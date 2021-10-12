Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Depending on a few key factors, shoe shopping can be one of the most enjoyable retail experiences out there. You don’t have to take your clothes on and off a million times in harsh dressing room light. Also, unlike clothing, there’s usually not a ton of discrepancy when it comes to shoe sizing. And besides all of that, shoes are just a fun accessory—an opportunity to try something a little bolder or add a pop of color to an outfit. Still, shoe shopping can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. The retailers are endless, and when you add in online shopping, the list gets even longer. Still, there are tips and tricks for making the online shoe shopping process easier, says Regina Popp, Senior Director of Fashion and Trends at DSW. The bottom line, though, is that shoe shopping should be fun.

Meet the Expert Regina Popp is the Senior Director of Fashion and Trends at DSW. She was previously a senior fashion editor at Footwear News.

“Ultimately the best shoe shopping experience is when you feel inspired, can digest all the new looks out there, and try them on easily to make sure you get the perfect fit,” says Popp. “Shoes are more about fit than any other category out there, so you need to invest the time to take them for a test run, whether that’s in-store or at home in your closet.”

If you’re feeling inspired and wondering where to start, we rounded up the best places to shop online, based on reviews, shopping experience, and more.

