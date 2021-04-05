Best Plant Subscription Boxes of 2021

Best Overall: The Plant Club

The Plant Club

Why We Chose It: Whether you’re looking to grow your very first house plant or you’re an experienced plant mom, The Plant Club provides everything you need to fill your home with stunning greenery. It’s easy, straightforward, and accommodates planters of all skill levels.

What We Like

Diverse subscription options

Unique plant curation

Easy ordering process

Crates include fun bonuses

What We Don't Like

No options for plant customization

Doesn’t offer an option for a pet-friendly box

Shipping doesn’t always include heat packs

The Plant Club is a unique subscription service that delivers a custom box to your door each month with everything you need to grow a colorful plant. The service is hailed for its fun boxes, which include cute containers, soil, decor, and even bonus goodies like candies and magnets.

You’ll start by choosing one of four subscription options that include month-to-month service or prepaid deliveries ranging from three to 12 months. While you can’t customize the plant or what comes in the box, each delivery includes everything you need for that particular plant of the month. Plants are determined based on seasons in addition to other factors.

The Plant Box also offers an option for plant owners to send photos of their plants to their customer service team in order to get expert care advice. This is especially helpful for those with concerns or who experience issues growing their plants. Deliveries to colder regions will include a heat pack in the shipment, but deliveries to warmer areas don’t always have one.

Pricing starts at roughly $39 per month for a monthly subscription and goes up to about $432 for a 12-month prepaid service. The more months are prepaid, the more per-box prices go down. Shipping is free for the first delivery, then varies depending on the state.