The 12 Best Places to Buy Maternity Clothes of 2022

So, without further ado, read on to find our best places to buy maternity clothes, and let’s get excited for the months to come.

We also enlisted the help of fashion journalist Frankie Graddon , who is well-known for her impeccable taste when choosing pieces, as well as stylist and founder of The Haute Edit LLC , Amanda Wood.

To help quicken your search, we’ve drawn on our own personal experience of maternity shopping while combing the internet for the very best online stores that have pieces to suit every trimester and beyond.

Maternity dressing used to be a pretty depressing affair that left most women compromising their usual style in order to stay comfortable. But now things couldn’t be more different with the internet bursting at the virtual seams with on-trend, and yes, comfy, choices – from super-glam dresses to cozy loungewear, and the coolest activewear.

Best Overall: Motherhood Motherhood View On Motherhood.com At Byrdie, we’re always looking for retailers that are as inclusive as possible, so it was Motherhood’s wide range of sizes and styles that earned it the Best Overall spot. Its collection of maternity tops, trousers, dresses, and activewear start at an XS and go up to an XXL, in addition to a dedicated plus size section that runs up to 3X. There’s also a great range of premium maternity brands such as Isabella Oliver, Cosabella, J Brand, and Paige, not to mention an extensive Postpartum line that has everything from plus-size nursing bras, to postnatal swimwear and shapewear. See it as your one-stop shop for all things pregnancy and beyond. Return policy: 30 days free returns | Shipping policy: Free economy shipping over $109 | Size range: XS-3X | Price range: $10-278

Best Budget: H&M H&M View On Hm.com “There are so many great finds at H&M that will surprise you in their quality, fit and style for maternity wear,” says Wood. From leggings to chic oversized shirts, nursing tops, on-trend oversized sweaters, and even maternity tights, you can pick up almost everything you need for daily life. (They also sell waistband extenders, more on that below.) Most items are sized in small, medium, and large, and delivery is quick and free for orders over $25. H&M is also very affordable so it’s a great option if you don’t want to spend lots of money on maternity-specific pieces. Return policy: Returns can be made within 28 days | Shipping policy: Shipping is free on orders over $25 | Size range: XS-L | Price range: $25-75

Best Basics: Gap GAP View On Gap.com If you usually live in jeans, you won’t want to miss GAP’s impressive range of maternity denim. Categorized into skinny, jeggings, loose, straight, girlfriend, and overalls, there’s practically every denim style you could wish for but in a maternity-ready fit. Most are designed with a full maternity panel that sits above your bump. While denim is where GAP really shines maternity-wise, it also boasts a great range of pregnancy essentials too such as T-shirts, activewear, and dresses. We also love that you can shop by trimester and prepare for the baby’s arrival at GAP’s dedicated ‘Nursing Shop’ where they stock a good selection of breastfeeding-friendly tees and tanks. Return policy: 30 days by post or in-store | Shipping policy: Free in-store and curbside pickup. Free standard shipping over $50 |Size range: Jeans come in short, medium & long lengths and in 25-34” waist | Price range: $35-200 The 13 Best Maternity Swimsuits of 2022

Best Trendy: ASOS ASOS View On Asos ASOS is well-known for its variety, and its maternity offering is equally generous with over 2,000 products in its maternity section when we last checked. What makes ASOS’s maternity section extra special is that you can always pick up some great trend-led pieces, in addition to the usual staple shirts and leggings. Its selection of events dresses and evening pieces is a standout, and ideal for when you need to dress your bump for a glamorous event. Delivery is usually quick, especially if you pay for ASOS PREMIER which is its annual next-day delivery service on orders over $50, and returns can be made easily at local UPS drop-off points. Return policy: Returns can be made within 28 days, by post | Shipping policy: Standard shipping is free on orders over $50 | Size range: US2-US16 | Price range: $18-125

Best Quality: Seraphine Seraphine View On Seraphine.com When we asked a bunch of our friends and colleagues for their favorite place to buy maternity clothes, Seraphine came up a lot. It’s slightly more on the premium side but the higher price points are reflected in excellent quality fabrics and designs that will last. It has good variety too with sections for occasion wear, swim, evening, sleepwear, and nursing, to name but a few. These are the kinds of pieces to pass on to other pregnant friends, sell on after, or just keep to the side for another possible pregnancy. Return policy: Returns are free in the US | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping | Size range: US2-US16 | Price range: $45-280 The Best Maternity Jeans of 2022

Best Size Range: Storq Storq View On Storq.com We’re very aware that it can be a struggle to find maternity brands that offer both petite and plus sizes, so a store such as Storq feels like a breath of fresh air. Its line of maternity styles – including dresses, leggings, and loungewear – start in size petite and run to 4X so they’ve really considered a broad range of needs and body types. They also stock essentials for pumping and breastfeeding and a lovely selection of beauty products including belly oils and bath salts. Don’t forget to pick up a couple of their best-selling soft-cup bras before you hit the checkout, too. Return policy: 30 days free returns | Shipping policy: Free no-rush domestic shipping | Size range: Petite - 4X | Price range: $22-215

Best Splurge: L’Agence LâAgence View On Lagence.com Where to go when you’re feeling a bit spendy? “For a bit of a higher price point, I turn to brands such as L’Agence as they have so many great options that will transition from maternity to postnatal,” says Wood. Chicly named ‘Pour la Maman’, L’Agence’s line of below-bump maternity jeans is particularly covetable and comes in true-blue, white, and black washes. If you’re not a denim girl, there are also easy maternity dresses, knitwear, and foundational pieces that are so chic you’ll want to keep wearing them long after your pregnancy. Return policy: 21 days returns policy and $8 fee | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping | Size range: Denim: 23-34; Ready-to-wear: XXS-XXL | Price range: $110-1,400

Best Knitwear: Hatch Hatch View On Hatchcollection.com Maternity label Hatch helpfully separates its luxe offering into first, second, third, and fourth trimesters, alongside categorized sections for everything from jumpsuits and sleepwear, to activewear and swim. We particularly love its everyday dresses and overalls that you’ll live in throughout your pregnancy and in those early new baby weeks. The postpartum lounge sets are also just the thing for adding to your hospital bag, and the ‘Ultra Soft Before, During & After Legging’ are worth their weight in gold. Return policy: 30 days returns policy, free exchanges and $10 fee| Shipping policy: $6 standard shipping | Size range: 0-4 (see size guide) | Price range: $74-400

Best Sustainable: Isabella Oliver Isabella Oliver View On Isabellaoliver.com Ask any British mum where they shopped during their pregnancy, and they’ll likely mention Isabella Oliver. A favorite of fashion journalist Frankie Graddon, this UK-based maternity brand is much-loved for its organic cotton and responsibly sourced fabrics, and options to rent your favorites. Its website also has a pre-loved section that’s filled with repurposed, recycled, and reloved pieces of which 50% of net proceeds are donated to Oxfam. They also ship to the US for free on orders over $149. What’s not to love? Return policy: 21-day returns policy | Shipping policy: Free standard US shipping on orders over $149 or $15 including duties and taxes| Size range: UK4 - UK18 | Price range: $45-135

Best for Dresses: Les Rêveries Les Reveries View On Lesreveriesnyc.com While the New York-based label, Les Rêveries isn’t a maternity brand as such, its favor of the wrap dress does make it a great place to find beautiful pieces that you can wear during and after your pregnancy. “I wore a Les Rêveries wrap dress to my close friend's wedding when I was 35 weeks pregnant which I felt amazing in,” says fashion journalist Frankie Graddon. “Occasionwear is so hard when you have a bump but the wrap-over style meant I could adjust it to fit”. We also love that each piece of clothing is made from high-quality materials such as silk, cotton, and wool and that it’s a minority and women-owned business. Win, win. Return policy: 30 days for a full refund | Shipping policy: $11 for US shipping | Size range: XS-L | Price range: $495 The 10 Best Maternity Underwear of 2022

Best Formal Wear: Mina Roe Mina Roe View On Minaroe.com If you’re a fan of the Housewives of Dubai reality series, you may already be familiar with Mina Roe: the super glamorous maternity label owned by one of the show’s regulars, Lesa Milan Hall. Lesa launched her label in 2016 after finding it hard to find sexy, trend-led maternity wear during her own pregnancies and thought she’d fill the gap herself. As such, you can expect statement evening gowns (worthy of a reunion show), not to mention casual everyday pieces including jersey dresses and fun slogan tees. Shipping is fairly expensive so you might want to double-check sizing and get a few pieces all at once. Return policy: 30 days returns policy | Shipping policy: Shipping to the US costs $20 | Size range: S-XL | Price range: $55-270