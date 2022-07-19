The 10 Best Places to Buy Sneakers Online

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sneakers may seem like the most universally beloved type of shoe, but finding the perfect pair is a little more difficult than you might think. The ideal sneaker isn’t just about aesthetics, but so much more. There are a lot of questions to ask yourself when shopping. For example: Do you need a shoe that’s comfortable enough to wear to work? Do you want something you can dress up easily? What about a pair that you’re not afraid of getting a little bit dirty? And this doesn’t even cover how much more complicated sneaker-buying is if you’re a self-proclaimed sneakerhead, of course. If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about sneakers (and all footwear, really), it’s Annelie Hofstrom, Vice President of Design for JustFab and ShoeDazzle. Hofstrom has worked in the footwear industry for nearly a quarter-century and knows exactly what’s what when it comes to everything from sandals to boots to (you guessed it) sneakers, too. Hofstrom shared with Byrdie some of her best tips and tricks for sneaker shopping, but first let’s get into the best places to buy sneakers, no matter what your style or budget may be. Meet the Expert Annelie Hofstrom is the VP of Design at JustFab and ShoeDazzle. Hofstrom began her 24-year career in the footwear industry at Manolo Blahnik, and also worked as Executive Vice President of Footwear at Oscar de la Renta and consulted for a variety of brands before accepting her current position.