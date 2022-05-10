The 15 Best Platform Sandals to Elevate Your Warm-Weather Ensembles

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Spring is here, which means it’s time to assess your sandal situation to ensure you are set with styles to take you straight into summer. One sandal style we are obsessed with for warm weather footwear is the platform sandal. And, with the beloved trends of the Y2K era making a big splash in fashion this year, we’re happy to see this sandal become a wardrobe staple.
“Platform sandals are by far the most versatile sandal because they represent the perfect blend between comfort and style,” says Andrew Vieira, Vice President at ALDO Footwear. “They offer that little bit of lift that everyone craves while providing all-day comfort that can easily be dressed up or down,” he adds, noting that they certainly have a nostalgic feel to them “but with a fresh, elevated spin on the late 90s, early 2000s [trends].”
Whether platforms never left your sandal rotation or you’re looking to dig your soles into this revived trend, you’ve come to the right spot. From comfortability to versatility, we tracked down the best platform sandals and are sharing our finds, up ahead.
Andrew Vieira is the Vice President, Product Creation at ALDO Footwear.
Best Overall: Zara Flat Leather Sandal with Buckles
For our best overall pick, we went with a pair of platform sandals that pair well with a multitude of styles, have a neutral color, and—of course—are comfortable enough to get a lot of wear in. Our must-have pick for this category is this pair of buckled sandals from Zara. The cream platform sandals feature leather straps on top that keep your feet snug and in place while maintaining maximum comfort. And, with a 1.8-inch platform, they give you a little height without feeling too much like a high-heeled sandal.
Construction: 100% leather upper; 100% polyurethane sole and lining; 100% thermoplastic rubber sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Off-white
Best Budget: BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Behold Instagram’s favorite platform sandal. This Amazon find has been seen on everyone from influencers to celebrities to fashion enthusiasts alike. Not only are they affordable, but they are also ultra-comfortable (hence the name, Cloud Slippers), come in a variety of fun and fresh colors, and are durable, making them a great choice for the pool or beach, too.
Construction: Ethylene-vinyl acetate sole | Size Range: 4-13.5 | Colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Grey, Olive Green, Orange, Pink, Rose Red, Purple, White, Yellow, Leopard, Pastel
Most Comfortable: Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather Platform
When we think of comfortable sandals, we immediately think of our beloved Birkenstocks. And, the good news is, that the timeless Arizona sandal comes in a platform version. These are made from ultra-soft suede with a sole made from the classic Birkenstock cork footbed and a chunky EVA platform for maximum comfort.
Construction: Leather upper and footbed; EVA insole; rubber sole | Size Range: 4-12.5 | Colors: Black, Soft Pink, Taupe +more
Best Strappy: Chelsea Paris Toinet Satin Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
There’s something that feels so right about mixing dainty straps with a chunky platform sole. This combination of sandal trends is the ultimate mash-up for a sandal that is stylish, comfortable, and goes with virtually anything.
Construction: Leather lining and outsole | Size Range: 6-11 | Colors: Mineral Yellow
Best on Amazon: TEVA Flatform Universal Sport Sandals
Amazon might be our go-to for budget-friendly finds, but it’s also a great place to find tried and true brands (and have them sent to you with Prime shipping). TEVA is known for comfort, so when you add a platform sole, it’s like walking on a cloud. And, these take that one step further with their cushy EVA platform sole.
Construction: Recycled plastic upper; EVA midsole; rubber outsole | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Black, Bright White, Chara Black, Chara Bright White, Deco Mash-Up +more
Best Fisherman: Labucq Boomer
If you’re looking for a cute and strappy platform fisherman sandal to rock this season, look no further. These Boomer sandals from Labucq are the perfect sandals for everyday wear with their elevated style, fun selection of colors, comfortability, and durable design.
Construction: Italian leather upper and lining; EVA outsole | Size Range: EU 35-43 | Colors: Sport, Cream, Nero, Tan, Cosmic Marigold, Cosmic Sky +more
Best Gladiator: Sam Edelman Geana Platform Gladiator Sandal
Gladiator sandals are iconic enough to be a mainstay in our sandal wardrobe, and these platforms make us fall in love with the style even more. Serving the strappy style we know and love with an elevated twist, these leather platform sandals are a great spring and summer staple.
Construction: Leather and synthetic | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Saddle, Black
Best Slides: Charles & Keith Morgan Platform Slide Sandals
For a pair of platform slides you can just throw on and head out the door (with or without socks), consider this comfy pair by Charles & Keith. What stands out about these cloud slides is their spring-colored hues and multicolored floral-print option.
Construction: EVA | Size Range: 4-9 | Colors: Chalk, Mint Green, Light Pink, Multi
Best for the Beach: Melissa Kick Off Sandal Platform
If you’re shopping for platforms to wear at the beach, a pair that can get wet and stays snug around your feet is key. Our top choice for this category is these platform sandals from Melissa. The rubbery sandals feature a chunky platform heel with lots of great traction, plus traps that fit around the top of the foot and ankle to keep your feet nice and secure.
Construction: PVC sole | Size Range: 5-10 | Colors: White, Black, Lilac
Best '90s-Inspired: Steve Madden Slinky30
It wouldn’t be a Y2K shoe trend revival without a pair of black platform slides. With their low-profile platform sole, these are the "it" slides of the late '90s and early 2000s and, with their 1.25-inch heel, they are the perfect pair of platforms for someone looking for slight height.
Construction: Fabric upper; leather lining; synthetic sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Black, Lime, Blue, Orange, Black, Tan, Blush, White
Best Sporty: Sorel Explorer Blitz Stride Sandal
Like sneakers, sporty platform sandals are the kind of shoes you can wear with everything from casual athleisure ensembles or flowy summer dresses. We loved these chunky platform sandals from Sorel for their sporty feel, comfortability (thanks to the EVA footbed), and seriously fun range of colors.
Construction: Leather upper; synthetic lining; molded EVA footbed | Size Range: 5-12 | Colors: Black/Moonstone, Paradiso Peach/Sea Salt, Olive/Black, White/Bolt Hint, Crushed Blue/Blue Hint
Best for Date Night: Circus by Sam Edelman Miranda Platform Ankle Strap Sandal
If you’re going to wear high-heeled sandals, go for the more comfortable platform style. These '70s-inspired ones from Sam Edelman come in a variety of vibrant colors and patterns and, albeit a high heel, aren’t too big of an elevation commitment, thanks to the platform element.
Construction: Synthetic | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Wild Orchid, Pineapple Yellow, Chocolate, Tidal Wave, Wasabi, Pink Punk, Orange Cream/Wasabi Multi
Best for Walking: Dr. Martens Voss Leather Strap Sandals
For the most part, a platform heel makes walking in sandals a bit more comfortable thanks to the added cushion. However, if you’re shopping specifically for a sandal you can move in, you’ll want to look for something that is also durable and designed by a brand that is known for its comfort. Case in point: These strappy sandals from Dr. Martens. Designed with the brand’s classic leather and featuring a chunky platform heel, plus straps that fit snuggly around the tops of the feet and ankles, these sandals were made for walking.
Construction: PU-coated leather upper; EVA sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Black, White, Yellow
Best Leather: Schutz Lansy Leather Sandal
Leather sandals are a dime a dozen so, when looking for the best leather platform, we wanted to find something that felt special—like these wooden sole platform sandals. Designed with leather straps across the top of the feet and around the ankles and a chic and chunky wooden heel, these are a great option for Sunday brunch, barbeques, and other warm-weather activities.
Construction: Metallic leather upper; wooden heels cover | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Platina Gold, Deep Beige
Most Versatile: ALDO Talana Sandal
Platforms are versatile by nature but these ALDO sandals take it up a notch. The platform sandals feature a mix of styles with their sporty silhouette, sleek faux leather straps, and comfortable cushioning, making them a great everyday sandal that works well for a variety of occasions.
Construction: Synthetic | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Black, Bright Multi
What to Look for in Platform Sandals
Comfort
Comfort is “absolutely” the first and most important thing to consider when shopping for a pair of platform sandals, says Vieira. “If a shoe doesn’t fit right and isn’t comfortable, you won’t wear it,” he adds.
Versatility
The next thing to consider is versatility or “how well a style can integrate into your wardrobe and how much use you can realistically get out of it,” says Vieira. When looking at versatility, he recommends asking yourself if it fills a need in your wardrobe.
Style
“Last but not least would be style,” says Vieira. “You want to feel that the platform you’re choosing is going to help you express your style and provide you with the confidence you feel when you know you’re wearing a piece you love,” he adds.
How do you style platform sandals?
Styling platform sandals is a lot easier than one might think, especially since the platform heel adds an elevated feel. “The beauty of the platform sandal is truly its versatility,” says Vieira. “It can help elevate a casual everyday look like jean shorts and a T-shirt or can just as easily be paired with a beautiful flowy dress for a dinner or night out on the town,” he adds.
How should sandals fit?
“Sandals should absolutely fit snug, however, the key is to make sure that neither your toes nor your heels are hanging off the edges,” says Vieira. “Any straps should secure easily around the foot or ankle, but also fit tight enough to keep the foot in place while you walk to avoid your foot ‘clapping’ and separating from the footbed of the shoe,” he adds.
How to measure sandal size
As sizing is concerned, Vieira says your shoe size shouldn’t vary too much between closed-toe shoes and sandals. That being said, there is some wiggle room for sizing sandals. “you might be able to size down by half a size,” Vieira explains. “The key is to make sure that your toes and heels all fit within the insole of the shoe without either touch too closely or hanging off the edges,” he adds.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. As a born-and-raised Californian, Jessie knows a thing or two about wearing sandals. When researching the best platform sandals, she searched for options that are not only stylish but, more importantly, comfortable.