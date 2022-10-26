The 12 Best Places to Buy Maternity Clothes of 2022

Maternity dressing used to be a pretty depressing affair that left most women compromising their usual style in order to stay comfortable. But now things couldn’t be more different with the internet bursting at the virtual seams with on-trend, and yes, comfy, choices – from super-glam dresses to cozy loungewear, and the coolest activewear.
To help quicken your search, we’ve drawn on our own personal experience of maternity shopping while combing the internet for the very best online stores that have pieces to suit every trimester and beyond.
We also enlisted the help of fashion journalist Frankie Graddon, who is well-known for her impeccable taste when choosing pieces, as well as stylist and founder of The Haute Edit LLC, Amanda Wood.
Meet the Expert
- Frankie Graddon is a fashion journalist.
- Amanda Woods is a stylist and founder of The Haute Edit LLC.
So, without further ado, read on to find our best places to buy maternity clothes, and let’s get excited for the months to come.
Best Overall: Motherhood
At Byrdie, we’re always looking for retailers that are as inclusive as possible, so it was Motherhood’s wide range of sizes and styles that earned it the Best Overall spot. Its collection of maternity tops, trousers, dresses, and activewear start at an XS and go up to an XXL, in addition to a dedicated plus size section that runs up to 3X.
There’s also a great range of premium maternity brands such as Isabella Oliver, Cosabella, J Brand, and Paige, not to mention an extensive Postpartum line that has everything from plus-size nursing bras, to postnatal swimwear and shapewear. See it as your one-stop shop for all things pregnancy and beyond.
Return policy: 30 days free returns | Shipping policy: Free economy shipping over $109 | Size range: XS-3X | Price range: $10-278
Best Budget: H&M
“There are so many great finds at H&M that will surprise you in their quality, fit and style for maternity wear,” says Wood. From leggings to chic oversized shirts, nursing tops, on-trend oversized sweaters, and even maternity tights, you can pick up almost everything you need for daily life. (They also sell waistband extenders, more on that below.) Most items are sized in small, medium, and large, and delivery is quick and free for orders over $25. H&M is also very affordable so it’s a great option if you don’t want to spend lots of money on maternity-specific pieces.
Return policy: Returns can be made within 28 days | Shipping policy: Shipping is free on orders over $25 | Size range: XS-L | Price range: $25-75
Best Basics: Gap
If you usually live in jeans, you won’t want to miss GAP’s impressive range of maternity denim. Categorized into skinny, jeggings, loose, straight, girlfriend, and overalls, there’s practically every denim style you could wish for but in a maternity-ready fit. Most are designed with a full maternity panel that sits above your bump.
While denim is where GAP really shines maternity-wise, it also boasts a great range of pregnancy essentials too such as T-shirts, activewear, and dresses. We also love that you can shop by trimester and prepare for the baby’s arrival at GAP’s dedicated ‘Nursing Shop’ where they stock a good selection of breastfeeding-friendly tees and tanks.
Return policy: 30 days by post or in-store | Shipping policy: Free in-store and curbside pickup. Free standard shipping over $50 |Size range: Jeans come in short, medium & long lengths and in 25-34” waist | Price range: $35-200
Best Trendy: ASOS
ASOS is well-known for its variety, and its maternity offering is equally generous with over 2,000 products in its maternity section when we last checked. What makes ASOS’s maternity section extra special is that you can always pick up some great trend-led pieces, in addition to the usual staple shirts and leggings. Its selection of events dresses and evening pieces is a standout, and ideal for when you need to dress your bump for a glamorous event. Delivery is usually quick, especially if you pay for ASOS PREMIER which is its annual next-day delivery service on orders over $50, and returns can be made easily at local UPS drop-off points.
Return policy: Returns can be made within 28 days, by post | Shipping policy: Standard shipping is free on orders over $50 | Size range: US2-US16 | Price range: $18-125
Best Quality: Seraphine
When we asked a bunch of our friends and colleagues for their favorite place to buy maternity clothes, Seraphine came up a lot. It’s slightly more on the premium side but the higher price points are reflected in excellent quality fabrics and designs that will last. It has good variety too with sections for occasion wear, swim, evening, sleepwear, and nursing, to name but a few. These are the kinds of pieces to pass on to other pregnant friends, sell on after, or just keep to the side for another possible pregnancy.
Return policy: Returns are free in the US | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping | Size range: US2-US16 | Price range: $45-280
Best Size Range: Storq
We’re very aware that it can be a struggle to find maternity brands that offer both petite and plus sizes, so a store such as Storq feels like a breath of fresh air. Its line of maternity styles – including dresses, leggings, and loungewear – start in size petite and run to 4X so they’ve really considered a broad range of needs and body types. They also stock essentials for pumping and breastfeeding and a lovely selection of beauty products including belly oils and bath salts. Don’t forget to pick up a couple of their best-selling soft-cup bras before you hit the checkout, too.
Return policy: 30 days free returns | Shipping policy: Free no-rush domestic shipping | Size range: Petite - 4X | Price range: $22-215
Best Splurge: L’Agence
Where to go when you’re feeling a bit spendy? “For a bit of a higher price point, I turn to brands such as L’Agence as they have so many great options that will transition from maternity to postnatal,” says Wood. Chicly named ‘Pour la Maman’, L’Agence’s line of below-bump maternity jeans is particularly covetable and comes in true-blue, white, and black washes. If you’re not a denim girl, there are also easy maternity dresses, knitwear, and foundational pieces that are so chic you’ll want to keep wearing them long after your pregnancy.
Return policy: 21 days returns policy and $8 fee | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping | Size range: Denim: 23-34; Ready-to-wear: XXS-XXL | Price range: $110-1,400
Best Knitwear: Hatch
Maternity label Hatch helpfully separates its luxe offering into first, second, third, and fourth trimesters, alongside categorized sections for everything from jumpsuits and sleepwear, to activewear and swim. We particularly love its everyday dresses and overalls that you’ll live in throughout your pregnancy and in those early new baby weeks. The postpartum lounge sets are also just the thing for adding to your hospital bag, and the ‘Ultra Soft Before, During & After Legging’ are worth their weight in gold.
Return policy: 30 days returns policy, free exchanges and $10 fee| Shipping policy: $6 standard shipping | Size range: 0-4 (see size guide) | Price range: $74-400
Best Sustainable: Isabella Oliver
Ask any British mum where they shopped during their pregnancy, and they’ll likely mention Isabella Oliver. A favorite of fashion journalist Frankie Graddon, this UK-based maternity brand is much-loved for its organic cotton and responsibly sourced fabrics, and options to rent your favorites. Its website also has a pre-loved section that’s filled with repurposed, recycled, and reloved pieces of which 50% of net proceeds are donated to Oxfam. They also ship to the US for free on orders over $149. What’s not to love?
Return policy: 21-day returns policy | Shipping policy: Free standard US shipping on orders over $149 or $15 including duties and taxes| Size range: UK4 - UK18 | Price range: $45-135
Best for Dresses: Les Rêveries
While the New York-based label, Les Rêveries isn’t a maternity brand as such, its favor of the wrap dress does make it a great place to find beautiful pieces that you can wear during and after your pregnancy. “I wore a Les Rêveries wrap dress to my close friend's wedding when I was 35 weeks pregnant which I felt amazing in,” says fashion journalist Frankie Graddon. “Occasionwear is so hard when you have a bump but the wrap-over style meant I could adjust it to fit”. We also love that each piece of clothing is made from high-quality materials such as silk, cotton, and wool and that it’s a minority and women-owned business. Win, win.
Return policy: 30 days for a full refund | Shipping policy: $11 for US shipping | Size range: XS-L | Price range: $495
Best Formal Wear: Mina Roe
If you’re a fan of the Housewives of Dubai reality series, you may already be familiar with Mina Roe: the super glamorous maternity label owned by one of the show’s regulars, Lesa Milan Hall. Lesa launched her label in 2016 after finding it hard to find sexy, trend-led maternity wear during her own pregnancies and thought she’d fill the gap herself. As such, you can expect statement evening gowns (worthy of a reunion show), not to mention casual everyday pieces including jersey dresses and fun slogan tees. Shipping is fairly expensive so you might want to double-check sizing and get a few pieces all at once.
Return policy: 30 days returns policy | Shipping policy: Shipping to the US costs $20 | Size range: S-XL | Price range: $55-270
Best Activewear: Lululemon
If you plan on staying active during your pregnancy, you’ll need some comfortable athleisure wear that will grow with you. Lululemon is well known for its great leggings, and its range of ‘Align’ pants are ideal for a bump thanks to a trademarked Nulu fabric with a soft and stretchy fit. (They’re also high-rise, so fit well over a bump). Aside from the leggings, we also love Lululemon’s oversized sweaters and tees which you can size up for extra longevity.
Return policy: 30 days returns policy | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping| Size range: 0-20 | Price range: $98-168
What to Look For When Shopping For Maternity Clothes
Material
Pregnancy can come with all kinds of strange side effects such as itching skin, and sensitivity, so you want to make sure you’re in comfy fabrics at all times. You should also look for soft, breathable materials such as cotton, silk, jersey, bamboo, and modal that will stretch with your growing body. Fabrics such as a rigid denim and synthetic materials like polyester are best avoided for the time being.
Shipping and Returns
If you aren’t quite sure of your size in maternity clothes and are planning on buying a couple of different sizes, make sure you check the store’s online return policy first. Most retailers do offer free returns within a 30-day-period, but some do charge a small fee. It’s also wise to double check shipping charges before getting to the checkout as it’s never nice to be surprised with an unexpected charge that’s more than you’re willing to pay.
-
What month do you start wearing maternity clothes?
Women start to show at different times of their pregnancies, especially with second or third babies, so it all depends on your own experience. However, you may find that for the first three months you can still wear most of your usual clothes, while you may opt for looser-fitting pieces to stay as comfortable as possible. Stores such as H&M also sell waistband extenders which you can add to regular and maternity pants.
“I find that most of my clients usually have to start wearing maternity clothes three or four months into their pregnancy, Woods says. “During this time, clever accessories such as a waistband extender will help you get the most wear out of your non-maternity and maternity pants”. After this point, she says, the fun really starts, and you can start to shop for maternity-specific pieces from a wide range of high-street and designer brands.
-
How do you find your size in maternity clothes?
“When buying maternity clothes, you can usually wear the size you wore pre-pregnancy,” says Woods. “For non-maternity pieces, look for knits, jersey knits, wrap dresses, elasticated waistbands, tunic style shirts, oversized sweaters, side ruching, and blazers that have an angled closure. You should buy about one to two sizes up, depending on how far along you are”.
-
Should I buy maternity clothes or just buy a size bigger in regular clothes?
Many pregnant women find that they do a bit of both. You might want to buy a pair of maternity jeans and other maternity-specific pants and buy a size bigger in other staples such as shirts and sweaters. “For most of my pregnancy it was the summer, so I wore outsized or stretchy silhouettes from non-maternity brands,” says Graddon. “Roomy smock dresses and bias-cut slips were also a go-to”.
