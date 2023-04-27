Every place on the below list offers flexible return policies, as well as a wide range of silhouettes, patterns, sizes, and price ranges so you can find the best style for your next beach day. Happy shopping!

Whether you prefer to lounge poolside with a beverage in hand or are busy catching waves all summer long, a small collection of cute, quality swimsuits is a must. However, when it’s time to buy a new one, you have two options: trying on swimsuits in-store, where you may be at the mercy of harsh lighting and 360-degree mirrors, or in the comfort of your own home when you’re feeling your best. We vote for the latter.

Best Overall Solid & Striped Solid & Striped View On Solidandstriped.com Name a pattern—any pattern—and chances are Solid + Striped has it in swimsuit form. The same goes for cuts, materials, and textures too. The extensive selection earns the brand the top spot of the best overall place to buy swimsuits. From belted one-pieces to one-shouldered designs to stripes, gingham, and so much more, it has it all in a wide range of prices, coverage, and colors too.) “I could shop for days on Solid + Striped,” says stylist Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. “Their unique trending designs, colors, and cuts are dreamy! I love their modern vintage looks too. If you’re looking for a suit that’s memorable, look no further.” Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase with a $6.95 restocking fee | Shipping Policy: Free two-day shipping for orders over $150 | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Budget Amazon Amazon View On Amazon For swimsuit styles on a budget, you can’t beat Amazon. The seemingly endless inventory, much of which is in a lower price range, allows you to browse all kinds of styles, from classic to trendy. With easy returns and easy-on-the-wallet prices, Amazon makes swimsuit shopping, well, easy. So, why not try out a new-to-you style or a color that’s out of your comfort zone? Our advice is to search by four-star-plus reviews so you can narrow down the (many, many) options to ones that already have the thumbs up from reviewers. Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free with Prime membership; varies otherwise | Size Range: XXS–8XL

Best Size Range Good American Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com With swimsuits ranging in size from XXS to 5XL, Good American wins the “best size range” award. Not only does it offer a wide spectrum of sizes, but any of its suits in the “Always Fits” style have extra flexible sizing. Those designs, made of a sculpting crinkle fabric, stretch up or down a size, taking the guessing game out of online swimwear shopping. Good luck narrowing down a favorite style though. Return Policy: Within 21 days of the ship date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $125 | Size Range: XXS–5XL

Best Splurge Mara Hoffman Mara Hoffman View On Marahoffman.com Our love for Mara Hoffman knows no bounds. All of her designs, swimwear included, are investment pieces—ones you’ll have and love for years (and years) to come. Her swimsuits are released on a rolling basis all year long, so there’s always something new to daydream about wearing on a Caribbean island. They come in cool silhouettes with fun colors in a wide range of sizes. You can feel good about spending a few extra dollars on a Mara Hoffman swimsuit knowing it’s made from recycled materials, too. “Not only are her cuts and prints beautiful and different, but all of her swimwear is made from recycled nylon or polyester,” says television stylist Dina Cerchione. “And she offers extended sizes making it a truly sustainable and inclusive brand.” Return Policy: Within 14 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on orders over $400 | Size Range: XS–3X

Best Selection Nordstrom Nordstrom View On Nordstrom For a little bit of everything swimwear-wise—supportive one-pieces, itsy bitty bikinis, and all styles in between—shop Nordstrom’s wide selection. (We’re talking 60 or so pages of swimsuits and cover-ups.) It carries a variety of brands you already know and love, like Seafolly, Sea Level, and Billabong all in one place. Nordstrom’s flexible return policy window is extra appealing too. Return Policy: Free returns with no time limit | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Size Range: XXS–4X

Best Trendy Shopbop Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Cool silhouettes, eye-catching patterns, and overall daring designs—that’s what page after page of Shopbop’s swimsuit collection contains. We couldn’t love it more. Scroll through its options and chances are you’ll feel empowered to rock colors and cut you never could have imagined yourself wearing. It offers plenty of swimsuits from brands and designers you may already love, like Cult Gaia and Tory Burch, and will likely expose you to your soon-to-be new favorite brands and designers, too. Return Policy: Free returns within 15 days; $10 fee if returned between 16 to 30 days after the delivery date | Shipping Policy: Free 1- to 3-day shipping | Size Range: XXS–3XL

Best Maternity Motherhood Motherhood View On Motherhood.com Whether you’re pregnant, are nursing, or recently welcomed a little one, congrats all around! There’s no need to skip beach days during this special time. Motherhood offers swimsuits of all styles, and no, you don’t have to sacrifice style to be comfortable. Shop its oh-so-cute swimsuits that stretch with your growing belly or its postpartum designs that offer gentle compression and clip-down tops that make nursing a breeze. Return Policy: Free returns within 30 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on orders over $99 | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Sustainable Everlane View On Everlane.com Ever since Everlane hit the online shopping scene in 2010, it’s been transparent about its pricing and extra conscious of its materials. This is especially the case with its swimwear collection. Every piece is made with ECONYL yard, a regenerated nylon fiber made from nylon waste that’s been rescued from all around the globe. (Think fishing nets, carpet flooring, fabric scraps, and industrial plastic.) The fact that its suits are flattering and forever in style, too? All the better. Return Policy: Mail-in returns are accepted within 30 days of the ship date with a $7 shipping label | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $75 | Size Range: XXS–XXL

Best One-Pieces Summersalt 4.8 Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Summersalt has proven what we’ve known all along: one-pieces can be just as interesting and alluring as bikinis. No matter your size or shape, Summersalt’s one-pieces have a way of accentuating your curves in all the right ways. That’s thanks to superior compression and smart design features, like perfectly placed ruffles and wrap styles. No matter which option you add to your cart, you’re bound to feel equally comfortable and stylish, whether you’re poolside or taking a dip in the ocean. Return Policy: Mail-in returns are accepted within 21 days of the delivery date with an $8 handling fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $250 | Size Range: XS–2X