, but most experts recommend giving it a rinse every two to three wears, especially if you wore it while getting sweaty or performing some sort of physical exertion. That can seem like a lot, especially if you’re rocking something that needs hand-washing, but keeping your bras clean and in good shape will help prolong their lives—and save you a little money.
-
How often should I replace my bra?
Experts recommend replacing your bra every six to 12 months, depending on how often you wear it. That might be a little jarring—lord knows we’ve all got those all-too-comfortable bras we’ve been rocking for more than a few years now—but swapping out some old torn-up bra for something new can give you more support and comfort. It may even save you some aches and pains, too.
