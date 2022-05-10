The 15 Best Platform Sandals to Elevate Your Warm-Weather Ensembles

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is here, which means it’s time to assess your sandal situation to ensure you are set with styles to take you straight into summer. One sandal style we are obsessed with for warm weather footwear is the platform sandal. And, with the beloved trends of the Y2K era making a big splash in fashion this year, we’re happy to see this sandal become a wardrobe staple. “Platform sandals are by far the most versatile sandal because they represent the perfect blend between comfort and style,” says Andrew Vieira, Vice President at ALDO Footwear. “They offer that little bit of lift that everyone craves while providing all-day comfort that can easily be dressed up or down,” he adds, noting that they certainly have a nostalgic feel to them “but with a fresh, elevated spin on the late 90s, early 2000s [trends].” Whether platforms never left your sandal rotation or you’re looking to dig your soles into this revived trend, you’ve come to the right spot. From comfortability to versatility, we tracked down the best platform sandals and are sharing our finds, up ahead. Meet the Expert Andrew Vieira is the Vice President, Product Creation at ALDO Footwear.